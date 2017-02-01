₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Ajasco222: 6:01pm On Feb 17
Ali Modu Sheriff gave a statement after his Victory at the appeal court today...
According to him, he will restructure the PDP in such a way that Wike and Fayose cannot contain because they have brought "shame" to the party.
Read what he said below
"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose have brought our party, making Nigerians to mistake PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously".
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ali-modu-sheriff-statement-after-his.html
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by madridguy(m): 6:01pm On Feb 17
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Ajasco222: 6:18pm On Feb 17
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 6:20pm On Feb 17
Substantial chairman has spoken
Wike is even working . He's called Mr project
That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Ajasco222: 6:23pm On Feb 17
Lol thug?
sarrki:
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by PatriotTemidayo: 6:24pm On Feb 17
Can someone remind me please; Of what significance is Modu Sherriff?
...........................PDP was in coma, now it is dead.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by muykem: 6:26pm On Feb 17
With these few words, Sheriff faction should quickly take over PDP structures in Ekiti and River states.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by djeasy(m): 6:29pm On Feb 17
If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.
To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by modath(f): 6:30pm On Feb 17
Gallant shiaman has spoken....
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Kingsley1000(m): 6:32pm On Feb 17
pdp that died since time immemorial
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by ddippset(m): 7:01pm On Feb 17
Sheriff is like a big bone you swallow when having a meal of tuwo shinkafa and ogbono soup. The bone hooks in your throat, it can't come out, it wouldn't go in.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 7:04pm On Feb 17
djeasy:
If anyone joins party with that thug fayose
The party will fail
Fayose is thug
He behaves like a motor park tout
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 7:12pm On Feb 17
Fayose is the good example of a motor garage boy that lacks respect for authority
Sorrounded by sycophants
Supported by criminals
Adviced by enemies of state
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Super1Star: 7:21pm On Feb 17
Wike and Fayose see your lives........
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Kingsley1000(m): 7:23pm On Feb 17
go and hide ,wailers are coming after you
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by jamislaw(m): 7:35pm On Feb 17
Shareef my nigga.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 7:36pm On Feb 17
Super1Star:
The truth is wike is far better than the thug guy called fayose he's a total calamity
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Swizdoe(m): 7:37pm On Feb 17
Carry on baba sponsor
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by doctokwus: 7:39pm On Feb 17
If Sheriff can actually wean PDP of d likes of Fayose,Wike,FFK ,prune down d excessive powers of PDP state governors& find a way to exclude proven corrupt elements,he wud b surprised how much genuine support d party may garner.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by disumusa: 8:23pm On Feb 17
Ajasco222:I love sherif
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by PhilAmadeus: 8:38pm On Feb 17
djeasy:God bless u ooo Bro...d sheriff of a thing is an E-diot.....what he his yet to understand z DAT those 2 guys are an integral part of DAT party.....if they should leave PDP aaahhhhh ....yawa don gas be DAT...
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Idomapikin: 8:41pm On Feb 17
With or without sheriff i still support PDP.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by PFRB: 8:46pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
You are a product of the jungle.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by nonsobaba: 8:55pm On Feb 17
sarrki:Please look for something else with which to describe Fayose. The undisputed title of 'motor park tout' already rests with the governor who plays like messi.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by 24SEVEN: 9:20pm On Feb 17
Choii
Thugs have absolutely nothing on a terrorist.
Wike na learner where Boko Haram Originator dey.
He that comes to equity must come with clean hands.
Lalasticlala where you at?
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by fhranciz(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
This guy is like buhari, we say we no want you, but you insist say u must die there. Well happy dying there.
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Iamwrath: 3:42am
And suddenly he's become so clean and perfect
Anything PDP is evil
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Standing5(m): 4:28am
Chai
Wike has decieved gullible bigots
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:49am
djeasy:
Wike and Fayose can't run a primary school... Running a political party is far different from Governance... This is where I give my utmost respect to Tinubu
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 4:52am
SamuelAnyawu:
Your respect for tinubu too much
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by saintgp(m): 6:55am
Imagine a nefarious being talking about restructuring pdp,making it a party for men and women of integrity when he himself lacks integrity....smh................
|Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by inourcare: 7:07am
We Hear.
