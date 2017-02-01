₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,057 members, 3,370,765 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 04:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court (1986 Views)
|Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 3:44pm
Femi Kayode has reacted to Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory at appeal court.. According to him, the decision of the Appeal court is a "Victory" for President Buhari..
See what he said below;
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/fani-kayode-reacts-to-sheriffs-victory.html
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:47pm
This useless and God forksaken Looter, Must have been seeing Buhari, in his daily dream!
However, he can cry himself to sleep! SHERRIF IS OUR CHOICE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by muykem: 3:50pm
Whatever his opinion, Ali Modu Sheriff remaining authentic PDP national chairman.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by tunderay(m): 3:50pm
Lol, this guy is suffering from an unknown virus. Is it Buhari that invited Sheriff to the PDP? Why is it difficult for him to blame Wike and Fayose his friend, that invited Sheriff and made him the Chairman?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 3:52pm
See Nigerians reactions
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by oyinkinola: 4:00pm
...kayode atlast confirmed the victory of PMB in 2019!
what's a good new for democracy?
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 4:01pm
tunderay:
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Nogodye(m): 4:04pm
How Fani Kayode think at times bothered me.He reason like an illitrate...well, we can call him Educated Illitrate.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 4:05pm
Lmao
Nogodye:
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by tolexy007(m): 4:05pm
i only came here to laugh
2 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 4:05pm
Good Point
muykem:
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 4:06pm
My brother ..
tolexy007:
2 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by djeasy(m): 4:15pm
No big deal... They should leave pDP FOR SHERIFF. Its dead already.. Wike and co should go and form a new party.
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by omenkaLives: 4:34pm
I thought Buhari is dead. Which is he referring to?
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by omenkaLives: 4:36pm
tunderay:I think Baba poro him albino wife at some time. The tin still dey peper am.
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by omenkaLives: 4:38pm
NgeneUkwenu:"Ok" only??
If you waste that plot of land, my friendship with you go cut today!
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Cambells: 4:39pm
Lol plot of Land
omenkaLives:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:43pm
omenkaLives:
I dey shayo first!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Qmerit(m): 4:52pm
Nogodye:
No he's educated, that place he usually visit in Ghana is not doing it job well so the problem is still there, u know the rest..
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Alexk2(m): 4:53pm
...
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by jbkomo(m): 4:53pm
FFK cry cry baby. D issue is, no sympathy for u cos u are a known thieve.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by omenkaLives: 4:53pm
NgeneUkwenu:Me and my guys dey prepare our stamachs for the guzzle ahead too!
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by Opistorincos(m): 4:54pm
Sheriff of which county
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by DonCortino: 4:55pm
H
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by OLAplusONE(m): 4:55pm
So Wike and Fayose should better calm down and work with their new boss, or what do you think wailers?
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by inourcare: 4:56pm
ok
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by rhymestech: 4:56pm
jokers
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by ionsman: 4:56pm
My brothers and sisters, have you blamed Buhari for your woes today?
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by babyfaceafrica(m): 4:56pm
This one dey talk...what has he contributed to PDP?..yeye noisemaker
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by IYANGBALI: 4:57pm
I sawed it coming
|Re: Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court by shamecurls(m): 4:57pm
Pained Fani-Kayode!
It is a victory for Wike and Fayose!
Nothing Embarrasses Me - Obj / 2011: Plot To Replace Jonathan Thickens / Government Confused Over Missing N3.3tr
Viewing this topic: guttentag(m), Ancientx(m), Rotimi47, Idango(m), hohafrank, NeilsBohrman, stanleyalpacino(m), adioolayi(m), radiokilla(m), Jamad1987(m), buddydoze(m), onyema123(m), Asuokaa, yvesboss(m), bellsmall, edalob, anytexy, SirEskay(m), kcynho(m), Skywalker5(m), blackHAZE, emmachukwu(m), stockbear, kennyone, odehaj, Jpasmac(m), Ukez15(m), kayzat, monimekaz(m), 2point5, Gido, Samtowo(m), Obikodo(m), jbkomo(m), nosa2(m), toltee4real, nodimples, Stunner16(m), princeadams11, Skybee1(m), Akan(m), frankwyte, headTO, DonCortino, nonso84(m), uwa244(m), bimbotek, jlinkd78, ThisCouldBeUs, Zico5(m), naija2dabone(m), Michaellegend(m), jholiz, OLISASDEJI(m), softmind24, ONWARDBABA, yvonnechacha, Opistorincos(m), judges, Xaddy(m), tope777(m), peaceway(m), petrov10, pastorsmiling(m), ademilan, webcalculator, jerryadigun, writejhn27(m), cnc(m), sunny777, moneytalks86(m), Temidayo9(m), BMZK, Makanjuismail(m), sirmondex, Cornerstone2020, amazon14, hayjay123, effty(m), rius17, Stevez32(m), snapshot, tumababa(m), IQGeniusNG, remisglobal, alberson(m), Braze9(m), silvercute(m), henrysam(m), Koolking(m), eakenbor, NOC1(m), BUHARIISCURSED, mohsaaf, omenkaLives, NgeneUkwenu(f), RiversWatchDog(m), rhymestech, emerged01(m), tundafayaBuhari, amamgbo(m), cycline404(m), usecondom(m), sauceEEP(m), mario383, Olata, elniro, UkOYENJNR, arent88(m), PMWSpirit(m), TheUmbra, mcdonald247(m), talk2odim(m), Afo1k, sureheaven(m), ajiifixing(m), shamecurls(m), fatytoy333, charlisco(m), madridguy(m), Olababymee, samtg, Ogeeluv, dodelight(m), Guyman02, Izecson3D(m), abtywo(m), DonBenny77, lawrenzi, danie09(m), donogaga(m), babalola220(m), fulaniHERDSman(m), defash8, walecosby, Sammytim, muslak, Lagito(m), Midgut(m) and 337 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12