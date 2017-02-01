₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by stephenduru: 8:16pm
It was celebration in Delta state today as supporters of Ali Modu Sheriff stormed Dr (Mrs) Marian Nneamaka Ali aka Enyi Kpakpando home in Asaba, Delta State after court declared Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/delta-people-celebrate-ali-modu-sheriff.html
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by stephenduru: 8:17pm
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by stephenduru: 8:17pm
stephenduru:more
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by adonis89(m): 8:20pm
What is wrong with us over here?
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by sarrki(m): 8:22pm
On sherrif we stand
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by ddippset(m): 8:23pm
What a crowd, there must be over 10,000 people here. in sheriff I trust, but seriously this crowd is lol.
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by jamislaw(m): 8:23pm
Seriously.
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by DaniDani(m): 8:33pm
and fayose wept! It's finished.....
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:34pm
Na them sabi
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Israeljones(m): 8:35pm
Really? DELTA!
i was actually expecting news like this to emanate from the north...
This one weak me.... rejoicing over what exactly,, is nigeria getting better?
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by jerusalem101: 8:37pm
Which part of Niger Delta be this? Ode!
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Nogodye(m): 8:38pm
Birds of the same feather...
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by CoolFreeday(m): 8:43pm
we should grow beyond party politics!
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by AirFireEarthH20(m): 8:47pm
Hahahahah... Which Delta? Fake pix, fake op, fake news, fake...
I don't understand why you APC followers are so interested in wanting Sheriff to be PDP Chairman. I don't know why
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by unclezuma: 9:07pm
Man 1: That man's dead...
Man 2: No he's not he's worse than that, he's brain's gone.
Free Wizzy Album.
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Jeffrey12(m): 9:07pm
Was declared chairman of a already dead party...
BTW all those one na family members oo...no be crowd..lol
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by drinkgarri: 9:07pm
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Adaowerri111: 9:07pm
A win celebrated by disguised APC followers
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by GodIsFoolish: 9:08pm
Politicians
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by wunmi590(m): 9:08pm
Rubbish
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by tolustx(m): 9:08pm
How on earth can you call this handful of people "Delta people"
Our reporters need some sense. Mtchew...
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by shamecurls(m): 9:08pm
#IStandWithSheriff
Sheriff we know
Sheriff we want
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by policy12: 9:09pm
Hmmm...naija we will never learn D celebration is not bcoz they love him but bcoz he identified himself with Ibori. A country getting ruin by tribalism, ethnicity, religions and impunity of any kind.
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by success1smyn: 9:09pm
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Oduduwaa: 9:09pm
Those are definately itshekiris....... They are the highly bribable
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Agimor(m): 9:10pm
Hissssss. I was expecting to see a marmot crowd..
Highly disappointed!
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by aminu790(m): 9:10pm
pdp nowadays?
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Desdola(m): 9:10pm
PDP should just settle this their leadership stuff. its getting out of hand
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Sikariyelwa: 9:11pm
Of course yes. He helped Deltans in recieving a big thief. Why wont them celebrate sherif?
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by nairaman66(m): 9:11pm
You called 2-3 persons delta people? Nigeria is indeed finished..
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by Adeoba10(m): 9:12pm
You can't escape it... You ppl must follow those northerners... Be it Makarfi or Sheriff...
|Re: Delta People Celebrate Ali Modu Sheriff's Victory In Court Today (Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 9:12pm
