Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by PrettyCrystal: 5:57pm
A Ugandan man who murdered his girlfriend and dumped her lifeless body in a bush -was arraigned in court on Tuesday, Feb 14,2017 after being charged with murder. The suspect Dr Brian Bagyenda, confessed to have murdered his lover, Enid Twijukye, after reportedly seeing the photos she took with another man on the phone he bought for her.

Fuming with jealousy and rage, Bagyenda, according to his own confession, admitted to suffocating her to death with the help of his friends 24-year-old Innocent Bainomugisha, and 28-year-old Vincent Rwahwire.

The body of the second year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business was found decomposing by police during their patrol.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/man-murders-his-girlfriend-after-seeing.html

Video >>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ueHZ6ySEt9U

3 Likes

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by madridguy(m): 5:58pm
I HOPE THIS WILL SERVE AS A LESSON TO OTHERS THAT SEES MEN AS ATM CARD OR SANTA DASUKI.

R.I.P

7 Likes

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by PrettyCrystal: 5:58pm
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by PrettyCrystal: 5:59pm
bad
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Epatty(f): 6:01pm
Men can go extreme when they're very jealous.

4 Likes

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by soberdrunk(m): 6:02pm
Murder cannot be justified in anyway but in all honesty seeing a picture of your girlfriend with another man on a phone you bought with your hard earned money is very .................., i dont know the word to use. Ladies its very dangerous to cross the line with some men, even the most gentle man can do very crazy things when pushed......... angry

2 Likes

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by SINZ(m): 6:03pm
If every man on this planet can act like me then this world would certainly be a better place! angry

I don't have the time or patience to grieve over a cheating partner moreless the will to revenge. If you cheat on me, we're done. Its your loss, not mine. I move on to the next one, NO TIME! cool

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by respect80(m): 6:05pm
Epatty:
Men can go extreme when they're very jealous.

Don't say men. Say demons are very extreme grin

3 Likes

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Sandydayziz(f): 6:05pm
Lesson to the females... That's it!

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Backinfront(m): 6:10pm
Very dirty man. He should rot in gaol where he belongs.

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by bankyblue(m): 6:12pm
hmmmm! uganda people trying to take over from kenya.......#BADNEWS

2 Likes

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Benita27(f): 6:13pm
What happened to walking out of the relationship if you can't stand a cheating partner?...they should go cool their ass in prison.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by unclezuma: 6:29pm
angry
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Papikush: 6:29pm
Now she is dead and you are go'n rot in prison. Happy? grin

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by amiibaby(f): 6:29pm
Rip to the dead
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Benita27(f): 6:30pm
SINZ:
If every man on this planet can act like me then this world would certainly be a better place! angry

I don't have the time or patience to grieve over a cheating partner moreless the will to revenge. If you cheat on me, we're done. Its your loss, not mine. I move on to the next one, NO TIME! cool
That makes the two of us.

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Spells(m): 6:31pm
Some people's mental state are screwing e'm up. Rip
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by herkeym001(m): 6:31pm
Is he mading
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by AngelicBeing: 6:31pm
angry angry

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by mccoy47(m): 6:31pm
An insecure punk kills a ho!


Oh well undecided
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by SELENAqueensy(f): 6:32pm
R. I. P to the pretty lady cry cry cry
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by EgunMogaji(m): 6:33pm
My hero grin

However, he should have walked into a police station and turned himself in like a boss.

"These beyotches needs to learn, that I'm nothing like your father" Dr. Dre
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by SINZ(m): 6:34pm
Benita27:
That makes us two.

Niggaz be acting pussywhipped when the world is populated with enough women to satiate even a eunuch. undecided
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by mohince(m): 6:34pm
Huh...... Women and cheating sha
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by profhezekiah: 6:36pm
what a wasted life, girls stop selling ur soul for peanut, tonto come help me advice dem
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Randy100: 6:36pm
I don't want to say that the girl deserved it. It is wrong to talk ill about dead people.

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Abdulsalaam9(m): 6:37pm
Hmmm, wonders shall never end
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by imitateMe(m): 6:38pm
Really unfair...just photographs?? That man messed up big time.

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by curvilicious: 6:41pm
Beautiful girl
Oh this what happens when u date a loon
Uganda again!
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by 2dugged(f): 6:41pm
mohince:
Huh...... Women and cheating sha
really?, what happened to men are polygamous in nature? undecided

1 Like

Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by Barmmyshoes: 6:44pm
Too bad.
Re: Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone by UdyOgwoUde(m): 6:44pm
Mumu. Na so your sister go go one day.

