All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-East yesterday ordered to governors in the zone nursing the ambition to join the ruling party to do so now or forget it.



Imo State governor, Chief Rochas Okorocha said at the South East APC leaders meeting held in Enugu that the party would no longer tolerate continued prevarication by some governors from the zone who had indicated interest in joining the party.



Okorocha last week revealed that three governors in the region had approached him to join the APC, but he did not disclose the identities of the governors nor their party.



Giving reasons for asking the governors to join APC now, Okorocha explained that the APC in the four states of the region not occupied by the party cannot wait for these governors again as they have to fill up party positions towards taking over the states.



Okorocha regretted that Igbo did not play the right politics in 2015, which led to the systematic marginalisation of the region in the formation of the government at the centre.



He expressed optimism that with the entrance of political heavyweights in the region into APC, they would now take over the zone, saying that if former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo and former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani were in APC, Enugu State would have since been in their kitty.



Okorocha said that the South-East must join in the singing of the new song of change like its counterparts in the South-West and the North who are now reaping the benefits of their support to the party, saying that the Igbo got only the labour and science and technology ministries because the South-East did not do what they were supposed to do.



“We had nobody with us, we were rejected by all and called Boko Haram, but we were determined to get what is due to our people,” he said.



Explaining why he appointed Senator Ken Nnamani the leader of APC in the South-East at their Owerri meeting, the Imo governor said that he had earlier told Dr Ogbonnaya Onu not to accept ministerial appointment for him to remain at the leadership of the party.



He insisted that they needed a strong voice in the region that the other people would rally round to build the party.

Earlier in his welcome address, the APC National Vice Chairman, South-East, Hon Emma Eneukwu said the party would use the forthcoming Anambra governorship election as a litmus test of their strength in the region, saying that “our journey of taking over the South-East Government Houses must start from Anambra State.”



Eneukwu noted that the Enugu meeting afforded both the new and old members of the party the opportunity of sitting together for the first time to discuss party matters of mutual interest in the zone.



“It affords us the opportunity of collectively saying welcome on board to the ruling party to our distinguished political heavyweights who have now joined forces with us to enthrone government of change in the South-East,” he said.



Some of the party leaders from the zone who attended the meeting are former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani; Science and Technology Minister, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Labour Minister, Dr Chris Ngige; Imo Deputy Governor, Chief Eze Madumere; Senators Ifeanyi Ararume, Osita Izunazo, Uche Ekwunuife, Nkechi Nwaogu, Emma Anosike; and Chief George Moghalu.

Others are former Abia Deputy Governor, Chief Chris Akomas; Chief Ezekiel Izuogu; Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu; Chief Agunwa Anakwe; Enugu APC Chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye; former APC guber candidate in Enugu, Chief Okey Ezea; for Enugu House of Assembly Speaker, Chief Eugene Odoh, among others.

So all these people are now part of the Islamic APC party? Wonders shall never end. 9 Likes 1 Share

tunderay:

They are all losers that lost elections,now looking for federal allawee

Ok.

Lol



I am yet to see any evidence that APC can win a free and fair election in the south east



So don't understand the point of this altimatim 22 Likes

APC altar call

come! before it is too late

the coming of EFCC is at hand 7 Likes

It is only the impoverished and brainwashed Ipob yoots shouting upanda calling the APC all manner of names thereby extending their days of adversity.



While the powerful and foresighted Igbos are strategically aligning with the center to actualize the realistic goals, the "Osus" are busy trying fruitlessly to give solidity to whirlwind. 7 Likes 2 Shares

krendo:

Lol



I am yet to see any evidence that APC can win a free and fair election in the south east



So don't understand the point of this altimatim

APC can win Enugu. Most of the names on the list are from Enugu State. Besides, Enugu governor doesn't seem to have the charisma to motivate and mobilize voters. Ekweremadu wouldn't have been in the Senate today if not for the intervention of GEJ; former governor Chime was poised to sweep him away. In Enugu East, Senator Gilbert Nnaji can't stand Ken Nnamani and Jim Nwobodo.

Just raising dust.





Yall should stop making noise; we still enjoying our Sheriff mix tapes.



DJ Akpa Amu on the beats! Na by force?

omenkaLives:

Na by force?



Yall should stop making noise; we still enjoying our Sheriff mix tapes.



