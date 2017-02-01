₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by LivingHuman: 9:33pm On Feb 15
President Muhammadu Buhari, in a tweet, this evening said he is grateful to Nigerians for wishing him good health. He also thanked the senate leaders for paying him a visit to London.
He tweeted:
"I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health"
https://mobile.twitter.com/MBuhari/status/831963571118546944
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/buhari-im-grateful-to-nigerians.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Oyind17: 9:39pm On Feb 15
Lol, is there another Nigeria or it is this one I'm in. Bubu wake up, they prayed for your death
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:43pm On Feb 15
Na iPod yoot wish you bad..God pass dem
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by nrexzy(m): 9:49pm On Feb 15
My able president enjoy ur vac..... even God rested who r you not to rest?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by GoodMuyis(m): 9:53pm On Feb 15
na payin dem wan make you payin oo
Wake up
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by auntysimbiat(f): 9:53pm On Feb 15
abi now..
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by MosD: 10:00pm On Feb 15
I could catch an irony in the tune of the tweet
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by maberry(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
We hear
Buhari I am not a fan yours but I don't wish you dead
Just come back and finish your work so that your zombies won't say "if only he had not died... if only he finished his tenure, he would have done better"
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by keepingmum: 10:39pm On Feb 15
Baba dem say u no sick naa....
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Durosure(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
Baba Help. before i start selling RMB N1OO/$
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by lifezone247(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
MosD:same here
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by SmartMugu: 10:39pm On Feb 15
Zero.
Using twitter for the Bubu we know is like learning advanced calculus, macro economics, complex accounting ,advanced physics, or any level of fiscal analytics. This can lead to additional sickness for him and still keep him away from his job.
Nigerians are smart people, just say Femi or Garba twitted that, definitely not Bubu.
Trump tweets, Bubu waits for updates from those that can read, write and help him pass messages across since only a few understands him when he talks.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Harrychocoberry(m): 10:39pm On Feb 15
Hahahaha...wow this is a new one.
I never knew this Man can Joke o...
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by oshe11(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
Really
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by OgaInnocent(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
2019 is too far. Mtcheew!
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by riczy(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
D man day like hu resurrect, abi u reincarnate?
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Worksunlimited(m): 10:40pm On Feb 15
Oyind17:
And they are still praying...
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by darfay: 10:40pm On Feb 15
Truly liers can never have a good memory. Is it not the same people that told us that the man is fine and OK. That he only overstayed his vacation. Not coming out in public to admit that he his sick.
Shame on lier Mohammed
Shame on apshit
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by ALAYORMII: 10:41pm On Feb 15
This game is getting boring
Make a televised appearance and not some silly pictures here and there
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Hardeysolution(m): 10:42pm On Feb 15
Good health sir.
And to bad belles, how na
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by johnstar(m): 10:42pm On Feb 15
U must die
U will never go unpunished
Traveling, wasting moni, wt happened to d doctors in Nigeria?
And u lied to Nigeria dat u only travel for holiday
For lien u will die
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by davodguy: 10:43pm On Feb 15
Na lie
The guy don die. This pix was taken in front of my house
PMB died in January and was buried in Saudi Arabia
The above comment was made by a yiboo colleague in my office. She even wanted to bet with her salary that PMB can never return to Nigeria.
I'm still wondering why the Igbo hate Buhari this much?
Majority of the Igbo are Christians and I know the Bible preaches love, even for your enemies. I wonder the kind of bible they read. May be theirs is Aba made.
To wish a fellow man death is evil, talkless of your leader and president.
May all those that pray death for PMB have others do same for them too.
And may all that pray good health for him have good health and long life too.
Viva Africa
Long live Nigeria
God bless our president
God bless all well wishers too
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by somehowpenis(m): 10:43pm On Feb 15
Worksunlimited:seriously still praying for his death
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by hobermener: 10:43pm On Feb 15
R
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by koms: 10:43pm On Feb 15
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by hobermener: 10:43pm On Feb 15
johnstar:
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by ariefadenning(m): 10:43pm On Feb 15
Oga it be ilkw say your absence better pass.....just dey there but make u no die
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Azil(f): 10:43pm On Feb 15
Delusional much?
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by mars123(m): 10:43pm On Feb 15
They want make you die o...na lie!
but tbh people are praying for you especially the Muslims, the Christians not too much
1 Like
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by OKorowanta: 10:43pm On Feb 15
How long will they feed u with lies?
Why are humans so stupid?
So nobody has told u the truth that over a 100 million Nigerians want u dead?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" by Senorprinz(m): 10:43pm On Feb 15
i don't know which is more useless, between arsenal and the nigerian economy.
6 Likes
