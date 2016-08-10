



CHAPTER ONE



♥



The thought of her made his heart skip. It literally did—each, and every moment, he thought of her. And he thought of her often, literally every single minute of the day.



She was his star, his moon and his sun. She truly was.



She was beautiful. Completely and utterly so. She was tall as a runway model, slim as willowy flower tree and pretty-faced as a real-life Barbie doll. Her face was heart-shaped, a rich creamy brown like the rest of her skin, and without-an-iota-of-blemish flawless. Her eyes were large, wide and brown like the colour of cocoa. Her nose, the most perfect part of her face, was small and straight. A perfect miniature that was well-sculpted. Then she had those full lips that were round and supple with their usually tempting red colour that made him dream of kissing her… all the time.



She was a beauty. And she was also a millionaire heiress.



Theodore sighed and switched lanes. She was his dream woman and she was totally out of his reach. That didn’t stop him wishing and dreaming though. That didn’t stop him thinking about her. He didn’t need to have her within sight range to think her. He only needed to wake up to have his thoughts flooded with her. He only needed to breathe to feel the hum of desire that whistled through his heart. She was his secret desire. A wishful dream. That one miracle he prayed for and knew, deep down, would never be a reality.



He pulled into the Union Marble House parking lot and Theodore felt his heart leap. It couldn’t have been any lesser a leap than that of John the Baptist when he encountered Jesus from his mother’s womb.



There she was, pulling into one of the car ports. One specifically designated for her, he knew.



Lucky morning to have them arrive at same time. Theodore stopped his Honda Accord and watched as she opened the door of the smooth pale ash Mercedes GLC and got down.



Perfect, as usual.



The high-waist hibiscus-red skirt with the pure silk magnolia blouse, tucked into the skirt without a single ruffle, moulded her subtly curved body like it was created only for her. Her hair, a wavy brown mane with tresses of gold at the tips, framed her face and bounced along her shoulder blades. Her handbag, genuine leather wine-red, was slung over one arm and it was a perfect contrast to the pointy-toes black heels she had on her feet.



Theodore pushed open his own door, grabbed his faux leather messenger bag and shuffled down the car. He needed to hear her voice. Since he was lucky enough to see her this morning, without waiting a chance meeting, he would need her voice in his ears if he was going to concentrate at work today.



He tugged the collar of his pale blue long-sleeved shirt and swallowed his wish that it was three sizes smaller. “Hey, Kome.” He hailed.

She turned and curved those deep rosy red coloured lips into a smile. Theodore swallowed—many things. One of them, his sudden impossible desire to kiss her.



“Morning, Theodore.” Her voice was low-pitched, velvety and lilting. “Just coming in?”



She was the only one who called him ‘Theodore’ and it was sweeter than any endearment when it rolled off her tongue.



“Yes, working to clock in before the late red-flag .” He smiled. Not over bright, he hoped.



“Looks like you made it.” Her eyes were warm, and sweet, and friendly. “Nice shirt. Blue always becomes a man.”



“It does, doesn’t it?” If he had the courage he would say something special. “You, as always, of course, looks amazing.” Gorgeous, would have been a truer word.



“Why, thank you, Theodore.” Her smile turned demure.



“Miss Douglas?”



Theodore cursed the interruption even as they both turned their gaze to the head of security standing a few feet away with a polite smile on his dark face.



“I guess I’ll leave you then.” He was loath to leave. But lingering would be impolite—and pathetic. “You have a good morning, Kome.”



“You too, Theodore.” She said in that soft tone. With that soft smile still in place.



If wishes were horses. Well, they weren’t, Theodore thought and entered into the elevator with a nodding greetings to its other occupants. She will never be more than a top executive of a firm which shared same building with the company he worked for and with whom he exchanged cordial pleasantries. Not in the real world he lived in, at least.



He walked into his office, adjusted the blinds over the one window, sprayed the his everyday air-freshener and settled into his chair. He tapped open the Facebook icon on his tablet and headed for her page.



She’d uploaded a new picture two days ago. He’d seen it at least a million times now—which was as much times as he’d seen every picture she uploaded into her page. And as much times as he would look at them again and again.



His office door creaked open without a knock and he guiltily snapped the tablet face-down on his table. Of course, it was his colleague, and friend, Declan Orifie. And of course, he’d noted his guilty start.



“You were just looking at her pictures, weren’t you?” Declan asked.



“Of course I was not.” He felt that rush of colour at his lying denial as he pushed aside his tablet.



“Yeah right.” Declan sat on the Eames chair and shook his head. “You know it’s still stalking prowling another person’s social media pages, right?”



“I’m not stalking her.” Theodore turned on his laptop. “We’re actually friends on Facebook. And we follow each other on twitter and Instagram.”



“Is that right?” Declan’s eyes gleamed with mocking light. “You actually know she’s friends with at least a hundred thousand other Nigerians, right? And she has twice that amount of followers on Twitter and probably follows back a good number of them?”



“She only follows fifty people on Twitter and I happen to be one of them.”



