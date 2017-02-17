₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by AutoJoshNG: 1:27pm
There was Accident at Lekki Phase 1 Roundabout.. as an SUV hit several people at B/S.
1 death recorded.
See more photos..
https://autojosh.com/suv-hits-several-people-lekki-phase-1/
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by newyorks(m): 1:35pm
What happened,faulty brake abi wetin?
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by olaolulazio(m): 3:02pm
Op, I guess a thread like this was posted yesterday with same SUV.
Abi na u form this new one ni?
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by seth12: 3:02pm
Ritualists on the roll
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Dextology: 3:02pm
Reckless driving I guess, The driver might be on call while driving or faulty break pads.
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by LEXYCOM: 3:02pm
k
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Uzoigwe1(m): 3:02pm
OMG....
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by virus05(m): 3:02pm
Hmm
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by uwebo: 3:03pm
na wah for recklesss drivers oo
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by stexsy(m): 3:03pm
This news was posted this morning, why post it again with another caption?
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by smartmey61(m): 3:03pm
OLUWA OOOO
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Shehucom(m): 3:03pm
That Lekki is becoming a death trap. Yesterday it was Jeep, another one today again.. May Allah continue to protect us all
2 Likes
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Sexytemi(f): 3:03pm
Hmmm, na wa o....r.I.p to the dead
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by teebillz: 3:03pm
So it took this people this long to show up? This happened yesterday afternoon.
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Pykid: 3:03pm
god save us
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Opistorincos(m): 3:03pm
Make dem find the driver o, he must no escape
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by LoveJesus87(m): 3:04pm
H
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by GuDErboY(m): 3:04pm
Nawa oo
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Psyrus(m): 3:04pm
Allah ya kiyaye
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by eezeribe(m): 3:04pm
OK
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by simplemach(m): 3:04pm
Ok
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by deebsman1(m): 3:04pm
was it not d same pix posted yesterday being recycled?
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by ipobarecriminals: 3:05pm
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by atilla(m): 3:06pm
Auto josh n mods
This happened yesterday and has been on f page already.
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by sapiosexual1(m): 3:07pm
Golden Rule :
When you drink, DONT DRIVE!
1 Like
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by julianbeautytips(f): 3:07pm
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by bellab2011: 3:09pm
lagos is working. Ride on Ambode
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by dayleke(m): 3:09pm
Na only for this Lekki noni?
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Vickiweezy(m): 3:09pm
Where are the 'several' people?
|Re: SUV Hits Several People At Lekki Phase 1 by Ekejoestar(m): 3:09pm
wat
