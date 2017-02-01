Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari: "I'm Grateful To Nigerians For Wishing Me Good Health" (13439 Views)

He tweeted:



"I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health"



https://mobile.twitter.com/MBuhari/status/831963571118546944





Lol, is there another Nigeria or it is this one I'm in. Bubu wake up, they prayed for your death 42 Likes 1 Share

Na iPod yoot wish you bad..God pass dem 12 Likes 1 Share

My able president enjoy ur vac..... even God rested who r you not to rest? 6 Likes

na payin dem wan make you payin oo

Wake up

abi now..

I could catch an irony in the tune of the tweet 2 Likes

We hear

Buhari I am not a fan yours but I don't wish you dead

Just come back and finish your work so that your zombies won't say "if only he had not died... if only he finished his tenure, he would have done better" 13 Likes 1 Share

Baba dem say u no sick naa.... 1 Like

Baba Help. before i start selling RMB N1OO/$

MosD:

I could catch an irony in the tune of the tweet same here same here 3 Likes

Zero.



Using twitter for the Bubu we know is like learning advanced calculus, macro economics, complex accounting ,advanced physics, or any level of fiscal analytics. This can lead to additional sickness for him and still keep him away from his job.



Nigerians are smart people, just say Femi or Garba twitted that, definitely not Bubu.

Trump tweets, Bubu waits for updates from those that can read, write and help him pass messages across since only a few understands him when he talks. 15 Likes 1 Share

Hahahaha...wow this is a new one.

I never knew this Man can Joke o... 3 Likes

Really

2019 is too far. Mtcheew! 3 Likes

D man day like hu resurrect, abi u reincarnate?

Oyind17:

Lol, is there another Nigeria or it is this one I'm in. Bubu wake up, they prayed for your death

And they are still praying... And they are still praying... 5 Likes

Truly liers can never have a good memory. Is it not the same people that told us that the man is fine and OK. That he only overstayed his vacation. Not coming out in public to admit that he his sick.

Shame on lier Mohammed

Shame on apshit 10 Likes

This game is getting boring





Make a televised appearance and not some silly pictures here and there 3 Likes

Good health sir.





And to bad belles, how na 1 Like 1 Share

U must die







U will never go unpunished







Traveling, wasting moni, wt happened to d doctors in Nigeria?





And u lied to Nigeria dat u only travel for holiday





For lien u will die 11 Likes





The guy don die. This pix was taken in front of my house



PMB died in January and was buried in Saudi Arabia



The above comment was made by a yiboo colleague in my office. She even wanted to bet with her salary that PMB can never return to Nigeria.

I'm still wondering why the Igbo hate Buhari this much?



Majority of the Igbo are Christians and I know the Bible preaches love, even for your enemies. I wonder the kind of bible they read. May be theirs is Aba made.



To wish a fellow man death is evil, talkless of your leader and president.



May all those that pray death for PMB have others do same for them too.



And may all that pray good health for him have good health and long life too.



Viva Africa

Long live Nigeria

God bless our president

Worksunlimited:





And they are still praying... seriously still praying for his death seriously still praying for his death 3 Likes

R

God bless Nigeria

johnstar:

U must die 1 Like

Oga it be ilkw say your absence better pass.....just dey there but make u no die

Delusional much?





but tbh people are praying for you especially the Muslims, the Christians not too much They want make you die o...na lie!but tbh people are praying for you especially the Muslims, the Christians not too much 1 Like

How long will they feed u with lies?

Why are humans so stupid?

So nobody has told u the truth that over a 100 million Nigerians want u dead? 6 Likes