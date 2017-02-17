₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,225 members, 3,371,311 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 11:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Is There A Probability Of Cheating? (8588 Views)
South African Woman Poisons Her Private Part To Kill Cheating Husband (pic) / Help As My Sister-in-law Is On The Verge Of Cheating On My Brother. / Angry Husband Expose Nude Pictures Of Cheating Wife (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 8:39am
Hi Nairalanders, Good morning and I hope you all had a great night rest? I just wanted to seek a quick opinion here if any of you married guys were in my own shoes, which I feel no-one or probably few might be in the same shoes as I am in now. During the short time we courted before we married, she was always opened to me, and that made me sort of more attracted and glued to her, because thats my type of person. She told me about her ex, most especially their sexual past, infact while with me then, the ex used to call, and then she'll pass the phone to me to answer, but I wouldnt. She opened up as to how big his manhooooood is, and how it took her months when they started dating to adjust to his size. I am just a normal sized person, with lots of skills and stamina to make any woman whose appetite for big manhood satisfied regardless, and this is exactly what my wife portrayed while dating her, she made me feel she was satisfied.
On one faithful day, we were doing it, then suddenly my pe.niis had entered her an.us, oh my, it was so wide that I felt maybe my pe.nis had mistakenly throbbed her butttt cheek, cos she has a massiveness butttt. I didnt say anything, then she later on sent me a text right after I left the house that I did I notice we just had anallll sexxxx, I was like, it cant be that if that was ur an.usssss, then its damn toooo wide. By the time I got back, I started to question her that in my life, though I have had few anallll intercourse, but I have never come across an.us as wide as that, asked if she has been doing it b4, she said NO, claiming it was the kind of body she has. I was stuck to believing her, even though I was not convinced. Few months later, we got married, then she started opening up the more. Funny thing months after marriage, we started having more of anallll intercourse, the an.us is now back to what I can call normal, tight and enclosed, and then I asked how come ur an.us is now tight considering the fact you told me thats how your body is, she said well, she doesnt understand why its all tight up now. That I just put aside and didnt want to worry about, knowing fully well, she was probably doing it while she was dating me or whatever.
Almost a year entering into our marriage, she started talking about how she loves to have his man have a kind of di.ccckk that can handle her fat asss, bla bla bla, though we were just having a flirty chat while she was abroad to give birth, going deep into the convo with her, I decided I'll buy penile extension, the type that a man wears, like an artificial diccck, to give that deep and widening feel that she has always been used to. I am this kind of man that wants to bring fulfillment and happiness in terms of sexual contentment not thinking if I am less of a man or allowing complex to hold me down, Infact I was happy we agreed to start making use of it. Lo and behold, she was back, and we started using this stuff, 11 inches of penile extension, up to 8 inches up her butt, for the first time, my wife was all smiles and very happy after the first try. Then I knew this was what she has been missing all these while. It now came to a level where after usage of the penile, she can drop it anywhere around our bathroom where our kids do go into, and I have been complaining that this is a private tool that needs to be kept and secured for no one to see, the kids can mistakenly take it when visitors are around which can be seen. This has been happening over and over again, the last time when I decided to throw the tool away was when she had dumped it in the visitors bathroom after usage for 2 days, I just figured it out the third day, I was furious and I threw it away, because nobody should see it.
My fellow nairalanders, judging from my write up, many will think, I probably have a small manhood, in all sincerity, I dont, infact my wife is the only woman in my entire life that I had to go and extra mile for, because of the experience she had with her ex who she claims has an extremely huge manhooood, so it made my case very different. Also, my experience and skills and stamina does work, but sometimes, she just needs that deep feeling so her orgasm can be 3 times more powerful than the orgasm she gets from my own normal penetration. My fear now is, regardless of the fact that I see as a faithful woman, is there a probability that she'll cheat? Because the constant carelessness of the tool was better off for me to have thrown it away, also if we had sex 10 times in a month, we only make use of the toy twice.
I need response from experienced married men please.
2 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by dayleke(m): 9:02am
This one gidi gan o...
I hope the people with experience can help you sha...
Good luck bro...
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by Dyt(f): 9:15am
Omo mehn
Different marital issues everywhere
You mean your wife takes 8 in her an.us?
And 11 deep down her punny?
Well
Who are my to judge
We all have different fantasies
Just trust
You give her what she wants
No reason to cheat
When a woman loves
She definitely loves with all
Sisisioge
2 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by adadike281(f): 9:16am
lalasticlala, abeg come o, dis one pass me o. our parents in d house, oya over to u. I go dey follow
1 Like
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 9:16am
Dyt:
Yes dear, 11 inches penile extension, but like 8 or 9 inches goes into her an.us
1 Like
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by Dyt(f): 9:20am
darsool500:
You enjoy the feeling it gives her right?
