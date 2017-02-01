₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by londonrivals: 10:33am
Mother and locally hired kerosene retailer, Mrs. Ata Buhari responded to the cry of her baby that was thirsty for water with the content of a plastic beverage bottle laying in her store. This will, unfortunately, lead to the killing of her only son of four children.
This incident happened, last Tuesday, at about 10 am, at Iguma Street, Off Medical Stores Road, Benin, Edo State when 18-month-olds Isreal Buhari had complained to his mother that he was thirsty.
She being ignorant of the actual content of said plastic bottle mistook it for an identical one that her older kids had brought to the shop earlier, and feed him with kerosene thinking it was water. After his first gulp, Isreal was said to have immediately spat out the remaining kerosene from his mouth calling the attention of his mother. His eyes turned pure white as he screamed uncontrollably a few minutes after this.
With the aid of their neighbors, some volume of palm oil was immediately given to Isreal before he was rushed to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.
The father of the child Mr. Buhari Hassan, 36, also from Kogi State, was said to have been called to the hospital where he met the corpse of his only son.
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/mother-accidentally-kills-her-son-after.html
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by temitemi1(m): 10:34am
smh
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by 14teenK(m): 10:35am
Piece of poo every where >
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Young03: 10:37am
no smell/odour
too bad
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by sarrki(m): 10:37am
Mummy I sympathize with you
It saddened
May God give you fortitude to bear the irreparable loss
Take heart MA
To all mummies in the house you will not bury your children IJMN
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by sarrki(m): 10:38am
Young03:
Bros please pray for her !!!!!!
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Young03: 10:40am
sarrki:This is the second time ur quoting me this morning
wetin happen?
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by sarrki(m): 10:44am
Young03:
My brother nothing
Ow you dry ?
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by sarrki(m): 10:46am
Young03:
Ow u dey ?
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by emeijeh(m): 11:02am
Eyah
Sh!t happens
But did i see buhari on that post?
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Pidgin2(f): 11:17am
Kerosene has smell so how come both women did not realize that it wasn't water? It also has an awful taste so I wonder how the child drank it without spitting it out
RIP fine baby.
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by JackBaueress1(f): 12:40pm
She should have just given the child sachet water. Haba!
RIP
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by veekid(m): 12:53pm
village people at work
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Vickiweezy(m): 12:54pm
londonrivals:
May His soul rest in peace.
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Oyind17: 12:54pm
Lord have mercy!
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by prettythicksme(m): 12:54pm
Really?
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by BrutalJab: 12:54pm
Anything named Buhari is always bad luck or evil. Chai
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Jessicaseth(f): 12:54pm
This is an unfortunate mistake. She shouldn't be careless with harmful substances
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Benita27(f): 12:54pm
Pidgin2:Is stated that the child indeed spat some, unfortunately he gulped more which caused his death.
Shït happens!.
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Oyind17: 12:56pm
sarrki:Amen!
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by btoks: 12:56pm
RIP the child.
If it happened in the manner it's described, surely that was careless from the mother. Got to check what you're giving a child always
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by PapaZeus(m): 12:56pm
haba.as kerosene smell reach.powers of her fathers house.ekoyo chichi Mary Sandra
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by optional1(f): 12:57pm
she dey mad....
Water and kerosine smell same way... Abi she no get nose to smell....
A drop of kerosine can smell for africa, a drop in a soup spoil dey soup forever..
She most be very careless and stupiid...
RIP to d innocent child.
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by venai(m): 12:58pm
sorry for the loss, though carelessness spotted. RIP to the dead.
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Vision4God: 12:58pm
O Lord!!!!!
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Dhaffs(m): 12:59pm
Woman u aff kill ur own child ni ooh, in dis male born scarcity, chai
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by okochaik: 12:59pm
I do not blame the woman, nobody is above such mistake. It is lesson to everyone then
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by swtman: 1:01pm
Sorry
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by ceejay80s(m): 1:01pm
how can u not know the difference between kero and water? mere looking at it will tell u
Re: Mother Accidentally Kills Her Son After Giving Him Kerosene Instead Of Water by Pidgin2(f): 1:01pm
Benita27:Ok
