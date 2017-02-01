Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water (6196 Views)

This incident happened, last Tuesday, at about 10 am, at Iguma Street, Off Medical Stores Road, Benin, Edo State when 18-month-olds Isreal Buhari had complained to his mother that he was thirsty.



She being ignorant of the actual content of said plastic bottle mistook it for an identical one that her older kids had brought to the shop earlier, and feed him with kerosene thinking it was water. After his first gulp, Isreal was said to have immediately spat out the remaining kerosene from his mouth calling the attention of his mother. His eyes turned pure white as he screamed uncontrollably a few minutes after this.



With the aid of their neighbors, some volume of palm oil was immediately given to Isreal before he was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.



The father of the child Mr. Buhari Hassan, 36, also from Kogi State, was said to have been called to the hospital where he met the corpse of his only son.



smh

Piece of poo every where >

no smell/odour

too bad 7 Likes 1 Share

Mummy I sympathize with you



It saddened



May God give you fortitude to bear the irreparable loss



Take heart MA



To all mummies in the house you will not bury your children IJMN 15 Likes

Young03:

no smell/odour



too bad

Bros please pray for her !!!!!! Bros please pray for her !!!!!! 2 Likes

sarrki:



Bros please pray for her !!!!!!





This is the second time ur quoting me this morning

wetin happen? This is the second time ur quoting me this morningwetin happen? 3 Likes

Young03:





This is the second time ur quoting me this morning



wetin happen?

My brother nothing



Ow you dry ? My brother nothingOw you dry ?

Young03:





This is the second time ur quoting me this morning



wetin happen?

Ow u dey ? Ow u dey ?

Eyah

Sh!t happens





But did i see buhari on that post? But did i see buhari on that post? 2 Likes

Kerosene has smell so how come both women did not realize that it wasn't water? It also has an awful taste so I wonder how the child drank it without spitting it out



RIP fine baby. 3 Likes 2 Shares

She should have just given the child sachet water. Haba!



RIP

village people at work

May His soul rest in peace. May His soul rest in peace. 4 Likes

Lord have mercy! 1 Like

Really?

Anything named Buhari is always bad luck or evil. Chai 4 Likes

This is an unfortunate mistake. She shouldn't be careless with harmful substances

Pidgin2:

Kerosene has smell so how come both women did not realize that it wasn't water? It also has an awful taste so I wonder how the child drank it without spitting it out



RIP fine baby. Is stated that the child indeed spat some, unfortunately he gulped more which caused his death.



Shït happens!. Is stated that the child indeed spat some, unfortunately he gulped more which caused his death.Shït happens!. 2 Likes

sarrki:

Mummy I sympathize with you



It saddened



May God give you fortitude to bear the irreparable loss



Take heart MA



To all mummies in the house you will not bury your children IJMN Amen! Amen! 1 Like

RIP the child.



If it happened in the manner it's described, surely that was careless from the mother. Got to check what you're giving a child always 2 Likes 1 Share

haba.as kerosene smell reach.powers of her fathers house.ekoyo chichi Mary Sandra 1 Like

she dey mad....



Water and kerosine smell same way... Abi she no get nose to smell....







A drop of kerosine can smell for africa, a drop in a soup spoil dey soup forever..





She most be very careless and stupiid...











RIP to d innocent child. 5 Likes 2 Shares

sorry for the loss, though carelessness spotted. RIP to the dead.

O Lord!!!!!

Woman u aff kill ur own child ni ooh, in dis male born scarcity, chai

I do not blame the woman, nobody is above such mistake. It is lesson to everyone then

Sorry

how can u not know the difference between kero and water? mere looking at it will tell u