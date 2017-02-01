Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ugandan Man Murders Girlfriend After Seeing Photos Of Another Man On Her Phone (8352 Views)

Fuming with jealousy and rage, Bagyenda, according to his own confession, admitted to suffocating her to death with the help of his friends 24-year-old Innocent Bainomugisha, and 28-year-old Vincent Rwahwire.



The body of the second year student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business was found decomposing by police during their patrol.



I HOPE THIS WILL SERVE AS A LESSON TO OTHERS THAT SEES MEN AS ATM CARD OR SANTA DASUKI.



R.I.P 7 Likes

Men can go extreme when they're very jealous. 4 Likes

Murder cannot be justified in anyway but in all honesty seeing a picture of your girlfriend with another man on a phone you bought with your hard earned money is very .................., i dont know the word to use. Ladies its very dangerous to cross the line with some men, even the most gentle man can do very crazy things when pushed......... 2 Likes





I don't have the time or patience to grieve over a cheating partner moreless the will to revenge. If you cheat on me, we're done. Its your loss, not mine. I move on to the next one, NO TIME! If every man on this planet can act like me then this world would certainly be a better place!I don't have the time or patience to grieve over a cheating partner moreless the will to revenge. If you cheat on me, we're done. Its your loss, not mine. I move on to the next one, NO TIME! 28 Likes 3 Shares

Men can go extreme when they're very jealous.

Don't say men. Say demons are very extreme Don't say men. Say demons are very extreme 3 Likes

Lesson to the females... That's it! 1 Like

Very dirty man. He should rot in gaol where he belongs. 1 Like

hmmmm! uganda people trying to take over from kenya.......#BADNEWS 2 Likes

What happened to walking out of the relationship if you can't stand a cheating partner?...they should go cool their ass in prison. 3 Likes 1 Share

Now she is dead and you are go'n rot in prison. Happy? 1 Like

If every man on this planet can act like me then this world would certainly be a better place!



I don't have the time or patience to grieve over a cheating partner moreless the will to revenge. If you cheat on me, we're done. Its your loss, not mine. I move on to the next one, NO TIME! That makes the two of us. That makes the two of us. 1 Like

Some people's mental state are screwing e'm up. Rip

Oh well An insecure punk kills a ho!Oh well

R. I. P to the pretty lady





However, he should have walked into a police station and turned himself in like a boss.



"These beyotches needs to learn, that I'm nothing like your father" Dr. Dre My heroHowever, he should have walked into a police station and turned himself in like a boss."These beyotches needs to learn, that I'm nothing like your father" Dr. Dre

That makes us two.

Niggaz be acting pussywhipped when the world is populated with enough women to satiate even a eunuch. Niggaz be acting pussywhipped when the world is populated with enough women to satiate even a eunuch.

what a wasted life, girls stop selling ur soul for peanut, tonto come help me advice dem

I don't want to say that the girl deserved it. It is wrong to talk ill about dead people. 1 Like

Really unfair...just photographs?? That man messed up big time. 1 Like

Huh...... Women and cheating sha really?, what happened to men are polygamous in nature? really?, what happened to men are polygamous in nature? 1 Like

