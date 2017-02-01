Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc (7189 Views)

For those who may argue this, please kindly visit GTB official customer care page on Facebook by clicking here, or see their official response below:



Everyday a Nigerian child wakes up, he/she is faced with uncountable life-threatening challenges that questions his existence and survival on earth. Yesterday comes the shocker news for all Nigerian small business entrepreneurs who have been relying on GTBank Mastercard for their international monetary transactions, as the last-man-standing bank rolled out a complete ban of all international transactions on their Naira mastercard, including USD ($) payments, which directly means that Nigerians can no longer send money using paypal EVEN if it is $1!), as GTB, which happens to be the only Nigerian bank that allowed Nigerians to spend a maximum of $100 on POS, foreign ATMS and websites, using their GTB Naira Mastercard.

For those who may argue this, please kindly visit GTB official customer care page on Facebook by clicking here, or see their official response below:





Our country is f.ucked! 2 Likes

Nigeria is coming to a halt , even to get international passport self na war , no booklet 30 Likes 1 Share

I don't want to believe this.

What then is the use of the

Naira Mastercard? 5 Likes

This is devastating news. I now have to get a dollar card. Was hoping to make a few purchases next week. Buhari has finished the economy. 14 Likes

Try access bank 5 Likes

I don't want to believe this.

What then is the use of the

Naira Mastercard?

This News is Authentic! My close friend and colleague was affected yesterday. He was trying to pay a Merchant online with Paypal and was rejected severally.



I offered to give guides on how he could manoeuvre because i have once had issues with my account too but to no avail until he called me this morning to break the sad news.



He said CBN directed the Banks to stop due to the way "G Boys" were using Paypal for transactions. I was shocked ehn!



Now people running Online Jobs that involve transacting with Paypal will have to start sourcing for Credit Cards. What is life in Nigeria again!? This News is Authentic! My close friend and colleague was affected yesterday. He was trying to pay a Merchant online with Paypal and was rejected severally.I offered to give guides on how he could manoeuvre because i have once had issues with my account too but to no avail until he called me this morning to break the sad news.He said CBN directed the Banks to stop due to the way "G Boys" were using Paypal for transactions. I was shocked ehn!Now people running Online Jobs that involve transacting with Paypal will have to start sourcing for Credit Cards. What is life in Nigeria again!? 14 Likes 2 Shares

Try access bank

Is Access Bank offering such services as of today please? Is Access Bank offering such services as of today please?

I came here to post that I cant seem to be able to add my GTB MasterCard to my Paypal account and if anyone had experienced the same thing, Only for me to see this.

I tried it all through yesterday and it didnt work. I hoped it was an isolated case

Very sad to see that this is a permanent development 6 Likes

This is sad. 1 Like

The emboldened is heart wrenching. 8 Likes 2 Shares

This is just taking Nigeria back to the 90s. If this action was taken because of G'boys like someone mentioned, then the CBN governor and his entire team needs to be shot in the head. Who cuts off the head because of headache? Cost of doing business and providing services will now quadriple.



Which way Nigeria? 13 Likes 2 Shares





This is damn painfull 3 Likes

Nigeria is gone. 1 Like

Try access bank Access bank too isn't working. All the banks have banned all foreign transactions on their naira card. They said you should open a dom account and then request for a dollar card if you want to make foreign payments....and now the question is how do you fund the dom account, of course using black market rate of $1 = NGN526



Seriously, APC, Buhari, Emiefele, CBN have failed Nigerians! The hardship is going to get tougher for Nigerians.



Imagine Nigerian youths hustling on their own to survive by doing small small businesses online can't do that again....they can't renew their domain names or hosting plans....they can't pay for foreign goods and services unless they patronize black market.