I am inviting DJ Jimmy Jatt to join .

All the names I saw can't even win their local ward, not to talk of state level.

its clear that minus IMO state APC can't win any governor sit in the east. Anambra pure litmus test.

The names I saw are politically irrelevant in Enugu state of today. 13 Likes 1 Share

The worst state - most underdeveloped - in the east is Imo governed by APC.



Move out of the Imo state capital, Owerri and see underdevelopment, as Okorocha makes Owerri zone the only area that merits development projects in his state.



Okorocha can even arrest any body in Imo state who suggests to Okorocha to extend development projects outside the state capital.



So why will any sane governor in the east join Okorocha's APC? 17 Likes

Lalasticlala, hand dey pain you ni? 1 Like

So the Governors from the land of the Jews are showing interest in joining Apc

anambra election would be the litmus test. we're ready and down for them.

This is madness. We are suppose to be in democracy and not demoncracy. 1 Like

Is joining APC by force?, he should call names of the governors let know them if okorohausa is serious, all na apc propaganda.



Anambra election they will fail as usual after eating their money. 9 Likes

We are waiting for APC to come and try rubbish in the south east then we will show them what fire does with the ears of rat. 1 Like

kITATITA:





short d crapp.

Are from Enugu??

if not, live us alone....



Are from Enugu??



if not, live us alone.... short d crapp.Are from Enugu??if not, live us alone.... 8 Likes

Anambra is Apga and apga is to me d likely political party of the igbos,so apc should forget about anambra state. 5 Likes

Aufbauh:

It is only the impoverished and brainwashed Ipob yoots shouting upanda calling the APC all manner of names thereby extending their days of adversity.



While the powerful and foresighted Igbos are strategically aligning with the center to actualize the realistic goals, the "Osus" are busy trying fruitlessly to give solidity to whirlwind. what has APC done for your region where mortality and terrorism is high. Which APC governor can be used as a benchmark to tell us that party has good and result oriented individuals.









Take your garbage APC and keep it in your north where your PEOPLE still live in stone age.







what has APC done for your region where mortality and terrorism is high. Which APC governor can be used as a benchmark to tell us that party has good and result oriented individuals.

Take your garbage APC and keep it in your north where your PEOPLE still live in stone age.

Ipob youths are force to be reckoned with in SE because they constitute about 90% of the youths there so APC can't make a headway there

saintgp:

Instead of Apc to win Anambra,the home of Ojukwu,d headquarters of IPOB,Obiano would declare for IPOB.Apc won't even come 2nd in d election,that's why Ngige won't bother to contest. Anambra is APGA!!!

Nukualofa:

what has APC done for your region where mortality and terrorism is high. Which APC governor can be used as a benchmark to tell us that party has good and result oriented individuals.









Take your garbage APC and keep it in your north where your PEOPLE still live in stone age.







Ipob youths are force to be reckoned with in SE because they constitute about 90% of the youths there so APC can't make a headway there

Let those Ipob miscreants keep crying blood for their redemption is afar.

Seems you're really desperate to know where i came from. Keep chasing the wind and don't be confuse by my moniker 'Aufbauh'.



Let those Ipob miscreants keep crying blood for their redemption is afar.

Seems you're really desperate to know where i came from. Keep chasing the wind and don't be confuse by my moniker 'Aufbauh'.

The word 'Aufbau' is a German word and the 'h' depicts something peculiar to my profession.......wie gedt es dir

Hayin declare wetin?

Mtchew party of calamities 2 Likes

Aufbauh:





Let those Ipob miscreants keep crying blood for their redemption is afar.

Seems you're really desperate to know where i came from. Keep chasing the wind and don't be confuse by my moniker 'Aufbauh'.



The word 'Aufbau' is a German word and the 'h' depicts something peculiar to my profession.......wie gedt es dir

H for hospital

H for hospital

Are you a staff of Chimeric hospital and maternity?

Bullsh*t





Make una keep una devilish and demonic party for the dirty almajiris and brown roof afonjas that can be easily brainwashed with one Congo of rice + 200hundred naira.



Make una keep una devilish and demonic party for the dirty almajiris and brown roof afonjas that can be easily brainwashed with one Congo of rice + 200hundred naira.

Nonsense

They rather form new party dan join APC