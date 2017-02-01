₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by sar33: 7:58pm
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has placed a definite order for 5,000 pieces of specially designed conference bags to be produced in Aba.
The news was confirmed today by the Abia State Commissioner for Industries, Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh.
Chief Ikoh told newsmen that this is the first in the series of collaborations between the state and several agencies of the federal government for the promotion of MADE IN ABA GOODS.
He said that the vision of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is by the end of 2018, all federal agencies and parastatals will be sourcing all their key materials from Aba. This policy will save foreign exchange for the country and boost the manufacturing capacity of Aba artisans which by extension will strengthen the economy of the state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/icpc-places-order-for-5000-made-in-aba.html
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by PhockPhockMan: 8:01pm
I'm so grateful, with this singular magnamity, the many years of marginalisation of people south east is wiped out.
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 8:08pm
And Buhari is holed up in London for his holiday / medical leave
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by EasternActivist: 8:09pm
I wonder why people will still hold the notion that Aba is known for fake. Before was NA, This time is ICPC...
Long live Aba products...
Long live Igbos ingenuity
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:21pm
Even I wouldn't buy that
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Alawe(m): 8:23pm
This is good news. ABA market is like every other market, especially, china. what you want is what they will give you -quality or quantity.
with this, love and understanding-together WE CAN MAKE NIGERIAN GREAT AGAIN.
Weldon ICPC
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by EasternActivist: 8:32pm
Jibril659:
But you will buy fake China made for original price abi...
Your case still dey simmer for red oil
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:35pm
EasternActivist:I can't put on a bag branded ABA FOR ICPC How are we supposed to grow the naira when we cannot even give our products a proper brand.
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 8:39pm
Jibril659:
Ab0ki the bags were customised for an ICPC confrence
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:41pm
NuclearWinter:ABA FOR ICPC funny brand
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 8:44pm
Jibril659:
SAMBISA is for Boko
What do you motherfckers even contribute to this nation?
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by EasternActivist: 8:45pm
Jibril659:
Where do you leave you brain?
This is a branded work customized for campaign...
But if you are an ICPC staff then you are definitely not well
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:45pm
NuclearWinter:common sense; the one thing you people are always lacking.
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:46pm
EasternActivist:the producers of this bag, do they have a brand?
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 8:46pm
Jibril659:
And I see how sense full ground for bokoville
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:48pm
NuclearWinter:boring
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 8:48pm
Jibril659:
Go and plant groundnut you no gree.
See as you dey disgrace yourself here
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 8:48pm
Jibril659:Ab0ki
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 8:49pm
NuclearWinter:flatino
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by EasternActivist: 8:57pm
Jibril659:
You might even be having Aba made products with popular designer names in your possession without even knowing it...
When we decide to change the negative mindset about Aba made products just like the FG is admonishing us to and also supporting our own to strengthen the naira. Definitely this will bring back the confidence to take up such challenge. Then you will be seeing made in Aba boldly printed on their products just like old days with cool company branded names...
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:01pm
5000 bags? What for?
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:01pm
Operation Bertram
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by nabegibeg: 10:02pm
e don happen
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by tdayof(m): 10:04pm
To you all shouting, that's a brand made specially for ICPC .
We keep shouting Nigeria is not developing, we're waiting to manufacture toothpick etc but when we see made in Nigeria products, all we say is I can't buy.
God bless Nigeria.
BuyMadeInNigeria.
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:04pm
Another avenue to loot...
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by johnstar(m): 10:04pm
Jibril659:
Go to hell and buy
#ewu
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by focus7: 10:04pm
That's it, they will come back and tell us that Buhari government does not benefit them. Buhari government ordered for Innoson vehicle, Buhari government order Aba made boot and now Aba made bag.
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by edimlu12345: 10:05pm
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 10:06pm
Zombies and Afonjas won't like this news
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 10:07pm
EasternActivist:until then, ABA made products should be tagged ABA made because they haven't found a brand for it?
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by Jibril659: 10:09pm
johnstar:hang yourself. Anuofia
|Re: ICPC Orders For 5000 Made In Aba Bags (Photos) by victorazy(m): 10:09pm
Jibril659:
Is not meant for u, is for rich guys!
