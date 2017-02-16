₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,148 members, 3,368,139 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 11:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal (5761 Views)
Photos Of Buhari In Londo: Vanguard Compares First And Second Photos / Dino Melaye: 'Nigeria's Recession Will Not End Even If I Sell My Cars" / Why Buhari Alone Is To Blame For Nigeria's Recession, & The Way Forward (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Naijahelm: 9:11am
A Twitter user, Ebube perfectly compared Arsenal's mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night after defender Laurent Koscielny was taken off after he got injured with Nigeria's Economy which was booming under Former minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala until Kemi Adeosun was made Finance Minister and Nigeria entered Recession.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/see-how-this-twitter-user-compared.html?m=1
7 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by vroom(m): 9:15am
Hahahhahaaaa.....booked...FTC
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by brasilia: 9:29am
Creative, though
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by chriskosherbal(m): 9:30am
You are good
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by spartan117(m): 9:49am
Osinbajo is holding things well, hope buhari will not spoil d good work when he comes back!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by femolacqua(m): 9:54am
On point
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by validman7(m): 10:00am
9ja and creativity
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Musampa73(m): 10:33am
So Gabriel na hin con be Kemi Adeosun ba.
hahahahaha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by unclezuma: 10:35am
I'm coming before my GIF go burn finish for kitchen.
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by rectitude(m): 10:35am
Hahahaha
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Icecomrade: 10:35am
How about removing Petr Cech in goal and bringing in Ospina
Buhari must be Wenger in this scenario
Looz
12 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:35am
Wenger has gone senile
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Opistorincos(m): 10:35am
E no too concern us
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Biggty(m): 10:35am
Rubbish from an ipod youth
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Smooyis(m): 10:35am
Abeg save it
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Dyt(f): 10:36am
I need to mock mukina2 with this
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Joshkid(m): 10:36am
Im
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by emeijeh(m): 10:36am
Arseanal sha!
7 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by xynerise(m): 10:36am
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Lemiday(m): 10:37am
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by SyberKate(f): 10:37am
k
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by oxygen247(m): 10:37am
And Wenger is lying 'hale and hearty in a London hospital.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Passy089(m): 10:38am
So I saw 3 pack of Calvin Klein shorts for N22,000. Hahahahaha How much is my preeq that I want to cover?
7 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Dinirojones(m): 10:38am
Okonjo iwela wasnt holding anything... They had enuf to spend due to booming oil price then........
There is nothing creative about this rubbish.....after Jonathan and is cronies looted our treasury dry , idiots will be expecting adeosun to perform a miracle....
The Nigerian government lost close to 100bn dollars to militancy last year alone and some idiots keep cheering them anytime they blow up or attack an oil facility......na all of us the recession kuku affect before......
3 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by izzou(m): 10:38am
It's high time arsenal starts turning down their Champions League qualifications ticket.
It's almost useless for more than a decade now
4 Likes
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Memphis357(m): 10:38am
Very ingenious
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by softMarket(m): 10:39am
Arsenal will be going back to England to deal with the Owner Of Recession grp of companies!!
1 Like
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Aderola15(f): 10:40am
Burn
Burning
Burnt
Lawlahdey ooooo, up assnal.
|Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by ancientbanana: 10:41am
Biggty:hate has destroyed ur sense of humour.
7 Likes
Okupe Blast Elrufai Again, Says You Are Peddling Falsehood / Latest News:- Nigeria Army Recaptured Gwoza Town / Mko Abiola: 13 Years After An Empire Crumbles
Viewing this topic: alagbasuyi(m), jonbellion(m), umoskisamuel, Milldon(m), chatwithjide(m), divads(m), Aribambam, Dansiki1, chukslawrence(m), UEK33(m), wahabceeblack1, MetaHuman, Pritypussi(f), nifemi25(m), Superrmayorr(m), siaco(m), Lordave, coolsp, obaaderemi, Eveluv(f), Jokerman(m), Upnepaa(m), pipz(m), lion042(m), xhalakoh, Godson32(m), AlBaqir(m), Elder4sure(m), stopit, bamosagie(m), tahoe(m), jtjohn(m), harrisonclive95(m), fredust(m), ben1daEbiri(m), Phonefanatic, monimekaz(m), ritze(m), AdebisiAdeyinka(m), Holuwarsehun(m), Jeezyy(m), seun1960(m), AdaBekee1(f), larryUG(m), nairalandbuzz(m), Kriszidan, santa62(m), VIPERVENOM(m), sisqology(m), Juliaann(f), boogiedown247 and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3