Source: It was celebration in Delta state today as supporters of Ali Modu Sheriff stormed Dr (Mrs) Marian Nneamaka Ali aka Enyi Kpakpando home in Asaba, Delta State after court declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/delta-people-celebrate-ali-modu-sheriff.html

What is wrong with us over here? 3 Likes

On sherrif we stand 3 Likes

What a crowd, there must be over 10,000 people here. in sheriff I trust, but seriously this crowd is lol. 9 Likes

and fayose wept! It's finished.....

Really? DELTA!

i was actually expecting news like this to emanate from the north...

This one weak me.... rejoicing over what exactly,, is nigeria getting better? 3 Likes

Which part of Niger Delta be this? Ode! 1 Like

Birds of the same feather...

we should grow beyond party politics!

Hahahahah... Which Delta? Fake pix, fake op, fake news, fake...



I don't understand why you APC followers are so interested in wanting Sheriff to be PDP Chairman. I don't know why 3 Likes





BTW all those one na family members oo...no be crowd..lol Was declared chairman of a already dead party...BTW all those one na family members oo...no be crowd..lol

A win celebrated by disguised APC followers

Politicians

Rubbish

How on earth can you call this handful of people "Delta people"



Our reporters need some sense. Mtchew...

#IStandWithSheriff



Sheriff we know



Sheriff we want







Hmmm...naija we will never learn D celebration is not bcoz they love him but bcoz he identified himself with Ibori. A country getting ruin by tribalism, ethnicity, religions and impunity of any kind.

Those are definately itshekiris....... They are the highly bribable

Hissssss. I was expecting to see a marmot crowd..



Highly disappointed!

pdp nowadays?

PDP should just settle this their leadership stuff. its getting out of hand

Of course yes. He helped Deltans in recieving a big thief. Why wont them celebrate sherif?

You called 2-3 persons delta people? Nigeria is indeed finished..

You can't escape it... You ppl must follow those northerners... Be it Makarfi or Sheriff...