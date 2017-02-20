



Overview



Mercedes-AMG is extending its offering of AMG sports models. The GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC is already the third vehicle in this new line. The power SUV facilitates a further, attractive way of entering the AMG performance world. The hallmark characteristics of the sports models include the enhanced engine output and the higher torque of the 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine, the specific AMG suspension, the Sports Direct-Steer system, the nine-stage automatic transmission 9G‑TRONIC and the permanent all-wheel drive 4MATIC with the rear-biased torque distribution of 40:60. The new V6 top model of the GLE series facilitates impressive driving performance: acceleration, handling and top speed are on a par with those of sports saloons.



The new GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC impresses with agility and sportiness. The immediate and direct implementation of all driving commands, combined with the powerful yet not overpowering sound of the sports exhaust system, create a highly emotive and appealing driving feel.



"With our sports models we are making our sports car technology and the hallmark AMG driving experience accessible to new target groups", says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "The GLE 450 AMG, the third sports model from AMG after the C 450 AMG and GLE 450 AMG Coupé, is fulfilling our brand promise of Driving Performance in every respect."



With the five drive programmes Individual, Comfort, Slippery, Sport and Sport Plus the characteristics of the new GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC can be modified depending on the driving situation. The interventions occur via numerous parameters such as throttle response, load development, switch points, shift speed, chassis, steering, engine sound or instrumentation.



Features

3.0L V-6 Engine

9-spd auto w/OD Transmission

362 @ 5,500 rpm Horsepower

384 @ 1,800 rpm Torque

4MATIC all wheel Drive type

21" silver w/painted accents AMG aluminum Wheels

SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan Radio

Leatherette Seat trim

COMAND APS with voice activation Navigation system

ABS and driveline Traction control

Front air conditioning, dual zone automatic

Driver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats

1st row LCD monitor

Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry

Rear Fog/driving lights

Heated mirrors

Windshield wipers - rain sensing

Driver Lumbar support





Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/2017-mercedes-gle450-latest-ride-of.html David Adeleke aka OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) is a musician in his own world, he is classy, flamboyant and not afraid to spend the money. Artists love to show off their cars and their wealth on social media, but David's love for cars cannot be overemphasized. As at last count, David has about six exotica cars that cost almost about 600-800million naira. His latest add addition that he gifts himself recently is what we will be reviewing in this post, and that is 2017 Mercedes GLE450.Mercedes-AMG is extending its offering of AMG sports models. The GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC is already the third vehicle in this new line. The power SUV facilitates a further, attractive way of entering the AMG performance world. The hallmark characteristics of the sports models include the enhanced engine output and the higher torque of the 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine, the specific AMG suspension, the Sports Direct-Steer system, the nine-stage automatic transmission 9G‑TRONIC and the permanent all-wheel drive 4MATIC with the rear-biased torque distribution of 40:60. The new V6 top model of the GLE series facilitates impressive driving performance: acceleration, handling and top speed are on a par with those of sports saloons.The new GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC impresses with agility and sportiness. The immediate and direct implementation of all driving commands, combined with the powerful yet not overpowering sound of the sports exhaust system, create a highly emotive and appealing driving feel."With our sports models we are making our sports car technology and the hallmark AMG driving experience accessible to new target groups", says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. "The GLE 450 AMG, the third sports model from AMG after the C 450 AMG and GLE 450 AMG Coupé, is fulfilling our brand promise of Driving Performance in every respect."With the five drive programmes Individual, Comfort, Slippery, Sport and Sport Plus the characteristics of the new GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC can be modified depending on the driving situation. The interventions occur via numerous parameters such as throttle response, load development, switch points, shift speed, chassis, steering, engine sound or instrumentation.3.0L V-6 Engine9-spd auto w/OD Transmission362 @ 5,500 rpm Horsepower384 @ 1,800 rpm Torque4MATIC all wheel Drive type21" silver w/painted accents AMG aluminum WheelsSiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan RadioLeatherette Seat trimCOMAND APS with voice activation Navigation systemABS and driveline Traction controlFront air conditioning, dual zone automaticDriver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats1st row LCD monitorKeyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entryRear Fog/driving lightsHeated mirrorsWindshield wipers - rain sensingDriver Lumbar supportSource: