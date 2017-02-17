₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Ovokoo: 9:48am
As shared by their daughter, Gumsu Sani Abacha
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/throwback-photo-sani-maryam-abacha-young-couple-pics/
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Nostradamus: 9:52am
they look good together, nobody knew the husband would plunder naija silly.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by sarrki(m): 9:54am
No man live forever
.we will all answer the call sooner or later
Shun all appearance of evil
The day of judgment is nigh
Remember that every living soul shall taste death
When and how is what we don't know
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by stevealibi: 10:02am
Good leader sani abacha' wish u long life n property
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Chuzzyblog2: 10:04am
Cool!
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by RiversWatchDog(m): 10:34am
SEE TWO MORE PICS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/sani-abacha-and-wife-in-throwback-photos.html
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by johntaiwo123(m): 10:46am
K
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by LuvU2(f): 10:47am
Fine man
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Omotayor90(f): 10:47am
Ok noted
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by madridguy(m): 10:48am
Ok
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by iambijo(m): 10:48am
Good leader R.I.P sir
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by warlord24(m): 10:48am
you a fiverr wiz?
and can guarantee me making 200k monthly?
send me an Email
dnt mind payin 50k for it...
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by waleadex(m): 10:48am
He looked handsome and so innocent...
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by orjikuramo(m): 10:48am
Only in this part of the world do those who have dragged us backward still gear for attention. In other part, they mute up totally or even agree to end their generation (ask Adolf Hitler) whose descendants refused to get married in order to put a stop to Hitler's lineage.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by rhymestech: 10:48am
Abasha again! You should bow your head in shame and never bring up the name of your family anywhere on the social media cos, your father is one of the reasons why Nigeria is where it is now.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Chidonc: 10:49am
all I remember about that family is the fact that they would never be as poor as dangote. shikena. I don't know who made the statement and to who.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by lifezone247(m): 10:49am
Wishing someone who is dead and forgotten.
stevealibi:property
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Zane2point4(m): 10:49am
U get luck the post pictures, if na china such a man that heartlessly looted naija ought to be killed even all the children sef.. .Wicked ppl.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by mikkypel(m): 10:49am
stevealibi:
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by repogirl(f): 10:50am
Unapologetic Thief
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:50am
Finest dictator of our time
dissolve
suspended
abolished
Abrogated
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by ephi123(f): 10:50am
Mwschew. Wicked man that sent a lot of innocent people to their deaths, just because they spoke against his oppressive regime.
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by mmb: 10:51am
Ameen. May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by DoTheNeedful: 10:52am
hh
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by izzou(m): 10:54am
stevealibi:
So a dead man can still live long and prosper?
Chai
ROTFL
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by que197: 10:56am
hmmm na wah
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Xbursta(m): 10:57am
Na this one concern me
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Boyooosa: 10:58am
nA WA FOR THIS GIRL O!
SHE NO KNOW SAY NA WE (NIGERIANS) SUPPOSE DEY DETERMINE HER ACTIVITIES IN LIFE? AFTER ALL, HER FAMILY IS INDEBTED TO US!
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by yinkson(m): 11:01am
Nostradamus:
Compared with the previous democrats
|Re: Throwback Picture Of Sani And Maryam Abacha (pic) by Boyooosa: 11:02am
Xbursta:BREAK THE RULE BRO!
