This photo currently making rounds on social media shows controversial Zambian pastor Prophet Andrew Egimadu who is popularly known as Seer 1 -allowing his congregates to kiss his designer shoes for a miracle. The desperate church members bent down to kiss the feet of the Prophet Seer 1 to receive blessings in return. This has sparked outrage among online users who find the act disgusting.

end time pastor

lol

Nonsense followers. 2 Likes

jonsing man leading his jonsing followers in a jonsing church 1 Like

This is outrageous. My African people are far too gullible and naive to know the difference between miracle and debacle.... On top wetyn? 2 Likes

Rubbish 1 Like

. .

Religion in Africa is hoax 1 Like

Wow!!!



STEP 1:Pastor uses his shoes to step on "buffalo dung"!!!



STEP 2: Congregation member uses his lips to touch the "Buffalo dung stained shoes"!!!



STEP 3: poo on the lips of congregation member, attracts flies!!!



STEP 4: Flies lay eggs in congregation members mouth!!!



STEP 5: Maggots breed in christian's mouth and cause "poo lips syndrome"!!!



AND STEP 6: Christian begins to talk poo in church!!! 4 Likes

Gullibility of the highest order.



God gave us sense but some people have refused to use it.



Na dem sabi.





Religious zombies, yeah?

They're all over black Africa. Which makes pastopreneurship a booming business. Religious zombies, yeah?They're all over black Africa. Which makes pastopreneurship a booming business. 1 Like

Religion.



The greatest problem of the 21st century human.





Of all those kissing his shoes, I can bet that lady's problem is her inability to get married



Ladies no dey use that prayer point play



Of all those kissing his shoes, I can bet that lady's problem is her inability to get marriedLadies no dey use that prayer point play

Oh no

the harlott did same with jesus

It is well

.. Hmmm!!...Father forgive them, for they know not what they are doing...as for me I wish I could slap them..

is only in that zambia you can brain wash people and they will do that sheet, come and try it here in Nigeria you will runaway within 24 hours.

Deluded Africans!

God is great

They leave the Gospel they are to preach, and preach about their success, and wealth, SELF AGGRANDIZEMENT



Judgment day will be bloody

Please who has that Osama's meme of why he bombs people.

Ha! Somebody Mum & Dad...

There's nothing wrong with that



