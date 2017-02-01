₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,833 members, 3,370,071 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 11:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Davido – If (Video) (905 Views)
Davido: If I Die Bury Me In A Gucci Store, As He Lavishes Millions Shopping / Davido: If I Die Bury Me In A Gucci Store, As He Lavishes Millions Shopping / Davido:if You Are An Upcoming Artist Don't Miss This Opportunity Of A Lifetime (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido – If (Video) by sleekkid2015: 9:54am
Davido premieres the video to his highly anticipated record titled “If”.
Enjoy the Tekno produced tune with accompanying visuals from Director Q.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=helEv0kGHd4
http://www.musbizusblog.com/2017/02/video-davido-download/
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by sleekkid2015: 9:54am
Mehn Davido they vex Gan.
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by rhymestech: 10:51am
whats the big deal?
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Deem: 10:51am
If wat
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Opistorincos(m): 10:51am
Make brain
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Omotayor90(f): 10:52am
sleekkid2015:ok
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by timidapsin(m): 10:52am
If I had enough mb
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by CriticMaestro: 10:52am
small time dey go complain about piracy..abi una tink say i go watch am once for youtube? na to download am dey share am na
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by lanrextop09(m): 10:52am
This guy is just too good in making good quality video unlike his brother
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Cherishing(f): 10:55am
If this track hit no.1 for UK billboard Mek I bend
2 Likes
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by que197: 10:55am
Davido my man
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Elnino4ladies: 10:57am
He bought it from tekno
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by chronique(m): 11:00am
Cherishing:
You wey don bend finish? Na to break remain... *just kidding *
I never liked Oliver Twist when it came out but you and I know how far it went. Bottom line is, never say never.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by brixton: 11:01am
Doa..
It's not worth the waste of mb
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by verygudbadguy(m): 11:03am
timidapsin:
Hahahaha... If only you work with EmptyHen...
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by SalamRushdie: 11:03am
Nice song ..it will grow ..Another anthem
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by caseydebor(m): 11:04am
sweet one abeg but make labaja no catch am oh
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Cherishing(f): 11:05am
chronique:ok
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by caseydebor(m): 11:05am
Cherishing:u go bend soon oh
|Re: Davido – If (Video) by Jacksparr0w127: 11:09am
Dope tune
(0) (Reply)
Angeleyez Modeling Agency / Which Is Your Best Music... Rnb, Hip-hop, Afrobeat, Gospel, / Make Money With Music
Viewing this topic: twonizy(m), Jacksparr0w127, Godstile, Seyidlc(m), macus05, henrinco(m), Omooniya1, Tolexander, Phealipo(m), 48noble(m), kkfada(m), gbzed, ucheemmadu18, mcino, Naughtytboy, seunmii(m), dhakingpin(m), GistMore, sulexrio and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6