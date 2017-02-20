₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by AutoReportNG2: 10:11pm On Feb 17
David Adeleke aka OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) is a musician in his own world, he is classy, flamboyant and not afraid to spend the money. Artists love to show off their cars and their wealth on social media, but David's love for cars cannot be overemphasized. As at last count, David has about six exotica cars that cost almost about 600-800million naira. His latest add addition that he gifts himself recently is what we will be reviewing in this post, and that is 2017 Mercedes GLE450.
Overview
Mercedes-AMG is extending its offering of AMG sports models. The GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC is already the third vehicle in this new line. The power SUV facilitates a further, attractive way of entering the AMG performance world. The hallmark characteristics of the sports models include the enhanced engine output and the higher torque of the 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine, the specific AMG suspension, the Sports Direct-Steer system, the nine-stage automatic transmission 9G‑TRONIC and the permanent all-wheel drive 4MATIC with the rear-biased torque distribution of 40:60. The new V6 top model of the GLE series facilitates impressive driving performance: acceleration, handling and top speed are on a par with those of sports saloons.
The new GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC impresses with agility and sportiness. The immediate and direct implementation of all driving commands, combined with the powerful yet not overpowering sound of the sports exhaust system, create a highly emotive and appealing driving feel.
"With our sports models we are making our sports car technology and the hallmark AMG driving experience accessible to new target groups", says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "The GLE 450 AMG, the third sports model from AMG after the C 450 AMG and GLE 450 AMG Coupé, is fulfilling our brand promise of Driving Performance in every respect."
With the five drive programmes Individual, Comfort, Slippery, Sport and Sport Plus the characteristics of the new GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC can be modified depending on the driving situation. The interventions occur via numerous parameters such as throttle response, load development, switch points, shift speed, chassis, steering, engine sound or instrumentation.
Features
3.0L V-6 Engine
9-spd auto w/OD Transmission
362 @ 5,500 rpm Horsepower
384 @ 1,800 rpm Torque
4MATIC all wheel Drive type
21" silver w/painted accents AMG aluminum Wheels
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan Radio
Leatherette Seat trim
COMAND APS with voice activation Navigation system
ABS and driveline Traction control
Front air conditioning, dual zone automatic
Driver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats
1st row LCD monitor
Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry
Rear Fog/driving lights
Heated mirrors
Windshield wipers - rain sensing
Driver Lumbar support
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/2017-mercedes-gle450-latest-ride-of.html
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by AutoReportNG2: 10:11pm On Feb 17
OBO... Baddest
Money answereth all things...
Innoson customer care, hmmm... Its well with you guys. Day 5, no official mail or follow up
Lalasticlala, Seun
2 Likes
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by xstry: 10:15pm On Feb 17
God punish devil
3 Likes
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by femolacqua(m): 10:23pm On Feb 17
OBO
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by grayht(m): 10:35pm On Feb 17
Patiently waiting for lalasticlacla's Overview of his Bajaj Maruwa 0.82litre Engine ..
Where's Keneking sef
8 Likes
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by AutoReportNG2: 11:01pm On Feb 17
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by GossipHeart(m): 7:04pm
I was the first person to buy that car in Africa, followed by O.B.O
I thought Davido's GLE-450 was in white color
5 Likes
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Rapsowdee01(m): 7:04pm
Davido is a baller.....
WHAT ALL YOU THESE GUYS CREATING CAR REVIEWS LATELY DON'T KNOW IS THAT SOME OF THE PICTURES OF THE CAR INTERIORS YOU GET ONLINE HAVE ADDITIONAL FEATURES THAT'LL COST EXTRA MONEY... IT IS CLEARLY STATED ON THE WEBSITE.... YOU PEOPLE WILL JUST GOAN BE MAKING IT LOOK LIKE ONCE YOU BUY THE CAR.. YOU GET ALL THESE
2 Likes
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by emeijeh(m): 7:05pm
G
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by holluwai(m): 7:06pm
Money!!!!
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by GreenMavro: 7:06pm
I would have bought this car when I was young and getting it
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Jeffrey12(m): 7:06pm
ok
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by 0b10010011: 7:07pm
Heaven on wheels!
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by gift01: 7:07pm
At least na the same road we go ride
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by kenny905(m): 7:08pm
no wonder he didn't participate in the protest organized by tuface na una wey recession wan kill d pay 3k for im concert...u show am love d maga no reciprocate
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by ajanma2(m): 7:08pm
wetin sonsign me..
nairalanders,due to the persistence demand of ppl anxious to know about buhari's health,i HV decided to visit him at London...he will soon b back..20 injections remaining.
thanks
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by overhypedsteve(m): 7:09pm
SMALL ENGINE
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by senebo(m): 7:10pm
As far as I'm concerned dre r only 2 car models in dis world Mercedes Benz & odas. As 4 me & my haus we will stick with Mercedes Benz. What about you?
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by akblings(m): 7:10pm
Abeg club dey inside d ride??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Poorboy: 7:10pm
How much may I go buy am tomorrow
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by MichaelSokoto(m): 7:11pm
grayht:
2 Likes
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by superior494(m): 7:12pm
HMMM...SPEECHLESS
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Tman104(m): 7:13pm
Baba God answer my call
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by nairaman66(m): 7:13pm
GossipHeart:
Your guess good as mine! I thought OBO's Benz
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by symbianDON(m): 7:14pm
soooooo na davido buy this kain car??
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:15pm
Rapsowdee01:
Na click and traffic matter.
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by mykelmeezy(m): 7:18pm
benz winning
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Tazmode(m): 7:21pm
grayht:
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Tazmode(m): 7:22pm
grayht:Hehehe
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Jacksparr0w127: 7:23pm
Baba God please pick my call. I'm tired of being placed on hold. It's actually frustrating
Pick my call Please edakun
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Mercedes GLE450 : The Latest Ride Of Davido, The Review! by Bumbae1(f): 7:23pm
Hmmm see engine damnnnnn
