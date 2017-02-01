₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Ajasco222: 9:34pm
The people of Benin, Edo state today trooped out to show their love for Mr Ali Modu Sheriff after his victory in court.
Recall that the Port Harcourt division of the appeal court declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/jubilation-in-benin-as-appeal-court.html
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 9:38pm
ALI the minority
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Ajasco222: 9:39pm
More
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by UAE123(m): 9:41pm
This judgment of the court of appeal may have a big role to play in the judgment of the election tribunal because pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu was not the candidate recognized by senator Modu Sherrif led faction in the last gubernatorial election in Edo state
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by ionsman: 9:46pm
This is Sapele road....Ize-Iyamu with this ruling, stop wasting your time.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:47pm
Somebody should tell Edo state governor to stop wasting tax payers money on worthless,useless venture.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 9:50pm
Buhari Media Centre, Utako is hard at work.
Continue with your daft brained propaganda that is meant only for your zombie constituents.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Almaiga: 9:54pm
Eyah, if that Iyamu guy wins the case against Obaseki, the candidate that was supported by Ali Modu Sheriff will automatically become the winner of the election.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by herzern(m): 9:56pm
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 9:56pm
heheh
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:56pm
HOPELESS, USELESS, WORTHLESS, SENSELESS, MUMUNESS,DUMBONESS, CLUELESS yweet.Obaseki,stop wasting Edo pipu money on hopeless venture
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by philtex(m): 9:56pm
Bet Why
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Skywalker5(m): 9:56pm
lol. naija. Jubilating over a guy that does not care about your families welfare
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Category1: 9:57pm
Abeg how this man victory go fit make the betterment of Benin people?
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Oduduwaa: 9:57pm
Fake!!
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:57pm
ImadeUReadThis:
Kpele
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:00pm
For what exactly?
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by emmachukwu99(m): 10:00pm
Waris ol dis??
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Canme4u(m): 10:00pm
PDP don swallow bone and e don dey choke them.
He wo used stool as a pillow will never enjoy sleep.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 10:01pm
Apc in action. Gudos to you guys. You played your card very well. Next time PDP will reason well and avoid short cut.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by unclezuma: 10:07pm
Ali's victory just made 1 mudu of garri 200 Naira.
Yay(dripping with 100% sarcasm)
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Draei: 10:07pm
These dumb fâggots should be in their various
homes, planning how to get out of the current
hardship these bastàrd politicians have caused
us buh no, they're still wallowing in stupidity.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by theway83: 10:09pm
God let your willing to be done.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Khris3(m): 10:11pm
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by nikko1: 10:13pm
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by idu1(m): 10:14pm
Thank God Ali moddu sherifat is our leader.
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Stephenndidi85: 10:23pm
Will his victory change the exchange rate? If no, why jubilating
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by martineverest(m): 10:25pm
it seems south south like sherif
|Re: Jubilation In Benin As Ali Modu Sheriff Wins In Appeal Court (Photos) by Yarduni: 10:28pm
As trump would call them paid agents
