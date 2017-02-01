₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 11:58am
The Abattoir is of international standard and one of a kind not only in Ondo State but also in many other States of Nigeria.
As at date, an average of about 350 head of cattle are slaughtered and processed for human consumption from about 70 unhygienic local slaughter slabs scattered around the State. In the governor's resolve to curb the menace of supply of unwholesome meat processed in unhygienic environments, the administration reviewed the original Abattoir Project to conform with international best practices and awarded the contract in 2011 in four (4) principal lots to very competent contractors as follows:
LOT I:Construction of Slaughter Hall, Lairage, Office Complex, Public Toilet, Bone Yard, Manure Dump, Incinerator, Underground Water Reservoir, Fence, Gate-House, Generator House and supply/installation of Abattoir Equipment and Laboratory Equipment/Reagents.
LOT II: Supply of Effluent Waste Disposing Truck and Meat Delivery Van with chilling equipment.
LOT III: Electricity supply to the abattoir facilities with 500KVA dedicated transformer and a 60KVA soundproof generator.
LOT IV: Drilling of boreholes and construction of overhead tanks for water supply.
This abattoir complex was designed and completed with all necessary ancillary facilities to ensure steady and sustainable provision of wholesome meat to Akure and environs as a first step. It was the intention of the government that the facility be replicated in other major towns and villages of the State in due course.
The abattoir facility with capacity to process 200 heads of cattle in 4 hours will be ceded to a concessionaire under an agreed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to ensure consistent profitability and sustainability. The State through the Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture will be saddled with the statutory responsibility of quality control and conformity with international best standards in the meat processing and delivery industry.
Apart from this ultra-modern semi-mechanized abattoir project,Ondo is resolute to make the State the food basket of the nation.Gov. Mimiko therefore, established four agro-business cities: Ore, Auga, Epe and Isuada across the three senatorial districts, initiated the cocoa rebirth project and disbursement of soft loans with agric inputs to farmers to ensure food security.
Credit: Remigius Akinbinu
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/inside-mimiko-ultra-modern-semi.html
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 11:59am
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 11:59am
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:00pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 12:02pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:04pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 12:09pm
To maintain it is another thing because our maintenance culture is very poor
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Bolustic: 12:10pm
Just go back there two years after its commissioning,
If it's still neat like this, then even Seun will have to believe the trumpet will soon sound.
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by beycity(m): 12:15pm
Lemme know when it's fully operational.
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Femco2016(m): 12:26pm
Very nice, wish other states would learn...
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Ever8054: 12:29pm
iam beginning to appreciate the number of industries and modern facilities that are springing up in the country.. yesterday it was anambra and today this...what about the rice mills in good numbers.!.just as Nigerians appreciate and patronize local music that has made our music industry rich,.so would it be if we extend that feet to other sectors.I don't play politics,b4 any one will call me a zombie
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by rusher14: 1:27pm
Not bad.
But get some fairly educated butchers not only baba eleran.
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by rhymestech: 1:31pm
nice. Lets hope this is well maintained and the new government will continue where he has stopped.
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Passy089(m): 1:32pm
them wan hang the Cows? I'm seeing ropes everywhere...Murder house I pity these defenseless animals
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:33pm
Bolustic:2years is too much, go there after 3months and you will see how bad our maintenance culture is
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 1:33pm
Nice but trust me you won't know this place by this time next year ..it will be a poo hole filled with rotten smelly guts and flies ..
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Wealth7(m): 1:33pm
Only if it can be maintained...
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 1:34pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 1:34pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by olasmith10(m): 1:34pm
Even me too..place looks like a hanging arena
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by lanrextop09(m): 1:34pm
It will be destroyed in 2 years time this zoo country is not ripe for this we lack good maintenance culture
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Samanza89(m): 1:34pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by omenkaLives: 1:34pm
The we misapply the word "ultra-modern" in this country just irritates me.
When you say "ultra", you mean "beyond". Ultra modern means "beyond modern", ie, more like saying futuristic.
Now, can someone tell me anything we've got in this country that is really "ultra modern"?
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 1:35pm
rusher14:
Stop being a dumbass
Here in the USA, we don't have educated butchers, all of the butchers don't even have primary school leaving certificate and most of them are from the remote part of Mexico and they don't speak English
What do you want ?? A fairly educated butcher ?? So you want someone who has a college degree to go work in the abattoir ??
I would have asked you to go work there but your Dam ass is an uneducated ignorant fucck
Passy089:
Another hungry rat on mental breakdown
Where in the hell did you see ropes ??
Sometimes hunger will make you see your dead great grandfather
In your case, you need a brain transplant
olasmith10:
The place looks like a hanging arena ??
This is what happens when you keep giving Amala and Ewedu to a 2 days old baby till he's 36 years old
This abattoir is better than some crappy abattoir all over Europe
What did you expect to see in an abattoir ?? A flat screen TV and some PS4 video games ??
You're the dumbest person on earth
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Oasis007(m): 1:36pm
It's a good Development! Kudos to MIMIKO, even though he's handing over power soon, yet he's still performing.
It's indeed a welcomed Initiative.
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:36pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by lanrextop09(m): 1:36pm
Just go into puplic- private partnership
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 1:38pm
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 1:38pm
Baawaa:extremely poor
Re: Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) by anonimi: 1:39pm
Is it a PERSONAL property of the governor?
What maintenance arrangement are in place without adequate pool of technicians for these imported machines
Five years from now, in 2022, it will be interesting to see what remains of these machines.
