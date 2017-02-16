₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by ovokooo: 7:57am
Nollywood Actor, John Paul Nwadike participated in the delivery of his first children, twin boys in the US.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by thorpido(m): 8:00am
Most hospitals will let you cut the umbilical cord and that's what he did.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Expl0rers: 8:01am
Cute
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by lofty900(m): 8:12am
I'll definitely be in the maternity room with my future wifey when the time comes. I consider men who stand behind the closed doors as wimps. No greater joy than seeing ur little baby come into the world for the first time
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by graciella(f): 8:36am
Don't know him
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by mofy1(f): 10:05am
lofty900:Hmmm so that u will still complain that a 3.5kg came out from ur territory and that it will neva remain as it use to be even when u know that it's elastic. Hell NO¡¡¡ what u don't know or see won't kill you or change ur mentality okwia?
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by veekid(m): 10:55am
Okay; next?
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by unclezuma: 10:55am
The elites and Ameribabies...
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by remzor(m): 10:56am
congratulations
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Kellibae(f): 10:56am
Wow sweet.!! Wat a caring hubby he is
But wait o.. diz john paul has changed oo
Now lookin so handsome
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by SIRKAY98(m): 10:58am
Congrats
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:58am
Congratulobia!
It is the season of twins. Dear God, Bless the next three people to comment directly under me with quadruplets this year.
Amen!
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by kennygee(f): 10:58am
lofty900:
You know how many men dey faint for maternity ward?
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by luckydube: 10:59am
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by mhizoma(f): 10:59am
congrats. but my hubby won't stay with me in the delivery room.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by vicoloni(m): 10:59am
Cool
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by gen2lpat(m): 11:00am
Never seen him before.
Nice of him though
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Onyinye15(f): 11:00am
congrat Johnpaul am happy for u
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by NotOfThis(f): 11:01am
Awwww. Wonderful.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Abiagirl777(f): 11:04am
he tried,mine hates the sight of blood,disappeared as soon as he handed me over to the birth attendants ,was later found by a nurse crying at a corner of the hospital.he didn't come back until my baby was born and dressed up.
he later watched the video and refused to near me for close to 7 mths.
don't force ur man if he says he can't do it oo.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Life4Varnity: 11:04am
thorpido:
Omo Agba
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by twilliamx: 11:04am
Nice
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by thornapple(f): 11:05am
i'm praying for twins too when my time comes.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Anuoluwapo3054(m): 11:05am
lol...this is harsh
mofy1:
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by vannessa7(f): 11:06am
delivering a baby is s bloody affair. men have been known to faint in the labour room, he really tried, congrats
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by inourcare: 11:06am
Papa Twins
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Baroba(m): 11:06am
Congrats to him..cutting the umbilical cord is pretty standard.
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Bishops10(m): 11:07am
Here in Ife....we don't know him
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by BabieGhagha(f): 11:09am
great! I wish them well. dear future husband,find me soon.I'm tired of waiting
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by joinnow: 11:11am
lofty900:Hope u get mind
Some men on sighting blood will zoom
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by Lemiday(m): 11:14am
nice
|Re: John Paul Nwadike Welcomes Twin Boys In US (Pics) by francescainnoce(f): 11:14am
I don't sincerely know if I want my man to be right there when the babies comes out. Just don't know. Cos I'm really way to shy to stand these stuffs. Okay! Just before you say so, I agree I have a lot of growing up to do. #chuckles
