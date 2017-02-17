Are you a salary earner? Are you looking for a way to get that fund you really need for your business but your salary is not enough? Do you work in Victoria Island, Lekki or Ikoyi? Do you have an urgent need you really need to take care of? Have you considered getting a car for UBER services? Oh! You don’t have enough cash right now to get that done? Is inadequate fund threatening the execution of your perfect business plan? Don’t waste time thinking too far. At Zedvance, we will get you a quick loan within 24 hours. No collateral, no hidden charges. Get as much as 2.5million naira within 24hours. Call me on 08151014421 or send an email to Oluwashola.lasekan@zedvance.com