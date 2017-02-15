₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Choiszman(m): 4:25pm
A Kenyan pastor has attacked the viral couple also from Kenya who got married on a Ksh 100 budget.
In a blistering Facebook post, Godfrey Migwi of House of Hope in Kayole claimed the wedding cost more than KSh 100 and accused the organisers of the Valentines Day wedding as using the couple for their own selfish gains
Ann Muhonja and Wilson Mutura tied the knot again at a lavish ceremony on February, 14, during Valentine’s Day. Read the Nairobi pastor’s unedited rant below:
Happy Valentine to everyone, to the loved ones, to those who are dumped, rejected ones, to the hopeless and to the widows and widowers wish u well. My message to this couple and its just my opinion, first I disagree your wedding costed u 100sh.
Through pictures I can see u had rings in that wedding day, my guess as yours the cheapest ring from down town or kamukuji two can cost 40, again if u drunk water that day u or your pastor the cheapest is aroud 20ksh per bottle …
What i fail to understand if u had a good fellowship in that church why did the church failed to contribute small amount for your wedding?, again if that cake was a queen cake it costed u 10ksh the bigger one 20ksh.
Last am pastor licenced by the government to officiate weddings, I know the rules and regulations, Kenyans laws sounds clear if it’s a church legal wedding u must pay attorney General office 1400ksh, garden wedding 7200ksh, registrar wedding 1400ksh, in the government nothing free.
In my simple mathematics that wedding costed more, my opinion today why repeat the wedding because of those big big companies. if they are real and sincere they would have funded your real life hustle not one wedding day.
To fund a marriage life is more important than one day wedding show off full of cameras that’s hypocrisy according to the word of God,
Last, they could make sure u have good business or they employ one of you for the better tomorrow big wedding or simple wedding never matters, marriage life is journey and not a bed of roses, let me tell u today those companies are selling their brand using your weaknesses and its wrong, maoni ya mtu sio vita unaweza toa maoni yako, Happy valentine again
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by purem(m): 4:47pm
This pastor sef dey craze
After in don do in work finish
Wetin consign am....
Mr pastor u cant jus kom internet
and disgrace somebody personal life na
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by veekid(m): 4:54pm
I'll comment when I'm done here with Banky in BBNaija
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by GossipHeart(m): 4:54pm
This is the one of many reasons why i don't believe in religion or any God
So, i need to go borrow money to buy suit for my wedding so that i will please a non-existent imaginary God who is sitting somewhere in the sky
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by grandmah: 4:54pm
nawao
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Jeffrey12(m): 4:54pm
I knw say na Kenya..
weird people.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by MrAwePresident: 4:54pm
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by brunofarad(m): 4:54pm
Ok
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Norma21: 4:54pm
Pastor firm for there
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by zainabxel(f): 4:55pm
Financial pastor
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:55pm
Aber check my signature
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by ajanma2(m): 4:55pm
If people start minding their business I think everyone will be in good shape.
Hating is when u see two fowl a chicken and a Hen mating u carry stone and throw at them as if they use to throw stone at u when u are making love to ur wife..
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by karrygo: 4:55pm
Norma21:i hail o
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by wellmax(m): 4:56pm
Haters everywhere. I bet he didnt read this from the Groom's church.
Pastor Ojwach says the budget of the wedding is near zero shillings since the two only bought rings, and the church will cater for the cost incurred to process their marriage certificate.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Scatterscatter(m): 4:57pm
"To fund a marriage life is more important than one day wedding show off full of cameras that’s hypocrisy according to the word of God"
Oga pastor.. Make we hear word Abeg, You can fund their marriage life, it's not to much. You sef contribute
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by iyke2ken(m): 4:57pm
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by bbbabes: 4:58pm
Is that part of Evangelism, which is supposed to be his primary task here on earth.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by ngwababe: 4:58pm
Pastor find your own strategy, leave them alone!
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Tynasparks(f): 4:59pm
Pastor drinking panadol for another person headache . ...
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Dandsome: 5:00pm
Okay but what is the so called pastor's problem?? Is it his money? At least they weren't Unclad or is he vexed that they didn't do those weird things happening in Kenya like marrying nak*d?
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Guyman02: 5:00pm
Anytime you see any video or picture that says 'Viral' there is always a motive behind it and organizations, politicians and NGOs take advantage of it to publicize themselves claiming it was done out of goodwill.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by iamDaisy(f): 5:01pm
Attention seeker iranu
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Manson1(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by unclezuma: 5:01pm
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by oglalasioux(m): 5:01pm
The pastor's grammar is new on me. Or do Kenyans speak different English?
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by OBAGADAFFI: 5:01pm
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Pavore9: 5:01pm
Pastor in kayole!
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Manson1(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Ejembiisrael(m): 5:03pm
What Hapun In Kenya Should Remain In Kenya We Are Nigerians Where Is That Buhari Sef
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Vizzim(m): 5:03pm
I believe the couple knows what good for them.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by Angelinastto(f): 5:03pm
Ion even know why i booked this space.
|Re: Kenyan Pastor Slams Viral Couple Who Wedded In T-shirts by alizma: 5:04pm
watin concern this pastor for this matter now?
