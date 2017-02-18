Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) (11651 Views)

Florence Onuma has been around in Nollywood for long. Here are her recent pictures as well as photos of her family.



Her Twin children

Ok

Wow!!

Beautiful people



Representing wella





Where is the woman sef? She doesn't act again



.

.

.I don't like twins, just don't know y.......

Lovely !

Thank God for such a great talent. I enjoy watching her on the big screen.

OK

.

.

This is lovely.... Very nice

H

Beautiful





I de like your fils well well that year.



Nollywood now be like colored drama Correct madam i see you JareI de like your fils well well that year.Nollywood now be like colored drama

Who be this one again?

It's alright. They look cute by the way.

.

.

.I don't like twins, just don't know y.......

Mitchell and Micheal....cute twin's







how I love twins... if God just give me a set of twin...I go just close my legshow I love twins...

Where is Franca Brown please?



I used to crush on that woman.