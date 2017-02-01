Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Mimiko's Ultra-Modern Semi-Mechanized Abattoir In Akure (Photos) (19490 Views)

As at date, an average of about 350 head of cattle are slaughtered and processed for human consumption from about 70 unhygienic local slaughter slabs scattered around the State. In the governor's resolve to curb the menace of supply of unwholesome meat processed in unhygienic environments, the administration reviewed the original Abattoir Project to conform with international best practices and awarded the contract in 2011 in four (4) principal lots to very competent contractors as follows:



LOT I:Construction of Slaughter Hall, Lairage, Office Complex, Public Toilet, Bone Yard, Manure Dump, Incinerator, Underground Water Reservoir, Fence, Gate-House, Generator House and supply/installation of Abattoir Equipment and Laboratory Equipment/Reagents.



LOT II: Supply of Effluent Waste Disposing Truck and Meat Delivery Van with chilling equipment.



LOT III: Electricity supply to the abattoir facilities with 500KVA dedicated transformer and a 60KVA soundproof generator.



LOT IV: Drilling of boreholes and construction of overhead tanks for water supply.



This abattoir complex was designed and completed with all necessary ancillary facilities to ensure steady and sustainable provision of wholesome meat to Akure and environs as a first step. It was the intention of the government that the facility be replicated in other major towns and villages of the State in due course.



The abattoir facility with capacity to process 200 heads of cattle in 4 hours will be ceded to a concessionaire under an agreed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to ensure consistent profitability and sustainability. The State through the Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture will be saddled with the statutory responsibility of quality control and conformity with international best standards in the meat processing and delivery industry.



Apart from this ultra-modern semi-mechanized abattoir project,Ondo is resolute to make the State the food basket of the nation.Gov. Mimiko therefore, established four agro-business cities: Ore, Auga, Epe and Isuada across the three senatorial districts, initiated the cocoa rebirth project and disbursement of soft loans with agric inputs to farmers to ensure food security.



Credit: Remigius Akinbinu



sixtuschimere:

madridguy:

Ok 1 Like

To maintain it is another thing because our maintenance culture is very poor 31 Likes

Just go back there two years after its commissioning,



If it's still neat like this, then even Seun will have to believe the trumpet will soon sound. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Lemme know when it's fully operational.

Very nice, wish other states would learn... 2 Likes

iam beginning to appreciate the number of industries and modern facilities that are springing up in the country.. yesterday it was anambra and today this...what about the rice mills in good numbers.!.just as Nigerians appreciate and patronize local music that has made our music industry rich,.so would it be if we extend that feet to other sectors.I don't play politics,b4 any one will call me a zombie 13 Likes 1 Share



Not bad.



But get some fairly educated butchers not only baba eleran.

4 Likes

nice. Lets hope this is well maintained and the new government will continue where he has stopped. 1 Like

them wan hang the Cows? I'm seeing ropes everywhere...Murder house I pity these defenseless animals 2 Likes

Bolustic:

Just go back there two years after its commissioning,



If it's still neat like this, then even Seun will have to believe the trumpet will soon sound. 2years is too much, go there after 3months and you will see how bad our maintenance culture is 2 Likes

Nice but trust me you won't know this place by this time next year ..it will be a poo hole filled with rotten smelly guts and flies ..

Only if it can be maintained...

Passy089:

them wan hang the Cows? I'm seeing ropes everywhere...Murder house

I pity these defenseless animals

Even me too..place looks like a hanging arena Even me too..place looks like a hanging arena

It will be destroyed in 2 years time this zoo country is not ripe for this we lack good maintenance culture

When you say "ultra", you mean "beyond". Ultra modern means "beyond modern", ie, more like saying futuristic.



Now, can someone tell me anything we've got in this country that is really "ultra modern"? The we misapply the word "ultra-modern" in this country just irritates me.When you say "ultra", you mean "beyond". Ultra modern means "beyond modern", ie, more like saying futuristic.Now, can someone tell me anything we've got in this country that is really "ultra modern"? 3 Likes 1 Share

rusher14:



Not bad.



But get some fairly educated butchers not only baba eleran.



Stop being a dumbass



Here in the USA, we don't have educated butchers, all of the butchers don't even have primary school leaving certificate and most of them are from the remote part of Mexico and they don't speak English



What do you want ?? A fairly educated butcher ?? So you want someone who has a college degree to go work in the abattoir ??



I would have asked you to go work there but your Dam ass is an uneducated ignorant fucck



Passy089:

them wan hang the Cows? I'm seeing ropes everywhere...Murder house

I pity these defenseless animals



Another hungry rat on mental breakdown



Where in the hell did you see ropes ??



Sometimes hunger will make you see your dead great grandfather



In your case, you need a brain transplant



olasmith10:





Even me too..place looks like a hanging arena



The place looks like a hanging arena ??



This is what happens when you keep giving Amala and Ewedu to a 2 days old baby till he's 36 years old



This abattoir is better than some crappy abattoir all over Europe



What did you expect to see in an abattoir ?? A flat screen TV and some PS4 video games ??



You're the dumbest person on earth Stop 7 Likes

It's a good Development! Kudos to MIMIKO, even though he's handing over power soon, yet he's still performing.



It's indeed a welcomed Initiative. 2 Likes

Just go into puplic- private partnership

Baawaa:

To maintain it is another thing because our maintenance culture is very poor extremely poor extremely poor