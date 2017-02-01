₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:07am
This photo currently making rounds on social media shows controversial Zambian pastor Prophet Andrew Egimadu who is popularly known as Seer 1 -allowing his congregates to kiss his designer shoes for a miracle. The desperate church members bent down to kiss the feet of the Prophet Seer 1 to receive blessings in return.
This has sparked outrage among online users who find the act disgusting.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/pastor-comes-under-fire-after-allowing.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by jessejunior: 11:08am
end time pastor
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:13am
lol
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by kokoA(m): 11:18am
Nonsense followers.
2 Likes
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:20am
jonsing man leading his jonsing followers in a jonsing church
1 Like
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Hadar4328: 11:21am
This is outrageous. My African people are far too gullible and naive to know the difference between miracle and debacle.... On top wetyn?
2 Likes
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by femolacqua(m): 11:23am
Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Abdhul(m): 11:36am
. .
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Davash222(m): 11:37am
Religion in Africa is hoax
1 Like
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Niflheim(m): 11:39am
Wow!!!
STEP 1:Pastor uses his shoes to step on "buffalo dung"!!!
STEP 2: Congregation member uses his lips to touch the "Buffalo dung stained shoes"!!!
STEP 3: poo on the lips of congregation member, attracts flies!!!
STEP 4: Flies lay eggs in congregation members mouth!!!
STEP 5: Maggots breed in christian's mouth and cause "poo lips syndrome"!!!
AND STEP 6: Christian begins to talk poo in church!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by verygudbadguy(m): 1:00pm
Gullibility of the highest order.
God gave us sense but some people have refused to use it.
Na dem sabi.
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by whirlwind7(m): 1:00pm
Religious zombies, yeah?
They're all over black Africa. Which makes pastopreneurship a booming business.
1 Like
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by costandi(m): 1:00pm
Religion.
The greatest problem of the 21st century human.
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by izzou(m): 1:01pm
Of all those kissing his shoes, I can bet that lady's problem is her inability to get married
Ladies no dey use that prayer point play
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by ennysuccess(m): 1:02pm
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by johnstar(m): 1:02pm
Oh no
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by hakeemk(m): 1:02pm
the harlott did same with jesus
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by babyfaceafrica(m): 1:03pm
It is well
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Richy4(m): 1:03pm
Hmmm!!...Father forgive them, for they know not what they are doing...as for me I wish I could slap them ..
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Jokkarm2: 1:04pm
is only in that zambia you can brain wash people and they will do that sheet, come and try it here in Nigeria you will runaway within 24 hours.
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by NNVanguard(m): 1:04pm
Deluded Africans!
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by daldo1: 1:04pm
God is great
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by passyhansome(m): 1:05pm
They leave the Gospel they are to preach, and preach about their success, and wealth, SELF AGGRANDIZEMENT
Judgment day will be bloody
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Tloc(m): 1:05pm
Please who has that Osama's meme of why he bombs people.
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by tolexy007(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by okooloyun1(m): 1:05pm
Ha! Somebody Mum & Dad...
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by devour129(m): 1:06pm
Just noticed I can't drop my opinion on a Islam topic . Please when did this start ? Where is the freedom of speech? Religion ? Association ? What's happening here ? Are they too scared to hear people's opinions ? Nna na wa o
By the way I support the cleric that mandated men to satisfy their wives , they waste your energies on sidechicks n come home tired cos most women are not smiling nowadays . They give them a reason the cheat .
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Ezedon(m): 1:07pm
There's nothing wrong with that
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by Tloc(m): 1:07pm
Who has that Osama's meme on why he bombs people?
Please attach.
1 Like
|Re: Members Kiss Zambian Pastor's Shoes For Miracle. Photos by teedawson: 1:08pm
dainformant:
If there's proof needed that in most cases, the poverty that afflicts many people is the poverty of thought and commonsense, this picture is it.
For easy money in Africa, either get into politics or declare yourself a 'prophet' and watch willing mumu pour in.
