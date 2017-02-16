₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 1:49pm
1 life was lost. #Call112 #LRU112
https://autojosh.com/fatal-accident-lekki-epe-express-photos/
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by DEXTROVERT: 1:51pm
Where
Are
The
Yellow
Vehicles
LLRU
LASEMA
Ambode
Keeps
Deceiving
Us
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 2:49pm
RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family
Buhari, you will never go unpunished
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by jide219(m): 2:50pm
Which. It was bubu
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by hohafrank: 2:50pm
R.I.P
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by GodIsFoolish: 2:50pm
Only one person died?
Thank God the car didn't run in to crowd of people
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by BLACKbullet: 2:50pm
Lord into your hands I commit my family and friends
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by olaezebala: 2:51pm
olorun o
R.I.P
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by larion: 2:51pm
DEXTROVERT:
Huh
Did you see the people in coloured suits and yellow helmets..... They came there with a vehicle.
I am a govt critic, but I must give it to Lagos State...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:51pm
DEXTROVERT:
Ambode is not deceiving u ..you are the one deceiving urself because everybody knows LRU are doing a super great job
9 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by slawomir: 2:51pm
like I will always say those of us still alive are alive because we are lucky not because of the grace of God as some people believe.
and because we are lucky today doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now
for everyday we live we are faced with more than two hundred ways to die
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by pBuhari(m): 2:52pm
ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 2:52pm
chai, rip to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by nicerichard05: 2:52pm
DEXTROVERT:
This one normal so? its only a sick person that would say Ambode is not working. If na wetn d man do for Alapere and Ojodu Berger traffic alone sef ee reach make dem give am award.
2 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Mrjay60: 2:53pm
Save
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by izzou(m): 2:53pm
This is damn sad
Top speed must have played a role here
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Festy4sure: 2:53pm
R.I.p
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 2:53pm
DEXTROVERT:
So do vehicles need to serve as evidence that service men are at work and that a rescue operation is on?
2 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 2:55pm
Sad when was this accident?
AutoJoshNG:
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by oladapoa1(m): 2:55pm
RIP to the lost life.
....
....
.....
It is only on the social media that Jobless individuals go tribal (all those involved no exception).
Lagos State Emergency Service... This is remarkable. We are getting there.
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by diportivo: 2:58pm
DEXTROVERT:
Odensen
2 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:00pm
DEXTROVERT:
Some people seem to have stvpidity in their blood
2 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Mrsumec: 3:03pm
Lord save them
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by legendsilver(m): 3:03pm
God save us all, Amen
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 3:04pm
GossipHeart:
Please what has Buhari got to do with this?
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:04pm
the speed on that road is crazy
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 3:06pm
VickyRotex:
The bad economy
I know you don't drive, sometimes you think about how Buhari ruined this country while you're driving
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by yusufobinna1(m): 3:09pm
GossipHeart:And whats wrong with buhari? you need to grow up
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by preetyb(f): 3:10pm
slawomir:
And don't you know that it is by the grace of God that one becomes lucky?... That's why God said, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy.
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by thornapple(f): 3:13pm
I know it's so tempting to over speed once behind the wheels but with all these loss of lives everywhere i just pray people will one day learn to improve their driving habits.
|Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by maj007(m): 3:27pm
GossipHeart:
Nah wa ooo.
Even accident na Buhari.
Either you like it or not, you are stuck with Buhari till 2019 and possibly 2023.
