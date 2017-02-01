₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by humilitypays(m): 7:23am On Feb 18
Everyday a Nigerian child wakes up, he/she is faced with uncountable life-threatening challenges that questions his existence and survival on earth. Yesterday comes the shocker news for all Nigerian small business entrepreneurs who have been relying on GTBank Mastercard for their international monetary transactions, as the last-man-standing bank rolled out a complete ban of all international transactions on their Naira mastercard, including USD ($) payments, which directly means that Nigerians can no longer send money using paypal EVEN if it is $1!), as GTB, which happens to be the only Nigerian bank that allowed Nigerians to spend a maximum of $100 on POS, foreign ATMS and websites, using their GTB Naira Mastercard.
For those who may argue this, please kindly visit GTB official customer care page on Facebook by clicking here, or see their official response below:
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by humilitypays(m): 7:27am On Feb 18
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Donniefred(m): 7:36am On Feb 18
Our country is f.ucked!
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Miles300: 7:49am On Feb 18
Nigeria is coming to a halt , even to get international passport self na war , no booklet
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by infogenius(m): 8:07am On Feb 18
I don't want to believe this.
What then is the use of the
Naira Mastercard?
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by grandstar(m): 8:08am On Feb 18
This is devastating news. I now have to get a dollar card. Was hoping to make a few purchases next week. Buhari has finished the economy.
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by otitokoroleti: 8:26am On Feb 18
Try access bank
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Dhortunn(m): 8:43am On Feb 18
infogenius:
This News is Authentic! My close friend and colleague was affected yesterday. He was trying to pay a Merchant online with Paypal and was rejected severally.
I offered to give guides on how he could manoeuvre because i have once had issues with my account too but to no avail until he called me this morning to break the sad news.
He said CBN directed the Banks to stop due to the way "G Boys" were using Paypal for transactions. I was shocked ehn!
Now people running Online Jobs that involve transacting with Paypal will have to start sourcing for Credit Cards. What is life in Nigeria again!?
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Dhortunn(m): 8:44am On Feb 18
otitokoroleti:
Is Access Bank offering such services as of today please?
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by damseremie(m): 8:45am On Feb 18
I came here to post that I cant seem to be able to add my GTB MasterCard to my Paypal account and if anyone had experienced the same thing, Only for me to see this.
I tried it all through yesterday and it didnt work. I hoped it was an isolated case
Very sad to see that this is a permanent development
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by 989900: 8:51am On Feb 18
This is sad.
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by 989900: 8:53am On Feb 18
humilitypays:
The emboldened is heart wrenching.
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by checkengine(m): 8:59am On Feb 18
This is just taking Nigeria back to the 90s. If this action was taken because of G'boys like someone mentioned, then the CBN governor and his entire team needs to be shot in the head. Who cuts off the head because of headache? Cost of doing business and providing services will now quadriple.
Which way Nigeria?
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Franiey: 9:30am On Feb 18
This is damn painfull
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Osama10(m): 9:41am On Feb 18
Nigeria is gone.
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by humilitypays(m): 9:51am On Feb 18
otitokoroleti:Access bank too isn't working. All the banks have banned all foreign transactions on their naira card. They said you should open a dom account and then request for a dollar card if you want to make foreign payments....and now the question is how do you fund the dom account, of course using black market rate of $1 = NGN526
Seriously, APC, Buhari, Emiefele, CBN have failed Nigerians! The hardship is going to get tougher for Nigerians.
Imagine Nigerian youths hustling on their own to survive by doing small small businesses online can't do that again....they can't renew their domain names or hosting plans....they can't pay for foreign goods and services unless they patronize black market.
I think the real time for Nigerian youths to occupy the streets has come
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by humilitypays(m): 10:00am On Feb 18
Franiey:
Osama10:This deserves to be on the front page to let CBN and Osinbajo know that their harsh economy policies are killing more small businesses than the number of businesses or jobs they wish to create!
Many Nigerian youths work online...buying services on foreign websites and re-selling on other websites and making some profit to keep them going....now what does the government want them to do now Go stealing
Ambode is pursuing okadas even in Lagos streets, said he was going to ban Danfo buses....CBN is busy rolling out harsh financial policies, and EFCC keep claiming that they are recovering billions of $$$ without any positive effect on the economy as $1 goes for NGN520, what a history!!!
The Nigerian child has been murdered by the wicked politicians! This has nothing to do with fall in crude oil price, this is sheer incompetence and leadership weakness!!
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by bigtt76(f): 10:29am On Feb 18
No work, no good public facilities, no president etc yet they won't let the common man rest! I see voters apathy come 2019 idiots dem all.
humilitypays:
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:47am On Feb 18
To know I was about paying for ads is sad
Nigeria!
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by imrandbest(m): 10:57am On Feb 18
YoungRichRuler:
damseremie:
Dhortunn:
grandstar:
infogenius:
Its so sad to hear this but there will always to be a way round it.
You can use the link below to get a working virtual credit card with customized name and billing address
http://www.nairaland.com/3608337/get-reliable-usd-virtual-cards#53376241
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by humilitypays(m): 11:00am On Feb 18
imrandbest:At what rate I mean at what rate are you selling your $$$ to naira? Of course there are options of buying dollar from the black market....which makes things so expensive and difficult for the ordinary Nigerian youths.
So, tell us your rate
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Ogboraph(m): 11:18am On Feb 18
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Encrypted: 11:41am On Feb 18
Jeez !!
And i have recurrent bills to pay in dollars every month!. What do i do now?
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by WalkerMichael(m): 12:16pm On Feb 18
Now, this is the end ... Which way 9jaaa
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by DEGREE2466(m): 12:24pm On Feb 18
damseremie:
same here Bro.
tried to add gtb card to PayPal but no way.
Devil is a liar
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by checkengine(m): 3:29pm On Feb 18
It is finished. This is just the end. Who will bail the cat (Nigeria)?
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by pabon(m): 4:28pm On Feb 18
They wouldn't have done this if they were wise!
Anyways.
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by DEGREE2466(m): 4:32pm On Feb 18
pabon:
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by otunde4u(m): 4:41pm On Feb 18
I try to make payment using paypal throughout yesterday. All effort was in vain. Had to visit the bank spent more than 2hours. Nigeria which way to go? Western union and monegram also not working.... what next? [color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by NubiLove(m): 6:14pm On Feb 18
Hello, has GTB stopped all foreign (dollar) transactions with their mastercard or is it limited to paypal and facebook?
humilitypays:
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by humilitypays(m): 7:34pm On Feb 18
NubiLove:They stopped all foreign (dollar,etc) transactions on their Naira mastercard
|Re: Finally Gtbank Bans Use Of Their GT Mastercard On Paypal, Facebook, etc by Emmyk(m): 7:34pm On Feb 18
NubiLove:I believe it is limited to PayPal and Facebook as someone used his Gtbank for an International transaction few hours ago, I also used mine yesterday.
I'm just seeing this thread now, but earlier today, a friend told me UBA stopped too, here is the response I got, when I made enquiry from UBA account on Twitter.
I believe Gtbank and Access Bank still work fine.
