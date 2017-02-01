Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Shot Dead By Police After A Gun Battle In Calabar. Graphic Photos (2194 Views)

According to Ifere Paul, the infamous robbers have been terrorizing the area before meeting their Waterloo. Residents of the area trooped out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the dead robbers.



Source;



Wasted sperm cells. 1 Like

i dont understand nigerian police, they will take 2 steps forward and then take 10steps back.....nice one thou

GOD BLESS THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE.

Why the first one come lie down like say he dey lounge for Bar beach? 4 Likes

Police can kill anyone robber or not





So says the police.

Looks more like summary execution. I see no guns.I don't trust the police.



That's how they arrested one of my footballer. Threw him in jail...that he is a suspected cultist and kidnapper. Looks more like summary execution. I see no guns.I don't trust the police.That's how they arrested one of my footballer. Threw him in jail...that he is a suspected cultist and kidnapper. 2 Likes

I can see only two dead

amamahdaniel:

GOD BLESS THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE. YU SAID WAT? YU SAID WAT?

D guy wey dey pose for floor dey among??

[i][/i] "ALL" seems alife to mio....or is it a case of extrajudicial killings again?[i][/i]

These guys are not dead yet.

. Too much hardship in the land, and yet there's no enough orientation provided by the government for the youth.



All the same, robbery, kidnapping and other negative means shouldn't be a device for youth in making money. I suggest youths should return back to farming. You will never been disappointed. Nigeria wasting her youth away since independent.. Too much hardship in the land, and yet there's no enough orientation provided by the government for the youth.All the same, robbery, kidnapping and other negative means shouldn't be a device for youth in making money. I suggest youths should return back to farming. You will never been disappointed.

GOOD 4 DEM

Nice one, I love seeing corpse of arm robbers

serves em right

abeg I loss 500naira today. how can I contact the police to settle me from the recovered money. abeg its just 5h o

One BABA somewhere must have given them fake gun juju. 1 Like

Such a pity! my heart goes to the parents of this boys... Look how the wasted their lives...

@ Op, which part of Mayne Avenue? I on my way.





3rd news from Calabar, today alone. Wetin dey hapun?

onadana:

Looks more like summary execution. I see no guns.I don't trust the police.

summary execution........that is what it is. summary execution........that is what it is.

See how the first guy is chilling as if he's in sauna

It is always uplifting when you read of the police standing their grounds and engaging the robbers rather than the all too familiar tale of police running away when these miscreants come knocking. Good job

Kudos sirs