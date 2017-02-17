₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,172 members, 3,371,166 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 09:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose (6528 Views)
Buhari’ll Destroy Our Democracy –fayose / The Reinstatement Of Notorious Zakari Biu By PM News Editorial / PDP Apologizes To Zakari Biu , Says His Reinstatement Followed Due Process (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by highrise07(m): 8:00pm
The chairman of the Governors Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt judgement reinstating Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as National Chairman of the party, as a `rape on democracy’.
Ayo Fayose, who is also Ekiti State Governor, made the remark in Abuja on Friday while reacting to the outcome of the judgement.
According to Fayose, the judgment was against the will of the people.
The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt in a ruling Friday nullified PDP National Convention held in the Rivers capital in May 2016.
The court also nullified the National Caretaker Committee of the party constituted at the convention, and held that Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff remains the National Chairman of PDP.
Two out of the three-member Appeal Court, Justice B.G. Sanga and Justice A. Gumel, in their judgment said the Port Harcourt convention on May 21, 2016, was an abuse of court process.
Delivering the lead judgment, Sanga said that PDP did not follow the provisions of Article 47(3) of its Constitution in the removal of the Sherrif-led National Working Committee.
Fayose, however, said that the party would appeal the judgment in the Supreme Court.
“If the people truly symbolise what a party is, then the machinations of our detractors and the anti-democracy organs will not prevail at last.
“We commend the minority judgment of the lower court and we believe the truth will prevail. It is a matter of time.
“Thank God we have another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied, because when justice is delayed it is denied.
“It is a party matter that must be addressed as soon as possible.
“The party will appeal the judgement as we believe in the ability of the judiciary to do justice,’’ Fayose said.
The governor however, appealed to members, sympathisers, leaders and supporters of the PDP to remain calm saying “we are sure justice will come at last’’.
“If this is the price to pay, to keep our democracy alive and opposition strengthened, we are prepared to go the whole hug and for a time like this,’’ the governor said.
Fayose said that organs of the party would meet shortly to take concrete decisions on the way forward.
He also assured that the governors’ forum and various organs of the leadership of the party remain united and strong.
“You have the assurance of my colleagues that we should be less worried about this development.
“We will take steps and continue to ensure that the interest and future of this party is not mortgaged,”he said.
The forum chairman said that the Sen. Ahmed Markarfi-led PDP faction has majority of supporters on its side including governors, senators, House of Representatives members, state party chairmen.
“We want to believe that the same judiciary will right the wrong,’’ he said.
Fayose said the judgement would not affect ongoing efforts aimed at re-positioning the party or the governorship election in his state.
“I am a nation of Israel amidst the enemies; nobody defeats the nation of Israel. I will never be defeated,’’ the governor said.
On the withheld Ekiti state’s statutory allocation, Fayose assured the workers to expect their salaries on Tuesday.
“I can gladly tell you that a letter has been transmitted since yesterday (Thursday) for the release of the money. Whatever reason they give is not as important as that money.
“I want to assure the people of Ekiti that they will get alert on Tuesday,’’ Fayose said
In his reactions, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Walid Jubril, said that the judgment was not a threat to the party but would rather unite them.
He said that the party would go to any length to resolve the issue.
Jubril also urged PDP members to be calm and not defect to other parties as it was engaging in consultation with all organs of the party to ensure that the party remained strong.
“I am sure that very soon everybody will smile. Those who are crying today will laugh again and PDP will one day become one party and strong. All these is a question of time,’’ Jubril said.
He said that the party would on Tuesday come out with a statement. (NAN)
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by highrise07(m): 8:01pm
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by sarrki(m): 8:01pm
The thug is here again
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by chriskosherbal(m): 8:01pm
We do not need any political war now ...
So get to work guyz...
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by highrise07(m): 8:02pm
....... APC 1-0 PDP..... alimodu sheriff, apc's James bond
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by sarrki(m): 8:02pm
Fayose avoid sycophants
They won't follow you to kuje prison or ilesha prison
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by Blue3k(m): 8:03pm
Reinstatement of sheriff rape of democracy? Which of ow us voted in the sheriff to begin with?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by sarrki(m): 8:05pm
Fayose , wike is wise he keeps working for his people
You make noise daily online
The people of your state are not feeling your impact
While wike keep working
You are busy constituting nuisance
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by NOC1(m): 8:07pm
The chief clown just spoke as usual.