“Wow! Lucky fifty. Do they all open her pictures and slobber all over them like you do too?”



Theodore sat back and stared unblinkingly at Declan’s sneering smile. “I don’t slobber over her pictures. But if I did, that’d be my problem not yours, Dec.”



“Come on, Theo.” The sneer wiped off his face. “She inherited and heads her own company and you work as a mere Financial Comptroller in a company. Your yearly income is probably her monthly pocket change. She’s a gorgeous beauty and you’re a...”



“A two hundred and sixty pound beefy man.” Theodore quietly interrupted.



“I was going to say ‘a regular looking fellow’, but that works too.” Declan said after a moment’s silence. “She’s just way out of the leagues of guys like you and me, Theo. She’s a millionaire who will only do millionaires. That’s how these things work.”



“Right. Reality check clocked in, now I’m down from cloud nine.” Theodore’s smile was self-deprecatory. “I believe we can get on with doing the job the company we don’t own pays us miserly yearly income to do now.”



There was another moment’s silence, then Declan stood up. “There are girls who’d dance butt Unclad under the moonlight to have Theodore Malik spare them a glance.”



“Then I must meet these girls.” Theodore returned. “Don’t think I’ve ever seen a butt Unclad dancing in moonlight girl before.”



“Check your inbox. Forwarded a mail from Intel just before I came in.” Declan said and walked out the door.



Theodore shut his eyes and breathed. Reality check was indeed that she was out of his league. Millionaires heiresses didn’t do average income dudes and perfect figured beauties didn’t do overweight burly guys.



Two major strikes. That should put a definite lid on it. Theodore opened his eyes and tapped open his email account. Time to live in the reality called life.



***



5 Likes 1 Share

Wow! TM is bak. Following to d end

Chumzypinky:

Wow! TM is bak. Following to d end

Hahahaha... and with her name too



Welcome on board, Chumzypinky Hahahaha... and with her name tooWelcome on board, Chumzypinky

TMDavidWest:





Hahahaha... and with her name too



Welcome on board, Chumzypinky tanks dear. I was reading Mercenary Wife, but all of a sudden it stopped opening. I really love d story and i want to know what happened between those two couples tanks dear. I was reading Mercenary Wife, but all of a sudden it stopped opening. I really love d story and i want to know what happened between those two couples

i love all ur story, but ur blog is very difficult 4 me to open, i dont know may be there is some tin u can do abt it, i luv ur current story now bt i cant read it again or maybe u can post it here tanx and well done

Tbrak:

i love all ur story, but ur blog is very difficult 4 me to open, i dont know may be there is some tin u can do abt it, i luv ur current story now bt i cant read it again or maybe u can post it here tanx and well done same wit me too, its very difficult to open. It opened dis morning oo, den jst wen i ws abt loading episode three, it stopped loading. Shebi its d Mercenary wife? same wit me too, its very difficult to open. It opened dis morning oo, den jst wen i ws abt loading episode three, it stopped loading. Shebi its d Mercenary wife?

Chumzypinky:



same wit me too, its very difficult to open. It opened dis morning oo, den jst wen i ws abt loading episode three, it stopped loading. Shebi its d Mercenary wife? i have completed the mercenary wife there is anoda story on his blog jt forget d title bt i cant read again cos it cant open i have completed the mercenary wife there is anoda story on his blog jt forget d title bt i cant read again cos it cant open

Tbrak:

i have completed the mercenary wife there is anoda story on his blog jt forget d title bt i cant read again cos it cant open rili? God! Dis page should open already! How did it end? Richelle and Simon fell in love right?

TMDavidWest, pls do something about it already. Lerrit open pls, i beg u in d name of God *tears pouring out of my eyes* rili? God! Dis page should open already! How did it end? Richelle and Simon fell in love right?TMDavidWest, pls do something about it already. Lerrit open pls, i beg u in d name of God *tears pouring out of my eyes*

Chumzypinky:



tanks dear. I was reading Mercenary Wife, but all of a sudden it stopped opening. I really love d story and i want to know what happened between those two couples

Really? can't imagine why. Let me check it out. Really? can't imagine why. Let me check it out.

Chumzypinky:



rili? God! Dis page should open already! How did it end? Richelle and Simon fell in love right?

TMDavidWest, pls do something about it already. Lerrit open pls, i beg u in d name of God *tears pouring out of my eyes*

Lol. I'm working on it. Can't imagine what's happening with the page. Lol. I'm working on it. Can't imagine what's happening with the page.

Tbrak:

i love all ur story, but ur blog is very difficult 4 me to open, i dont know may be there is some tin u can do abt it, i luv ur current story now bt i cant read it again or maybe u can post it here tanx and well done

I am sorry but I can't post MY HEART'S SONG here. It's a Life and Spices.com special and that means it stays on the blog alone.



