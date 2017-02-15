CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



The police at Area M Command, Idimu. Lagos has commenced investigation into an allegation by a housewife, Mrs Bukky (surname withheld) that three women are threatening her life and wanted to set her shop ablaze over her husband.



According to the woman, the incident happened at Gowon Estate in Egbeda area, Lagos where she lives with her husband and the women.



She said the three women involved were previously married but separated from their husbands.



They later hooked up with her husband who attends the same church with them.



Bukky complained that these women came to meet her and told her she cannot have her husband to herself alone because he has been taken care of all of them and they are all involved in his life.



Following this, she then wrote a petition to the Area Commander ACP Austines Akika to intervene and protect her life and marriage.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that ACP Akika then detailed one Inspector Walter to invite all the parties and investigate the matter and report back to him the fact of the matter.



It was gathered that Bukky met her husband some years ago after his wife who had four children for him died and his business then collapsed.



She then assisted him financially to revive his business which later turned a success and they got married afterwards and had two children.



P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the other three women had previously knew the man but abandoned him when things were so hard for him. They, however, resurfaced when they noticed things have turned better again to have their share of the man.



It was gathered that things turned worse when Bukky discovered that her husband had gone to the registry to contract a secret marriage with one of the women with plans by both to travel outside the country and she then kicked against it.



It was after then that the woman in question and two other women showed up in her shop and started threatening her.



She claimed the women told her that they were all involved with her husband and would deal with her and then burn her shop if she dare disrupt the relationship.



When our correspondent visited Idimu Area Command on Monday, the woman concerned, Bukky was seen in tears as she makes statement to the police over what happened.

