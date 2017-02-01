Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / RRS Arrests Ex-Convict Over Phone Theft (Photos) (5030 Views)

The suspect, Sadeeq Wasiu, who had been imprisoned seven times, was re-arrested in Oshodi on Tuesday after several months of being on the operatives’ wanted list.



Wasiu, alias “Omo Eiye”, as he is popularly called in Oshodi was arrested at Oshodi Under Bridge while trying to escape after snatching an Infinix Note 3 from an undergraduate.



Before his arrest, Wasiu had been fingered to be the master minder of four phone thefts and two bag snatching attempt in Oshodi.



Sadeeq, who disclosed to interrogators that he was released from Potoki Prison, Badagry in January, 2017, said he ran away from Ikire, Osun State when he was 15 years old.



“I was 15 years when I came to Lagos to work as a conductor in 2014. My parents were not aware I am in Lagos,” he stated.

He disclosed “My popular name is Eyie. I steal phones from people at Oshodi. We were three in my group; Ahmed alias Oyi, Tombolo and I. We have stolen more than 45 phones as a group and I have stolen countless number of phones individually.



I used to sell the phones at Idi-Oro, Mushin. I sell the phone according to their make. I sell some N10,000.00 and N8,000.00. I have gone to jail seven times.”



Wasiu added, “I sell Indian Hemp too. I buy it from Spider in Lagos Island and I resell in small raps to over 50 of my colleagues in Oshodi. I can buy N4,000.00 and brake into small wraps and sell for N8,000.00”



Confirming the arrest, the State's Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Dolapo Badmus, said that the Command will not rest on its oars in nipping in the bud criminal activities in the state.





The suspect has been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce in Oshodi for prosecution.





This curse too strong jare 7 times....







This curse too strong jare 7 times....

is seun egbegbe his father? 9 Likes

Lanretoye:

no. but they are brothers

.

.

emvico:

they are or you are.?

Seven times



Seven times

Water aff pass garri

This boy has got serious issues.

Very poor upbringing 2 Likes

harbdulrasaq88:

He'd be a hot cake to both APC and PDP....a good looting machine...omo ale JATI JATI







Prison suppose to reform a criminal, but this one can never be reformed. Went to prison 7 times and continue doing the same thing that sent him to prison that 7 times



Prison suppose to reform a criminal, but this one can never be reformed. Went to prison 7 times and continue doing the same thing that sent him to prison that 7 times

They should lock him up and throw the key away. Good riddance abeg

Twale boy u are 2 much

If you are walking at oshodi under the bridge around 7p hold your valuables tight.

Afonja criminal is Afonja land = No news

F1atino criminal is foreign land = that's the news

Wow 7 king times but it's well he still need redemption anyway but wait







Oooo



Did you just say 18years? 1 Like

What tribe again 1 Like

Thank God buhari is not the cause of this one!

I think this one na Follow come thief......because their family knows that he done graduate with degree cert,

afi eiye na. Eiye abi Gbewiri?

So you can steal for Africa .. That's good. Keep it up in jail.

this one will soon carry gun

deflover:

Irobo

E roju e ? Omo aake....

See face... Even he face says it all...

...That place is dangerous...



Oshoodiiii...That place is dangerous...

One out of thousands

Is that the new hand-cuff...



Must be cheaper and more accessible/handy, maybe.





Hope it cant be easily tattered by cohorts sha... 1 Like

grandstar:

Very poor upbringing

Bro many people have poor upbringing, some even have upbringing poorer than his own, and they didn't result into theft. This guy is just a kleptomaniac. He can never change. An average criminal sent to jail once, reflect on their way of life and turn a new leaf. This idiot has been sent to prison 7 freaking times and still continue doing the same thing

d dude is hardened

slurryeye:

See his eye





Prison suppose to reform a criminal, but this one can never be reformed. Went to prison 7 times and continue doing the same thing that sent him prison that 7 times



Exactly

he might be the one who stole my phone at oshodi then,if to say I dey there,jungle justice things