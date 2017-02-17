₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by ijustdey: 8:16pm
Former Gov. Akpabio, Wife Plots Assassination Of Rights Lawyer Inibehe Effiong Over Corruption Probe, Persistent Criticism
Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and his wife Ekaette Unoma Akpabio are desperately plotting to assassinate one of their most outspoken critic and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong; several sources have told SaharaReporters.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/02/17/former-gov-akpabio-wife-plots-assassination-rights-lawyer-inibehe-effiong-over-corruption
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by hungryboy(m): 8:26pm
High thief Akpabio been loot my State sha
but many ediots in my State will tell you that at least he tried in using some of the funds in building roads and a Stadium and stealing some
My advice for Mr Inibehe Effiong is, no go die for people were no go acknowledge or appreciate your sacrifice ,
Akwaibomites and many Nigerians have normalised corruption
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by herzern(m): 8:36pm
I read all throuqh the article and I couldn't find any substantial evidence/facts to back this up.
SaharaReporters better watch how they dish out unconfirmed report with little or no grounded information.
They shouldn't put at risk their reputation in a bid to be a reckoninq force in the media.
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by sarrki(m): 8:37pm
Like wailers like there leaders
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by jerryunit48: 8:37pm
Nigerian lawyers should stop wearing this thing it looks awkward
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by jamexborn(m): 8:37pm
ok
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by pennywys: 8:37pm
Who the hell is this Inibehe Effiong, who on earth is he, that won't allow the social to have something interesting to share.
The other day I come across the story of this cheap brait of a lawyer try to gain cheap popularity on facebook. I hate to see just a cheap thing claiming mighty
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by nairalandfreak: 8:37pm
Omoyele
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by DIKEnaWAR: 8:37pm
OK.
Now that their party has fallen
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Qmerit(m): 8:38pm
K
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by RoyalBoutique(m): 8:38pm
A lawyer?
I doubt that.
If they had wanted him dead, he would have already been dead.
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by ShakaZullu(m): 8:38pm
useless sowore
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by SweetJoystick(m): 8:38pm
If them kill am, them go live forever? Or the accusation go stop?
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Barmmyshoes: 8:39pm
sahara reporter again!!
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by sakalisis(m): 8:39pm
Okay
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by martineverest(m): 8:39pm
my intuition tells me that akpabio is worse than yakubu
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Khrisfame(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:40pm
This guy sha
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by mile12crises: 8:40pm
Sowore the thuggish slanderer....
Na underground cell you will enter this time around.
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by martineverest(m): 8:40pm
akpabio probings will be very tough...even his ppl are against him
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Abugab(m): 8:40pm
Politicians of his stock are very desperate people and as such can't dispute this story.
If a woman in same party can stash away $153 million and several other heinous crimes from their flock, I don't see what is there killing a bloody lawyer trying to stand on his way.
Killing innocent people is a way of politics for them but God dey this mata and all enemies of Nigeria will.go down instead.
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by riczy(m): 8:41pm
Jux passn
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by 7Alexander(m): 8:41pm
In had cold chills while reading this. How can somebody intentionally take another persons life, and be able to live with that thought?
And for the lawyer, how can he live everyday knowing that his life is in danger?
Nigerian politics, tufiakwa
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by inourcare: 8:41pm
Ok
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by yjgm(m): 8:41pm
Akpabio why na? Maka why? Don't kill.
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by mykelmeezy(m): 8:41pm
Sahara reporters and trash talks
sad thing is if the lawyer ends up dying
they'll blame akpabio Irrespective
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by AngelicBeing: 8:42pm
Hmmm, every threat to life should be taken seriously more so in a chaotic country like Nigeria
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by KingRex1: 8:43pm
No way!
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Cajal: 8:43pm
Why? Anyway 5% is astake for whistle blower
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by Alirauf(m): 8:43pm
News, if na true, na amebo, if na lie, na slander. Abeg wch1 sahara dey
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by LoveJesus87(m): 8:43pm
H
|Re: Akpabio & Wife Plot Assassination Of Inibehe Effiong - Sahara Reporters by unclezuma: 8:44pm
