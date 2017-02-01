Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Wike And Fayose Have Brought Shame To PDP" - Ali Modu Sheriff (12436 Views)

Audio Leak: Wike And Fayose Mock Nigerian Army Over Rivers Rerun - Sahara R / Aregbesola And Fayose At The 20th Anniversary Of Ekiti State / Sheriff And Fayose’s 2019 Ambitions Tear PDP Apart (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to him, he will restructure the PDP in such a way that Wike and Fayose cannot contain because they have brought "shame" to the party.



Read what he said below



"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose have brought our party, making Nigerians to mistake PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously".



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ali-modu-sheriff-statement-after-his.html Ali Modu Sheriff gave a statement after his Victory at the appeal court today...According to him, he will restructure the PDP in such a way that Wike and Fayose cannot contain because they have brought "shame" to the party.Read what he said below"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose have brought our party, making Nigerians to mistake PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously". 14 Likes 2 Shares

ok

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like

Substantial chairman has spoken



Wike is even working . He's called Mr project



That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity 52 Likes 6 Shares

sarrki:

Substantial chairman has spoken



Wike is even working . He's called Mr project



That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity Lol thug? 4 Likes

Can someone remind me please; Of what significance is Modu Sherriff?

...........................PDP was in coma, now it is dead. 24 Likes

With these few words, Sheriff faction should quickly take over PDP structures in Ekiti and River states. 14 Likes

If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.



To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP. 13 Likes 1 Share

Gallant shiaman has spoken.... 9 Likes

pdp that died since time immemorial

Sheriff is like a big bone you swallow when having a meal of tuwo shinkafa and ogbono soup. The bone hooks in your throat, it can't come out, it wouldn't go in. 27 Likes 1 Share

djeasy:

If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.



To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.



If anyone joins party with that thug fayose



The party will fail



Fayose is thug



He behaves like a motor park tout If anyone joins party with that thug fayoseThe party will failFayose is thugHe behaves like a motor park tout 29 Likes 1 Share

Fayose is the good example of a motor garage boy that lacks respect for authority



Sorrounded by sycophants



Supported by criminals



Adviced by enemies of state 34 Likes 2 Shares





Wike and Fayose see your lives........ Wike and Fayose see your lives........ 11 Likes

go and hide ,wailers are coming after you 3 Likes

Shareef my nigga. 1 Like 1 Share

Super1Star:





Wike and Fayose see your lives........



The truth is wike is far better than the thug guy called fayose he's a total calamity The truth is wike is far better than the thug guy called fayose he's a total calamity 6 Likes 1 Share

Carry on baba sponsor

If Sheriff can actually wean PDP of d likes of Fayose,Wike,FFK ,prune down d excessive powers of PDP state governors& find a way to exclude proven corrupt elements,he wud b surprised how much genuine support d party may garner. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Ajasco222:

Ali Modu Sheriff gave a statement after his Victory at the appeal court today...



According to him, he will restructure the PDP in such a way that Wike and Fayose cannot contain because they have brought "shame" to the party.



Read what he said below



"I will engineer a restructuring of the PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future. They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party. We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country. We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose have brought our party, making Nigerians to mistake PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously".



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/ali-modu-sheriff-statement-after-his.html I love sherif I love sherif 6 Likes

djeasy:

If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.



To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP. God bless u ooo Bro...d sheriff of a thing is an E-diot.....what he his yet to understand z DAT those 2 guys are an integral part of DAT party.....if they should leave PDP aaahhhhh ....yawa don gas be DAT... God bless u ooo Bro...d sheriff of a thing is an E-diot.....what he his yet to understand z DAT those 2 guys are an integral part of DAT party.....if they should leave PDP aaahhhhh ....yawa don gas be DAT... 3 Likes

With or without sheriff i still support PDP. 1 Like

sarrki:

Substantial chairman has spoken



Wike is even working . He's called Mr project



That thug of a governor is a total disaster to humanity







You are a product of the jungle. You are a product of the jungle. 2 Likes

sarrki:







If anyone joins party with that thug fayose



The party will fail



Fayose is thug



He behaves like a motor park tout



Please look for something else with which to describe Fayose. The undisputed title of 'motor park tout' already rests with the governor who plays like messi. Please look for something else with which to describe Fayose. The undisputed title of 'motor park tout' already rests with the governor who plays like messi. 1 Like





Thugs have absolutely nothing on a terrorist.



Wike na learner where Boko Haram Originator dey.



He that comes to equity must come with clean hands.





Lalasticlala where you at? ChoiiThugs have absolutely nothing on a terrorist.Wike na learner where Boko Haram Originator dey.He that comes to equity must come with clean hands.Lalasticlala where you at? 3 Likes

This guy is like buhari, we say we no want you, but you insist say u must die there. Well happy dying there. 2 Likes

And suddenly he's become so clean and perfect





Anything PDP is evil 3 Likes

Chai

Wike has decieved gullible bigots 4 Likes

djeasy:

If That is the case, Wike and Fayose... Should Join a New party or Start a New party.. I dont see life again in this Party.



To Mr sheriff. You where too quick to say this kind of thing. You just scatted PDP.



Wike and Fayose can't run a primary school... Running a political party is far different from Governance... This is where I give my utmost respect to Tinubu Wike and Fayose can't run a primary school... Running a political party is far different from Governance... This is where I give my utmost respect to 11 Likes 1 Share

SamuelAnyawu:







Wike and Fayose can't run a primary school... Running a political party is far different from Governance... This is where I give my utmost respect to Tinubu

Your respect for tinubu too much Your respect for tinubu too much

Imagine a nefarious being talking about restructuring pdp,making it a party for men and women of integrity when he himself lacks integrity....smh................