I sure you know this is how it will continue
If your only problem is how she dumps it anywhere and everywhere
Keep a tab on it
Good thing you manned up to fulfil all her fantasies
You are a true man
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by sisisioge: 9:30am
Dyt:
Ohlordhavemercy! Dyt, Biko how do you think I might be qualified to give advice on this issue? Chai
Dear OP, I must say your description of your marriage is so jet aged, I bow! Biko, ease up on giving TMIs on your issues. I kinda find it disenchanting to imagine the circumference of your wife's Instruments...Hian! It is well! On whether or not she's cheating...biko ask her. It is sooo well!
2 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 9:42am
Dyt:
Yes I do, because if its my own thingy, she does not moan nor bring out goose bumps all over her body with that eyes closed like shes soaring in deep feel of ecstasy. But with the toy, she does exactly like that, and it makes me feel good.
I cant keep tabs on that my dear, I go to work, come back late, its never gonna be a good thing if anybody sees that, most especially to me, they'll feel am less of a man, not good at all.
1 Like
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 9:44am
sisisioge:
Then you ought to have kept your mouth shut or your fingers taperuled. If TMIS arent given, how can people best respond? Do I know u? Do you know me? Abeg park well.
18 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by sisisioge: 9:47am
darsool500:
No vex bros...Na pikin dey do me.
7 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by LaylaAli(f): 11:02am
I'm just signing register and calling lalasticlala! !!!!! This is too big of an issue for us to manage please take it!
Dyt girl you tried
sisisioge:
I really hope op doesn't shout at me!
I've never been so lost for words
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by sisisioge: 11:31am
LaylaAli:
Baby girl...In all, na OP I pity. Poor boi
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by Acidosis(m): 11:43am
ahahaha
Oga, you don jam wetin pass you.
I bet when next you're coming to this world, you'll learn to abstain and seek after abstinence
On a serious note though; I still think you both deserve each other. You guys ever acted for por.n directors?
12 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by LaylaAli(f): 11:46am
sisisioge:
He sounds like an incredible human being. Such a man but that sister let the team down. She has lied to op about her sexual orientation in the past and the fact that she could just leave 11" Co.Ckies lying around the house with her children is concerning. To answer op's question, I think she is capable of cheating and lying about it, then coming clean if he pushes her. That seems to be her MO.
10 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by LaylaAli(f): 11:49am
Acidosis:
How would his abstinence help the situation? It's her abstinence that was needed. Op should've bowed out when her fell in to her bumhole
3 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by Acidosis(m): 11:59am
LaylaAli:Of course, he has to seek after abstinence; i.e. a woman with same principle.
But that is no longer necessary...this is a cross he has to carry now
4 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by thorpido(m): 12:06pm
All I can say is more grease to your elbow.
Remember to buy a pestle and keep.You might need it in the future.
47 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by sisisioge: 12:26pm
LaylaAli:
Hmmmmmm...Good thought. Try to read OP's other thread on his concern about trusting the babe. No be small thing. The things a dog sees that makes it bark, a bull will just knock the sheet outa it ni. It is well.
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by sisisioge: 12:27pm
Acidosis:
acid baby , howdy.
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by eyinjuege: 12:30pm
Very few men can bring their wives to orgasms, and very few women have true orgasms in their lifetime.
You and your wife have been blessed to have that with each other, cos I want to believe she meets your sexual
fantasies as you do hers.
Don't belittle what you have with your wife.
You still haven't said anything to raise your suspicions about her fidelity.
Most Nigerians are judgemental, hence the reason you see couples not being truthful about their sexual pasts. Some will judge her because she enjoys anal, hence she'll rather take that secret to the grave, and possibly go back to the ex who gives anals. You her husband gives her the thing she likes, so why would she wanna go outside?
Enjoy yourselves with no apologies to anyone.
The only issue I find is that of her not been discreet with the strap ons around the house. Why don't you take charge of that, and be the one keeping it safe? Once used, clean it ,and throw it up the cupboard till its next use/ wrap it and put at the back of your underwear drawer?
23 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by LaylaAli(f): 12:46pm
eyinjuege:
She uses it on herself without him and then leaves it around the house.
1 Like
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by Acidosis(m): 12:53pm
sisisioge:I dey o omo-ge
This thread pass me gan, abi you can relate ni?
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 12:53pm
eyinjuege:
I commend your post. She revealed almost everything about her past to me, reason why I cherished her the more. Though the anal part, she didnt divulge, probably because it might be too heavy to say which I understand. But you see your emboldened part is real, I'll tell you a little story.
