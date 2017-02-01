₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by informant001: 2:52pm
Three armed robbers were shot dead and one arrested after a heavy shoot-out with policemen in Calabar, Cross Rivers state. The hoodlums were killed after they were apprehended by security operatives during a daylight robbery at Mayne Avenue Calabar.
According to Ifere Paul, the infamous robbers have been terrorizing the area before meeting their Waterloo. Residents of the area trooped out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the dead robbers.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/armed-robbers-shot-dead-by-police-after.html
Photo-credit; Ifere Paul
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by cremedelacreme: 2:53pm
Wasted sperm cells.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by slimthugchime(m): 2:56pm
i dont understand nigerian police, they will take 2 steps forward and then take 10steps back.....nice one thou
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by amamahdaniel(m): 3:16pm
GOD BLESS THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by soberdrunk(m): 3:23pm
Why the first one come lie down like say he dey lounge for Bar beach?
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by rattlesnake(m): 3:23pm
Police can kill anyone robber or not
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Lemiday(m): 3:24pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by unclezuma: 3:25pm
So says the police.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by onadana: 3:25pm
Looks more like summary execution. I see no guns.I don't trust the police.
That's how they arrested one of my footballer. Threw him in jail...that he is a suspected cultist and kidnapper.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by goslowgoslow: 3:25pm
I can see only two dead
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by treelz(m): 3:25pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by bobbykosh(m): 3:25pm
amamahdaniel:YU SAID WAT?
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by IncredibleJoe(m): 3:25pm
D guy wey dey pose for floor dey among??
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by nd2all: 3:25pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by zionic(m): 3:25pm
"ALL" seems alife to mio....or is it a case of extrajudicial killings again? [i][/i]
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by MARKone(m): 3:25pm
These guys are not dead yet.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Btruth: 3:26pm
Nigeria wasting her youth away since independent. . Too much hardship in the land, and yet there's no enough orientation provided by the government for the youth.
All the same, robbery, kidnapping and other negative means shouldn't be a device for youth in making money. I suggest youths should return back to farming. You will never been disappointed.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by almustopha82(m): 3:26pm
GOOD 4 DEM
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by ilyasom: 3:26pm
Nice one, I love seeing corpse of arm robbers
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by SWORD419: 3:26pm
serves em right
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by adult91: 3:26pm
abeg I loss 500naira today. how can I contact the police to settle me from the recovered money. abeg its just 5h o
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Angelb4: 3:26pm
One BABA somewhere must have given them fake gun juju.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by midashenry(m): 3:27pm
Such a pity! my heart goes to the parents of this boys... Look how the wasted their lives...
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by vatiqan: 3:27pm
@ Op, which part of Mayne Avenue? I on my way.
3rd news from Calabar, today alone. Wetin dey hapun?
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Firstcitizen: 3:27pm
onadana:
summary execution........that is what it is.
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by mickeyrova(m): 3:27pm
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Spicycat(f): 3:27pm
See how the first guy is chilling as if he's in sauna
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Akan(m): 3:28pm
It is always uplifting when you read of the police standing their grounds and engaging the robbers rather than the all too familiar tale of police running away when these miscreants come knocking. Good job
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Fafunde1: 3:28pm
Kudos sirs
|Re: Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos by amamahdaniel(m): 3:29pm
bobbykosh:YOU BLIND? CANT YOU READ.
