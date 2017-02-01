₦airaland Forum

Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:52am
A man has revealed his displeasure with Nigerian ladies who patronize and wear what he labelled as "fake" hairs. The Nigerian man who visited a supermarket in Germany and wore an artificial hair said he is taking the swipe at his countrywomen because they have one of the best natural hairs in the world but yet are happy to patronize foreign hairs. See more details below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/german-based-nigerian-man-takes-swipe.html

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:53am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by midehi2(f): 11:54am
This particular one looks ugly grin

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by femolacqua(m): 11:57am
Let them know

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by informant001: 11:58am
na wetin dem like
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Erngie(f): 11:59am
Attachments help protect your natural hair..

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by sEGXY2(m): 12:01pm
Wrong section!

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Nixiepie(f): 12:09pm
Fake hair or not,not ur business

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by DozieInc(m): 12:38pm
Waiting for the fake ladies to come at him.

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:39pm
Smh
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Anijay1212(m): 1:33pm
Some do make sence sha...
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by balancediet(m): 1:34pm
If only u know how much trouble those hair has caused in relationships, families, finances etc.everyone is beautiful, just take care of urself thats all.

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by EddyNumerouno(m): 1:34pm
Black women, who taught you to hate yourselves
they hate the color of their skin
they hate their hairs
they hate their accents

please, love yourself

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by dyze: 1:35pm
Na only female dey yab this guy.

Guess the guy is right niyen

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by dayleke(m): 1:35pm
DozieInc:
Waiting for the fake ladies to come at him.

Yes,
E don dey pain some of them already.
Just look up

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Uyi168(m): 1:35pm
Fake hair.. fake butts.. fake boo.bs.. fake accent.. fake eye lash.. d list is endless..

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by johnstar(m): 1:35pm
Gals and der wahala


I hate gals dat is fake

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by mekuso89(m): 1:36pm
midehi2:
This particular one looks ugly grin
hahaha so na De only thing you grabbed for this topic

you women are strong head
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Annie2059(f): 1:36pm
what!

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Akan(m): 1:36pm
Please tell them.sometimes the stench that comes out of those fake hair is nauseating

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by dangotesmummy: 1:37pm
Lol.actually some weavons look good grin

I'll give an example

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by annexworld(m): 1:37pm
Seriously
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by midehi2(f): 1:38pm
mekuso89:

hahaha so na De only thing you grabbed for this topic

you women are strong head
grin grin grin
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Benita27(f): 1:38pm
That's why i'm rocking my natural hair. grin

No time for attachments.

But, on a seriously note: this guy is funny, don't criticise people for their choices, it's all about preference.
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Caracta(f): 1:38pm
PrettyCrystal:
he is taking the swipe at his countrywomen because they have one of the best natural hairs in the world but yet are happy to patronize foreign hairs.

Yeah right!

What does he know about nappy hairs?

Nonsense.
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by awa(m): 1:38pm
which one concerns me kwa
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by nabegibeg: 1:38pm
Ask am whether the females in his family no dey wear one of them
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by ednut1(m): 1:39pm
Erngie:
Attachments help protect your natural hair..
naso undecided dey decieve una self tongue

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by jjeeff(m): 1:39pm
Noticed

Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by johnbuck81(m): 1:39pm
the Ladies won't like this...
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by nNEOo(m): 1:39pm
Hunimals
Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Dapsonemmanuel(m): 1:40pm
yes .. this is it .. what i always complain of .. lets this fake ass bitches be real for once ..

dunno why i just love females rocking their natural hair

