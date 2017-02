Really? DELTA! i was actually expecting news like this to emanate from the north... This one weak me.... rejoicing over what exactly,, is nigeria getting better?

Nawa...meanwhile THE NEWEST NURSERY RHYME (JOKES)



Old Buhari is sick and went to London

Hum - haa went to London

He left our country and travelled abroad

Hum - haa travelled abroad

The sickness got worse yet he never returned

Hum - haa never returned

There came some Nigerians who rumoured his death

Hum - haa rumoured his death

His speaker came out and said he's alive

Hum - haa said he's alive

The week came and gone but he never came back

Hum - haa never came back

There came a musician to hold a protest

Hum - haa hold a protest

Old Buhari called him and threatened his life

Hum - haa threatened his life

Which made the musician ran hiperty hop

Hum - haa hiperty hop.