It would have been an Ideal comment if this noise maker was able to say I caused the problem, I persuaded Sherrif to be our chairman, when I learnt who he is...pls forgive me. Then he can rant, for the fact he has not owned up to his mistakes he will never succeed against Sherrif.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by spartan117(m): 8:08pm
I wonder d hole where mimiko and co dug dis sheriff out from and made him chairman! But given d way they all turned their backs on him at once, i belief he must be apc controlled. Well i ave faith supreme court would rule in markafi's favour
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by spartan117(m): 8:11pm
sarrki:Sarrki i see u ave not repented from ur zombiesm....well it doesn't surprise me
ZOMBIEKILLER i call on u to do d needful ;
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by jamislaw(m): 8:30pm
This tout finally talk.
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by stinggy(m): 8:30pm
This Fayose stupid sha. Must everything go your way?
We all know you guys are trying to displace Modu of his rightful position by installing a Makarfi to head a stupid Caretaker committee where there's a National Working Committee as allowed by party constitution..
No wahala, we'll meet in Supreme Court oponu
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by PUSH1(m): 8:31pm
This man again?
Ekiti state WHY
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by robosky02(m): 8:32pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by Opakan2: 8:32pm
Mumu..
so #Ekitigate is consensual sex with democracy
Idiots
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by AntiWailer: 8:33pm
Na so.
If it favours dem na justice.
Otherwise na rape.
Was Fayose not one of the Governors that started the confusion by supporting Sherif ?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by martineverest(m): 8:33pm
u mean after u and wike raped democracy?.
He will still blame buhari for commanding him and wike to appoint sherif
Sheriff was sitting on his own before u called him
4 Likes
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by 9jakohai(m): 8:33pm
Erm....but I seem to remember certain people welcomed Sheriff into PDP.....
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by shamecurls(m): 8:33pm
Fayose must be high on dung
I cant believe he has the effrontery to condemn the problem he created.
Fayose is just too dull
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:33pm
E pain am......but na you and that wicke cause am
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by martineverest(m): 8:34pm
werent u and wike the ones that get democracy 'mouth actions'?
Y blaming apc and buhari for ur childish actions?
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by shamecurls(m): 8:35pm
sarrki:
Fayose , wike is wise he keeps working for his people
You make noise daily online
The people of your state are not feeling your impact
While wike keep working
You are busy constituting nuisance
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by mykelmeezy(m): 8:36pm
fvck all politicians and parties
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:36pm
Fayose must u talk to everything #silly goat ....#quote me an receive a transformational slap
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by ellovee(m): 8:36pm
The truth must be told, Amodu Sheriff can't be our leader in pdp. No true pdp member that will accept the leadership of the same man that told us how he helped APC won election in Ondo State.
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by ojesymsym: 8:36pm
No justice Abang to blame this time
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by inourcare: 8:36pm
Here We Are.
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by omenkaLives: 8:36pm
Kikikikikiki!!
E pain am well well!
I bet he forgot his brain back in Ado Ekiti when he drove a tractor all the way down to Maiduguri to call a sleeping hyena to lead the party along with Wike!
Sai Sheriff! Patriotic youths of this country are in awe of your political sagacity!
3 Likes
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by Newbiee: 8:37pm
When it is in your favour, it is victory for democracy and when it is against you it is rape on democracy. Wailers I hale you.
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by MrAboki: 8:38pm
Sheriff is a real Niggar..
The Abu Qaqa to the PDP.
Dem never hala.
Sai Sheriff.
They stole our Senate, we will steal their party.
1 Like
|Re: Sheriff’s Reinstatement, Rape On Democracy – Fayose by michoim(m): 8:38pm
Did Fayose really think that he knows what the will of the people is? Talking trash when court judgement is not in his favour.
2011: Efcc Submits Corrupt Aspirants’ Names To Pdp ! / CPC Falling Apart? SE/SS/SW State Chairmen Expelled / Suggest A Possible Solution To The Problem Of Insecurity In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: bsideboii(m), kasheemawo(m), yommen, 9ousky, godox2(m), RealLordZeus(m), rejoice4eva(m), iamkunleajayi, clarias, checkolatunji, Jdesilentkiller(m), Stunner16(m), mymadam, lastpage, kgbd(m), PEREP, jamsman, Chikelue2000(m), ilynem(m), phyllosilicate(m), tony9k, gwales, timstone, Rickyuzzy(m), veens(m), gbesky(m), topsylopsy(m), Tukybooy, solojay2002, tlongevity(m), AAU88, FastShipping, mimson2009(m), LordXaaan, TherWasACountry, Lyord56(m), fusyman(m), zabuur, cnnamoko(m), yaqq, fakeprophet(m), xtratagem(m), evansjeff, henrybadoo50, Nkwazema(m), Jflex07(m), jiorhemen(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22