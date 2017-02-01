₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,849 members, 3,367,260 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) (5030 Views)
RRS Nabs Five In-traffic Robbers In Lagos (Photo) / Photo Of Nigerian Deathrow Convict, Chijioke, Who Will Be Executed This Friday / Teen Stabs Brother To Death Over Phone Feud (1) (2) (3) (4)
|RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 7:43pm
The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested an 18-year old serial phone thief in Oshodi.
The suspect, Sadeeq Wasiu, who had been imprisoned seven times, was re-arrested in Oshodi on Tuesday after several months of being on the operatives’ wanted list.
Wasiu, alias “Omo Eiye”, as he is popularly called in Oshodi was arrested at Oshodi Under Bridge while trying to escape after snatching an Infinix Note 3 from an undergraduate.
Before his arrest, Wasiu had been fingered to be the master minder of four phone thefts and two bag snatching attempt in Oshodi.
Sadeeq, who disclosed to interrogators that he was released from Potoki Prison, Badagry in January, 2017, said he ran away from Ikire, Osun State when he was 15 years old.
“I was 15 years when I came to Lagos to work as a conductor in 2014. My parents were not aware I am in Lagos,” he stated.
He disclosed “My popular name is Eyie. I steal phones from people at Oshodi. We were three in my group; Ahmed alias Oyi, Tombolo and I. We have stolen more than 45 phones as a group and I have stolen countless number of phones individually.
I used to sell the phones at Idi-Oro, Mushin. I sell the phone according to their make. I sell some N10,000.00 and N8,000.00. I have gone to jail seven times.”
Wasiu added, “I sell Indian Hemp too. I buy it from Spider in Lagos Island and I resell in small raps to over 50 of my colleagues in Oshodi. I can buy N4,000.00 and brake into small wraps and sell for N8,000.00”
Confirming the arrest, the State's Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said that the Command will not rest on its oars in nipping in the bud criminal activities in the state.
The suspect has been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce in Oshodi for prosecution.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-rrs-nabs-ex-convict-over-phone.html
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 7:51pm
This curse too strong jare 7 times....
Kuku lock am up n throway d keys.
7 Likes
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 8:17pm
is seun egbegbe his father?
9 Likes
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by emvico(m): 8:30pm
Lanretoye:no. but they are brothers
11 Likes
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by ngmgeek(m): 9:32pm
.
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 9:33pm
.
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 9:34pm
emvico:they are or you are.?
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Ernest777(m): 9:35pm
Seven times
Water aff pass garri
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 9:35pm
This boy has got serious issues.
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by grandstar(m): 9:35pm
Very poor upbringing
2 Likes
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by bayinq25(m): 9:35pm
harbdulrasaq88:He'd be a hot cake to both APC and PDP....a good looting machine...omo ale JATI JATI
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by slurryeye: 9:36pm
See his eye
Prison suppose to reform a criminal, but this one can never be reformed. Went to prison 7 times and continue doing the same thing that sent him to prison that 7 times
They should lock him up and throw the key away. Good riddance abeg
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by almustopha82(m): 9:36pm
Twale boy u are 2 much
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by comshots(m): 9:36pm
If you are walking at oshodi under the bridge around 7p hold your valuables tight.
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by wellmax(m): 9:36pm
Afonja criminal is Afonja land = No news
F1atino criminal is foreign land = that's the news
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Cyriloha(m): 9:37pm
Wow 7 king times but it's well he still need redemption anyway but wait
Oooo
Did you just say 18years?
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by deflover(m): 9:37pm
What tribe again
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by marooh: 9:40pm
Thank God buhari is not the cause of this one!
I think this one na Follow come thief......because their family knows that he done graduate with degree cert,
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Boyooosa: 9:40pm
afi eiye na. Eiye abi Gbewiri?
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by dyabman(m): 9:40pm
So you can steal for Africa .. That's good. Keep it up in jail.
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:40pm
this one will soon carry gun
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by dyabman(m): 9:41pm
deflover:Irobo
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by adeoba2008(m): 9:41pm
E roju e ? Omo aake....
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Agimor(m): 9:42pm
See face... Even he face says it all...
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by holatimmy(f): 9:43pm
Oshoodiiii ...That place is dangerous...
One out of thousands
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by Abbeyme: 9:44pm
Is that the new hand-cuff...
Must be cheaper and more accessible/handy, maybe.
Hope it cant be easily tattered by cohorts sha...
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by slurryeye: 9:44pm
grandstar:
Bro many people have poor upbringing, some even have upbringing poorer than his own, and they didn't result into theft. This guy is just a kleptomaniac. He can never change. An average criminal sent to jail once, reflect on their way of life and turn a new leaf. This idiot has been sent to prison 7 freaking times and still continue doing the same thing
1 Like
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by menshowng(m): 9:46pm
d dude is hardened
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by prejulsuc(f): 9:50pm
slurryeye:Exactly
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by adedehinbo(m): 9:50pm
he might be the one who stole my phone at oshodi then,if to say I dey there,jungle justice things
|Re: RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) by slurryeye: 9:51pm
prejulsuc:
If it is America with the 3 strike law, he will be serving a very lengthy jail term now.
Ayodeji Balogun, NOUN Students Commit Suicide After Saying Goodbye On Facebook / Doctor Scammed Of N12m Land By Blood Brother / Police Find Body Of Boy, 2, In Father’s Bag
Viewing this topic: Douglaufuoma(m), Mization(m), olamipojojo(f), MrMystrO(m), david22uu(m), chiefojiji(m), heypex, AlexUgo(m), guy1234, KazOlufemi, daamazing(m), wheezyprincy(m), casydigital(m), Flaghouse1(m), afangide(m), Harwoyeez(m), ocheezie, NanaF, adeliz2012, Friedyokes, Nascad, Justiceleague1, balancediet(m), cashdosh(m), Man2utd, killthemods, berryprety(f), mmsen, Mightyraw(m), Donshemzy1234(f) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21