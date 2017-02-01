₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by PrettyCrystal: 5:57pm
A Ugandan man who murdered his girlfriend and dumped her lifeless body in a bush -was arraigned in court on Tuesday, Feb 14,2017 after being charged with murder. The suspect Dr Brian Bagyenda, confessed to have murdered his lover, Enid Twijukye, after reportedly seeing the photos she took with another man on the phone he bought for her.
Fuming with jealousy and rage, Bagyenda, according to his own confession, admitted to suffocating her to death with the help of his friends 24-year-old Innocent Bainomugisha, and 28-year-old Vincent Rwahwire.
The body of the second year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business was found decomposing by police during their patrol.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-murders-his-girlfriend-after-seeing.html
Video >>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueHZ6ySEt9U
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by madridguy(m): 5:58pm
I HOPE THIS WILL SERVE AS A LESSON TO OTHERS THAT SEES MEN AS ATM CARD OR SANTA DASUKI.
R.I.P
7 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by PrettyCrystal: 5:58pm
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by PrettyCrystal: 5:59pm
bad
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Epatty(f): 6:01pm
Men can go extreme when they're very jealous.
4 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by soberdrunk(m): 6:02pm
Murder cannot be justified in anyway but in all honesty seeing a picture of your girlfriend with another man on a phone you bought with your hard earned money is very .................., i dont know the word to use. Ladies its very dangerous to cross the line with some men, even the most gentle man can do very crazy things when pushed.........
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by SINZ(m): 6:03pm
If every man on this planet can act like me then this world would certainly be a better place!
I don't have the time or patience to grieve over a cheating partner moreless the will to revenge. If you cheat on me, we're done. Its your loss, not mine. I move on to the next one, NO TIME!
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by respect80(m): 6:05pm
Epatty:
Don't say men. Say demons are very extreme
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Sandydayziz(f): 6:05pm
Lesson to the females... That's it!
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Backinfront(m): 6:10pm
Very dirty man. He should rot in gaol where he belongs.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by bankyblue(m): 6:12pm
hmmmm! uganda people trying to take over from kenya.......#BADNEWS
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Benita27(f): 6:13pm
What happened to walking out of the relationship if you can't stand a cheating partner?...they should go cool their ass in prison.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by unclezuma: 6:29pm
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Papikush: 6:29pm
Now she is dead and you are go'n rot in prison. Happy?
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by amiibaby(f): 6:29pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Benita27(f): 6:30pm
SINZ:That makes the two of us.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Spells(m): 6:31pm
Some people's mental state are screwing e'm up. Rip
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by herkeym001(m): 6:31pm
Is he mading
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by AngelicBeing: 6:31pm
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by mccoy47(m): 6:31pm
An insecure punk kills a ho!
Oh well
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by SELENAqueensy(f): 6:32pm
R. I. P to the pretty lady
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by EgunMogaji(m): 6:33pm
My hero
However, he should have walked into a police station and turned himself in like a boss.
"These beyotches needs to learn, that I'm nothing like your father" Dr. Dre
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by SINZ(m): 6:34pm
Benita27:
Niggaz be acting pussywhipped when the world is populated with enough women to satiate even a eunuch.
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by mohince(m): 6:34pm
Huh...... Women and cheating sha
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by profhezekiah: 6:36pm
what a wasted life, girls stop selling ur soul for peanut, tonto come help me advice dem
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Randy100: 6:36pm
I don't want to say that the girl deserved it. It is wrong to talk ill about dead people.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Abdulsalaam9(m): 6:37pm
Hmmm, wonders shall never end
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by imitateMe(m): 6:38pm
Really unfair...just photographs?? That man messed up big time.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by curvilicious: 6:41pm
Beautiful girl
Oh this what happens when u date a loon
Uganda again!
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by 2dugged(f): 6:41pm
mohince:really?, what happened to men are polygamous in nature?
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Barmmyshoes: 6:44pm
Too bad.
|Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by UdyOgwoUde(m): 6:44pm
Mumu. Na so your sister go go one day.
