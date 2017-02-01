₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by olokeded: 5:13pm
he National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday that average price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol increased by 35.7 per cent year-on-year in January.
This is contained in Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for January released by NBS in Abuja, the report stated that Petrol increased by 35.7 per cent year-on-year and 1.35 per cent month-on-month to N148.7 in January 2017, from N146.7 in December 2016.
It noted that states with the highest average price of petrol were Borno, which sold the product for N164.09, Oyo; N161.00 and Ebonyi N156.47.
“States with the lowest average price of petrol were Kogi, which sold at N144.67), Ekiti and Imo, N144.64 and Abuja which sold at N144.20.’’
The states with lowest average price sold the product below the recommended price of N145.
Fuel prices are collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.
The report reflected prices households actually bought fuels together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.
The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/petrol-prices-increases-by-36-sells-for.html
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Justiyke4u: 5:29pm
We will get it right one day
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Kowor(f): 5:32pm
Haba. It's getting harder.
12 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Biafrarep(m): 5:53pm
This country is sitting on a time bomb!
22 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Nbote(m): 5:53pm
So in otherwords, d 145 wasn't viable on the long run.. And competition was supposed to bring down the prices as claimed by d same govt dat questioned y petrol sold as high as it did considering the price of crude.. Issorait, we're stuck with dem and can only hope things get beta. I expect some morons to start the blame game as usual and chip in corruption somewhere in the mix
52 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by 0ubenji(m): 6:09pm
Justiyke4u:Yes oo my broda..
The day that will never come
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by unclezuma: 6:23pm
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by kelvyn7: 6:25pm
THIS PEOPLE SHOULD JUST KILL US SEF
7 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by gurunlocker: 6:25pm
Nobody is saying anything because that's the change we brought on ourselves.
10 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by nastykid: 6:25pm
We can't die
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by icemann(m): 6:26pm
After demonstration GEJ reduced Petrol Prices in 2012, But after demonstration Buhari increase petrol prices. LOL una never see anything.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Epositive(m): 6:26pm
0ubenji:
Hey! keep ur negativity to urself
#egobetter
#positivevibes
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Lagusta(m): 6:26pm
Nbote:
What of the Niger Delta bombings Doesn't that play a role too
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by steppin: 6:26pm
Meanwhile, some urchins are shouting #Istandwithbuhari somewhere in the north.
17 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Sacluxpaint(m): 6:26pm
I think the followers are very stupid, when Jonathan and crew increased fuel price, we kicked against it and they listened to us, Buhari has doubled that feat, now we are accepting. My people, when una go get sense Buhari is a fraud!!
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Dam5reey(m): 6:26pm
Its not new na..
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by lakefist(m): 6:27pm
It won't happen.
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Atigba(m): 6:27pm
thunder fire buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by refreshrate: 6:27pm
This does not concern us
Anything they like they should be getting the petrol for just don't fvcking touch the meters in the stations
Crase people
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Nma27(f): 6:28pm
Fuel scarcity looming??
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by madjune: 6:28pm
Now, prices of goods in the market will jump up.
How are people surviving sef?
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Samanza89(m): 6:28pm
We already knew that we've been scammed by this government since from day one...
Nothing surprises us anymore, u people can do your worst...
#shakehead...Thank you very much...
Cry dey do me but I no wan cry....
We will adjust... Thank you again...!
3 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by purplekayc(m): 6:28pm
I bought it today @ N143
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by simplemach(m): 6:28pm
Now, this is change!!!
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Jofez: 6:28pm
And they are saying recession is almost over
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Praktikals(m): 6:29pm
0ubenji:You mean that day will never come for you.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by SpencerLewis(m): 6:29pm
Justiyke4u:Dreamer. Continue dreaming as usual.
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by LEXYCOM: 6:29pm
kukuma kill me naa......is it a crime for been a Nigerian?
1 Like
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Haute: 6:30pm
Kowor:
What is getting harder?
AIDS is real. Use protection.
3 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by Blue3k(m): 6:31pm
Why are you all surprised CPI rose by double digits across the board. Inflation is wild along with stagnation economic growth.
Source: http://www.nairaland.com/3630511/consumer-price-index-january-2017
2 Likes
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by RedRubberDucky(f): 6:31pm
every country cries about gas prices. In the USA thats all I hear em holla "gas went up 0.49"
ok stop eating at McDonald's and u will have money for gas
Gas is an essential like water,food and electric,cut back on that which isn't and u can afford it fine
|Re: Petrol Prices Increases By 36%, Sells For N149 by UNIQUEISRAEL: 6:32pm
Increase fuel price, and God will continually strengthens me to buy...
No one can kill me for this trivial matter.
2 Likes
