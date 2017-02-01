₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,442 members, 3,371,871 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 10:38 AM

"Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff (12436 Views)

Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R / Aregbesola And Fayose At The 20th Anniversary Of Ekiti State / Sheriff And Fayose’s 2019 Ambitions Tear PDP Apart (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Ajasco222: 6:01pm On Feb 17
Ali Modu Sheriff gave a statement after his Victory at the appeal court today...

According to him, he will restructure the PDP in such a way that Wike and Fayose cannot contain because they have brought "shame" to the party.

Read what he said below

"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose have brought our party, making Nigerians to mistake PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously".

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ali-modu-sheriff-statement-after-his.html

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by madridguy(m): 6:01pm On Feb 17
ok
Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Ajasco222: 6:18pm On Feb 17
Lalasticlala, Mynd44

1 Like

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 6:20pm On Feb 17
Substantial chairman has spoken

Wike is even working . He's called Mr project

That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity

52 Likes 6 Shares

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Ajasco222: 6:23pm On Feb 17
Lol thug? grin grin grin
sarrki:
Substantial chairman has spoken

Wike is even working . He's called Mr project

That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity

4 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by PatriotTemidayo: 6:24pm On Feb 17
Can someone remind me please; Of what significance is Modu Sherriff?
...........................PDP was in coma, now it is dead.

24 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by muykem: 6:26pm On Feb 17
With these few words, Sheriff faction should quickly take over PDP structures in Ekiti and River states.

14 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by djeasy(m): 6:29pm On Feb 17
If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.

To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by modath(f): 6:30pm On Feb 17
Gallant shiaman has spoken.... cheesy cheesy

9 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Kingsley1000(m): 6:32pm On Feb 17
pdp that died since time immemorial
Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by ddippset(m): 7:01pm On Feb 17
Sheriff is like a big bone you swallow when having a meal of tuwo shinkafa and ogbono soup. The bone hooks in your throat, it can't come out, it wouldn't go in.

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 7:04pm On Feb 17
djeasy:
If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.

To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.


If anyone joins party with that thug fayose

The party will fail

Fayose is thug

He behaves like a motor park tout

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 7:12pm On Feb 17
Fayose is the good example of a motor garage boy that lacks respect for authority

Sorrounded by sycophants

Supported by criminals

Adviced by enemies of state

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Super1Star: 7:21pm On Feb 17
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Wike and Fayose see your lives........

11 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Kingsley1000(m): 7:23pm On Feb 17
go and hide ,wailers are coming after you

3 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by jamislaw(m): 7:35pm On Feb 17
Shareef my nigga.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 7:36pm On Feb 17
Super1Star:
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Wike and Fayose see your lives........


The truth is wike is far better than the thug guy called fayose he's a total calamity

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Swizdoe(m): 7:37pm On Feb 17
Carry on baba sponsor
Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by doctokwus: 7:39pm On Feb 17
If Sheriff can actually wean PDP of d likes of Fayose,Wike,FFK ,prune down d excessive powers of PDP state governors& find a way to exclude proven corrupt elements,he wud b surprised how much genuine support d party may garner.

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by disumusa: 8:23pm On Feb 17
Ajasco222:
Ali Modu Sheriff gave a statement after his Victory at the appeal court today...

According to him, he will restructure the PDP in such a way that Wike and Fayose cannot contain because they have brought "shame" to the party.

Read what he said below

"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose have brought our party, making Nigerians to mistake PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously".

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ali-modu-sheriff-statement-after-his.html
I love sherif

6 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by PhilAmadeus: 8:38pm On Feb 17
djeasy:
If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.

To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.
God bless u ooo Bro...d sheriff of a thing is an E-diot.....what he his yet to understand z DAT those 2 guys are an integral part of DAT party.....if they should leave PDP aaahhhhh ....yawa don gas be DAT...

3 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Idomapikin: 8:41pm On Feb 17
With or without sheriff i still support PDP.

1 Like

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by PFRB: 8:46pm On Feb 17
sarrki:
Substantial chairman has spoken

Wike is even working . He's called Mr project

That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity




You are a product of the jungle.

2 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by nonsobaba: 8:55pm On Feb 17
sarrki:



If anyone joins party with that thug fayose

The party will fail

Fayose is thug

He behaves like a motor park tout

Please look for something else with which to describe Fayose. The undisputed title of 'motor park tout' already rests with the governor who plays like messi.

1 Like

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by 24SEVEN: 9:20pm On Feb 17
Choii grin grin

Thugs have absolutely nothing on a terrorist.

Wike na learner where Boko Haram Originator dey.

He that comes to equity must come with clean hands.


Lalasticlala where you at?

3 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by fhranciz(m): 9:24pm On Feb 17
This guy is like buhari, we say we no want you, but you insist say u must die there. Well happy dying there.

2 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Iamwrath: 3:42am
And suddenly he's become so clean and perfect


Anything PDP is evil

3 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by Standing5(m): 4:28am
Chai
Wike has decieved gullible bigots

4 Likes

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:49am
djeasy:
If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.

To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.


Wike and Fayose can't run a primary school... Running a political party is far different from Governance... This is where I give my utmost respect to Tinubu

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by sarrki(m): 4:52am
SamuelAnyawu:



Wike and Fayose can't run a primary school... Running a political party is far different from Governance... This is where I give my utmost respect to Tinubu

Your respect for tinubu too much
Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by saintgp(m): 6:55am
Imagine a nefarious being talking about restructuring pdp,making it a party for men and women of integrity when he himself lacks integrity....smh................
Re: "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff by inourcare: 7:07am
We Hear.

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

DSS Arrests Moroophat Onikoro with Documents Relating To Arms Cash Fraud / N400m Fraud: Metuh ‘cooked Up’ Allegations To Frustrate Trial —EFCC. / Resume Of New Ig Md Abubakar

Viewing this topic: sawsaw(m), HENRY940, Toptech, Mrmoore14(m), Spidermon, incognita, bamysquare(m), jugbada(m), Inova(m), autotrader014, Impecca(f), MuskElon, harrysterol(m), Jenniferjames16, realpoacher(m), okusebi(m), georgeidoni, yanabasee(m), Phemoo10, ICEFLAME419ja(m), mikeP20, stance(m), Sulybayus(m), nekede11(m), Cutecharlz(m), mayorkun(m), sunshyne20(m), Oblang(m), Obakoolex(m), bravetentewa(m), Ajpharm(m), Sholypop, Richkid97, bobot(m), aguizm(m) and 85 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.