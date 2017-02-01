Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) (10488 Views)

Video of Crazy Footballer Feeding Sleeping Teammates in a BUS goes Viral



This Video of Crazy Footballer Feeding Hid Sleeping Teammates in a BUS goes Viral on the internet and is currently trending on Twitter





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcvj4rFU53I



Ben Boulware who plays for The Clemson University American Football Team made this video of how he was feeding his teammates with sour patch kids while they were deep asleep in a Bus.



22-year-old Ben Boulware is an American football linebacker. He played college football at Clemson. On December 7, 2016, Boulware was awarded the Jack Lambert Award, for best linebacker.



https://twitter.com/benboulware7/status/832004173373796352



This is exactly what i will do to Buhari but i will sprinkle a little rat poison on it 1 Like

Supposes na Naija dis one happen, I for say Na MMM sleep be dis. 2 Likes





But give him tips he gonnna suck But give him tips he gonnna suck 3 Likes





This dude reminds me of Secondary School Back in secondary you dare not sleep in class or else you might be fed with chalk, to paper to sand . those days !! naughty dude lol But that black dude is damn funny, he was just busy sleep eating anything that goes into his mouth, Its someone like this that will dream of eating burger in his dream only to wake and half of his pillow is goneThis dude reminds me of Secondary SchoolBack in secondary you dare not sleep in class or else you might be fed with chalk, to paper to sand . those days !! 5 Likes

umm

Its all fun and games till someone chokes in their sleep 3 Likes

Misleading topic, is it that the guy is mentally unstable (according to the topic) or the "crazy" is just cos of what he did being hilarious?

I like doing this alot, sometimes salt on the lip

badoo

odikwa serious

Over sleeping is bad, from the pics that guy can be drop off in that bus and he won't know until he wakes up.

22 years!! If i see this one for outside. I go call am brother oooo.



It's well sha.

hahhaha this is crazy

hahahahaha

S'oro niyen?



S'ere niyen?

sick

Scripted!!! 1 Like

This one is small. They carried my brother from his mattress to the floor and stole his mattress and Ababio testbook when he was in secondary school lol 1 Like

and when he eventually wakes,you'll receive a horror blow

Noted

I love him already

ok

Not funny joor...

Dem fit choke na...

And then it becomes "prank goes wrong"

I saw this on IG..



Dude is funny, and troublesome ..



*my kinda trouble*

This is hilarious!

And na sleep dese ones go say dem dey sleep so?





That was very dangerous. Death from choking can occur from such stupid mischief.



The guy with thick lips though. babe might be somewhere waiting for the match to end to kiss on those lips. Most of them were sleeping. It's obvious that they were very tired and probably on a long journey.That was very dangerous. Death from choking can occur from such stupid mischief.The guy with thick lips though.babe might be somewhere waiting for the match to end to kiss on those lips. 1 Like

I like this dude, really naughty