But I can't imagine why you are having difficulty opening my pages. No one's made that complaint before. I will look into it though. Thanks. I am sorry but I can't post MY HEART'S SONG here. It's a Life and Spices.com special and that means it stays on the blog alone.But I can't imagine why you are having difficulty opening my pages. No one's made that complaint before. I will look into it though. Thanks.

Chumzypinky:



same wit me too, its very difficult to open. It opened dis morning oo, den jst wen i ws abt loading episode three, it stopped loading. Shebi its d Mercenary wife?



Na really shebi is the Mercenary Wife? Lwkm.... I've resolved it. It's a case of a broken link in that Chapter 3. You can go read now as I also checked to make sure all other chapters are opening.



Enjoy Na really shebi is the Mercenary Wife? Lwkm.... I've resolved it. It's a case of a broken link in that Chapter 3. You can go read now as I also checked to make sure all other chapters are opening.Enjoy

TMDavidWest:







Na really shebi is the Mercenary Wife? Lwkm.... I've resolved it. It's a case of a broken link in that Chapter 3. You can go read now as I also checked to make sure all other chapters are opening.



Enjoy babe pls can u post d link dats going to take me directly to Chapter Three? Its still not opening babe pls can u post d link dats going to take me directly to Chapter Three? Its still not opening

Chumzypinky:



babe pls can u post d link dats going to take me directly to Chapter Three? Its still not opening

Here:



http://lifeandspices.com/index.php/2016/11/24/mercenary-wife-3/ Here:

♥



He stayed in that reality until lunch time when he strolled into the executive section of the building’s cafeteria and there she was on one of the cushioned leather tables.



Most CEOs didn’t bother with the cafeteria and she didn’t either, not until just last week. She usually ate alone but today she was sitting with a man in a well-tailored suit who looked like a chief executive himself.



Theodore instantly lost his appetite.



“Hello, Kome.” He stopped at her table.



“Oh, Theodore.” She turned on that sweet smile. “Hello, Declan. You two here for lunch?”



“That we are, Miss Douglas.” Declan’s smile was genial and so was his slight dip of the head. “Wonder what’s good on the menu today?”



“This grilled fish certainly is.” She smiled. “And oh, this is Alex Osaki-Daniel. Alex, Theodore Malik and Declan Orifie.”



“Pleasure.” Theodore shook Alex’s offered hand with the right smile. “We’ll leave you two to your lunch and get on with ours.”



“Now that is the type-A kind of dude you’d expect her to end up with.” Declan said as soon as they took their own table. “He’s the Mercury oil boss, you know that, right?”



“I do.” Theodore forked the mayonnaise-less salad into his mouth and tried to ignore the fact he hated the tastelessness. And the fact that the type-A dude was way trimmer than he’d ever be.



“Wonder if they’re dating.” Declan mused as he chowed down tempting looking jollof rice with a side order of dodo and coleslaw. “They could have gone somewhere better. Somewhere more private, at least.”



“They’re probably not dating. She doesn’t have to be dating every man she sits at lunch with.” Theodore braved another forkful of salad and ignored a wishful punch. “And can we stop whispering like two market wives gossips?”



Declan didn’t immediately respond. He concentrated on his jollof rice and dodo until he raised his head and lifted his bottle of water.

“Let her out of your mind, Theo.” He quietly said. “She’s not your type. So not your type.”



Theodore said nothing, just continued eating his tasteless salad.



But as he drove home, at the close of work, and his mind broiled with thoughts of her again, he wondered how he could let her out of his mind when he was already halfway in-love with her.



***



I fink ur blog only opens onAndroid phones den... 1 Like

Chumzypinky:

I fink ur blog only opens onAndroid phones den...

Really?... Hmm. I will have to find a basic cell-phone then and check it out. Can't imagine why that is. I'm sorry you encountered all of these difficulties, Chumzypinky. Really?... Hmm. I will have to find a basic cell-phone then and check it out. Can't imagine why that is. I'm sorry you encountered all of these difficulties, Chumzypinky.

TMDavidWest:





Really?... Hmm. I will have to find a basic cell-phone then and check it out. Can't imagine why that is. I'm sorry you encountered all of these difficulties, Chumzypinky. thanks dear. Pls check it out. I really want 2 see d end of Richelle and Simon thanks dear. Pls check it out. I really want 2 see d end of Richelle and Simon

CHAPTER TWO



♥



Kome pressed the big, cuddly teddy bear against her breasts, exhaled lustily and blinked her eyes open. Her brown eyes focused on the teddy bear and she beamed adoringly at it.



“Morning, Ted.” She murmured, her voice soft and still sleepy. “Had a good night?”



The dark brown eyes of the woolly bear stared steadily back at her.



“I did.” Kome leaned down her head and gave it a peck on its plastic nose. Then she exhaled again. “It would have been a more satisfying night if your hairy arms were bigger, and real.”



She gave the bear another peck and pushed out of the big, comfy bed. “It’s thank-God-it’s-Friday, Ted, think anything unique would happen today?”



