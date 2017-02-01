₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:06am
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to militia operating in Agatu area of the state to surrender themselves to law enforcement agencies or face the consequences of their action. The Governor who received arms and ammunition recovered by the army in Agatu, was reacting to the recent attack on military personnel in the area which led to the killing of a soldier. He described the incident as unacceptable.
Governor Ortom restated the resolve of his administration to assist security agencies in identifying those behind the act to face justice and advised youths still in possession of illegal weapons to surrender such arms to the appropriate authorities.
He sympathized with the Chief of Army Staff over the murder of the soldier, assuring him of the State Government's support and commitment to the ongoing peace process.
Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Retired Colonel Edwin Jando presented the recovered weapons to the Governor, describing the feat as a result of the resilience of the military personnel deployed to the area.
Meanwhile, the Commander, 707 Special Brigade Forces, Makurdi, Brigadier General Clement Apere has stated that no house was destroyed nor lives lost during the military search operation in Oweto, Agatu local government area.
General Apere who stated this while briefing newsmen to clear the air on the operation, said the exercise was meant to apprehend armed militia who had killed a soldier and made away with his riffle. He maintained that the army obeyed rules of engagement during the operation.
The recovered weapons included two AK47 rifles, two SLR rifles, one fabricated pistol, three locally made pistols, live amunition, police and military kits, some charms and substance suspected to be Indian hemp.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/see-arms-and-ammunition-recovered-by.html
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by Jibril659: 7:06am
Agatu people
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:06am
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:08am
Agatu again?
1 Like
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 7:12am
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to militia operating in Agatu area of the state to surrender themselves to law enforcement agencie
This idiot is yet to issue similar warning to Fulani miscreants killing and raping with impunity .
Over 6,000 people mostly women and children were killed in cold blood by the Fulani terrorists and those terrorists have now taken full control of Agatu and this idiotic brukutu shipping Tivi mumu is supporting the recent military massacre of his fellow citizens?
Dem swear for benue people?
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 7:14am
Jibril659:
Wetin Agatu people do?
The Nigerian army is now boldly escorting Fulanis to jihad in Agatu and you are blaming Agatu people?
You Muslims are incorrigible liars and pervertors of the truth
15 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by omowolewa: 7:15am
They shouldn't have been afraid if Fulani herdsmen with this.
Maybe they got it in self defence.
3 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by dpete1(f): 7:16am
Agatu herdsmen
#Lawdavmercy
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by Jibril659: 7:17am
NuclearWinter:you're a big fat sad bigot
6 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by matrixme(m): 7:17am
Nigeria Army now goes house to house searching for Indian hemp when there is NDLEA.Talk of professionalism.
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 7:18am
Jibril659:
And you are a skinny lice ridden ignorant boko
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 7:19am
matrixme:
Nigeria Army now living up to their logo "all victory belongs to Allah "
The jihad is on full swing in the middle belt.
Unfortunately for those idiots in Benue, they have a coward Tivi clown as governor
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by kollynxofodile(m): 7:20am
God!
What kind of governor is diz?
Can't this Benue pple produce a competent governor for once.
And this shameless man called omenka will be here ranting
3 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by inourcare: 7:24am
Wait! Wait!
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 7:26am
kollynxofodile:
It has been debunked long ago that omenka who now goes by the handle Omenkalives is not from Benue but a typified first grade afonja from Kwara .
5 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by ritababe(f): 7:31am
omowolewa:
exactly, the government don't want to help them and they decide to arm themselves, I just tire for our military oh.
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by carzola(m): 7:31am
Why dont we divide this country
So animals can continue living
Like animals and us that want
Development and world dominance
Can work towards it. Its evident
We can't live with Muslims and
Our lives are not save even in our own land.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by NuclearWinter: 7:34am
carzola:
The north will turn to Afghanistan in less than 5ys of Nigeria's breakup.
The Emirs will be targeted by their almajiri and a revolutionary class uprising led by islamist revolutionaries will oust them.
4 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by psucc(m): 8:09am
Orton has already donated that land to Herdsmen so the army will do everything possible to oust them for takeover by the Herdsmen.
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:19am
All these weapons from one soldier...him be Rambo?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by luckydube: 10:20am
It's now obvious the north's are using the other part of this country as a shield, should Nigeria breaks up now, they may never exist for 10yrs
Meanwhile
FOR sale 2weeks old UK used Dell core i3
Check here for more details and picture
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by Icecomrade: 10:20am
Lol
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by woodcook: 10:21am
Am I the only one that thinks that NA just 'disarmed' the community on behalf of Fulani invaders?
3 Likes
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by sod09(m): 10:21am
Here is d dullest governor incase u looking for him
1 Like
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 10:22am
why are tey displaying the notch.
the people have decided to protect themselves since the fg and state can not.
1 Like
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:23am
I don see am
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by mogahs: 10:24am
Even the security system is messed up
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by twinskenny(m): 10:24am
see ammunition
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by Ersan: 10:27am
NuclearWinter:
You do know that agatu people are muslim too yeah?
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by DeBlessedOne(m): 10:29am
Are those bags of weed I'm seeing?
|Re: Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) by nickxtra(m): 10:29am
Men are not smiling o
