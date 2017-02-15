₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,901 members, 3,367,409 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 12:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife (5085 Views)
Delta Hunter Lures Housewife Into Sex Romp In A Thick Forest With Bush Meat / I Want More Than A Round Of Sex – Housewife (photo) / Housewife Caught Having Sex With Lover, Fined N50,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by dre11(m): 8:43pm On Feb 15
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/cant-husband-alone-three-women-tell-housewife/
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Omagago(m): 8:49pm On Feb 15
Serious Magana
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by dorry62(f): 8:49pm On Feb 15
So the man she's fighting for
2 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Kowor(f): 8:57pm On Feb 15
This is why I want more boys and 1 girl when babies start coming.
4 Likes
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by nerodenero: 9:35pm On Feb 15
Isaiah 4:1 -And seven women shall take hold of one man in that day, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name; take thou away our reproach.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by ijustdey: 9:55pm On Feb 15
lalasticlala..... this should be in the family section and not crime
some women sha!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm On Feb 15
WATCH : Women Fighting Over A Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgeQczJFqlM
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by sholay2011(m): 10:20pm On Feb 15
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Nostradamus: 10:51pm On Feb 15
this is serious!!
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by killsmith(m): 11:51pm On Feb 15
She should leave the marriage...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Towncrier247: 11:52pm On Feb 15
Lol
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by ngmgeek(m): 11:53pm On Feb 15
.
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Qmerit(m): 11:53pm On Feb 15
Guys re real scarce like $ in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by LordXaaan: 11:54pm On Feb 15
Ftc
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:54pm On Feb 15
Lolz
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by darfay: 11:55pm On Feb 15
Am not surprised o biko shebi d Bible has said that in the last days 7 women shall cling to a single man so e remain 4 sef
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by grayht(m): 11:56pm On Feb 15
Lobatan!
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Dandsome: 11:58pm On Feb 15
hehe even bible talk am say
Isaiah 4:1 And in that day seven women shall take hold of one man, saying, We will eat our own bread, and wear our own apparel: only let us be called by thy name, to take away our reproach.
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by AuroraB(f): 11:58pm On Feb 15
Some women glories in 'conquered territories'
Why not get a man? Someone's man na e dey catch your shot, idiot. Such buffoons. Na why men dey misbehave
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by MuyiRano(m): 11:58pm On Feb 15
chineke me!
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by RedRubberDucky(f): 11:59pm On Feb 15
this is not the effects of a man shortage as nairaland is full of lonely men seeking
This is about 2 women who want what's not theirs and 1 who wants back what she lost
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Idrismusty97(m): 11:59pm On Feb 15
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by TerrorSquad147: 12:00am
Na their way na, promiscuity is in their blood. I spit on their tear-tear faces.
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by LuvU2(f): 12:01am
What da
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by themallHunt: 12:02am
Leme run dere
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Backinfront(f): 12:04am
LuvU2:A friend
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Vickiweezy(m): 12:04am
Aarrgh!! See wahala sha?
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by LuvU2(f): 12:06am
Backinfront:Anytime
Cute babie
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Mznaett(f): 12:06am
What a man? He is such an ingrate...
I wonder what she's still fighting for sef...
Just imagine o... A good woman picked him up only for him to pay her back by fvcking three crazy women in the same neighbourhood?Huh? He even had a plan of marrying one of them secretly o?
It is finished aswear..infact,I give up!
Mbok,can somebody please tell her to dump his fucking D*** and then move on with life?
Smh@poster below
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by giftnk(f): 12:09am
They are right o. Before they got married, were they not dating other ladies husbands? As for me I don't mind sharing o.
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Abdulsalaam9(m): 12:09am
Just checkingJust checkingJust checking
|Re: You Can’t Have Your Husband Alone -three Women Tell Housewife by Backinfront(f): 12:09am
LuvU2:Yah Goodnight now
My Uncle Is A Wicked Man! Helep Me!!! / You Are Not A Man Without A Male Child? / Interracial marriages - Issues
Viewing this topic: femison32(m), pfadom, Eluwilussit(m), omo17(m), b0rn2fuck(m), Flaghouse1(m), thinkdip(m), juzo98(m), bigerboy200, biggy4joe(m), herzern(m), debayun(m), bameyi(m), Chudymario, auntysimbiat(f), Backinfront(f), bastien, Danieldexii(m), shurlar50(m), OAM4J and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18