She tossed off her frill nightwear and sent a narrowed eye at the teddy bear. “Nothing special about thank-God-it’s-Friday, huh?” She gave her head a shake and bounced off to her closet. Which was a full room of its own. “You wouldn’t be so snooty if you were human, and mostly alone on Friday nights. Uh-uh, my dear fellow, you wouldn’t be so Ted-is-above-it if you had no one to hit the clubs with, jiggle a little and cuddle the rest of the night away.”



She pulled out a Ralph Lauren dress suit. When people dressed down on Fridays, she preferred to remain formal. It was one of the many odd things about her, and she loved her many oddities.



“What do you think of this suit?” She framed it against her body and turned to Ted. “More to the point, what do you think Theodore would think about this suit?”



Ted, the big, lifeless, woolly bear stared at her without a word.



Kome pursed her lips and looked down at the colour of beige hanging down her front and stopping at her knees. “Beige is too close a colour to magnolia, right? Maybe he will think I have no imagination at all repeating colours.” She narrowed her eyes and pondered the matter. “Then again, he’s a man and they’re mostly colour blind—unless they are artistic in nature.” She inhaled and un-pursed her lips. “Would he notice me today and maybe say something, Ted? Something other than ‘you look amazing as usual, Kome’? That’d be nice.” Her voice, her eyes, turned wistful. “That’d be wonderful.”



That’d be wishing for the moon, her head, the over-logical unromantic membrane, told her.



Kome let out a sigh and walked to the bed to dump the suit. It was wistful thinking pining for a man who’d never find the courage to ask her out. Who’d think they were worlds apart even if he found the courage. The snag about life was that when everyone thought you had everything, you actually have nothing. You have nothing when the one thing you’ve always secretly dreamed of, stood right in front of you and you just can’t snap it up and own it.



Theodore Malik.



Six-feet-one, two hundred and sixty pounds full-bodied man.



She’d known his measurements from a game she’d seen on his page when she’d accepted his friend request on Facebook seven months ago. That was right after they’d collided in the elevator and he’d helped her pick all her odds and ends for her first day of resumption as the new Managing Director of DAC Consulting.



He’d been so apologetic. So sympathetic at her fall back against the ground floor wall. So gentle when reassuring her he’d been the one in the wrong—though she’d been the one too nervous to see where she was going. And he’d been this tall, huge, cocoa-brown dark-skinned man, with a baby-face that was smooth, wide and attractive. And a personality that was gentle, unassuming and completely endearing.

He’d been a real life teddy bear. So big, so chubby, so cuddly—and she’d fallen for that look.



She’d always longed for big, chubby and cuddly in a man. Her mother had been big, chubby and cuddly, and she had loved her, believed in her and protected her. Then she had gone from her before her tenth birthday and though she had had her father and then her step-mum, who’d been the closest thing to another mum, she’d lost her big, chubby, cuddly hero and she’d, from then on, pined for one again.



She’d met a lot of big guys, and ladies, in her growing years from ten to twenty-eight, but she’d never met one who had the nicest shy smile, the smoothest deep voice and the kindest, gentle eyes like she’d seen on Theodora Malik’s face that odd Monday morning in January.



She’d found big, chubby and cuddly again. But she was too beautiful, too rich, too unattainable for him to really talk to her. Yes, people looked at you and thought you had everything but the truth was that she had nothing, if she didn’t have Theodore Malik.



Kome stepped out of the adjoining bathroom back into her bedroom and ditched the towel. She’d never had the rich-spoilt-girl upbringing that people liked to believe every girl from an affluent home did. Her father believed in hard work and in earning your place. Her mother had taught her to sweep their house and wash the dishes, despite the house workers that milled about the place, before her death. And her step-mum was a regular disciplinarian, who never spared the rod—which was her tough words and a good many weeks of grounding—when it came to her three children and her two step-children.



So money and opportunities may have been a-plenty, but she’d worked hard to earn every penny and every chance accorded her. Like having to head DAC Consulting, which was the smallest unit of all her father’s massive conglomerate.



Make-up on, Kome walked to the bed, slipped on the dress and its jacket and walked back to the long-length mirror to view herself.



She looked like any regular woman gifted with a pretty face, Kome thought as her head canted to one side in her perusal. Maybe she’d be more appealing to a man like Theodore of she possessed more skin on her flesh. If only she wasn’t stick-slim like her father was and had snagged some curves from her mother.



“Size-zero might be en-vogue, Ted, but that is only on the runways in America and Europe.” She sighed and sent a grimacing look at her ever-silent teddy bear. “Here in Africa, men may have started appreciating the fanciness of the slim willowy look, but they still want a woman well-equipped and perfectly curved.”



She stepped back from the mirror and made a beeline for her closet to grab her handbag. “Eight is still the number for the right-figured woman, Ted. And that, my dear fellow, is not my number.”



She turned out the lights in her bedroom, stepped out and locked the door. Her father believed in securing things, and that had rubbed off on her. She pounded down the stairs, moving faster than she usually did on heels. That told her she was a little nervy and Kome knew it was because she was already worrying about not running into Theodore at the parking lot as she’d done yesterday.



