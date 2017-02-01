₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:55pm On Feb 17
The transformation is so so surprising and unbelievable... even Ace comedian, Ali Baba reposted the photo with the caption: "I'm impressed"
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/this-weight-loss-viral-photo-will-leave.html?m=1
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Fesisko(m): 9:56pm On Feb 17
hmm,unbelievable!impressive I must say.little by little does the trick. and I'm here searching for any means to add a little weight.to those who are on the verge of loosing weight:be bold, be confident ,be alive.a galery of possibilities awaits you when you make change your friend.never be afraid to do something new.remember,amateurs built the ark;professional built the titanic
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Epositive(m): 9:59pm On Feb 17
i'm speechless! someone should call eniola for me ojere
#weightwatcher #positivevibes
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by mamatayour(f): 10:00pm On Feb 17
He's a member of Ketogenic lifestyle the guy really try oh it's not easy at all
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by femolacqua(m): 10:03pm On Feb 17
This a wow experience.
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by ToriBlue(f): 10:10pm On Feb 17
It takes a lot of sacrifice to lose this kind of weight.
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by softwerk(f): 10:25pm On Feb 17
Yes, i'm not only speechless but stunned;
To think that I have been working to loose weight around my waist for the past 4years now without any visible result
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Imoy(m): 10:40pm On Feb 17
lol
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Yuneehk(f): 10:40pm On Feb 17
This is a visible change. It took patience and perserverance for him to achieve this. If only I'll be this patient to see my own transformation
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Rasmodox101(m): 10:42pm On Feb 17
Weight loss, abi na miracle nii!
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by shevon(m): 10:43pm On Feb 17
I'm speechless. Speaking of which, does anybody know when the match between Enyinba and Chelsea has been fixed?
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by gqboyy(m): 10:49pm On Feb 17
Wow. He looks entirely different which makes me a bit doubtful
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Mikylopez(f): 10:53pm On Feb 17
I'm sure he did surgery to remove excess skin or rather flesh
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by nikkypearl(f): 11:10pm On Feb 17
Ok..I want to gain weight.....I need headup please
Thick like uche jumbo kinda
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:56pm On Feb 17
nikkypearl:
Oya come and open door and let's talk....
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by AkinPhysicist: 2:20am
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by angelTI(f): 3:58am
Lovely suit
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by crackhouse(m): 5:44am
Nice
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Nixiepie(f): 7:54am
And wat made him so big at first place
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Ayoswit(f): 8:16am
hmmm, wonders of wonders
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by idu1(m): 8:36am
His body was filled with air before.
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by grayht(m): 8:41am
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Tokziby: 8:43am
You are capable to do anything with ur body but u must go through gruesome pain and endless endurance. People see athletic men with six pack and think its a 3 month job not knowing it takes at least regular work out of one year if u have a slim body and over 2 years to burn the fat and retain muscles. And daily exercise to always remain fit else u go back to where u start.
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by darbeelicous(f): 8:43am
I'm telling u..... It works faster than gym and exercise.....
mamatayour:
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by sonofLuci(m): 8:43am
I am indeed stunned by the incredible loss of air from an air bag
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Barmmyshoes: 8:43am
Nice one.
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by salabscholar01(m): 8:44am
ok
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by SuperBlack: 8:44am
Tell me more if not Photoshop
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by grandstar(m): 8:45am
He will have lots of loose skin
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by 2wice(m): 8:45am
The funny thing is I'm seriously trying to add weight
Someone epp me abeg
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by Yomi6(m): 8:47am
Wow!
|Re: This Weight Loss Viral Photo Will Leave You Speechless by holamiday(m): 8:47am
I cannot, for the life of me, believe this.
