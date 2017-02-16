Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer (4442 Views)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday gave the people of Agatu 72 hours to produce those of their ‘boys’ who killed one of the soldiers deployed to the area for peace keeping.



Some youths in Agatu local government area on Saturday allegedly killed a soldier and wounded two others drafted from the 72 Battalion in Makurdi to keep vigilance in the area.



Ortom told newsmen during an interview in Makurdi that the incident which took place at Olegadakolo near Egba in Agatu on Saturday was highly regrettable.



“The action is condemnable, I apologize,” he said.



Meanwhile the Commander, 707 Special Forces Brigade, Brig. Gen. Clement Apere at a press conference in Makurdi, said the body of the soldier was recovered alongside another wounded soldier during a cordon and search operation conducted by troops to apprehend the militias.



The Brigade Commander displayed arms and ammunition as well as military equipment and uniforms allegedly recovered from Ekpele, Enungba and Olegadakolo communities of Agatu during the operations.



He described the killing of the soldier as highly condemnable, stressing that the military would not rest on its oars until all those fingered in the act were apprehended.

These Agatu people sef.



I remember when it was almost a taboo to touch or harm a representative of the Federal Government. I remember when putting on the Military,Police, NYSC Uniforms is a source of safety for those that put them on.



Sadly, you become a prime target for killing these days if you put on any kind of Uniform. In Rivers State, they did not only kill the Police Officer, but they stole his head, as if his head contained GOLD and buried a WHOLE Vehicle.



The Governor got this one right.



The Agatu people should produce the killers of the Soldier, or the town should permanently remain a ghost town. 1 Like 2 Shares

So he won't order for the killing of civilians in that state by the soldiers to be expose and those soldiers brought to book? We paid soldiers with our hard earn money and even pay the governor. Fun.k u ortom... Nonsense 29 Likes 3 Shares

Yet he never ask for the Fulani herdsmen that have killed 100s of Agatu people..What a useless governor 34 Likes 5 Shares

Stupid governor. Why didn't he order the fulani herdsmen to produce the killers on 24 hours.. Fo0lish leaders. 27 Likes 5 Shares

Ortom is a silly coward, he won't condemn the killing of a pregnant woman and other innocent civilians in agatu by the same soldiers 19 Likes 4 Shares

.....e wan be for your zanga! Omenkalives come read oh?.....e wan be for your zanga! 5 Likes

Nigeria! This country is such a shithole!



What is the role of the police and investigative agencies if they cannot do their jobs efficiently and identify killers? The governor ought to be giving the police that deadline to do their jobs and not harass or threaten citizens of the state!



The Army in its usual brash form has attacked his people and murdered some for this same reason, rather than rebuke them and demand an investigation and some form of restitution for his people, he is beating the man who's already down, to what end? Has he demanded the fulanis to produce those who have been attacking Benue state? What a shame! 14 Likes

They. Just invited military invasion

This omenka governor na real coward 3 Likes

Empty threat 2 Likes





Out governor has initiated Odi 2.0.

Or what ?? 3 Likes

I quite disagree with you on this sir. It should be the law enforcement agents that should be given the ultimatum.



They are to protect the people for attacks,and even themselves. Not the other way round I quite disagree with you on this sir. It should be the law enforcement agents that should be given the ultimatum.They are to protect the people for attacks,and even themselves. Not the other way round 3 Likes

omenka governor na slave 2 Likes

but when herdsmen were busy slaughtering your people you gave no ultimatum 2 Likes

Think very well before you type..... Think very well before you type..... 4 Likes

Something is wrong with this Agatu people

cricifixo:

Ortom is a silly coward, he won't condemn the killing of a pregnant woman and other innocent civilians in agatu by the same soldiers

I don't think dis gov is ok. The soldiers killed 6 in retaliation and you still have d guts to demand for the civilian that killed a soldier. Otum pls take a clue from gov obiano of anambra and his ebonyi counterpart and d brutalised cripple 2 Likes

How many Fulani herdsmen have been "produced"?

People were slaughtered in Agatu, what has happened?



Same Governor that gave out hectres of Agatu land to Nassarawa/herdsmen, while under the influence of burukutu?



He is hardly this eager to defend his own 1 Like

U nw knws hw to giv ultimatum.bt when over 400 agatu peple were murderd by soldier fulanis.wat ultimatum did u giv.Dis is wat hapens when military men compromises dia job 1 Like