Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by AutoJoshNG: 1:49pm
1 life was lost. #Call112 #LRU112

https://autojosh.com/fatal-accident-lekki-epe-express-photos/

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by DEXTROVERT: 1:51pm
Where
Are
The
Yellow
Vehicles
LLRU
LASEMA


Ambode
Keeps
Deceiving
Us
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 2:49pm

RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family

Buhari, you will never go unpunished

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by jide219(m): 2:50pm
Which. It was bubu
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by hohafrank: 2:50pm
R.I.P
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by GodIsFoolish: 2:50pm
Only one person died?

Thank God the car didn't run in to crowd of people
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by BLACKbullet: 2:50pm
Lord into your hands I commit my family and friends

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by olaezebala: 2:51pm
olorun o

R.I.P
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by larion: 2:51pm
Huh

Did you see the people in coloured suits and yellow helmets..... They came there with a vehicle.

I am a govt critic, but I must give it to Lagos State...

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:51pm
Ambode is not deceiving u ..you are the one deceiving urself because everybody knows LRU are doing a super great job

9 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by slawomir: 2:51pm
like I will always say those of us still alive are alive because we are lucky not because of the grace of God as some people believe.
and because we are lucky today doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now
for everyday we live we are faced with more than two hundred ways to die
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by pBuhari(m): 2:52pm
ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 2:52pm
chai, rip to the dead
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by nicerichard05: 2:52pm
This one normal so? its only a sick person that would say Ambode is not working. If na wetn d man do for Alapere and Ojodu Berger traffic alone sef ee reach make dem give am award.

2 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Mrjay60: 2:53pm
Save
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by izzou(m): 2:53pm
angry

This is damn sad

Top speed must have played a role here
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Festy4sure: 2:53pm
R.I.p
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by mayorjosh(m): 2:53pm
So do vehicles need to serve as evidence that service men are at work and that a rescue operation is on?

2 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 2:55pm
Sad when was this accident?
AutoJoshNG:
1 life was lost. #Call112 #LRU112

https://autojosh.com/fatal-accident-lekki-epe-express-photos/

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by oladapoa1(m): 2:55pm
RIP to the lost life.
....
....
.....
It is only on the social media that Jobless individuals go tribal (all those involved no exception).


Lagos State Emergency Service... This is remarkable. We are getting there.
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by diportivo: 2:58pm
Odensen undecided

2 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by wellmax(m): 3:00pm
Some people seem to have stvpidity in their blood

2 Likes

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by Mrsumec: 3:03pm
Lord save them
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by legendsilver(m): 3:03pm
God save us all, Amen
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 3:04pm
GossipHeart:

RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family

Buhari, you will never go unpunished

Please what has Buhari got to do with this?

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by ednut1(m): 3:04pm
the speed on that road is crazy
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 3:06pm
VickyRotex:


Please what has Buhari got to do with this?


The bad economy

I know you don't drive, sometimes you think about how Buhari ruined this country while you're driving
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by yusufobinna1(m): 3:09pm
GossipHeart:

RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family

Buhari, you will never go unpunished
And whats wrong with buhari? you need to grow up

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by preetyb(f): 3:10pm
slawomir:
like I will always say those of us still alive are alive because we are lucky not because of the grace of God as some people believe.
and because we are lucky today doesn't mean we will not die anymoment from now
for everyday we live we are faced with more than two hundred ways to die

And don't you know that it is by the grace of God that one becomes lucky?... That's why God said, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy.

1 Like

Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by thornapple(f): 3:13pm
I know it's so tempting to over speed once behind the wheels but with all these loss of lives everywhere i just pray people will one day learn to improve their driving habits.
Re: Fatal Accident On Lekki-Epe Express In Lagos (Photos) by maj007(m): 3:27pm
GossipHeart:

RIP to the guy who lost his life, may God comfort his family

Buhari, you will never go unpunished

Nah wa ooo.

Even accident na Buhari.

Either you like it or not, you are stuck with Buhari till 2019 and possibly 2023.

(0) (Reply)

