Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 11:40pm On Feb 17
Remember Florence Onuma, the talented veteran actress?

Florence Onuma has been around in Nollywood for long. Here are her recent pictures as well as photos of her family.

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 11:41pm On Feb 17
Her Twin children

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by madridguy(m): 12:48am
Ok
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by tchidi(f): 12:50am
Wow!! shocked shocked
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by sarrki(m): 2:18am
Beautiful people

Representing wella
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by angelTI(f): 4:01am
The twins are good looking!

Where is the woman sef? She doesn't act again angry

The environment in the first picture looks like OAU staff quarters

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by darbeelicous(f): 6:42am
cute peeps
.
.
.I don't like twins, just don't know y....... undecided undecided
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:34pm
Lovely !
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by unclezuma: 6:41pm
grin
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by veacea: 6:43pm

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 6:43pm
Thank God for such a great talent. I enjoy watching her on the big screen.
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:44pm
OK
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by anny268(f): 6:46pm
darbeelicous:
cute peeps
.
.
.I don't like twins, just don't know y....... undecided undecided
I love twins and I'm hoping and praying to have mine someday.

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by asatemple(f): 6:46pm
This is lovely.... Very nice
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Rebuke: 6:47pm
darbeelicous:
cute peeps . . .I don't like twins, just don't know y....... undecided undecided


Who cares?

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Whizkeey(m): 6:57pm
H
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Arewa12: 7:02pm
Beautiful
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by kabawa: 7:02pm
Correct madam i see you Jare shocked

I de like your fils well well that year.

Nollywood now be like colored drama grin
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by momentarylapse: 7:15pm
Who be this one again?
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Desdola(m): 7:16pm
It's alright. They look cute by the way.
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by momentarylapse: 7:21pm
darbeelicous:
cute peeps
.
.
.I don't like twins, just don't know y....... undecided undecided

So you hate gods gifts abi? Oya come...

Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by ruudboie(m): 7:30pm
Mitchell and Micheal....cute twin's
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by nikkypearl(f): 7:38pm
if God just give me a set of twin...I go just close my legs grin


how I love twins...
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by yeye142: 7:38pm
darbeelicous:
cute peeps . . .I don't like twins, just don't know y....... undecided undecided
u no lik better thing
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:48pm
Where is Franca Brown please?

I used to crush on that woman.
Re: Florence Onuma, Her Twin Children And Her Husband (photos) by Abiagirl777(f): 8:12pm
angelTI:
The twins are good looking!
Where is the woman sef? She doesn't act again angry
The environment in the first picture looks like OAU staff quarters
she still acts but mostly soaps on Africa magic Igbo.

