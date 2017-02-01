₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by rem44: 4:38pm
As shared by Okosuwe.....
'Dear Alex I don't know where to start from...my heart grieve with soo much pain n sorrow.The news abt ur death really shocked me.as in I was like "No! it can't be Alex.buh I later found out it was true.Alex u were a humble.cool young n intelligent young man.U were a leader.Bro I can't say much any further.buh I know u re in a better place. I still have the lyrics of that song we were suppose to sing some days to our passing Out parade.yea.buh i bleeped up.i didn't show up early so we could sing the song..buh brother I promise u.I will finish up that song.u always said to me." Darlzion u are a star.u will go places..just believe!".I can remember when you and Fukie came around to see me when u guys where on break.after listening to the songs I've written. Ur words of encouragement really boosted me.buh how could I have known..that will be the last time I will get to see u.brother..tears rolling down my cheeks right.Couldn't wait to say pass out successfully and become an Airforce Officer. I can't say nothing more.U will forever be Remembered.. Rest On Leader.Rest On brother.Rest On Exboy.#LaFamilia# We the entire 56th passing out platoon will miss u Coursemate#We Love You#DemiseOfAfutureLeader.But JAH Loves U More#Adieu.Till We Meet Again'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/nigerian-officer-dies-close-to-his.html
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by madridguy(m): 4:40pm
R.I.P
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 4:41pm
oh my God !
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Keneking: 4:45pm
Jonathan sef
May have been our next Chief of Air Staff
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by amamahdaniel(m): 4:46pm
DEATH WILL NOT FIND US AT THE TIME OF OUR SUCCESS. AMEN. R.I.P TO THE DEAD.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Oma307: 4:46pm
Rip, only God knows best
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by temitemi1(m): 4:49pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:51pm
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by watered(m): 5:11pm
End of the road. Rest in Peace would have been Chief
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:27pm
Keneking:u said what?
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by sunshyne20(m): 5:39pm
Rest in Peace buddy, you are a brother, not by blood but by passion. Long live #nigerianmilitaryschool #nigeriandefenceacademy #nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by ufuosman: 6:01pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by KealDrogo: 6:07pm
Just like that...
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Opistorincos(m): 6:12pm
Terrible
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by TerrorSquad147: 6:13pm
RIP bro, only God knows best.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by assyn(m): 6:14pm
RIP #exboy #exjam
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by femolii: 6:19pm
R I P
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by 666Antichrist: 6:19pm
death is peaceful , sleep on brother.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by begwong: 6:20pm
Keneking:Oga how can airforce be chief of naval staff biko. Seems recession is biting u hard ooooo.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by holatimmy(f): 6:21pm
.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by emmycool44: 6:21pm
he is cadet AT AGBON a second termer in NDA ( not bout to pass out) Burma battalion, he fell from Charlie company balcony to alpha company nd hit his head.Rip alex
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Xodiq(m): 6:21pm
RIP Bro, My prayers are with your family at this difficult time.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Spells(m): 6:23pm
Rip broda, ur struggle has ended
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by etinanguy(m): 6:23pm
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:26pm
issorite...RIP
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Fafunde1: 6:27pm
Rest on soldier
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Tissytee(f): 6:27pm
Autopsy pls.
There is too much death of southerners in the academy
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Bullet1234: 6:30pm
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by ifycent2: 6:31pm
Why are we leaving in this World self blcos one day we will leave this World.
RIP!!!
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by keneto1424(m): 6:31pm
who are you
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:31pm
May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) by keneto1424(m): 6:33pm
ifycent2:rip
