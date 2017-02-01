₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:57am
The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Social Reorientation and the Founder of Udom Abre31/31 Ekpeno Gold got the true result of this year Valentine by engaging a lady whom he said and declare they'll be together for ever.
Indeed, Happy is the man who finds a true friend and happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife. A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.
Congratulation
Ekpeno Gold.
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:57am
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by henryanna36: 8:57am
henryanna36:more
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 9:03am
Happy Married Life in advance.
NB: Marriage is not limited to Stylish Proposal and Flamboyant wedding only. It goes beyond that.
Marriage survives on trust, endurance and tolerance. We have had enough broken marriages already. Let us learn to see our spouses as imperfect part of us as we ourselves are not perfect. We also did not experience the same kind of upbringing. Please, let us learn to stay together as one, keep our marriage off social media and breed love among our children.
2 Likes
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 9:10am
Nice one.
Those teeth sha...
1 Like
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by DeBlessedOne(m): 9:31am
Those teeth got me running backwards!
13 Likes
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:46am
congrat oo
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by herzern(m): 10:50am
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:50am
First things first bros.. mazamaza to the dentist.
4 Likes
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:50am
how this one take concern aiye
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 10:51am
When will guys stop going on their knees to propose. Looks silly
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Berbierklaus(f): 10:51am
DeBlessedOne:Better run 'frontward' coz you can't create a better one
1 Like
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Sisqoman(m): 10:52am
Love Tinz.
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 10:52am
Nonsense. How many girls he don kneel for in his hotel room
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Yehman(m): 10:52am
Tiger teeth
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by beneviv(f): 10:52am
DeBlessedOne:hahahahahahahahaa I telz yah
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by fuckboys: 10:53am
chisos, very ugly couple
Make una pity una unborn kids na
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by buchilino(m): 10:53am
VERY ROMANTIC, BUT D GAL TEETH RESEMBLE DRACULA TEETH.
1 Like
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by softMarket(m): 10:53am
The girl's colour is too much!!
-------------------------------------------
Do you know what is "special Assistant to the Gov?"
the money will just be flowing anyhow
Am yet to see where a Nigerian Lady will reject marriage proposal in public!!
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Sanchase: 10:54am
The way Nigerian men propose to ladies, they propose as if its a primary school punishment.
They often kneel with both knees on the floor, like a child.
Anything that enters naija we turn it upside down e.g Azonto, Marriage proposal etc.
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by OgaJonah(m): 10:55am
DeBlessedOne:Ok, one mans food, another mans poison.
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Akan(m): 10:55am
Sese ndisime
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by brightisodje: 10:55am
Na him problem b dat things are getting worst this country dollars dey ves fly fg don't care as I dey self I never eat just tired of dis country
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:55am
There is nothing so special about this
Excuse me!
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:56am
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by zoneboy: 10:56am
Those teeth. Tbt Ronaldinho. Like if you understand
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by mogboyelade(f): 10:57am
You cannot have a good skin and a good set of teeth,You either take one.
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 10:58am
See her teeth like dracular,and his face like a retired armed robber
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by OgaJonah(m): 11:01am
buchilino:Ogar, please let me see your quotation, I guess dis lady is far better than your ASHAWO.
|Re: Ekpeno Gold Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend On Val Day (Photos) by Abeyjide: 11:01am
DeBlessedOne:
you wicked die.lol
