Source: As shared by their daughter, Gumsu Sani AbachaSource: http://ovoko.com.ng/throwback-photo-sani-maryam-abacha-young-couple-pics/ 1 Like

they look good together, nobody knew the husband would plunder naija silly. 8 Likes

No man live forever

.we will all answer the call sooner or later



Shun all appearance of evil



The day of judgment is nigh



Remember that every living soul shall taste death



When and how is what we don't know 3 Likes 3 Shares

Good leader sani abacha' wish u long life n property 3 Likes

Cool!

Fine man 1 Like

Good leader R.I.P sir 1 Like

He looked handsome and so innocent...

Only in this part of the world do those who have dragged us backward still gear for attention. In other part, they mute up totally or even agree to end their generation (ask Adolf Hitler) whose descendants refused to get married in order to put a stop to Hitler's lineage.

Abasha again! You should bow your head in shame and never bring up the name of your family anywhere on the social media cos, your father is one of the reasons why Nigeria is where it is now. 4 Likes 1 Share

all I remember about that family is the fact that they would never be as poor as dangote. shikena. I don't know who made the statement and to who. 1 Like

stevealibi:

Good leader sani abacha' wish u long life n property property Wishing someone who is dead and forgotten.property 3 Likes

U get luck the post pictures, if na china such a man that heartlessly looted naija ought to be killed even all the children sef.. .Wicked ppl.

stevealibi:

Good leader sani abacha' wish u long life n property 1 Like 1 Share

Unapologetic Thief

Finest dictator of our time

Mwschew. Wicked man that sent a lot of innocent people to their deaths, just because they spoke against his oppressive regime.

Ameen. May his soul rest in peace

stevealibi:

Good leader sani abacha' wish u long life n property



So a dead man can still live long and prosper?



Chai



ROTFL So a dead man can still live long and prosper?ChaiROTFL 1 Like

hmmm na wah

Na this one concern me



SHE NO KNOW SAY NA WE (NIGERIANS) SUPPOSE DEY DETERMINE HER ACTIVITIES IN LIFE? AFTER ALL, HER FAMILY IS INDEBTED TO US! nA WA FOR THIS GIRL O!SHE NO KNOW SAY NA WE (NIGERIANS) SUPPOSE DEY DETERMINE HER ACTIVITIES IN LIFE? AFTER ALL, HER FAMILY IS INDEBTED TO US!

Nostradamus:

they look good together, nobody knew the husband would plunder naija silly.

Compared with the previous democrats Compared with the previous democrats 1 Like