This is contained in Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for January released by NBS in Abuja, the report stated that Petrol increased by 35.7 per cent year-on-year and 1.35 per cent month-on-month to N148.7 in January 2017, from N146.7 in December 2016.



It noted that states with the highest average price of petrol were Borno, which sold the product for N164.09, Oyo; N161.00 and Ebonyi N156.47.



“States with the lowest average price of petrol were Kogi, which sold at N144.67), Ekiti and Imo, N144.64 and Abuja which sold at N144.20.’’



The states with lowest average price sold the product below the recommended price of N145.



Fuel prices are collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.



The report reflected prices households actually bought fuels together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.



The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state



We will get it right one day 3 Likes 1 Share

Haba. It's getting harder. 12 Likes

This country is sitting on a time bomb! 22 Likes

So in otherwords, d 145 wasn't viable on the long run.. And competition was supposed to bring down the prices as claimed by d same govt dat questioned y petrol sold as high as it did considering the price of crude.. Issorait, we're stuck with dem and can only hope things get beta. I expect some morons to start the blame game as usual and chip in corruption somewhere in the mix 52 Likes 4 Shares

Justiyke4u:

We will get it right one day Yes oo my broda..

The day that will never come Yes oo my broda.. 28 Likes 2 Shares





THIS PEOPLE SHOULD JUST KILL US SEF THIS PEOPLE SHOULD JUST KILL US SEF 7 Likes

Nobody is saying anything because that's the change we brought on ourselves. 10 Likes

We can't die 2 Likes

After demonstration GEJ reduced Petrol Prices in 2012, But after demonstration Buhari increase petrol prices. LOL una never see anything. 46 Likes 2 Shares

0ubenji:

Yes oo my broda..

The day that will never come



Hey! keep ur negativity to urself



#egobetter

#positivevibes Hey! keep ur negativity to urself#egobetter#positivevibes 2 Likes 1 Share

Nbote:

So in otherwords, d 145 wasn't viable on the long run.. And competition was supposed to bring down the prices as claimed by d same govt dat questioned y petrol sold as high as it did considering the price of crude.. Issorait, we're stuck with dem and can only hope things get beta. I expect some morons to start the blame game as usual and chip in corruption somewhere in the mix

What of the Niger Delta bombings Doesn't that play a role too What of the Niger Delta bombingsDoesn't that play a role too 2 Likes 1 Share

Meanwhile, some urchins are shouting #Istandwithbuhari somewhere in the north. 17 Likes

Buhari is a fraud!! I think the followers are very stupid, when Jonathan and crew increased fuel price, we kicked against it and they listened to us, Buhari has doubled that feat, now we are accepting. My people, when una go get senseBuhari is a fraud!! 40 Likes 1 Share

Its not new na..

It won't happen.

thunder fire buhari 5 Likes

This does not concern us

Anything they like they should be getting the petrol for just don't fvcking touch the meters in the stations



Crase people

Fuel scarcity looming?? 1 Like

Now, prices of goods in the market will jump up.



How are people surviving sef? 2 Likes

We already knew that we've been scammed by this government since from day one...

Nothing surprises us anymore, u people can do your worst...



#shakehead...Thank you very much...



Cry dey do me but I no wan cry....



We will adjust... Thank you again...! 3 Likes

I bought it today @ N143 1 Like

Now, this is change!!! 1 Like

And they are saying recession is almost over 2 Likes

0ubenji:

Yes oo my broda..

The day that will never come You mean that day will never come for you. You mean that day will never come for you. 2 Likes 1 Share

Justiyke4u:

We will get it right one day Dreamer. Continue dreaming as usual. Dreamer. Continue dreaming as usual. 2 Likes

kukuma kill me naa......is it a crime for been a Nigerian? 1 Like

Kowor:

Haba. It's getting harder.

What is getting harder?

AIDS is real. Use protection. What is getting harder?AIDS is real. Use protection. 3 Likes





Source: Why are you all surprised CPI rose by double digits across the board. Inflation is wild along with stagnation economic growth.Source: http://www.nairaland.com/3630511/consumer-price-index-january-2017 2 Likes