Before I met my wife, I had a lady I was dating back then. We used to have anal, infact I was the first person to do it. 2 years after, I traveled for 6 months, by the time I came back, I kept calling for her to come around, she kept making different excuses, i.e, I am almost there, I am not feeling fine, time has gone and all that. Then I became suspicious, went down to her store, and then found out she was married and heavily pregnant. Result of the findings, she wanted to give birth, and probably come back to me coded to enjoy anal, probably because it aint what the new husband is doing or known to be doing. So I pretty much understand your line there.
2 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by sisisioge: 12:54pm
Acidosis:
For where! Na grimace I dey grimace o.
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by Acidosis(m): 12:58pm
sisisioge:na so e suppose be
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by pocohantas(f): 1:04pm
You and this your wife...
If she isn't driving down to Ikorodu, she is doing anal.
Maybe she is going to Ikorodu to receive the anal.
5 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by An0nimus: 1:06pm
*in tuface's voice*
no be small thing o
no be small thing o
I say no be small thing o
4 Likes
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 1:15pm
pocohantas:
Will you shut your lips! People like you are the ones that make others open different username to post just so they wont judge from other post. This has absolutely nothing to do with my first post. Gbeborun.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by pocohantas(f): 2:07pm
darsool500:It does o.
It does...check it well.
1 Like
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by darsool500: 2:11pm
pocohantas:
I dont see how it does, if it is to you, then explain.
|Re: Is There A Probability Of Cheating? by smokeydrinky: 6:09pm
darsool500:
lemme tell u a story. a man went to see his dr nd while having a chat, he gisted the doctor about their ex neighour who was very close to his family especially his wife while they lived in a particular area nd birthed their kids. years after, dey relocated and the wife kept lamenting that she missed their good neighbor. he wanted more kids but couldn't have any. dat particular visit to.d dr had revealed that he was unable to impregnate a woman nd he was Gisting the Dr that the birth of his kids was a miracle since he was impotent. aftet the gist, der was a minute of silence as he himself figured out who the real father of the kids are.
my dear, hmm.....check well well. use ur tongue to count ur teeth. im not insinuating anything o.
1 Like
If Your Wife Wants To Be Da Boss / A Father's Pain / Pls Help Am I Decieved
Viewing this topic: Deepfreezer(m), Iphone5, tholarrr, stambouli, Adabar, kponkedenge(m), Gozmok112(f), browniex, Paulex05(m), nely(m), LBanks(m), damosade, loveymom, seytus, SeniorZato(m), whitetiger511(f), hilaryCU, twosquare, wawappl, llbhuds, kuchikau1, ultrazone(m), jessytra, Johnsegun54(m), Ahmiee(f), smartmachine(m), binary123(m), Zenas212(m), emmykk(m), chrysanthus07, snezBaba, EdwardRandy(m), McIrx, almustopha82(m), deebanky, obongitiad(m), itoski(m), Eutaxy, jizzus(m), bologzy(m), elrony(m), yousouph07(m), Dayhorla(f), dammyshow100, Solitin40, paulo220(m), 2point5, Viking007(m), veave(f), Pascalbaba(m), realbee(m), kgb101, JaneyBlingx(f), FunkyAlhaji2015, HURMORTULA(f), bravesoul247, IHate9ja1(m), Stella42(f), deleib(m), Godson201333(m), sisisioge, omosefeeguaibor(f), friedakara, ugotuf(m), lambinkin, faceboi, goldman777, Ximenez(m), wolebs0007(m), danny34(m), swagagolic01, oluwadamilolah(f), Hedybee(f), Dondave11, Okeikpu(m), AdedoyinO(f), iykemoney90(m), EggPlant, Samjay009(m), ifdaeg(m), Easybab4life, HolyTitus(m), torqque7(m), SortOut, praisehim(m), manuell1021, ademi87(m), Michel2013, Maross(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), madone, foxvilles, Juliaann(f), jatau7(m), frankike1, Rahima, kkash(m), mesoprogress(m), Superstar007(m), Gnwuashi, IntroVAT, Digitron, Laclasse, catlova2, theSpark(m), segzyndpep(m), ijefine04, cassidy1996(m), Donjcco(m), Toeyoursea(m), brixton, mimopel(f), Ayomivic(m), Berbierklaus(f), GregJo, engoldzee, val4sure(m), Topman912, ttshems(m), korrej(m), dadaic, Ajsmart(m), Slimpotter(m), zlatan(m), HarveySpecter1, slick708(m), DobraDobra, Alexshey(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7