She’d had to do many overtakes that could have bundled her out of the highway if her guardian angel wasn’t smiling down at her to achieve that chance meeting at the parking lot. And she’d have been rewarded too if that darned head of security hadn’t chosen that moment to confide in her about his niece who was looking for an IT placement. At least, she’d hoped she would have been rewarded, Kome thought with a sniff, and waved to her security guard before backing into the street.



Maybe she’d be rewarded today.



But she didn’t make the parking lot chance meeting. Kome secured the locks on the GLC and turned to walk into the Union Marble House building with her martyr look on her face. So much for getting rewarded.



She was turning right to the other row of elevators when her side-eye captured him. Her heart did its usual Theodore-is-here jump-about and then settled down again even as she changed curse and turned left to his side.



“Morning, Theodore.”



He was in blue jeans, a tucked-in striped shirt, red vest and a camel-hair blazer. And he was huggable.



“Kome!” He startled, spun his head around and stared at her with those dark brown gentle eyes. “Ah… morning. Kome. You’re here.”



“I am.” She smiled. She usually kept it soft and friendly, but today she beamed it. “Looks like the elevator is slow in coming down.” It could get stuck upstairs for all she cared.



“Might be. But you could use the private one.” Theodore gave a nod in the direction of the smaller, private elevator.



“Let’s leave that to the big guys on the ninth floor.” She found that elevator a little stifling anyway. “Ah, I think it’s coming down now. Must have heard my complaint and decided to behave.” She laughed. Not too enthusiastically, she hoped.



“It’s a wise elevator then.” Theodore smiled and then adjusted to allow her in first before entering into the elevator himself. “Thank God it’s Friday—don’t usually say it, or think about it, but I sure I’m glad the week is finally over today.”



“Big plans tomorrow?” Please say yes and invite me along, Kome silently, and crazily, prayed.



“Actually none.” He shifted to the side of the elevator and left a large room between them. “It’s just been a hectic week and I’m just gunning for it to be over. I probably will sleep all day tomorrow… which probably is not good for me. For my size, at any rate.” He added with a goofy laugh.



“I think your size is just fine, Theodore.” Kome said softly.



“You do?” Theodore’s eyes went round as he stared at her.



“We don’t all have to be straight-line, sticky-slim.” She smiled and took a sideways inch closer. “God made us all to have different colours, shapes and sizes for a reason.”



“He did?”



His mouth joined the eyes in going round and Kome decided his full lips would feel soft and warm just as the rest of him would feel when kissed.



“Of course, he did.” She took another sideways inch closer. The space between them became smaller. “And we all actually like different things. Some like lean and lithe, others like heavy on muscles and built and some others like…”



The ping sound of the elevator went off and it groaned to a stop and opened on the fourth floor. A young man in a company’s T-shirt and black jeans trousers entered and quickly offered greetings with a generous dip of his head.



The respectful salutation did nothing for Kome’s exasperated impatience as the elevator groaned and restarted its bump upwards. Will she ever have a moment alone with him without inconveniencing people intruding on them and ruining everything?



She was now standing close to him, thanks to her quickly sidestepping when the over-polite T-shirt young man entered the elevator. But their standing at the closest range they’ve ever had didn’t make a dime difference, not when they couldn’t continue with their conversation and he was now staring at her in what was obviously astonishment with his still round eyes.



She’d wanted to tell him that some liked big and chubby, and she’d probably would have told she was one of those who liked that type. She’d have found a way to, Kome thought and swallowed another impatient sigh when the elevator groaned to a stop on the fifth floor, picked two people this time and continued bumping upwards.



“I… ah… I guess this is my stop.” Theodore gave her a wobbly smile as the elevator shuddered to a stop on the seventh floor. “I… um…”



Please don’t step out without saying something like ‘want to have a drink this weekend, Kome?’, Kome desperately prayed and beamed her sweetest smile.



“Um, you have a good day, Kome.” Theodore stepped off the elevator. “And a good weekend.”



Her hope squashed, as it had done many times. “You two, Theodore.” Kome said softly.



The elevator dumped her on the eighth floor but there wasn’t a smile on her lips when she stepped out and made for her office.



She wasn’t going to get back her big, chubby, cuddly hero, not if Theodore Malik never says anything other than polite statements to her.

And he wasn’t going to say anything other than that, not when she was Kome Douglas, Managing Director, DAC Consulting and daughter of millionaire business man, Collins A. Douglas.



Wishes were lucky they weren’t horses, or she’d have ridden them to their death.



***



6 Likes 1 Share

CHAPTER THREE



♥



Talking to her step-mum most often brought her clarity and Kome figured she needed some in the matter of her feelings for Theodore. She usually tried to be independent where her personal life was; but sometimes, like in this case, a neutral-standing person might see what you are not seeing.



Or at least, they might tell you a truth you are not willing to tell yourself.



