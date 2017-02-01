₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by NartezBrief: 11:42am
Video of Crazy Footballer Feeding Sleeping Teammates in a BUS goes Viral
This Video of Crazy Footballer Feeding Hid Sleeping Teammates in a BUS goes Viral on the internet and is currently trending on Twitter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcvj4rFU53I
Ben Boulware who plays for The Clemson University American Football Team made this video of how he was feeding his teammates with sour patch kids while they were deep asleep in a Bus.
22-year-old Ben Boulware is an American football linebacker. He played college football at Clemson. On December 7, 2016, Boulware was awarded the Jack Lambert Award, for best linebacker.
https://twitter.com/benboulware7/status/832004173373796352
http://www.abz-sports.com/2017/02/video-of-crazy-footballer-ben-boulware.html
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 1:24pm
This is exactly what i will do to Buhari but i will sprinkle a little rat poison on it
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 1:24pm
Supposes na Naija dis one happen, I for say Na MMM sleep be dis.
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Keneking: 1:24pm
But give him tips he gonnna suck
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by leksmedia: 1:24pm
naughty dude lol But that black dude is damn funny, he was just busy sleep eating anything that goes into his mouth, Its someone like this that will dream of eating burger in his dream only to wake and half of his pillow is gone
This dude reminds me of Secondary School Back in secondary you dare not sleep in class or else you might be fed with chalk, to paper to sand . those days !!
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by prettyboi1989(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:24pm
Its all fun and games till someone chokes in their sleep
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by holysainbj(m): 1:24pm
Misleading topic, is it that the guy is mentally unstable (according to the topic) or the "crazy" is just cos of what he did being hilarious?
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by midehi2(f): 1:25pm
I like doing this alot, sometimes salt on the lip
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by mhk043(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by itzemar(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:26pm
Over sleeping is bad, from the pics that guy can be drop off in that bus and he won't know until he wakes up.
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 1:26pm
22 years!! If i see this one for outside. I go call am brother oooo.
It's well sha.
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by hakeemk(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Clarinett(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by dayleke(m): 1:27pm
S'oro niyen?
S'ere niyen?
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Tgold1(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by unclezuma: 1:27pm
Scripted!!!
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Erngie(f): 1:27pm
This one is small. They carried my brother from his mattress to the floor and stole his mattress and Ababio testbook when he was in secondary school lol
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Philinho(m): 1:28pm
and when he eventually wakes,you'll receive a horror blow
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Ezedon(m): 1:28pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by daldo1: 1:28pm
I love him already
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by slawomir: 1:29pm
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by dayleke(m): 1:29pm
Not funny joor...
Dem fit choke na...
And then it becomes "prank goes wrong"
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Sleekyshuga(f): 1:30pm
I saw this on IG..
Dude is funny, and troublesome ..
*my kinda trouble*
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by ayamAgenius: 1:30pm
This is hilarious!
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:31pm
And na sleep dese ones go say dem dey sleep so?
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by gbosaa(m): 1:33pm
Most of them were sleeping. It's obvious that they were very tired and probably on a long journey.
That was very dangerous. Death from choking can occur from such stupid mischief.
The guy with thick lips though. babe might be somewhere waiting for the match to end to kiss on those lips.
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Chukwudozzie(m): 1:34pm
I like this dude, really naughty
|Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by sod09(m): 1:38pm
My friend use Lappy as pillow... Day comot d lappy, d idiot still day sleep
