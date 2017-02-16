₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 7:58pm
My white pillow is now multi color,I'm not even much concern about the pillow what I'm more concern about is whether it's normal for girls to wear makeup before they sleep
am I safe bikonu
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Benita27(f): 8:00pm
Her skin pores need to breath, is she "ugly" and is scared you'll see her uglyness?.
Bad habit, but some ignorant ladies wear make-up to bed.
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:02pm
Benita27:has it something to do with marine spirit
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Benita27(f): 8:03pm
naijamakossa:Lol.
What has marine spirit got to do with that?.
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Miradamian: 8:03pm
She is an ogbanje simple.
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by ifyan(m): 8:03pm
naijamakossa:
Go for deliverance if what you typed is true
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by temitemi1(m): 8:04pm
ur case get as e be o
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Amarabae(f): 8:06pm
Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out. U guys sleep together everynyt?
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:11pm
ifyan:guy u mean am
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:14pm
Amarabae:
Wetin concern you??
Amebo!
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:15pm
Amarabae:sometimes
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:16pm
BiafranBushBoy:bush boy stop harassing my bae
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by ifyan(m): 8:16pm
naijamakossa:
Question
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by solpat(m): 8:18pm
My brother, her case no be here oooo. Run four forty
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Mrjo(m): 8:18pm
O boy quit she is.... No be for my mouth u go hear m
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by ToriBlue(f): 8:21pm
Girls wash off makeup before they sleep and yours is applying it before she sleeps. Which way na?
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by michael142(m): 8:24pm
Oboy, that your babe na Orkporkpise marine.
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:24pm
naijamakossa:
Lol... Is she the one you are complaining about?
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:26pm
BiafranBushBoy:lol,wetin concern u,,,,
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:27pm
ToriBlue:I no fit shout my dear
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:29pm
naijamakossa:
Hahahaha... Oya na! Enjoy
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by pepemendy(m): 8:30pm
naijamakossa:your girlfriend day do olosho for her dream
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:31pm
BiafranBushBoy:hahaha so u no go advice
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:33pm
pepemendy:if I tear u one strong slap heein
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by femolacqua(m): 8:34pm
It's not healthy, after all the sweet and the likes. Just stay natural.
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Oyind17: 8:38pm
You fell in love with the make up, she must keep you with make up
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by xyztin(m): 8:47pm
dis one tire me o,she really dey do runs 4 dream
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by AvsGot007(m): 9:19pm
Amarabae:like seriously ma'am, you're really asking this?
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by AvsGot007(m): 9:19pm
Oyind17:gbam
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by nikkypearl(f): 9:24pm
u don enter one chance
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 9:49pm
nikkypearl:lolz no be for my head ooo
|Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by kennygee(f): 10:11pm
She is a member of "Pepper them gang".
