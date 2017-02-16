Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Makes Up Before Sleeping At Night (3062 Views)

My white pillow is now multi color,I'm not even much concern about the pillow what I'm more concern about is whether it's normal for girls to wear makeup before they sleep



am I safe bikonu 2 Likes

Her skin pores need to breath, is she "ugly" and is scared you'll see her uglyness?.



Bad habit, but some ignorant ladies wear make-up to bed. 8 Likes

Her skin spores need to breath, is she "ugly" and is scared you'll see her uglyness?.



Bad habit, but some ignorant ladies wear make-up to bed. has it something to do with marine spirit has it something to do with marine spirit 5 Likes 1 Share

has it something to do with marine spirit Lol.

What has marine spirit got to do with that?. Lol.What has marine spirit got to do with that?.

She is an ogbanje simple. 3 Likes

has it something to do with marine spirit

Go for deliverance if what you typed is true Go for deliverance if what you typed is true

ur case get as e be o

Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out. U guys sleep together everynyt? 3 Likes

Go for deliverance if what you typed is true guy u mean am guy u mean am

Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out.

U guys sleep together everynyt?

Wetin concern you??



Amebo! Wetin concern you??Amebo! 12 Likes

Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out.

U guys sleep together everynyt? sometimes sometimes

Wetin concern you??



Amebo! bush boy stop harassing my bae bush boy stop harassing my bae 1 Like

guy u mean am

Question Question

My brother, her case no be here oooo. Run four forty 1 Like

O boy quit she is.... No be for my mouth u go hear m

Girls wash off makeup before they sleep and yours is applying it before she sleeps. Which way na? 11 Likes 1 Share

Oboy, that your babe na Orkporkpise marine. 1 Like

bush boy stop harassing my bae



Lol... Is she the one you are complaining about? Lol... Is she the one you are complaining about?

Lol... Is she the one you are complaining about? lol,wetin concern u,,,, lol,wetin concern u,,,,

ToriBlue:

Girls wash off makeup before they sleep and yours is applying it before she sleeps. Which way na? I no fit shout my dear I no fit shout my dear

lol,wetin concern u,,,,

Hahahaha... Oya na! Enjoy Hahahaha... Oya na! Enjoy

My white pillow is now multi color,I'm not even much concern about the pillow what I'm more concern about is whether it's normal for girls to wear makeup before they sleep



am I safe bikonu your girlfriend day do olosho for her dream your girlfriend day do olosho for her dream 4 Likes

Hahahaha... Oya na! Enjoy hahaha so u no go advice hahaha so u no go advice

your girlfriend day do olosho for her dream if I tear u one strong slap heein if I tear u one strong slap heein 5 Likes

It's not healthy, after all the sweet and the likes. Just stay natural.

You fell in love with the make up, she must keep you with make up 1 Like

dis one tire me o,she really dey do runs 4 dream

Are you living in the same room with ur girlfriend? How did u find out.

U guys sleep together everynyt? like seriously ma'am, you're really asking this? like seriously ma'am, you're really asking this? 1 Like

You fell in love with the make up, she must keep you with make up gbam gbam

u don enter one chance

u don enter one chance lolz no be for my head ooo lolz no be for my head ooo