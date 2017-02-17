₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,582 members, 3,372,268 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 02:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) (4204 Views)
350 Imams Pray For Buhari's Recovery / LATEST !!! South-east APC Women Hold National Prayer For Buhari’s Recovery / Daura People Hail Buhari As He Attends Prayer In His Hometown(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by sar33: 10:46am
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Danlami,a prayer session was organised in Daura for God to grant President Buhari good health and quick recovery.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the screenshot below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/daura-people-organise-prayer-for.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by sar33: 10:47am
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by sar33: 10:47am
sar33:more
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by madridguy(m): 10:57am
MUSTAJAB.
1 Like
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by PapaBaby: 11:47am
Am organizing a prayer section tomorrow for Buhari not to return.
Osibanjo is doing great, Thanks.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Dildo(m): 11:56am
They kill other tribes who does not follow their Muslim belief but are asking the same people they kill to pray for their own who is incapacitated to get well.Una never allah.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Jessicaseth(f): 12:56pm
I wish the President a good health.
Hello nairaland it's good to be here.
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by ephi123(f): 12:56pm
But they won't pray for good governance.
3 Likes
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by SalamRushdie: 12:56pm
What Daura people need to do is beg thier son to resign so Nigeria can survive ..It's not funny again joor
2 Likes
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:56pm
After the prayer send him two calabash of fura da nunu and fried cow meat...he will get well sharp sharp
1 Like
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Dhaffs(m): 12:56pm
Sai baba , baba u must finish yur tenure,kilode ?qeh well soon
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:57pm
VEGETABLE NA VEGETABLE
2 Likes
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Oyind17: 12:57pm
Get well soon
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by smogup: 12:58pm
WHO CARES?
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by jesus500(m): 12:58pm
Black man and religion, Has prayer ever helped humanity? We place too much importance on religion and its killing us slowly.
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Oyind17: 12:58pm
engrpheleeks:Sharrap your dirty, stinking mouth! Be tolerant of others religion. Idiot
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by BrutalJab: 12:58pm
Why are they praying for someone that is not even sick to get well?
I'm not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by ekems2017(f): 12:58pm
Pray hard o!
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Nathdoug(m): 12:59pm
The problem we are having is the north....i wish we can jus separate from the people...what even brought us together in the ist place this people look so different from other nigerians..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Omeokachie: 1:01pm
But they said he is hale, hearty, and chatty!
So what is the need for this prayer na?
1 Like
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by titusenes: 1:01pm
E no concern me
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Raptureminded(m): 1:02pm
I pray he recovers...
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by lizzycreations(m): 1:02pm
sorry, is bubu still alive
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by mmsen: 1:02pm
Someone please show me an example of where prayer has improved a situation.
I can personally think of tens of cases where people have prayed for good health and it hasn't happened.
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by ednut1(m): 1:02pm
like 2pac once said. go ahead and scream to *** he cant hear u
1 Like
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by HQuadreal(m): 1:04pm
Jessicaseth:Ekabo.
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:05pm
Jessicaseth:Welcome to nairaland,, home of Bleep and fun
1 Like
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:07pm
Jessicaseth:following u already,, let me be ur ist
|Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:08pm
titusenes:people like wahala sha
Buhari Should Take Over The Control Of Efcc Operations / Nigeria Will Not Divide - David Mark / Abia To Probe Orji Kalu's Tenure
Viewing this topic: EwejeOyewole(m), Nnamdionu1, kelvine(m), ginggerxy, joepepsy(m), larrymoore1(m), fatemmy(f), drakeli, kellystech(m), jossy874(m), oluscofield(m), thinkdip(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6