See what he shared below;



Common sense Advocate, Ben Murray-Bruce is at it again.



But the zombies no get sense



This is what baffles me



Zombies are dying of hunger



They can't send their children to school



They can't eat 3 square meal



They can't buy fuel



They can feel the dying economy



They can't buy a cup of garri



But they are still strongly supporting Buhari and they are still shouting Sai Baba



Abeg, who knows the native doctor who prepared that juju for Buhari ??



This is why i gave up on Nigerians, we don't care about hunger or the condition of the economy because the President is from our region or tribe



ok

Our current situation is depressing. 8 Likes 1 Share

That is the point 6 Likes

Hmmmmm

And we keep chanting Sai baba: no serious brainstorming.. Hw do we get here 11 Likes

Shameless senator, our leaders don't realise they will be ranked and judged together. This afin is still doing PDP /APC, he hadn't realised there might be no Nigeria for him to mount a re-election bid if this continues to nose dive this way 14 Likes 1 Share

F**k that's Nigerian for you 5 Likes

Good observation . 1 Like

Ajala ta n na o,eyin naa ko un?

Let no one blame anyone. We all have a hand in this directly or indirectly.

Like leaders,like followers.

Trespassers will be shot, survivors will be shot again........... This land is not for sale, beware of 419, gifty, Dasuki and James Ibori.....Trespassers will be shot, survivors will be shot again........... 1 Like 1 Share

So sad. Nigeria is heading towards Zimbabwe. I never for once, thought a day would come when the naira will fall as low as 500/$1. At this rate, I wont be surprised if it gets to 1000/$1 6 Likes

This man can talk !!!!

Mr benard you can talk. How many people you done epp? 1 Like

This is the height of crass ignorance on national macroeconomics by this administration 8 Likes

How can we make things right? 1 Like

APC has finally murdered our currency 7 Likes

This is the dividends of having a DULLARD surrounded by CRIMINALS & HYPOCRITES in power 8 Likes

and they will say things will be normal soon... 1 Like



Buhari is spending CHANGE in London, abi na DUBAYA? All na change o.Buhari is spending CHANGE in London, abi na DUBAYA? 7 Likes





What amazes me is that a right thinking person still stands with buhari; May the persons life and business be like

buhari govt., sarki say A big amen to this.



They say it was caused by 16 years PDP misrule / GEJ govt., then I ask who caused 1984 recession during buhari regime as a military head of state



Buhari is very dull in thinking. He is a revengeful fulani bloody thisty bigot .



What amazes me is that a right thinking person still stands with buhari; May the persons life and business be like buhari govt., sarki say A big amen to this.

They say it was caused by 16 years PDP misrule / GEJ govt., then I ask who caused 1984 recession during buhari regime as a military head of state

Buhari is very dull in thinking. He is a revengeful fulani bloody thisty bigot.

I spit on this govt.

change the change 2 Likes

same man that wont say anything in senate house



They'll eat you up.

Don't let the Zombies see this.

darocha1:

Shameless senator oh. he's now a shameless senator because he has been stating the obvious oh. he's now a shameless senator because he has been stating the obvious 7 Likes

Ben gats chill jor

Naija Nah Were We Dey Go? Buhari Baba God Dey See Una Oh.

THAT'S CHANGE.

Work anywhere but don't earn in Naira but $.

Isorite!

Has Dickson paid the salaries of the people of your state, uncle Ben? Or do you have selective amnesia? Or should the government start giving out the limited dollars we have so people can import toothpicks? The exchange rate is caused by scarcity and your youths blowing up the source of the dollars... I'd have said leave trash for lawma but I'd have to ask if bayelsa state has it's equivalent first... Nonsense and condiments! 4 Likes