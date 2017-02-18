₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 02:17 PM
Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by itsdumebi(m): 10:32am
Youths angry over diversion of Amnesty funds
The Chairperson of Southern Governor's Wife Forum, Nneoma Okorocha was on a routine tour of dilapidated school buildings in Ohaji Egbema LGA in her capacity as the Chairman of the Amnesty Committee Constituted by her Husband, Governor Rochas Okorocha when her convoy was attacked by youths on February 10th.
Politics Nigeria learnt that Mrs Okorocha's itinerary met stiff resistance in Awarra part of Ohaji/Egbema when aggrieved youths of the area attacked her convoy. Apart from jeers and boos which greeted her convoy, stones and dangerous items were thrown at the vehicles that led her to the place.
On noticing that it was the convoy of the wife of the Governor who came in company of political leaders in the area, youths started hurling dangerous weapons at them forcing the cars to make a U-turn. The first lady's convoy, sensing danger, sped away quickly before torrents of stones landed at their vehicles. Some unlucky persons who were part of the convoy did not escape unhurt as part of their vehicles were damaged by flying missiles.
Okorocha's wife who was hurt and disappointed by the action of the rampaging youths was said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the APC leadership in the area led by the Deputy Chief of Staff ( Operations) for failure to be fully incharge and control the youths.
A member of the ISOPADEC Board from the Awarra Court Area, (name withheld) was also not lucky, as part of his vehicle was bashed by the rampaging youths who pursued the convoy until it left the community.
Politics Nigeria further discovered that the spontaneous reaction of the youths was based on the non fulfilment of several promises the Okorocha government made to the people since it came into power in 2011. Apart from the absence of electricity after years government assured of power supply, the area lacks other basic amenities like road, pipe borne water, health centres and good schools.
Investigation revealed that the people of Ohaji /Egbema witnessed public power supply before Okorocha came into power in 2011, but his entry to government house brought darkness to the area. The public power supply ISOPADEC paid in the past was stopped by Okorocha forcing PHCN /EEDC to stop power supply. The Governor had kicked against the state paying PHCN bills for a certain area.
More annoying to the people that warranted the violent conduct is the non fulfilment of the promises made to the repentant militants when they surrendered arms under the state government Amnesty Programme sometime last year. The Amnesty programme is under the watch of Nneoma Okorocha as the Chairman and Hon Kingsley Chima Uju, Deputy Chief of Staff from the Area as Vice Chairman.
But the aggressive youths accused the state government of deceit and using the Amnesty programme as a conduit pipe to siphon the 13% Oil derivation money paid into ISOPADEC account.
The aggressive youths further accused the state government of not instituting any measure to not only rehabilitate the repentant militants but also rehabilitate them after surrendering arms.
It would be recalled that at a celebrated occasion, armed youths and cultists surrendered their arms to embrace Amnesty Programme of the State government. Eight months after, nothing has come out of it fuelling speculations that the repentant militants have been tricked in the process.
Worried by the development, the government announced that it has paid N200 million to PHCN for reconnection of the area with power supply and another N20 million to rehabilitate the Ex- militants.
http://politicsngr.com/nneoma-okorocha-escapes-death-convoy-stoned-youths/
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Amiano(m): 10:38am
The only language dat Nigerian politicians understand is violence. Okoroawusa will listen to dem now
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by limeta(f): 10:40am
Okorocha's wife who was hurt and disappointed by the action of the rampaging youths was said to have expressed dissatisfaction with the APC leadership in the area led by the Deputy Chief of Staff ( Operations) for failure to be fully incharge and control the youths.
The time is now
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by dorry62(f): 10:41am
√ery good.
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by effty(m): 10:48am
Was there no matured igneous rocks to land her in the hospital?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Annie939(f): 10:59am
eyaaaaa madam sorry
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by omenkaLives: 11:00am
http://politicsngr.com/nneoma-okorocha-escapes-death-convoy-stoned-youths/She "escapes death"; like they meant to "kill her"?
How dumb can a headline be!
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Fuyoma: 11:03am
That fat chicken can consume allocation for a whole village
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Musampa73(m): 11:07am
Fuyoma:
I'm telling u
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by pornstar(m): 11:10am
Fuyoma:fatallity,..guy u wicked
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Vickiweezy(m): 12:51pm
Who else was expecting to see pictures of the incident or damages?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Factfinder1(f): 12:52pm
Good
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Dhaffs(m): 12:52pm
Hmmm,aunty simbiat,wia re thou ?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Badgers14: 12:52pm
Okorocha and his wife are SWALLOWING Imo state's resources. Look at how big they are..
Let the youth go and uproot olumo rock and dump it on their convoy. That Okorocha man is fraud.
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Jessicaseth(f): 12:53pm
This is bad. Violence is taking over the country
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by akanbiaa(m): 12:53pm
And how will that action make the youths get what they want?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Dhaffs(m): 12:53pm
Dis woman of dis man is .......wah did i say ?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:53pm
Why are the Okorochas so hated?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by GreatUniben: 12:54pm
Until youth starts lynching public office looters, until youths starts stoning public office thieves and stop lynching petty phone thieves, the country will never be good.
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by ovadozes(m): 12:55pm
Good
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by BrutalJab: 12:55pm
Okorohauasa deserve to die.
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Vision4God: 12:55pm
Hehehe
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Badgers14: 12:56pm
Jessicaseth:
Not supporting violence in a anyway but the justice system is very corrupt. How many ex governor or senator have been successfully convicted
Sometimes this "peaceful" "violence" is necessary because that's the only language the politicians understand.
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by Karlman: 12:59pm
WHEN YOU VOTE IN THE WRONG PARTY
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by venai(m): 1:00pm
Too bad! Na she be dem governor?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by ayindejimmy(m): 1:01pm
Angry mob stoned Okorocha's wife's convoy and got her injured but couldn't produce a single picture?!
Even Buhari in London shows us pictures
This is merely a propaganda
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by bantudra: 1:04pm
look at her...bleaching cream and fake hair..
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by fivestarrealty: 1:06pm
Atimes is understandable to take laws into your hands.
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by seguno2: 1:07pm
Is this the beginning of the revolt against the public servants who owe salaries and pensions to our parents?
Or is it just a warm up that will kind of fizzle out again?
Re: Youths Stone Nneoma Okorocha's Convoy In Imo Over Power Supply/Amnesty Funds by bantudra: 1:07pm
this polithiefians still dont understand that they work for us,and not we for them..we are not their slaves!!!... ..
basssstards...
