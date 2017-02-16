₦airaland Forum

Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Naijahelm: 9:11am
A Twitter user, Ebube perfectly compared Arsenal's mauling at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night after defender Laurent Koscielny was taken off after he got injured with Nigeria's Economy which was booming under Former minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala until Kemi Adeosun was made Finance Minister and Nigeria entered Recession.

7 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by vroom(m): 9:15am
Hahahhahaaaa.....booked...FTC

3 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by brasilia: 9:29am
Creative, though

3 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by chriskosherbal(m): 9:30am
You are good

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by spartan117(m): 9:49am
Osinbajo is holding things well, hope buhari will not spoil d good work when he comes back!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by femolacqua(m): 9:54am
On point

3 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by validman7(m): 10:00am
9ja and creativity

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Musampa73(m): 10:33am
So Gabriel na hin con be Kemi Adeosun ba.


hahahahaha

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by unclezuma: 10:35am
grin grin grin grin

I'm coming before my GIF go burn finish for kitchen.
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by rectitude(m): 10:35am
Hahahaha

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Icecomrade: 10:35am

How about removing Petr Cech in goal and bringing in Ospina

Buhari must be Wenger in this scenario

Looz

12 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:35am
Wenger has gone senile

3 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Opistorincos(m): 10:35am
E no too concern us
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Biggty(m): 10:35am
Rubbish from an ipod youth

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Smooyis(m): 10:35am
Abeg save it shocked
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Dyt(f): 10:36am
cheesy cheesy cheesy

I need to mock mukina2 with this
grin grin

1 Like

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Joshkid(m): 10:36am
Im
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by emeijeh(m): 10:36am
Arseanal sha!

7 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by xynerise(m): 10:36am
grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Lemiday(m): 10:37am
undecided
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by SyberKate(f): 10:37am
k
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by oxygen247(m): 10:37am
And Wenger is lying 'hale and hearty in a London hospital.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Passy089(m): 10:38am
So I saw 3 pack of Calvin Klein shorts for N22,000. Hahahahaha How much is my preeq that I want to cover?

7 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Dinirojones(m): 10:38am
Okonjo iwela wasnt holding anything... They had enuf to spend due to booming oil price then........
There is nothing creative about this rubbish.....after Jonathan and is cronies looted our treasury dry , idiots will be expecting adeosun to perform a miracle....

The Nigerian government lost close to 100bn dollars to militancy last year alone and some idiots keep cheering them anytime they blow up or attack an oil facility......na all of us the recession kuku affect before......

3 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by izzou(m): 10:38am
grin

It's high time arsenal starts turning down their Champions League qualifications ticket.

It's almost useless for more than a decade now

4 Likes

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Memphis357(m): 10:38am
Very ingenious
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by softMarket(m): 10:39am
Arsenal will be going back to England to deal with the Owner Of Recession grp of companies!! grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by Aderola15(f): 10:40am
Burn
Burning
Burnt


Lawlahdey ooooo, up assnal. cheesy grin cheesy grin cheesy tongue
Re: Twitter User Compares Nigeria's Recession With Arsenal by ancientbanana: 10:41am
Biggty:
Rubbish from an ipod youth
hate has destroyed ur sense of humour.

7 Likes

