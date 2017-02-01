Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS (8369 Views)

Source; A man has revealed his displeasure with Nigerian ladies who patronize and wear what he labelled as "fake" hairs. The Nigerian man who visited a supermarket in Germany and wore an artificial hair said he is taking the swipe at his countrywomen because they have one of the best natural hairs in the world but yet are happy to patronize foreign hairs. See more details below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/german-based-nigerian-man-takes-swipe.html 1 Like

This particular one looks ugly 4 Likes

Let them know 1 Like

na wetin dem like

Attachments help protect your natural hair.. 7 Likes 1 Share

Wrong section! 1 Like

Fake hair or not,not ur business 8 Likes

Waiting for the fake ladies to come at him. 3 Likes

Some do make sence sha...

If only u know how much trouble those hair has caused in relationships, families, finances etc.everyone is beautiful, just take care of urself thats all. 1 Like



they hate the color of their skin

they hate their hairs

they hate their accents



please, love yourself Black women, who taught you to hate yourselvesthey hate the color of their skinthey hate their hairsthey hate their accentsplease, love yourself 5 Likes

Na only female dey yab this guy.



Guess the guy is right niyen 1 Like 1 Share

Just look up Yes,E don dey pain some of them already.Just look up 5 Likes

Fake hair.. fake butts.. fake boo.bs.. fake accent.. fake eye lash.. d list is endless.. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Gals and der wahala





I hate gals dat is fake 2 Likes

what! 4 Likes

Please tell them.sometimes the stench that comes out of those fake hair is nauseating 1 Like





I'll give an example Lol.actually some weavons look goodI'll give an example 4 Likes 2 Shares

No time for attachments.



But, on a seriously note: this guy is funny, don't criticise people for their choices, it's all about preference. That's why i'm rocking my natural hair.No time for attachments.But, on a seriously note: this guy is funny, don't criticise people for their choices, it's all about preference.

he is taking the swipe at his countrywomen because they have one of the best natural hairs in the world but yet are happy to patronize foreign hairs.

Yeah right!



What does he know about nappy hairs?



Nonsense. Yeah right!What does he know about nappy hairs?Nonsense.

which one concerns me kwa

Ask am whether the females in his family no dey wear one of them

Attachments help protect your natural hair.. naso dey decieve una self nasodey decieve una self 2 Likes

the Ladies won't like this...

Hunimals