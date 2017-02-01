₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,963 members, 3,370,483 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 02:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" (5952 Views)
Buhari's Kitchen Comment: Ben Murray-Bruce Reacts With Loved Up Photo With Wife / Photo Of Ben Murray-Bruce With Muhammad Ali / Ben-Bruce Shares A Cartoon By The Sun Newspaper (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by Specialspesh: 11:14am
Common sense Advocate, Ben Murray-Bruce is at it again.
See what he shared below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ben-murray-bruce-shares-nigerias.html
5 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by GossipHeart(m): 1:06pm
But the zombies no get sense
This is what baffles me
Zombies are dying of hunger
They can't send their children to school
They can't eat 3 square meal
They can't buy fuel
They can feel the dying economy
They can't buy a cup of garri
But they are still strongly supporting Buhari and they are still shouting Sai Baba
Abeg, who knows the native doctor who prepared that juju for Buhari ??
This is why i gave up on Nigerians, we don't care about hunger or the condition of the economy because the President is from our region or tribe
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by kateskitty(f): 1:06pm
ok
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by Emekamex(m): 1:07pm
Our current situation is depressing.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by Buharimustgo: 1:07pm
That is the point
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by OCTAVO: 1:07pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by Ademat7(m): 1:08pm
And we keep chanting Sai baba: no serious brainstorming.. Hw do we get here
11 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by darocha1(m): 1:08pm
Shameless senator, our leaders don't realise they will be ranked and judged together. This afin is still doing PDP /APC, he hadn't realised there might be no Nigeria for him to mount a re-election bid if this continues to nose dive this way
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by vadeonly(m): 1:08pm
F**k that's Nigerian for you
5 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by cuba62(m): 1:08pm
Good observation .
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by montezz(f): 1:08pm
Ajala ta n na o,eyin naa ko un?
Let no one blame anyone. We all have a hand in this directly or indirectly.
Like leaders,like followers.
Ish...!
10 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by ehissi(m): 1:08pm
This land is not for sale, beware of 419, gifty, Dasuki and James Ibori.....
Trespassers will be shot, survivors will be shot again...........
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by chronique(m): 1:08pm
So sad. Nigeria is heading towards Zimbabwe. I never for once, thought a day would come when the naira will fall as low as 500/$1. At this rate, I wont be surprised if it gets to 1000/$1
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by goryorhal(m): 1:08pm
This man can talk !!!!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by PastorandMentor(m): 1:08pm
Mr benard you can talk. How many people you done epp?
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by NNVanguard(m): 1:08pm
This is the height of crass ignorance on national macroeconomics by this administration
8 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by Hijay09(f): 1:08pm
How can we make things right?
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by gentlepraise: 1:09pm
APC has finally murdered our currency
7 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by passyhansome(m): 1:09pm
This is the dividends of having a DULLARD surrounded by CRIMINALS & HYPOCRITES in power
8 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by phransix147(m): 1:09pm
and they will say things will be normal soon...
1 Like
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by KanwuliaExtra: 1:09pm
All na change o.
Buhari is spending CHANGE in London, abi na DUBAYA?
7 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by ELPablochapo: 1:09pm
Buhari has finished this country,
What amazes me is that a right thinking person still stands with buhari; May the persons life and business be like
buhari govt., sarki say A big amen to this.
They say it was caused by 16 years PDP misrule / GEJ govt., then I ask who caused 1984 recession during buhari regime as a military head of state
Buhari is very dull in thinking. He is a revengeful fulani bloody thisty bigot .
I spit on this govt.
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by MrPetex(m): 1:09pm
change the change
2 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by hakeemk(m): 1:10pm
same man that wont say anything in senate house
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by PatriotTemidayo: 1:10pm
Don't let the Zombies see this.
They'll eat you up.
They hate the truth, and deny the obvious.
6 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by ozoebuka1(m): 1:10pm
darocha1:oh. he's now a shameless senator because he has been stating the obvious
7 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by daldo1: 1:10pm
Ben gats chill jor
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by hopilo4life(m): 1:11pm
Naija Nah Were We Dey Go? Buhari Baba God Dey See Una Oh.
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by emajoe: 1:11pm
THAT'S CHANGE.
Work anywhere but don't earn in Naira but $.
Isorite!
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by petrelli07: 1:11pm
Has Dickson paid the salaries of the people of your state, uncle Ben? Or do you have selective amnesia? Or should the government start giving out the limited dollars we have so people can import toothpicks? The exchange rate is caused by scarcity and your youths blowing up the source of the dollars... I'd have said leave trash for lawma but I'd have to ask if bayelsa state has it's equivalent first... Nonsense and condiments!
4 Likes
|Re: Ben Murray-Bruce shares Nigeria's Unfortunate Reality Of "Change" by neoclassical: 1:12pm
Some brainless, tribalistic, sentimental and hypocritical fellows will still come here to pour insults on this wise post. Nigeria has witnessed recession for 2 periods since the history of the country - 1983 (Under Buhari) 2016 (Under Buhari). The country is facing the worst macroeconomic problems captured in economic literature.
5 Likes 1 Share
Leave Adedibu, Akala Alone - Obj [efcc How Far?] / Contempt: Court Orders Arrest Of El-rufai, Fcda Scribe / Fellow Nairaland Lets Pray For The Forthcoming Election
Viewing this topic: bolaino(m), able24(m), adetboy, Neossos(m), kaydguru, michael3876(m), elebua, mario383, awa(m), hanelson(m), bigdrey(m), arinze3131(m), Lanrelorry, Bj5all(m), georgementday(m), owooba, DatblackBoi(m), dudebuck, shedy03, JamieNaij, Free101(m), limitless101, rukyboy, Edwinmason(m), Redman44(m), eddycolo(m), michaelobinna(m), emmbet, homotayo11(m), amobii, Evestar200(f), Emusan(m), brandmix, edem17, Felixsun20(m), timay(m), veraponpo(m), specimen23(m), slimikenna(m), Jiang, ollins(m), tchimatic(m), LOGDAN(m), buddydoze(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16