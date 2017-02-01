₦airaland Forum

Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by NartezBrief: 11:42am
Video of Crazy Footballer Feeding Sleeping Teammates in a BUS goes Viral

This Video of Crazy Footballer Feeding Hid Sleeping Teammates in a BUS goes Viral on the internet and is currently trending on Twitter


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcvj4rFU53I

Ben Boulware who plays for The Clemson University American Football Team made this video of how he was feeding his teammates with sour patch kids while they were deep asleep in a Bus.

22-year-old Ben Boulware is an American football linebacker. He played college football at Clemson. On December 7, 2016, Boulware was awarded the Jack Lambert Award, for best linebacker.

https://twitter.com/benboulware7/status/832004173373796352

http://www.abz-sports.com/2017/02/video-of-crazy-footballer-ben-boulware.html

1 Like

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by GossipHeart(m): 1:24pm


This is exactly what i will do to Buhari but i will sprinkle a little rat poison on it

1 Like

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 1:24pm
Supposes na Naija dis one happen, I for say Na MMM sleep be dis.

2 Likes

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Keneking: 1:24pm


But give him tips he gonnna suck grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by leksmedia: 1:24pm
naughty dude lol But that black dude is damn funny, he was just busy sleep eating anything that goes into his mouth, Its someone like this that will dream of eating burger in his dream only to wake and half of his pillow is gone

This dude reminds me of Secondary School cheesy grin Back in secondary you dare not sleep in class or else you might be fed with chalk, to paper to sand . those days !!

5 Likes

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by prettyboi1989(m): 1:24pm
umm
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:24pm
Its all fun and games till someone chokes in their sleep angry angry

3 Likes

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by holysainbj(m): 1:24pm
Misleading topic, is it that the guy is mentally unstable (according to the topic) or the "crazy" is just cos of what he did being hilarious?
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by midehi2(f): 1:25pm
I like doing this alot, sometimes salt on the lip grin
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by mhk043(m): 1:25pm
badoo
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by itzemar(m): 1:25pm
odikwa serious shocked
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by AngelicBeing: 1:26pm
grin grin grin
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Qmerit(m): 1:26pm
Over sleeping is bad, from the pics that guy can be drop off in that bus and he won't know until he wakes up.
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Barmmyshoes: 1:26pm
22 years!! If i see this one for outside. I go call am brother oooo.

It's well sha.
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by hakeemk(m): 1:26pm
hahhaha this is crazy

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Clarinett(m): 1:27pm
hahahahaha grin grin grin
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by dayleke(m): 1:27pm
S'oro niyen?

S'ere niyen?
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Tgold1(m): 1:27pm
sick
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by unclezuma: 1:27pm
angry
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by donigspain(m): 1:27pm
Scripted!!! undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Erngie(f): 1:27pm
This one is small. They carried my brother from his mattress to the floor and stole his mattress and Ababio testbook when he was in secondary school lol

1 Like

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Philinho(m): 1:28pm
and when he eventually wakes,you'll receive a horror blow
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Ezedon(m): 1:28pm
Noted
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by daldo1: 1:28pm
I love him already
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by slawomir: 1:29pm
ok
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by dayleke(m): 1:29pm
Not funny joor...
Dem fit choke na...
And then it becomes "prank goes wrong"
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Sleekyshuga(f): 1:30pm
I saw this on IG..

Dude is funny, and troublesome grin cheesy..

*my kinda trouble*
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by ayamAgenius: 1:30pm
This is hilarious! grin grin grin grin
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:31pm
And na sleep dese ones go say dem dey sleep so?

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by gbosaa(m): 1:33pm
Most of them were sleeping. It's obvious that they were very tired and probably on a long journey.

That was very dangerous. Death from choking can occur from such stupid mischief.

The guy with thick lips though. embarassed babe might be somewhere waiting for the match to end to kiss on those lips.

1 Like

Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by Chukwudozzie(m): 1:34pm
I like this dude, really naughty
Re: Ben Boulware Feeding His Sleeping Teammates In A Bus (Video, Photos) by sod09(m): 1:38pm
My friend use Lappy as pillow... Day comot d lappy, d idiot still day sleep angry

