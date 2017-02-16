Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) (4605 Views)

Popular OAP Moet Abebe Showing Off Her Sexy Twins [PICS] / Rahama Sadau Participates In Cancer Awareness (Photos) / John-Paul Nwadike Celebrates Birthday With A House & Hummer SUV (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Nollywood Actor, John Paul Nwadike participated in the delivery of his first children, twin boys in the US.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/nollywood-actor-johnpaul-nwadike-participating-delivery-twin-boys-u-s-pics/ 1 Like

Most hospitals will let you cut the umbilical cord and that's what he did. 7 Likes

Cute

I'll definitely be in the maternity room with my future wifey when the time comes. I consider men who stand behind the closed doors as wimps. No greater joy than seeing ur little baby come into the world for the first time 3 Likes

Don't know him

lofty900:

I'll definitely be in the maternity room with my future wifey when the time comes. I consider men who stand behind the closed doors as wimps. No greater joy than seeing ur little baby come into the world for the first time Hmmm so that u will still complain that a 3.5kg came out from ur territory and that it will neva remain as it use to be even when u know that it's elastic. Hell NO¡¡¡ what u don't know or see won't kill you or change ur mentality okwia? Hmmm so that u will still complain that a 3.5kg came out from ur territory and that it will neva remain as it use to be even when u know that it's elastic. Hell NO¡¡¡ what u don't know or see won't kill you or change ur mentality okwia? 1 Like

Okay; next?

The elites and Ameribabies...





congratulations





But wait o.. diz john paul has changed oo

Now lookin so handsome Wow sweet.!! Wat a caring hubby he isBut wait o.. diz john paul has changed ooNow lookin so handsome

Congrats

Congratulobia!



It is the season of twins. Dear God, Bless the next three people to comment directly under me with quadruplets this year.



Amen! 2 Likes

lofty900:

I'll definitely be in the maternity room with my future wifey when the time comes. I consider men who stand behind the closed doors as wimps. No greater joy than seeing ur little baby come into the world for the first time

You know how many men dey faint for maternity ward? You know how many men dey faint for maternity ward?

Pls Nairalanders



Hello nairalanders Pls I urgently need a job that I can do to survive with my life, I have ND in estate management, have good knowledge in computer, I can workanywhere provided there is accommodation, I can even work in a farm all I need now is the payment to survive

Am currently in Abeokuta My what'sapp and contact is O7O 33 26 61 93 Thanks

congrats. but my hubby won't stay with me in the delivery room.

Cool

Never seen him before.



Nice of him though

congrat Johnpaul am happy for u

Awwww. Wonderful.

he tried,mine hates the sight of blood,disappeared as soon as he handed me over to the birth attendants ,was later found by a nurse crying at a corner of the hospital.he didn't come back until my baby was born and dressed up.

he later watched the video and refused to near me for close to 7 mths.

don't force ur man if he says he can't do it oo.

thorpido:

Most hospitals will let you cut the umbilical cord and that's what he did.



Omo Agba Omo Agba

Nice

i'm praying for twins too when my time comes.

mofy1:



Hmmm so that u will still complain that a 3.5kg came out from ur territory and that it will neva remain as it use to be even when u know that it's elastic. Hell NO¡¡¡ what u don't know or see won't kill you or change ur mentality okwia? lol...this is harsh

delivering a baby is s bloody affair. men have been known to faint in the labour room, he really tried, congrats

Papa Twins

Congrats to him..cutting the umbilical cord is pretty standard.

Here in Ife....we don't know him

great! I wish them well. dear future husband,find me soon.I'm tired of waiting

lofty900:

I'll definitely be in the maternity room with my future wifey when the time comes. I consider men who stand behind the closed doors as wimps. No greater joy than seeing ur little baby come into the world for the first time Hope u get mind

Some men on sighting blood will zoom Hope u get mindSome men on sightingwill zoom

nice