|Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by zik4ever: 8:03am
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday gave the people of Agatu 72 hours to produce those of their ‘boys’ who killed one of the soldiers deployed to the area for peace keeping.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/ortom-gives-agatu-72-hours-to-produce-soldier-s-killer/185440.html#yCYVxz21cbBkKOSu.99
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by HungerBAD: 8:06am
These Agatu people sef.
I remember when it was almost a taboo to touch or harm a representative of the Federal Government. I remember when putting on the Military,Police, NYSC Uniforms is a source of safety for those that put them on.
Sadly, you become a prime target for killing these days if you put on any kind of Uniform. In Rivers State, they did not only kill the Police Officer, but they stole his head, as if his head contained GOLD and buried a WHOLE Vehicle.
The Governor got this one right.
The Agatu people should produce the killers of the Soldier, or the town should permanently remain a ghost town.
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by weyabcom: 8:08am
So he won't order for the killing of civilians in that state by the soldiers to be expose and those soldiers brought to book? We paid soldiers with our hard earn money and even pay the governor. Fun.k u ortom... Nonsense
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by SalamRushdie: 8:10am
Yet he never ask for the Fulani herdsmen that have killed 100s of Agatu people..What a useless governor
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by dragonking3: 8:29am
Stupid governor. Why didn't he order the fulani herdsmen to produce the killers on 24 hours.. Fo0lish leaders.
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by cricifixo(m): 8:33am
Ortom is a silly coward, he won't condemn the killing of a pregnant woman and other innocent civilians in agatu by the same soldiers
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by Funlordmaniac(m): 8:55am
Omenkalives come read oh? .....e wan be for your zanga!
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by leofab(f): 9:11am
HungerBAD:you are useless to the core? Is it the community that will produce the killer ? Clap for yourself dundeee... you are saying is a robbery incident takes place in your neighborhood that it's okay for the police to give everybody in the street an ultimatum to produce the perpetrators ?
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by freeze001(f): 9:50am
Nigeria! This country is such a shithole!
What is the role of the police and investigative agencies if they cannot do their jobs efficiently and identify killers? The governor ought to be giving the police that deadline to do their jobs and not harass or threaten citizens of the state!
The Army in its usual brash form has attacked his people and murdered some for this same reason, rather than rebuke them and demand an investigation and some form of restitution for his people, he is beating the man who's already down, to what end? Has he demanded the fulanis to produce those who have been attacking Benue state? What a shame!
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by GMBuhari: 9:58am
They. Just invited military invasion
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by swagagolic01: 10:13am
This omenka governor na real coward
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by SuperBlack: 10:31am
Ok
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:32am
Empty threat
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by unclezuma: 10:33am
Out governor has initiated Odi 2.0.
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by ALAYORMII: 10:33am
Or what ??
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by olaolulazio(m): 10:33am
S
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by izzou(m): 10:34am
HungerBAD:
I quite disagree with you on this sir. It should be the law enforcement agents that should be given the ultimatum.
They are to protect the people for attacks,and even themselves. Not the other way round
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by cooldude62(m): 10:34am
...or WHAT?
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by BUHARIISCURSED: 10:34am
omenka governor na slave
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by Chikelue2000(m): 10:34am
Hmmm
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by Ermacc: 10:36am
but when herdsmen were busy slaughtering your people you gave no ultimatum
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by Mayor38(m): 10:36am
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by signature2012(m): 10:37am
HungerBAD:
Think very well before you type.....
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by Biggty(m): 10:38am
Something is wrong with this Agatu people
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by 2016v2017: 10:39am
cricifixo:
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by adadike281(f): 10:40am
I don't think dis gov is ok. The soldiers killed 6 in retaliation and you still have d guts to demand for the civilian that killed a soldier. Otum pls take a clue from gov obiano of anambra and his ebonyi counterpart and d brutalised cripple
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by UncleJudax(m): 10:41am
.
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by UncleJudax(m): 10:42am
How many Fulani herdsmen have been "produced"?
People were slaughtered in Agatu, what has happened?
Same Governor that gave out hectres of Agatu land to Nassarawa/herdsmen, while under the influence of burukutu?
He is hardly this eager to defend his own
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by africanusvu: 10:43am
U nw knws hw to giv ultimatum.bt when over 400 agatu peple were murderd by soldier fulanis.wat ultimatum did u giv.Dis is wat hapens when military men compromises dia job
|Re: Ortom Gives Agatu 72 Hours To Produce Soldier’s Killer by wizkidblogger(f): 10:43am
Smh**
