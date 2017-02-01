₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,109 members, 3,370,997 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo (13908 Views)
Kemi Olunloyo: "Linda Ikeji Needs Cream To Tone Out Her Knees & Feet" / Odunlade Adekola Reacts To Kemi Afolabi And Seyi Ariyo's Messy Fight Over Him / Sapphire Adaobi-Obi Crushes On Pastor Chris Okotie (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:47pm
The Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has responded to a report making the rounds that the senior pastor, David Ibiyiomie, is having a sexual affair with Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.
Reports making the rounds have it that the actress allegedly uses ‘juju’ to lure the pastor, who has allegedly been showering her with expensive gifts.
The report by popular US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, on her Instagram page @hnnAfrica revealed that a letter was allegedly sent to her from an unnamed Salvation Ministries church member.
The member accused the actress of using juju to make her pastor sleep with her and spend lavishly on her.
According to Daily Post, they reached out to the church on Friday via its Help Desk mobile contact.
A man, who declined disclosing his identity told Daily Post,
"You can go on and do the report but I assure you, you will see the end result.
“Go and ask Naij in Port Harcourt the last time they tried to publish this kind of rubbish.
“You know the truth, so I don’t know why you want curses on you.
“What kind of confirmation do you want? That I should tell you my Pastor is sleeping with someone?
“Are you married? May you never have problems in your marriage with this kind of report you are doing.
“Go and ask Christians.”
When asked if the response should be taken as his official response to the allegation, he said, “that is my official response.
“You don’t touch the anointed of God and go free.
“Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm.
“You are asking these questions now, you better ask yourself a question…in short, I don’t know.
“If you have not tested it before.
“God bless you,” he added.
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/salvation-ministries-reacts-to-claim.html
3 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by RiversWatchDog(m): 5:02pm
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by bignero: 5:28pm
this woman is spoiling for a curse...
shes sure to jamb rock here
6 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Olateef(m): 6:07pm
Kemi.. it's me flavor
93 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by jmoore(m): 6:08pm
Don't respond to a fool.
Even a mad man knows that Kemi is mad.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:08pm
I will so ashamed of myself if I happen to be Kemi Olunloyo's father
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Godprotectigbo5(f): 6:08pm
OFONJAS SHOULD CHAIN THIS LADY BEFORE SOMETHING GO HAPPEN OOO
@UNCLEZUMA A LEE NKE NA EME DAT SIDE
CHAI i mere 'm val maka y
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by darfay: 6:08pm
We Christians wey we no know where e dey pain us for body
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by unclezuma: 6:09pm
Bloggers right now...
99 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by annexworld(m): 6:09pm
She needs help.
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:09pm
How is this news?
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by repogirl(f): 6:09pm
Kemi the psycho blabbermouth at it again. Concocting rubbish with the aim of tarnishing reputations and calling it journalism.
The woman is worse than a silly joke. Why doesn't someone sue her for a billion Naira so she can take a permanent break from the rubbish she keeps alleging.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Talk2Bella(f): 6:09pm
so soon
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by tdbankplc: 6:09pm
She is just doing anything to remain relevant sha
2 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by owobokiri(m): 6:09pm
She used which juju? Is there any more powerful juju than those two mighty abunna shining waaaa on her chest?
8 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Raddie(m): 6:10pm
You shine Congo or not?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by ricknol: 6:10pm
for christ sake who wouldn't hit that woman on red..omo see bobby..pastor body no b fire wood joor
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Lemiday(m): 6:10pm
ok
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by dicksononline(m): 6:11pm
Barcelona may need this line up in the 2nd leg to qualify
Spiderman
Merlin Hon-kong Thor
Harry-Potter
Swarzeneger
Bat-Man Superman
Jet-Li Jackie Chan
Don Yen
Subs: Antman, Hulk, under taker, Green Lantern,Captain-Planet and Ong-bak
For Arsenal, even the shaolin soccer squad wnt be able to help
12 Likes
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by darbeelicous(f): 6:11pm
truly........ Madness has no limits!!
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Mayydayy(m): 6:11pm
Sorry Kemi.this is the last straw
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by soberdrunk(m): 6:11pm
That Iyabo picture though!!! Damn!!! Kill me oooo!!! Just kill me Iyabo!!
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by DonCortino: 6:11pm
What if....just what if....
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Skyblack(m): 6:11pm
Dat woman na fool.
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by ERF: 6:12pm
How credible is this information .. We should be very careful not to spread fake rumours.. No one knows who we will become tomorrow..
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by AngelicBeing: 6:12pm
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by oluxy(m): 6:12pm
Kemi kemi kemi.. .....
No wonder no man want to settle with her.. .
1 Like
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Stylz69(m): 6:12pm
The usual standard response by philandering men of God! Na so the Coza man up till tomorrow has not come out to refute Ese and taking her to a higher level of grace by giving her the d**k.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by unclezuma: 6:12pm
Godprotectigbo5:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Salvation Ministries Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo's Claim On Pastor Ibiyeomie, Iyabo by Oyind17: 6:12pm
Mumu woman
K-Solo & Wife: Our Fight Was A Publicity Stunt / Celebrity & Plastic Surgery / Amber Rose And Dbanj Chilling Together Kokolet 10th Year Anniversary,pictures
Viewing this topic: crowntoro(f), Pchikaodili(m), Afeezoladapo(m), EMILO2STAY(m), justBusymic, EMEKA1MILLION(m), Teeskye(m), skoagmola(m), tobizkul, metallisc(m), harrisonclive95(m), codedphyness(m), megafree, bestboss8(m), louis07(m), gannod(m), jonnayo(m), Disneylady(f), Lusayo(m), commyhot, Whiteee(m), ayovi(m), Legitbaba(m), toluhere(m), atoleybaba(m), leyte(m), fabulousbrainzz(m), wewewewe, phatnelly(f), Ademolu2002(m), lammie21(m), mitchel, kingdave1, stepo707, deleib(m), bsideboii(m), sheycrown, austenite(m), samvega, chy200(f), shineureyes(m), Temas(m), OOOS(m), elegantslayer, ArchitectDavid, Wize1, richebony, JoNach, CeenoEvu, ricflare(m), Boss13, 2point5, chuksfluential(m), ekolina(m), silent10(m), embadee(m), Danhumprey, roselynbas(f), talk2odim(m), Niyi6(m), Austinoiz(m), Sotie1, joshtooxplicit, g4everybody(m), DeRay98(m), snowwhyte607(m), drawbag80, MGeey(f), elladee, LordofNairaland, achp(m), Disiboboy(m), scampy(m), olusholaonipede(f), FUMORINKI(f), Inspectorsuga, Sultty(m), KingsleyCEO(m), Justmeal, swItdIk(m), Iamabimbola, Wiseoldman, Kittenprincess1, GlorifiedTunde(m), Superpower(m), prince2blinks(m), 360Scopeng, supernova007, OluchiDelly, dklex(m), usiholo11(m), abitex577(m), Tedassie(m), olarwhumy6(f), hardae(m), fyxboss(m), zeusdgrt(m) and 171 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6