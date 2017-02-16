Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) (7330 Views)

https://autojosh.com/fatal-accident-lekki-epe-express-photos/ 1 life was lost. #Call112 #LRU112

Where

Are

The

Yellow

Vehicles

LLRU

LASEMA





Ambode

Keeps

Deceiving

Us



RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family



Buhari, you will never go unpunished 1 Like

Which. It was bubu

R.I.P

Only one person died?



Thank God the car didn't run in to crowd of people

Lord into your hands I commit my family and friends 1 Like

olorun o



R.I.P

Huh



Did you see the people in coloured suits and yellow helmets..... They came there with a vehicle.



I am a govt critic, but I must give it to Lagos State... HuhDid you see the people in coloured suits and yellow helmets..... They came there with a vehicle.I am a govt critic, but I must give it to Lagos State... 7 Likes 1 Share

Ambode is not deceiving u ..you are the one deceiving urself because everybody knows LRU are doing a super great job Ambode is not deceiving u ..you are the one deceiving urself because everybody knows LRU are doing a super great job 9 Likes

like I will always say those of us still alive are alive because we are lucky not because of the grace of God as some people believe.

and because we are lucky today doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now

for everyday we live we are faced with more than two hundred ways to die

ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

chai, rip to the dead

This one normal so? its only a sick person that would say Ambode is not working. If na wetn d man do for Alapere and Ojodu Berger traffic alone sef ee reach make dem give am award. This one normal so? its only a sick person that would say Ambode is not working. If na wetn d man do forBerger traffic alone sef ee reach make dem give am award. 2 Likes

Save





This is damn sad



Top speed must have played a role here This is damn sadTop speed must have played a role here

R.I.p

So do vehicles need to serve as evidence that service men are at work and that a rescue operation is on? So do vehicles need to serve as evidence that service men are at work and that a rescue operation is on? 2 Likes

AutoJoshNG:

1 life was lost. #Call112 #LRU112



https://autojosh.com/fatal-accident-lekki-epe-express-photos/



Sad when was this accident?

RIP to the lost life.

....

....

.....

It is only on the social media that Jobless individuals go tribal (all those involved no exception).





Lagos State Emergency Service... This is remarkable. We are getting there.

Odensen Odensen 2 Likes

Some people seem to have stvpidity in their blood Some people seem to have stvpidity in their blood 2 Likes

Lord save them

God save us all, Amen

GossipHeart:



RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family



Buhari, you will never go unpunished

Please what has Buhari got to do with this? Please what has Buhari got to do with this? 1 Like

the speed on that road is crazy

VickyRotex:





Please what has Buhari got to do with this?





The bad economy



I know you don't drive, sometimes you think about how Buhari ruined this country while you're driving The bad economyI know you don't drive, sometimes you think about how Buhari ruined this country while you're driving

GossipHeart:



RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family



Buhari, you will never go unpunished And whats wrong with buhari? you need to grow up And whats wrong with buhari? you need to grow up 1 Like

slawomir:

like I will always say those of us still alive are alive because we are lucky not because of the grace of God as some people believe.

and because we are lucky today doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now

for everyday we live we are faced with more than two hundred ways to die

And don't you know that it is by the grace of God that one becomes lucky?... That's why God said, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy. And don't you know that it is by the grace of God that one becomes lucky?... That's why God said, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy. 1 Like

I know it's so tempting to over speed once behind the wheels but with all these loss of lives everywhere i just pray people will one day learn to improve their driving habits.