Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Died Day Obasanjo Publicly Tore His Membership Card – Perry Opara (6817 Views)

Recession: Governors Frustrated Us From Saving For Rainy Day – Obasanjo / Why My Aide Tore His PDP Membership Card — Governor Dankwambo (photo) / Details On How Obasanjo Tore His PDP Membership Card (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Opara made the remark yesterday while disagreeing with the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan’s recent claim that PDP remains the biggest and strongest party in Nigeria.



He noted that the incorrigible nature of Jonathan led to the loss of the former ruling party in the 2015 Presidential election.



The mega party Chairman observed that any attempt by the former President to revive the party would further divide it because his intervention was coming too late.



“I totally disagree with former President, Jonathan. In the first place, he caused PDP’s defeat in 2015. He should not have contested in 2015. He should have allowed Dr. Tafawa Balewa and others to compete with him in the 2015 PDP presidential primary. Jonathan is a good man but not a courageous leader. Courageous leaders strengthen institutions to make them strong. Weak leaders don’t make institutions strong.



“PDP is gone and gone forever. PDP died the day Obasanjo tore his membership card. Jonathan woke up from his political slumber very late in the day. When he lost election in April 2015, leaders of PDP went to him severally to reorganise the party but he could not do that until he left office. Even after leaving office he could not do anything for PDP; he ran away.



“Two years after, he has realised his mistakes to reorganise PDP when things have gone bad. No way! It is late. His entry into PDP now will create the 3rd faction in the party. He should step back and enjoy his retirement. The soul of PDP has left and will never come back,” he told leadership.



Alleging that Jonathan campaigned with money and left substance behind, Opara stressed that the former President was not in charge of his Jonathan, 2015 Presidential campaign.



“You don’t change a winning team. His structures in the party were dismantled before the 2015 reelection bid. Yet, he couldn’t do anything.



“He was not in charge. Instead of campaigning on issues, they campaigned with money and left the substance. He resorted to campaign of calumny against Buhari. How do you convince Nigerians that such a corrupt group should come back in 2019. Never; forget it,” he added.





http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/16/pdp-died-day-obasanjo-publicly-tore-membership-card-perry-opara/ The self-acclaimed Chairman of the mega party, National Unity Party, NUP, Perry Opara, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, died the day former President, Olusegun Obasanjo personally supervised the tearing of his membership card of the party.Opara made the remark yesterday while disagreeing with the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan’s recent claim that PDP remains the biggest and strongest party in Nigeria.He noted that the incorrigible nature of Jonathan led to the loss of the former ruling party in the 2015 Presidential election.The mega party Chairman observed that any attempt by the former President to revive the party would further divide it because his intervention was coming too late.“Two years after, he has realised his mistakes to reorganise PDP when things have gone bad. No way! It is late. His entry into PDP now will create the 3rd faction in the party. He should step back and enjoy his retirement. The soul of PDP has left and will never come back,” he told leadership.Alleging that Jonathan campaigned with money and left substance behind, Opara stressed that the former President was not in charge of his Jonathan, 2015 Presidential campaign.“You don’t change a winning team. His structures in the party were dismantled before the 2015 reelection bid. Yet, he couldn’t do anything.“He was not in charge. Instead of campaigning on issues, they campaigned with money and left the substance. He resorted to campaign of calumny against Buhari. How do you convince Nigerians that such a corrupt group should come back in 2019. Never; forget it,” he added. 5 Likes 1 Share

Fact..ebora owu himself.....politician to the core...Fayose can testify to that...three senate presidents can testify to that ,GEJ can testify to that.... For all his shortcomings,he is the best president nigeria has since 1899 35 Likes 3 Shares

FACTS 3 Likes

PDP and APC are the same bunch of looters. to hell with the both of them. 2019 election is gonna be interesting and social media is gonna be a big defining factor..





#TeamTechnocrat 5 Likes

“I totally disagree with former President, Jonathan. In the first place, he caused PDP’s defeat in 2015. He should not have contested in 2015.



