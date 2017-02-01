Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) (9336 Views)

Governor Ortom restated the resolve of his administration to assist security agencies in identifying those behind the act to face justice and advised youths still in possession of illegal weapons to surrender such arms to the appropriate authorities.



He sympathized with the Chief of Army Staff over the murder of the soldier, assuring him of the State Government's support and commitment to the ongoing peace process.



Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Retired Colonel Edwin Jando presented the recovered weapons to the Governor, describing the feat as a result of the resilience of the military personnel deployed to the area.



Meanwhile, the Commander, 707 Special Brigade Forces, Makurdi, Brigadier General Clement Apere has stated that no house was destroyed nor lives lost during the military search operation in Oweto, Agatu local government area.



General Apere who stated this while briefing newsmen to clear the air on the operation, said the exercise was meant to apprehend armed militia who had killed a soldier and made away with his riffle. He maintained that the army obeyed rules of engagement during the operation.



The recovered weapons included two AK47 rifles, two SLR rifles, one fabricated pistol, three locally made pistols, live amunition, police and military kits, some charms and substance suspected to be Indian hemp.



Agatu people

Agatu again? 1 Like

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to militia operating in Agatu area of the state to surrender themselves to law enforcement agencie

This idiot is yet to issue similar warning to Fulani miscreants killing and raping with impunity .



Over 6,000 people mostly women and children were killed in cold blood by the Fulani terrorists and those terrorists have now taken full control of Agatu and this idiotic brukutu shipping Tivi mumu is supporting the recent military massacre of his fellow citizens?



Dem swear for benue people? This idiot is yet to issue similar warning to Fulani miscreants killing and raping with impunity .Over 6,000 people mostly women and children were killed in cold blood by the Fulani terrorists and those terrorists have now taken full control of Agatu and this idiotic brukutu shipping Tivi mumu is supporting the recent military massacre of his fellow citizens?Dem swear for benue people? 15 Likes 1 Share

Jibril659:

Agatu people

Wetin Agatu people do?



The Nigerian army is now boldly escorting Fulanis to jihad in Agatu and you are blaming Agatu people?



You Muslims are incorrigible liars and pervertors of the truth Wetin Agatu people do?The Nigerian army is now boldly escorting Fulanis to jihad in Agatu and you are blaming Agatu people?You Muslims are incorrigible liars and pervertors of the truth 15 Likes

They shouldn't have been afraid if Fulani herdsmen with this.

Maybe they got it in self defence. 3 Likes

Agatu herdsmen



#Lawdavmercy

NuclearWinter:





Wetin Agatu people do?



The Nigerian army is now boldly escorting Fulanis to jihad in Agatu and you are blaming Agatu people?



You Muslims are incorrigible liars and pervertors of the truth you're a big fat sad bigot you're a big fat sad bigot 6 Likes

Nigeria Army now goes house to house searching for Indian hemp when there is NDLEA.Talk of professionalism.

Jibril659:

you're a big fat sad bigot

And you are a skinny lice ridden ignorant boko And you are a skinny lice ridden ignorant boko 10 Likes 1 Share

matrixme:

Nigeria Army now goes house to house searching for Indian hemp when there is NDLEA.Talk of professionalism.

Nigeria Army now living up to their logo "all victory belongs to Allah "





The jihad is on full swing in the middle belt.



Unfortunately for those idiots in Benue, they have a coward Tivi clown as governor Nigeria Army now living up to their logo "all victory belongs to Allah "The jihad is on full swing in the middle belt.Unfortunately for those idiots in Benue, they have a coward Tivi clown as governor 4 Likes 1 Share

God!

What kind of governor is diz?



Can't this Benue pple produce a competent governor for once.



And this shameless man called omenka will be here ranting 3 Likes

Wait! Wait!

kollynxofodile:

God!

What kind of governor is diz?



Can't this Benue pple produce a competent governor for once.



And this shameless man called omenka will be here ranting

It has been debunked long ago that omenka who now goes by the handle Omenkalives is not from Benue but a typified first grade afonja from Kwara . It has been debunked long ago that omenka who now goes by the handle Omenkalives is not from Benue but a typified first grade afonja from Kwara . 5 Likes

omowolewa:

They shouldn't have been afraid if Fulani herdsmen with this.

Maybe they got it in self defence.

exactly, the government don't want to help them and they decide to arm themselves, I just tire for our military oh. exactly, the government don't want to help them and they decide to arm themselves, I just tire for our military oh.

Why dont we divide this country

So animals can continue living

Like animals and us that want

Development and world dominance

Can work towards it. Its evident

We can't live with Muslims and

Our lives are not save even in our own land. 4 Likes 1 Share

carzola:

Why dont we divide this country

So animals can continue living

Like animals and us that want

Development and world dominance

Can work towards it. Its evident

We can't live with Muslims and

Our lives are not save even in our own land.

The north will turn to Afghanistan in less than 5ys of Nigeria's breakup.



The Emirs will be targeted by their almajiri and a revolutionary class uprising led by islamist revolutionaries will oust them. The north will turn to Afghanistan in less than 5ys of Nigeria's breakup.The Emirs will be targeted by their almajiri and a revolutionary class uprising led by islamist revolutionaries will oust them. 4 Likes

Orton has already donated that land to Herdsmen so the army will do everything possible to oust them for takeover by the Herdsmen.





All these weapons from one soldier...him be Rambo? 1 Like 1 Share

It's now obvious the north's are using the other part of this country as a shield, should Nigeria breaks up now, they may never exist for 10yrs







Lol

Am I the only one that thinks that NA just 'disarmed' the community on behalf of Fulani invaders? 3 Likes

Here is d dullest governor incase u looking for him 1 Like

why are tey displaying the notch.



the people have decided to protect themselves since the fg and state can not. 1 Like

I don see am

Even the security system is messed up

see ammunition

NuclearWinter:





Wetin Agatu people do?



The Nigerian army is now boldly escorting Fulanis to jihad in Agatu and you are blaming Agatu people?



You Muslims are incorrigible liars and pervertors of the truth

You do know that agatu people are muslim too yeah? You do know that agatu people are muslim too yeah?

Are those bags of weed I'm seeing?