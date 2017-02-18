₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by yashau(m): 9:16am
All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-East yesterday ordered to governors in the zone nursing the ambition to join the ruling party to do so now or forget it.
http://sunnewsonline.com/defection-declare-now-or-forget-it-apc-tells-seast-govs/
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Young03: 9:20am
story
1 Like
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by yashau(m): 9:21am
hmmm-modified ftc on Saturday afternoon, unner Weldon there oooo....meanwhile An accident occurred today, 11 persons were injured, 12 died. So the Minister of Health promised to offer N5,000 to the injured and N6million to the dead for their funeral.
One of the injured got up and laid where the dead were...
One of the dead shouted, "Bros, go back to your place, do not bring confusion here, they have counted us already!"
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by tunderay(m): 9:21am
[Some of the party leaders from the zone who attended the meeting are former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani; Science and Technology Minister, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige; Imo Deputy Governor, Chief Eze Madumere; Senators Ifeanyi Ararume, Osita Izunazo, Uche Ekwunuife, Nkechi Nwaogu, Emma Anosike; and Chief George Moghalu.
Others are former Abia Deputy Governor, Chief Chris Akomas; Chief Ezekiel Izuogu; Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu; Chief Agunwa Anakwe; Enugu APC Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye; former APC guber candidate in Enugu, Chief Okey Ezea; for Enugu House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Eugene Odoh, among others]
So all these people are now part of the Islamic APC party? Wonders shall never end.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:35am
tunderay:They are all losers that lost elections,now looking for federal allawee
30 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by inourcare: 9:36am
Ok.
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by krendo: 9:42am
Lol
I am yet to see any evidence that APC can win a free and fair election in the south east
So don't understand the point of this altimatim
22 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Shawnpattern(m): 9:43am
APC altar call
come! before it is too late
the coming of EFCC is at hand
7 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Aufbauh(m): 9:56am
It is only the impoverished and brainwashed Ipob yoots shouting upanda calling the APC all manner of names thereby extending their days of adversity.
While the powerful and foresighted Igbos are strategically aligning with the center to actualize the realistic goals, the "Osus" are busy trying fruitlessly to give solidity to whirlwind.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by kITATITA: 9:58am
krendo:
APC can win Enugu. Most of the names on the list are from Enugu State. Besides, Enugu governor doesn't seem to have the charisma to motivate and mobilize voters. Ekweremadu wouldn't have been in the Senate today if not for the intervention of GEJ; former governor Chime was poised to sweep him away. In Enugu East, Senator Gilbert Nnaji can't stand Ken Nnamani and Jim Nwobodo.
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by DozieInc(m): 10:00am
Just raising dust.
2 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by omenkaLives: 10:02am
Na by force?
Yall should stop making noise; we still enjoying our Sheriff mix tapes.
DJ Akpa Amu on the beats!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by tunderay(m): 10:10am
omenkaLives:I am inviting DJ Jimmy Jatt to join .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Allsouls: 10:11am
All the names I saw can't even win their local ward, not to talk of state level.
its clear that minus IMO state APC can't win any governor sit in the east. Anambra pure litmus test.
The names I saw are politically irrelevant in Enugu state of today.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by discusant: 10:11am
The worst state - most underdeveloped - in the east is Imo governed by APC.
Move out of the Imo state capital, Owerri and see underdevelopment, as Okorocha makes Owerri zone the only area that merits development projects in his state.
Okorocha can even arrest any body in Imo state who suggests to Okorocha to extend development projects outside the state capital.
So why will any sane governor in the east join Okorocha's APC?
17 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by omenkaLives: 10:18am
Lalasticlala, hand dey pain you ni?
1 Like
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Biggty(m): 10:37am
So the Governors from the land of the Jews are showing interest in joining Apc
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by abouzaid: 10:53am
anambra election would be the litmus test. we're ready and down for them.
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Kingspin(m): 11:05am
This is madness. We are suppose to be in democracy and not demoncracy.
1 Like
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Allsouls: 11:28am
Is joining APC by force?, he should call names of the governors let know them if okorohausa is serious, all na apc propaganda.
Anambra election they will fail as usual after eating their money.
9 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by everozone: 11:30am
We are waiting for APC to come and try rubbish in the south east then we will show them what fire does with the ears of rat.
1 Like
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by philchudi: 11:40am
kITATITA:short d crapp.
Are from Enugu??
if not, live us alone....
8 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by saintgp(m): 11:46am
Anambra is Apga and apga is to me d likely political party of the igbos,so apc should forget about anambra state.
5 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Nukualofa: 11:55am
Aufbauh:what has APC done for your region where mortality and terrorism is high. Which APC governor can be used as a benchmark to tell us that party has good and result oriented individuals.
Take your garbage APC and keep it in your north where your PEOPLE still live in stone age.
Ipob youths are force to be reckoned with in SE because they constitute about 90% of the youths there so APC can't make a headway there
10 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:55am
saintgp:Instead of Apc to win Anambra,the home of Ojukwu,d headquarters of IPOB,Obiano would declare for IPOB.Apc won't even come 2nd in d election,that's why Ngige won't bother to contest. Anambra is APGA!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Aufbauh(m): 12:21pm
Nukualofa:
Let those Ipob miscreants keep crying blood for their redemption is afar.
Seems you're really desperate to know where i came from. Keep chasing the wind and don't be confuse by my moniker 'Aufbauh'.
The word 'Aufbau' is a German word and the 'h' depicts something peculiar to my profession.......wie gedt es dir
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by curvilicious: 12:41pm
Hayin declare wetin?
Mtchew party of calamities
2 Likes
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by curvilicious: 12:42pm
Aufbauh:
H for hospital
Are you a staff of Chimeric hospital and maternity?
1 Like
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by Vickiweezy(m): 12:43pm
Bullsh*t
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by BrutalJab: 12:44pm
Is it by force to join APC
Make una keep una devilish and demonic party for the dirty almajiris and brown roof afonjas that can be easily brainwashed with one Congo of rice + 200hundred naira.
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:44pm
They rather form new party dan join APC
|Re: Defection: Declare Now Or Forget It, APC Tells S/east Govs by venai(m): 12:46pm
APC sef ! Na by force?