Her father’s home was in the Ikoyi part of Lagos. She still spent odd weekends there when her alone state became too boring. Her youngest sister, half-sister, still lived fully at home. The rest of them came and went as they pleased, except for her eldest sister who was married with her family and no longer based in Nigeria.



“How are you, Muna?” She smiled at the young housekeeper. “Mum in?”



“Yes, aunty Kome.” Muna secured the solid wood door. “She’s in the greenhouse.”



Her step-mum was a florist. She raised and sold her own flowers and ornamental plants. The greenhouse at the back of the house was her at-home project where she raised special plants that needed the most care. Kome found her in the large greenhouse, in her garden work clothes and on her knees tending a row of orchids.



“Evening, mum.” A smile played about her mouth as she entered the greenhouse.



“Well, look who’s turned up this weekend.” Mena Douglas cast a glance over one shoulder and beamed a smile. “You’re looking good. Fuchsia always suits you.”



“And you make gardening look like a job created for royal ladies.” Kome grinned. She was a beautiful woman, with a body she worked hard to maintain. “Ono out for the evening?”



“You know it.” She clipped off a stalk, set it in her basket and shifted to a different row of plants. “Wanted to see her?”



“Nope.” Kome shook her head. “Just visiting generally. That’s a pretty set.”



“They are.” Her step-mum agreed. “They are a new species of geranium I am propagating. Mrs Olusakin already wants them for her new office complex.”



“She would.” Kome chuckled, settled into the cushioned bench.



“I know that look.”



Kome smiled at the narrowed eyes. “What look?”



“The one where your eyes appear focused but your mind is wandering.” Mena retorted and turned back to her work.



“There’s a look for that?” Kome teased.



Mena chuckled, smoothed a hand over the flowering geraniums and turned to look at her. “What’s on your mind?”



“I think I like someone. A he someone.”



“You think?” She arched her eyebrows.



“I know.” Kome amended, and then grimaced. “What I don’t quite know is if he likes me.”



“Who is he?” Mena picked her watering can and started showering the roots of the plants.



“Theodore Malik. He’s an accountant. Chartered. He works as the Financial Comptroller for Loanan.”



“Loanan, not bad.” Mena commented. “A career accountant. Seems to be doing well.”



“He doesn’t come from money, and doesn’t have much of his own.”



“Well, look at you. You’ve become a snob.”



Kome laughed. “That’s what people will say.”



“Are you asking what I will say, Kome?”



Her step-mum was always direct. Kome nodded. “I guess I am.”



Mena dropped the watering can, slipped off her gardening gloves and came over to sit beside her. “I have always believed, and you should know that, that a person’s character and integrity matters more than their bank balance.” She gave a winking smile. “But then, money never hurts anyone, so it’s good to be on the hunt for it. And it looks to me that a man, who I’m thinking must be in his thirties, is well on his way as a good hunter if he’s already the Financial Comptroller of a company like Loanan.”



“Is that what daddy will think too?”



“Come on, you know your father.” Mena’s tone was chiding. “He rose from the bottom himself and believes more in hard work than anything else.” She pursed her lips to the side and studied her. “What are you really worried about, Kome?”



“Definitely not about his bank balance. Or that you or daddy will object.” Kome admitted. “Or even about what people will think, or say. I think my position and wealth scares him. I feel like he likes me too—that might be wishful thinking, so beware.” She added on a laugh.



Mena chuckled.



Kome sighed. “If he is scared away by who I am, then I don’t stand a chance of ever getting close to him.”



“Then you will have to reassure him that he has nothing to be scared of.” Mena said.



“Reassure him—how?” Kome frowned. “Because I’m always friendly to him.”



“Tsk.” Mena made the dismissive sound with a wave of her right hand. “Friendly makes him think you’re just being nice. Make a move.”



“Make a move?”



“Don’t look so flabbergasted.” Mena chided, and laughed. “Women have been doing it—and in generations past too. They just weren’t this bold and outright as your generation tends to be, that’s all. Make an invitation. It’s like leaving a door ajar and waiting for him to nudge it wider open and enter.”



“Make an invitation.” Why hadn’t she thought of that? “Of course, invite him somewhere—but where?”



Mena chuckled and gave her a rub on the hand. “That, I’m sure, you can figure out.”



“Well… yes. Of course.” She will figure it out. Kome beamed at her step-mum. “See why you’re my go-to woman?”



“What are mothers for?” Mena grinned.



“You’re certainly one of the best in the team.” Kome gave her a quick hug and then angled her head. “You didn’t ask me what he looks like.”



“Tall, dark, big.”

Kome laughed. “You know me so well.” She got up. “Got to run. I’m meeting Linda at Rosellas.”



“How you put with that shallow girl, I can’t fathom.” Mena sniffed, getting up too.



Kome shrugged. “Oh, with Lauren now permanently in the States, it gets lonely without a friend.”



“Then make new friends.” Mena robustly recommended.



“Guess I’ll have to work up the time and effort to do that.” Kome smiled and hugged her. “See you next weekend—if I am bored.” She winked.



