"I'm impressed"





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/this-weight-loss-viral-photo-will-leave.html?m=1 The transformation is so so surprising and unbelievable... even Ace comedian, Ali Baba reposted the photo with the caption: 9 Likes 5 Shares

hmm,unbelievable!impressive I must say.little by little does the trick. and I'm here searching for any means to add a little weight.to those who are on the verge of loosing weight:be bold, be confident ,be alive.a galery of possibilities awaits you when you make change your friend.never be afraid to do something new.remember,amateurs built the ark;professional built the titanic 24 Likes 1 Share

i'm speechless! someone should call eniola for me ojere



#weightwatcher #positivevibes 3 Likes 1 Share

the guy really try oh it's not easy at all He's a member of Ketogenic lifestylethe guy really try oh it's not easy at all 14 Likes 1 Share

This a wow experience.

It takes a lot of sacrifice to lose this kind of weight. 5 Likes





To think that I have been working to loose weight around my waist for the past 4years now without any visible result Yes, i'm not only speechless but stunned;To think that I have been working to loose weight around my waist for the past 4years now without any visible result 8 Likes 1 Share

lol

This is a visible change. It took patience and perserverance for him to achieve this. If only I'll be this patient to see my own transformation 3 Likes

Weight loss, abi na miracle nii! 1 Like

I'm speechless. Speaking of which, does anybody know when the match between Enyinba and Chelsea has been fixed? 1 Like

Wow. He looks entirely different which makes me a bit doubtful 2 Likes 1 Share

I'm sure he did surgery to remove excess skin or rather flesh 12 Likes 1 Share









Ok..I want to gain weight.....I need headup please Thick like uche jumbo kinda

Ok..I want to gain weight.....I need headup please







Oya come and open door and let's talk....

Lovely suit 1 Like

Nice

And wat made him so big at first place

hmmm, wonders of wonders

His body was filled with air before.

ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos .. 4 Likes

You are capable to do anything with ur body but u must go through gruesome pain and endless endurance. People see athletic men with six pack and think its a 3 month job not knowing it takes at least regular work out of one year if u have a slim body and over 2 years to burn the fat and retain muscles. And daily exercise to always remain fit else u go back to where u start. 1 Like

I'm telling u..... It works faster than gym and exercise.....

He's a member of Ketogenic lifestyle the guy really try oh it's not easy at all 1 Like

I am indeed stunned by the incredible loss of air from an air bag

Nice one.

ok

Tell me more if not Photoshop

He will have lots of loose skin 1 Like

The funny thing is I'm seriously trying to add weight

Someone epp me abeg 2 Likes

Wow!