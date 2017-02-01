₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:52am
A man has revealed his displeasure with Nigerian ladies who patronize and wear what he labelled as "fake" hairs. The Nigerian man who visited a supermarket in Germany and wore an artificial hair said he is taking the swipe at his countrywomen because they have one of the best natural hairs in the world but yet are happy to patronize foreign hairs. See more details below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/german-based-nigerian-man-takes-swipe.html
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 11:53am
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by midehi2(f): 11:54am
This particular one looks ugly
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by femolacqua(m): 11:57am
Let them know
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by informant001: 11:58am
na wetin dem like
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Erngie(f): 11:59am
Attachments help protect your natural hair..
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by sEGXY2(m): 12:01pm
Wrong section!
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Nixiepie(f): 12:09pm
Fake hair or not,not ur business
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by DozieInc(m): 12:38pm
Waiting for the fake ladies to come at him.
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:39pm
Smh
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Anijay1212(m): 1:33pm
Some do make sence sha...
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by balancediet(m): 1:34pm
If only u know how much trouble those hair has caused in relationships, families, finances etc.everyone is beautiful, just take care of urself thats all.
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by EddyNumerouno(m): 1:34pm
Black women, who taught you to hate yourselves
they hate the color of their skin
they hate their hairs
they hate their accents
please, love yourself
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by dyze: 1:35pm
Na only female dey yab this guy.
Guess the guy is right niyen
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by dayleke(m): 1:35pm
DozieInc:
Yes,
E don dey pain some of them already.
Just look up
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Uyi168(m): 1:35pm
Fake hair.. fake butts.. fake boo.bs.. fake accent.. fake eye lash.. d list is endless..
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by johnstar(m): 1:35pm
Gals and der wahala
I hate gals dat is fake
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by mekuso89(m): 1:36pm
midehi2:hahaha so na De only thing you grabbed for this topic
you women are strong head
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Annie2059(f): 1:36pm
what!
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Akan(m): 1:36pm
Please tell them.sometimes the stench that comes out of those fake hair is nauseating
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by dangotesmummy: 1:37pm
Lol.actually some weavons look good
I'll give an example
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by annexworld(m): 1:37pm
Seriously
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by midehi2(f): 1:38pm
mekuso89:
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Benita27(f): 1:38pm
That's why i'm rocking my natural hair.
No time for attachments.
But, on a seriously note: this guy is funny, don't criticise people for their choices, it's all about preference.
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Caracta(f): 1:38pm
PrettyCrystal:
Yeah right!
What does he know about nappy hairs?
Nonsense.
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by awa(m): 1:38pm
which one concerns me kwa
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by nabegibeg: 1:38pm
Ask am whether the females in his family no dey wear one of them
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by ednut1(m): 1:39pm
Erngie:naso dey decieve una self
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by jjeeff(m): 1:39pm
Noticed
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by johnbuck81(m): 1:39pm
the Ladies won't like this...
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by nNEOo(m): 1:39pm
Hunimals
|Re: Man Takes A Swipe At Nigerian Ladies With "Fake" Hairs In A German Market. PICS by Dapsonemmanuel(m): 1:40pm
yes .. this is it .. what i always complain of .. lets this fake ass bitches be real for once ..
dunno why i just love females rocking their natural hair
