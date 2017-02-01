Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Sheriff's Victory At Appeal Court (1986 Views)

See what he said below;



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/fani-kayode-reacts-to-sheriffs-victory.html Femi Kayode has reacted to Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory at appeal court.. According to him, the decision of the Appeal court is a "Victory" for President Buhari..See what he said below; 1 Like

This useless and God forksaken Looter, Must have been seeing Buhari, in his daily dream!



However, he can cry himself to sleep! SHERRIF IS OUR CHOICE However, he can cry himself to sleep! SHERRIF IS OUR CHOICE 1 Like 1 Share

Whatever his opinion, Ali Modu Sheriff remaining authentic PDP national chairman. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, this guy is suffering from an unknown virus. Is it Buhari that invited Sheriff to the PDP? Why is it difficult for him to blame Wike and Fayose his friend, that invited Sheriff and made him the Chairman? 8 Likes 1 Share

See Nigerians reactions

...kayode atlast confirmed the victory of PMB in 2019!

what's a good new for democracy?

How Fani Kayode think at times bothered me.He reason like an illitrate...well, we can call him Educated Illitrate. 3 Likes 1 Share

i only came here to laugh 2 Likes

muykem:

Whatever his opinion, Ali Modu Sheriff remaining authentic PDP national chairman. Good Point 1 Like

.. tolexy007:

i only came here to laugh











My brother.. 2 Likes

No big deal... They should leave pDP FOR SHERIFF. Its dead already.. Wike and co should go and form a new party. 1 Like





I thought Buhari is dead. Which is he referring to? 1 Like

FFK cry cry baby. D issue is, no sympathy for u cos u are a known thieve.

NgeneUkwenu:





I dey shayo first! Me and my guys dey prepare our stamachs for the guzzle ahead too! Me and my guys dey prepare our stamachs for the guzzle ahead too!

Sheriff of which county

So Wike and Fayose should better calm down and work with their new boss, or what do you think wailers?

My brothers and sisters, have you blamed Buhari for your woes today?

This one dey talk...what has he contributed to PDP?..yeye noisemaker

I sawed it coming