GBAM 18 Likes 1 Share

2 Likes

PDP, APC are just political parties fighting for their own interest and not the masses.



We need good road, drinkable water, steady power supply and good medical centres and school.



Is that too much to ask? Since 1999, we have not achieved even one of the above-listed.



I tire for my country #OptimisticThatSomeDayItWillBeAlright 5 Likes

Very, very true PDP was done forever at that moment when OBJ tore his membership card. 7 Likes

[quote author=OnankpaBa post=53770127]“I totally disagree with former President, Jonathan. In the first place, he caused PDP’s defeat in 2015. He should not have contested in 2015.



GBAM[/quote



WHAT IS THIS ONE SAYIN.

obj. baba with swag

[quote author=amamahdaniel post=53770319][/quote]



PDP agent., E Pain you? 4 Likes

OnankpaBa:



PDP agent., E Pain you? YOU ASK A QUESTION AND I WILL ANSWER YOU. HE DID NOT PAIN ME. ARE YOU OKAY NOW? YOU ASK A QUESTION AND I WILL ANSWER YOU. HE DID NOT PAIN ME. ARE YOU OKAY NOW?

ghettowriter:

PDP and APC are the same bunch of looters. to hell with the both of them. 2019 election is gonna be interesting and social media is gonna be a big defining factor..





#TeamTechnocrat I agree with everything except the social media factor....ask the tawakalis in the north...no amount of social media can change their mind,they vote one way and the will vote massively. Unlike the social media savy people who make noise online but do not vote.have you forgotten 2015 easily,with what is online ,you will think GEJ will win massively,but when you see votes coming from core northern states una fear abi..oga politics is play your game well and share money...politics is local I agree with everything except the social media factor....ask the tawakalis in the north...no amount of social media can change their mind,they vote one way and the will vote massively. Unlike the social media savy people who make noise online but do not vote.have you forgotten 2015 easily,with what is online ,you will think GEJ will win massively,but when you see votes coming from core northern states una fear abi..oga politics is play your game well and share money...politics is local 7 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala, mynd44

amamahdaniel:



YOU ASK A QUESTION AND I WILL ANSWER YOU.

HE DID NOT PAIN ME. ARE YOU OKAY NOW?

babyfaceafrica:

I agree with everything except the social media factor....ask the tawakalis in the north...

I too agree with you. I visited the north during 2015 election, exactly when the voters registration was done and with the amount of kids and almajiris that lined up to collect the cards was something else. Actually, that was not what made GEJ lost the election but the voters from the western & middle belt part of Nigeria. People from this parts are social media Inclined, these will be were the media will come into play.





I know we are far from overcoming religious and ethnic biasism being the core reasons for voting in people into power but I believe the social media had created a level ground for identifying the common evil, which is Bad leadership and I believe by 2019 Nigerians will be wiser than 2015 at least. I too agree with you. I visited the north during 2015 election, exactly when the voters registration was done and with the amount of kids and almajiris that lined up to collect the cards was something else. Actually, that was not what made GEJ lost the election but the voters from the western & middle belt part of Nigeria. People from this parts are social media Inclined, these will be were the media will come into play.I know we are far from overcoming religious and ethnic biasism being the core reasons for voting in people into power but I believe the social media had created a level ground for identifying the common evil, which is Bad leadership and I believe by 2019 Nigerians will be wiser than 2015 at least.





PDP died the day Obasanjo tore his membership card?



If this is the mentality of a chairman spearheading the formation of a mega party.



There is already a problem.



I keep saying that Nigeria is where it is today because



We keep having the wrong people at the right places.



This man is already a prospective doom.





1 Like

.

PDP is dead! Enough said... 1 Like

Are we better now? no we aren't, 1 Like

PDP died the day GEJ said stealing isn't corruption. 8 Likes

South South Hero

Obasanjo sef na human being 1 Like

It is already known. So, no doubt about that.

Lol

May it remain dead..