“Maybe if you make your move, you won’t be bored.” Mena winked back.



“Maybe.” Kome agreed and turned to walk out of the greenhouse.



***



5 Likes 1 Share

TMDavidWest....you are amazing!....i mean your weave of words and everything....i admire you from far o....keep the good work up....wonder woman!

Still watching with arms crossed. Really rare to see stepmothers like Mena

oyinda1242:

TMDavidWest....you are amazing!....i mean your weave of words and everything....i admire you from far o....keep the good work up....wonder woman!

aw, thank you so much, oyinda. I truly appreciate your words aw, thank you so much, oyinda. I truly appreciate your words

♥





“God, this place’s fast becoming a jungle.” Linda hissed out the words and beat off an invisible fly with her wide-brim hat. “Look at the hoard of people everywhere.”



“They are here to enjoy the ambiance and serenity same as you are.” She had learned to ignore Linda’s whines and nose-in-the-air attitudes.



“I am not enjoying anything. And there is nothing serene about a throng of children, and uncontrollable adults, screeching at the top of their voices.” Linda grumbled, and whacked the air with her hat again. “The heat is so unbearable. I don’t know why you choose such stuffy, tawdry places for your leisure outings.”



“It is not tawdry and I love the free earthiness of it.” She loved being among people, and kids best of all. “As for the heat, it’s everywhere and that can’t be helped.”



“It won’t be in a well air-conditioned room.” Linda muttered. “I need an ice-cream. My throat is parched and I feel like I’m in the desert, except that it is overcrowded. Want one?”



“I won’t mind. But I mind having to go all the way back to get it.”



“Then stay here. I’ll be back.” She marched off in a huff, swiping around her hat as she went.



Kome chuckled and turned, and zeroed in on Theodore. He was in somewhat loose denims and a free-flow Polo shirt, and heading in her direction—with his eyes down.



Kome quickly patted her hair down and wished she had done better than leggings and a lose top. If only she could swipe out her mirror to check her face. She’d eaten some peanuts, hope none was hanging to her teeth?



Oh drat it! Here he comes. She wiped out her big smile and called out. “Hey, Theodore.”



He stumbled. Literally did, and then gaped at her. “Oh… Kome.” His surprise shifted into a smile. “Hey, imagine running into you here.”



“Imagine that.” She covered the distance between them and tried not to sniff him in… too much. He smelled so nice. So fresh. So male. “You were going to sleep in all day to get over your fatigue, wasn’t that the plan?”



“It was. And I did.” He smiled.



And his dimples winked—and made a mush of her heart.



“You look nice. Relaxed.” He complimented.



Kome laughed. “I am surely feeling relaxed, and so do you. I mean, you look nice and relaxed too.” She made a show of looking around. “Here with someone? People?”



“No.” He shook his head. “I’m alone. I’m not much of a social animal.”



“Me too.” Gosh, they had that in common. “I don’t socialise often. My weekends are most often spent alone… unless I head to my parents or my girlfriend has a free time.”



“So no gentlemen lining up to take you out weekends?”



His voice was as teasing as his smile. “None.” Kome said, smiled. “None that I’m interested in accepting their invitation, that is.”



“Oh.” He slid his hands into his pockets and shifted on his feet. “Ah… Kome, I was…”



“Kome!” Linda’s shout broke him off. “What are you doing over there?”



Darn it! Kome silently cursed. “Ah, you were saying something?” She’d be damned if she was going to allow another moment to be ruined.



“I was… ah.” He cast a glance over her shoulder and then shook his head. “Think I was just going to wish you a fun weekend.”



No, darn it, you weren’t! “I am. I mean, I’m already having a fun weekend.” She was making that invitation and leaving ajar that door. “I’m, in fact, having a get together tomorrow at my place. I’d like you to come.”



His surprise was quick. “You want me to come—to your place?”



“Yes.” Kome nodded, smiled. “I’ll send you a PM with the address.” Then she turned the smile at a darkly frowning Linda. “Aw, you got me chocolate, my favourite.” She slipped the ice cream cone off Linda’s hand. “And oh, this is Theodore Malik. Theodore, my girlfriend, Linda Okeze.”



“Nice to meet you.” Theodore dipped his head and then turned to her with a smile. “I… ah, I’ll see you tomorrow then. Continue to enjoy your evening.”



“Yes, see you tomorrow.” Kome stared after him and wished she was walking beside him—and holding his big hand.



“Stop looking at him like he’s a walking Denzel Washington.” Linda chided with a snooty hiss.



“I wouldn’t look at Denzel Washington that way.” Kome said and took a lick of her ice cream. “Denzel Washington is so not my type.”



“And Fat Joe is?” Linda taunted.



“His name is Theodore, and yes, he’s so my type.” She aimed in the direction of a bench and lowered into it. “I like him.”



“Really?” Linda gaped at her. “Why? Whose son is he? Don’t think I know any Malik.”



“I don’t know who his parents are. I like him for him.” She smiled her triumphant smile at the move, and progress, she’d made. “I invited him over tomorrow.”



