The news was confirmed today by the Abia State Commissioner for Industries, Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh.



Chief Ikoh told newsmen that this is the first in the series of collaborations between the state and several agencies of the federal government for the promotion of MADE IN ABA GOODS.



He said that the vision of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is by the end of 2018, all federal agencies and parastatals will be sourcing all their key materials from Aba. This policy will save foreign exchange for the country and boost the manufacturing capacity of Aba artisans which by extension will strengthen the economy of the state.





I'm so grateful, with this singular magnamity, the many years of marginalisation of people south east is wiped out. 2 Likes

And Buhari is holed up in London for his holiday / medical leave 1 Like

I wonder why people will still hold the notion that Aba is known for fake. Before was NA, This time is ICPC...



Long live Aba products...

Long live Igbos ingenuity

16 Likes

Even I wouldn't buy that

This is good news. ABA market is like every other market, especially, china. what you want is what they will give you -quality or quantity.

with this, love and understanding-together WE CAN MAKE NIGERIAN GREAT AGAIN.

Weldon ICPC 6 Likes

Jibril659:

Even I wouldn't buy that

But you will buy fake China made for original price abi...



Your case still dey simmer for red oil 24 Likes 2 Shares

EasternActivist:





But you will buy fake China made at original price abi...



Your case still dey simmer for red oil I can't put on a bag branded ABA FOR ICPC How are we supposed to grow the naira when we cannot even give our products a proper brand. I can't put on a bag brandedHow are we supposed to grow the naira when we cannot even give our products a proper brand. 1 Like

Jibril659:

I can't put on a bag branded ABA FOR ICPC How are we supposed to grow the naira when we cannot even give our products a proper brand.



Ab0ki the bags were customised for an ICPC confrence Ab0ki the bags were customised for an ICPC confrence 21 Likes

NuclearWinter:







Ab0ki the bags were customised for an ICPC confrence ABA FOR ICPC funny brand funny brand

Jibril659:

ABA FOR ICPC funny brand

SAMBISA is for Boko





What do you motherfckers even contribute to this nation? SAMBISA is for BokoWhat do you motherfckers even contribute to this nation? 12 Likes

Jibril659:

I can't put on a bag branded ABA FOR ICPC How are we supposed to grow the naira when we cannot even give our products a proper brand.

Where do you leave you brain?

This is a branded work customized for campaign...



But if you are an ICPC staff then you are definitely not well 8 Likes

NuclearWinter:





SAMBISA is for Boko





What do you motherfckers even contribute to this nation? common sense; the one thing you people are always lacking. common sense; the one thing you people are always lacking.

EasternActivist:





Where do you leave you brain?

This is a branded work customized for campaign...



But if you are an ICPC staff then you are definitely not well the producers of this bag, do they have a brand? the producers of this bag, do they have a brand?

Jibril659:

common sense; the one thing you people are always lacking.

And I see how sense full ground for bokoville And I see how sense full ground for bokoville 9 Likes

NuclearWinter:





And I see how sense full ground for bokoville boring boring

Jibril659:

the producers of this bag, do they have a brand?

Go and plant groundnut you no gree.





See as you dey disgrace yourself here Go and plant groundnut you no gree.See as you dey disgrace yourself here 12 Likes

Jibril659:

boring Ab0ki Ab0ki 3 Likes

NuclearWinter:



Ab0ki



flatino flatino 4 Likes

Jibril659:

the producers of this bag, do they have a brand?

You might even be having Aba made products with popular designer names in your possession without even knowing it...



When we decide to change the negative mindset about Aba made products just like the FG is admonishing us to and also supporting our own to strengthen the naira. Definitely this will bring back the confidence to take up such challenge. Then you will be seeing made in Aba boldly printed on their products just like old days with cool company branded names... 7 Likes 2 Shares

5000 bags? What for?





Operation Bertram Operation Bertram

e don happen

To you all shouting, that's a brand made specially for ICPC .



We keep shouting Nigeria is not developing, we're waiting to manufacture toothpick etc but when we see made in Nigeria products, all we say is I can't buy.





God bless Nigeria.

BuyMadeInNigeria.

Another avenue to loot...

Jibril659:

Even I wouldn't buy that

Go to hell and buy







#ewu Go to hell and buy#ewu 3 Likes

That's it, they will come back and tell us that Buhari government does not benefit them. Buhari government ordered for Innoson vehicle, Buhari government order Aba made boot and now Aba made bag.



pls watch,share and subscribe to this funny youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-nxaE3dvVQ&t=23s pls watch,share and subscribe to this funny youtube channel

Zombies and Afonjas won't like this news 2 Likes

EasternActivist:





You might even be having Aba made products with popular designer names in your possession without even knowing it...



When we decide to change the negative mindset about Aba made products just like the FG is admonishing us to and also supporting our own to strengthen the naira. Definitely this will bring back the confidence to take up such challenge. Then you will be seeing made in Aba boldly printed on their products just like old days with cool company branded names... until then, ABA made products should be tagged ABA made because they haven't found a brand for it? until then, ABA made products should be tagged ABA made because they haven't found a brand for it?

johnstar:





Go to hell and buy







#ewu hang yourself. Anuofia hang yourself. Anuofia