I think the real time for Nigerian youths to occupy the streets has come Access bank too isn't working. All the banks have banned all foreign transactions on their naira card. They said you should open a dom account and then request for a dollar card if you want to make foreign payments....and now the question is how do you fund the dom account, of course using black market rate of $1 = NGN526Seriously, APC, Buhari, Emiefele, CBN have failed Nigerians! The hardship is going to get tougher for Nigerians.Imagine Nigerian youths hustling on their own to survive by doing small small businesses online can't do that again....they can't renew their domain names or hosting plans....they can't pay for foreign goods and services unless they patronize black market.I think the real time for Nigerian youths to occupy the streets has come 26 Likes 4 Shares

Nigeria is gone. This deserves to be on the front page to let CBN and Osinbajo know that their harsh economy policies are killing more small businesses than the number of businesses or jobs they wish to create!



Many Nigerian youths work online...buying services on foreign websites and re-selling on other websites and making some profit to keep them going....now what does the government want them to do now Go stealing



Ambode is pursuing okadas even in Lagos streets, said he was going to ban Danfo buses....CBN is busy rolling out harsh financial policies, and EFCC keep claiming that they are recovering billions of $$$ without any positive effect on the economy as $1 goes for NGN520, what a history!!!



The Nigerian child has been murdered by the wicked politicians! This has nothing to do with fall in crude oil price, this is sheer incompetence and leadership weakness!! This deserves to be on the front page to let CBN and Osinbajo know that their harsh economy policies are killing more small businesses than the number of businesses or jobs they wish to create!Many Nigerian youths work online...buying services on foreign websites and re-selling on other websites and making some profit to keep them going....now what does the government want them to do nowGo stealingAmbode is pursuing okadas even in Lagos streets, said he was going to ban Danfo buses....CBN is busy rolling out harsh financial policies, and EFCC keep claiming that they are recovering billions of $$$ without any positive effect on the economy as $1 goes for NGN520, what a history!!!The Nigerian child has been murdered by the wicked politicians! This has nothing to do with fall in crude oil price, this is sheer incompetence and leadership weakness!! 15 Likes 2 Shares

To know I was about paying for ads is sad











Nigeria! 4 Likes

Its so sad to hear this but there will always to be a way round it.



You can use the link below to get a working virtual credit card with customized name and billing address



Its so sad to hear this but there will always to be a way round it.

You can use the link below to get a working virtual credit card with customized name and billing address

Its so sad to hear this but there will always to be a way round it.



You can use the link below to get a working virtual credit card with customized name and billing address



http://www.nairaland.com/3608337/get-reliable-usd-virtual-cards#53376241 At what rate I mean at what rate are you selling your $$$ to naira? Of course there are options of buying dollar from the black market....which makes things so expensive and difficult for the ordinary Nigerian youths.



So, tell us your rate At what rateI mean at what rate are you selling your $$$ to naira? Of course there are options of buying dollar from the black market....which makes things so expensive and difficult for the ordinary Nigerian youths.So, tell us your rate 1 Like

And i have recurrent bills to pay in dollars every month!. What do i do now? Jeez !!And i have recurrent bills to pay in dollars every month!. What do i do now? 4 Likes

... Which way 9jaaa Now, this is the end... Which way 9jaaa

same here Bro.





tried to add gtb card to PayPal but no way.



Devil is a liar same here Bro.tried to add gtb card to PayPal but no way.Devil is a liar

It is finished. This is just the end. Who will bail the cat (Nigeria)? 3 Likes





I try to make payment using paypal throughout yesterday. All effort was in vain. Had to visit the bank spent more than 2hours. Nigeria which way to go? Western union and monegram also not working.... what next?





See details and alternative methods to send money to your foreign merchants here>>>http://www.frankwealth.com/2017/02/gtbank-bans-gtcard-on-paypal.html Hello, has GTB stopped all foreign (dollar) transactions with their mastercard or is it limited to paypal and facebook?

NubiLove:

Hello, has GTB stopped all foreign (dollar) transactions with their mastercard or is it limited to paypal and facebook?



They stopped all foreign (dollar,etc) transactions on their Naira mastercard They stopped all foreign (dollar,etc) transactions on their Naira mastercard