“Christ, Kome, why would you do that? He’s not your class.” Linda made a clucking noise with her tongue. “He’s not anything you should be looking at, let alone associate with. I bet he’s a gold digger type who feeds off wealthy women.”



No, he’s not.” Kome countered, chuckling. “He can’t even work up the courage to ask me out—that is if he’s interested to do so.”

“Of course he’s interested in asking you out.” Linda retorted impatiently. “And pretending he’s scared to talk to you is his ace game to get you to fall for him.”



“Theodore isn’t the game type.” Of that, she was certain. “I wonder what his favourite food is.”



“Anything heavy on carbs and sugar.” Linda said with a derisive snort.



Kome ignored her. Linda would always be the snobbish type who never saw beyond their nose. She would go with fried rice and chicken. It was one of her best meals and you can never go wrong with rice on a Sunday Not in Nigeria.





♥





“She what?”



“Invited me over to her place.” Theodore repeated and tried to sound believable. He still found it unbelievable. “Said she’s having a get together.”



“Get together? And she wanted you there?”



Theodore nodded. “Seems so. Said she’ll send me a PM on her address.”



“Aha! So she didn’t give you her address, huh?” Declan dipped his head in a sage nod. “Don’t wait for it. It’s never coming. She was just being polite and she will have a polite excuse for why she forgot to PM you next time you run into her.”



“You ought to have your foot in your mouth.” Theodore opened the private message that just blinked into his Twitter account he’s been running through since their encounter. “She sent the address with a note on the time. Said informal dressing.”



“Don’t go.”



Theodore swiped his head up and gaped at Declan. “What?”



“Don’t go.” He repeated. “In the evening tomorrow, send her a PM apologising for not making it and give her some excuse about family emergency.”



“And why would I want to do that?”



“It’s best for you, Theo. She won’t ever be interested in you... not like that.”



“I am going. And no, I don’t need you giving me your pessimistic opinion.” Theodore shook his head at whatever he was going to say next. “I am in love with this woman...”



“Jesus, Theo!”



“Well, I am.” Theodore insisted. “I am more likely to fall deeper in love with her than out of love with her. So I’m gonna take this chance... don’t know if it’s a chance or...” He lifted his shoulders. “She invited me to a get together and I am going. If nothing else, I’ll have her close to me for the first time on a Sunday afternoon.”



“You’re leaving your heart open to be squashed, man.”



“It will be squashed either way.” Theodore shrugged. “At least this way, I would have had some kind of special moments with her.”



“Lord!” Declan muttered.



He shouldn’t go empty handed, Theodore was already thinking of the next day. He should act the courteous guest and take a gift along. And it doesn’t have to be just one gift. His mind started to work on what might fit into a hamper.



It wasn’t too early for a hamper.





***



3 Likes 2 Shares

Loving this more andmore. Darling, u still havent said anything about ur blog not opening

Chumzypinky:

Loving this more andmore. Darling, u still havent said anything about ur blog not opening

Oh my sweet sweet Chumzypinky, the only solution would be to activate the "mobile" function on my blog's theme. But I've got ads on the blog that are not all mobile ads. Visitors viewing them is mega important. Let me be hunting another solution abeg.



Be patient, okay? Many thanks. Oh my sweet sweet Chumzypinky, the only solution would be to activate the "mobile" function on my blog's theme. But I've got ads on the blog that are not all mobile ads. Visitors viewing them is mega important. Let me be hunting another solution abeg.Be patient, okay? Many thanks.

TMDavidWest:





Oh my sweet sweet Chumzypinky, the only solution would be to activate the "mobile" function on my blog's theme. But I've got ads on the blog that are not all mobile ads. Visitors viewing them is mega important. Let me be hunting another solution abeg.



Be patient, okay? Many thanks. alrite dear. Waiting alrite dear. Waiting

It's good to have you here ma, I will follow you everywhere Facebook, life and spices and even here on nairaland, yes I'm a big fan.



I love your works, I love people who are down to earth, I saw your comment on my Facebook post yesterday and I'm like.... wow!



Beautiful story, following with keen interest. God bless you ma.





****

Let me invite some of my friends, come and read and thank me later.

rachealfst:

It's good to have you here ma, I will follow you everywhere Facebook, life and spices and even here on nairaland, yes I'm a big fan.



I love your works, I love people who are down to earth, I saw your comment on my Facebook post yesterday and I'm like.... wow!



Beautiful story, following with keen interest. God bless you ma.





Thanks for the mention ma....

I appreciate



1 Like

It's good to have you here ma, I will follow you everywhere Facebook, life and spices and even here on nairaland, yes I'm a big fan.



I love your works, I love people who are down to earth, I saw your comment on my Facebook post yesterday and I'm like.... wow!



Beautiful story, following with keen interest. God bless you ma.





auntie rachealfst always inviting me. thank u..I know say dis story go sweet.. Toshiba49ja Nd johnsown1 make una come abeg..

1 Like