₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,901 members, 3,367,409 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 12:57 AM

You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife (5085 Views)

Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat / I Want More Than A Round Of Sex – Housewife (photo) / Housewife Caught Having Sex With Lover, Fined N50,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by dre11(m): 8:43pm On Feb 15
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

The police at Area M Command, Idimu. Lagos has commenced investigation into an allegation by a housewife, Mrs Bukky (surname withheld) that three women are threatening her life and wanted to set her shop ablaze over her husband.

According to the woman, the incident happened at Gowon Estate in Egbeda area, Lagos where she lives with her husband and the women.

She said the three women involved were previously married but separated from their husbands.

They later hooked up with her husband who attends the same church with them.

Bukky complained that these women came to meet her and told her she cannot have her husband to herself alone because he has been taken care of all of them and they are all involved in his life.

Following this, she then wrote a petition to the Area Commander ACP Austines Akika to intervene and protect her life and marriage.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that ACP Akika then detailed one Inspector Walter to invite all the parties and investigate the matter and report back to him the fact of the matter.

It was gathered that Bukky met her husband some years ago after his wife who had four children for him died and his business then collapsed.

She then assisted him financially to revive his business which later turned a success and they got married afterwards and had two children.

P.M. EXPRESS gathered that the other three women had previously knew the man but abandoned him when things were so hard for him. They, however, resurfaced when they noticed things have turned better again to have their share of the man.

It was gathered that things turned worse when Bukky discovered that her husband had gone to the registry to contract a secret marriage with one of the women with plans by both to travel outside the country and she then kicked against it.

It was after then that the woman in question and two other women showed up in her shop and started threatening her.

She claimed the women told her that they were all involved with her husband and would deal with her and then burn her shop if she dare disrupt the relationship.

When our correspondent visited Idimu Area Command on Monday, the woman concerned, Bukky was seen in tears as she makes statement to the police over what happened.

http://pmexpressng.com/cant-husband-alone-three-women-tell-housewife/
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Omagago(m): 8:49pm On Feb 15
Serious Magana

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by dorry62(f): 8:49pm On Feb 15
So the man she's fighting for 
once tried having a
secret marriage with one of the women.
Ingrate even after she helped you
revive your business.I wonder why the poor
woman's even worried about the idiot.He 
does not deserve you ma.
For the two husband snatchers, 
karma is real.

2 Likes

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Kowor(f): 8:57pm On Feb 15
This is why I want more boys and 1 girl when babies start coming.

4 Likes

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by nerodenero: 9:35pm On Feb 15
Isaiah 4:1 -And seven women shall take hold of one man in that day, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name; take thou away our reproach.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by ijustdey: 9:55pm On Feb 15
lalasticlala..... this should be in the family section and not crime



some women sha!!!!!!!!

1 Like

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm On Feb 15
WATCH : Women Fighting Over A Man


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgeQczJFqlM

1 Like

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by sholay2011(m): 10:20pm On Feb 15
shocked grin grin grin
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Nostradamus: 10:51pm On Feb 15
this is serious!!
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by killsmith(m): 11:51pm On Feb 15
She should leave the marriage...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Towncrier247: 11:52pm On Feb 15
Lol
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by ngmgeek(m): 11:53pm On Feb 15
.
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Qmerit(m): 11:53pm On Feb 15
Guys re real scarce like $ in Nigeria

1 Like

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by LordXaaan: 11:54pm On Feb 15
Ftc
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:54pm On Feb 15
Lolz
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by darfay: 11:55pm On Feb 15
Am not surprised o biko shebi d Bible has said that in the last days 7 women shall cling to a single man so e remain 4 sef
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by grayht(m): 11:56pm On Feb 15
Lobatan!
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Dandsome: 11:58pm On Feb 15
hehe even bible talk am say


Isaiah 4:1 And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name, to take away our reproach.
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by AuroraB(f): 11:58pm On Feb 15
Some women glories in 'conquered territories'
Why not get a man? Someone's man na e dey catch your shot, idiot. Such buffoons. Na why men dey misbehave undecided
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by MuyiRano(m): 11:58pm On Feb 15
chineke me!
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by RedRubberDucky(f): 11:59pm On Feb 15
this is not the effects of a man shortage as nairaland is full of lonely men seeking tongue

This is about 2 women who want what's not theirs and 1 who wants back what she lost undecided
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Idrismusty97(m): 11:59pm On Feb 15

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by TerrorSquad147: 12:00am
Na their way na, promiscuity is in their blood. I spit on their tear-tear faces.
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by LuvU2(f): 12:01am
What da grin
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by themallHunt: 12:02am
Leme run dere
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Backinfront(f): 12:04am
LuvU2:
What da grin
A friend smiley

1 Like 1 Share

Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Vickiweezy(m): 12:04am
Aarrgh!! See wahala sha?
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by LuvU2(f): 12:06am
Backinfront:
A friend smiley

Anytime wink

Cute babie grin
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Mznaett(f): 12:06am
What a man? He is such an ingrate...

I wonder what she's still fighting for sef...

Just imagine o... A good woman picked him up only for him to pay her back by fvcking three crazy women in the same neighbourhood?Huh? He even had a plan of marrying one of them secretly o?shocked
It is finished aswear..infact,I give up!

Mbok,can somebody please tell her to dump his fucking D*** and then move on with life?undecided

Smh@poster belowshocked
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by giftnk(f): 12:09am
They are right o. Before they got married, were they not dating other ladies husbands? As for me I don't mind sharing o.
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Abdulsalaam9(m): 12:09am
Just checkingJust checkingJust checking
Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Backinfront(f): 12:09am
LuvU2:
Anytime wink
Cute babie grin
Yah Goodnight now grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

My Uncle Is A Wicked Man! Helep Me!!! / You Are Not A Man Without A Male Child? / Interracial marriages - Issues

Viewing this topic: femison32(m), pfadom, Eluwilussit(m), omo17(m), b0rn2fuck(m), Flaghouse1(m), thinkdip(m), juzo98(m), bigerboy200, biggy4joe(m), herzern(m), debayun(m), bameyi(m), Chudymario, auntysimbiat(f), Backinfront(f), bastien, Danieldexii(m), shurlar50(m), OAM4J and 50 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.