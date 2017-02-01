



'Dear Alex I don't know where to start from...my heart grieve with soo much pain n sorrow.The news abt ur death really shocked me.as in I was like "No! it can't be Alex.buh I later found out it was true.Alex u were a humble.cool young n intelligent young man.U were a leader.Bro I can't say much any further.buh I know u re in a better place. I still have the lyrics of that song we were suppose to sing some days to our passing Out parade.yea.buh i bleeped up.i didn't show up early so we could sing the song..buh brother I promise u.I will finish up that song.u always said to me." Darlzion u are a star.u will go places..just believe!".I can remember when you and Fukie came around to see me when u guys where on break.after listening to the songs I've written. Ur words of encouragement really boosted me.buh how could I have known..that will be the last time I will get to see u.brother..tears rolling down my cheeks right.Couldn't wait to say pass out successfully and become an Airforce Officer. I can't say nothing more.U will forever be Remembered.. Rest On Leader.Rest On brother.Rest On Exboy.#LaFamilia# We the entire 56th passing out platoon will miss u Coursemate#We Love You#DemiseOfAfutureLeader.But JAH Loves U More#Adieu.Till We Meet Again'





