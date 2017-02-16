₦airaland Forum

My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night

Romance / My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night

My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 7:58pm
My white pillow is now multi color,I'm not even much concern about the pillow what I'm more concern about is whether it's normal for girls to wear makeup before they sleep

am I safe bikonu

2 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Benita27(f): 8:00pm
Her skin pores need to breath, is she "ugly" and is scared you'll see her uglyness?.

Bad habit, but some ignorant ladies wear make-up to bed.

8 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:02pm
Benita27:
Her skin spores need to breath, is she "ugly" and is scared you'll see her uglyness?.

Bad habit, but some ignorant ladies wear make-up to bed.
has it something to do with marine spirit

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Benita27(f): 8:03pm
naijamakossa:
has it something to do with marine spirit
Lol. cheesy grin
What has marine spirit got to do with that?.
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Miradamian: 8:03pm
She is an ogbanje simple.

3 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by ifyan(m): 8:03pm
naijamakossa:
has it something to do with marine spirit

Go for deliverance if what you typed is true
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by temitemi1(m): 8:04pm
ur case get as e be o cry
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Amarabae(f): 8:06pm
Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out. U guys sleep together everynyt?

3 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:11pm
ifyan:


Go for deliverance if what you typed is true
guy u mean am
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:14pm
Amarabae:
Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out.
U guys sleep together everynyt?

Wetin concern you??

Amebo!

12 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:15pm
Amarabae:
Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out.
U guys sleep together everynyt?
sometimes
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:16pm
BiafranBushBoy:


Wetin concern you??

Amebo!
bush boy stop harassing my bae

1 Like

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by ifyan(m): 8:16pm
naijamakossa:
guy u mean am

Question
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by solpat(m): 8:18pm
My brother, her case no be here oooo. Run four forty

1 Like

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Mrjo(m): 8:18pm
O boy quit she is.... No be for my mouth u go hear m
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by ToriBlue(f): 8:21pm
Girls wash off makeup before they sleep and yours is applying it before she sleeps. Which way na?

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by michael142(m): 8:24pm
Oboy, that your babe na Orkporkpise marine.

1 Like

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:24pm
naijamakossa:
bush boy stop harassing my bae

Lol... Is she the one you are complaining about?
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:26pm
BiafranBushBoy:


Lol... Is she the one you are complaining about?
lol,wetin concern u,,,,
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:27pm
ToriBlue:
Girls wash off makeup before they sleep and yours is applying it before she sleeps. Which way na?
I no fit shout my dear
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by BiafranBushBoy(m): 8:29pm
naijamakossa:
lol,wetin concern u,,,,

Hahahaha... Oya na! Enjoy
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by pepemendy(m): 8:30pm
naijamakossa:
My white pillow is now multi color,I'm not even much concern about the pillow what I'm more concern about is whether it's normal for girls to wear makeup before they sleep

am I safe bikonu
your girlfriend day do olosho for her dream

4 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:31pm
BiafranBushBoy:


Hahahaha... Oya na! Enjoy
hahaha so u no go advice
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 8:33pm
pepemendy:
your girlfriend day do olosho for her dream
if I tear u one strong slap heein

5 Likes

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by femolacqua(m): 8:34pm
It's not healthy, after all the sweet and the likes. Just stay natural.
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by Oyind17: 8:38pm
You fell in love with the make up, she must keep you with make up

1 Like

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by xyztin(m): 8:47pm
dis one tire me o,she really dey do runs 4 dream
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by AvsGot007(m): 9:19pm
Amarabae:
Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out.
U guys sleep together everynyt?
like seriously ma'am, you're really asking this?

1 Like

Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by AvsGot007(m): 9:19pm
Oyind17:
You fell in love with the make up, she must keep you with make up
gbam
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by nikkypearl(f): 9:24pm
u don enter one chance grin
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by naijamakossa(m): 9:49pm
nikkypearl:
u don enter one chance grin
lolz no be for my head ooo
Re: My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night by kennygee(f): 10:11pm
She is a member of "Pepper them gang".

