Source: From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Danlami,a prayer session was organised in Daura for God to grant President Buhari good health and quick recovery.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the screenshot belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/daura-people-organise-prayer-for.html?m=1 2 Likes

sar33:

More more more

MUSTAJAB. 1 Like

Am organizing a prayer section tomorrow for Buhari not to return.

Osibanjo is doing great, Thanks. 20 Likes 4 Shares

They kill other tribes who does not follow their Muslim belief but are asking the same people they kill to pray for their own who is incapacitated to get well.Una never allah. 8 Likes 2 Shares

I wish the President a good health.



Hello nairaland it's good to be here.

But they won't pray for good governance. 3 Likes

What Daura people need to do is beg thier son to resign so Nigeria can survive ..It's not funny again joor 2 Likes

After the prayer send him two calabash of fura da nunu and fried cow meat...he will get well sharp sharp 1 Like

, baba u must finish yur tenure,kilode ?qeh well soon Sai baba, baba u must finish yur tenure,kilode ?qeh well soon

VEGETABLE NA VEGETABLE VEGETABLE NA VEGETABLE 2 Likes

Get well soon

WHO CARES?

Black man and religion, Has prayer ever helped humanity? We place too much importance on religion and its killing us slowly.

engrpheleeks:

Islam is demonic Sharrap your dirty, stinking mouth! Be tolerant of others religion. Idiot Sharrap your dirty, stinking mouth! Be tolerant of others religion. Idiot 2 Likes 1 Share





I'm not understanding Why are they praying for someone that is not even sick to get well?I'm not understanding 1 Like

Pray hard o!

The problem we are having is the north....i wish we can jus separate from the people...what even brought us together in the ist place this people look so different from other nigerians.. 2 Likes 1 Share

But they said he is hale, hearty, and chatty!

So what is the need for this prayer na? 1 Like

E no concern me

I pray he recovers...

sorry, is bubu still alive

Someone please show me an example of where prayer has improved a situation.



I can personally think of tens of cases where people have prayed for good health and it hasn't happened.

like 2pac once said. go ahead and scream to *** he cant hear u 1 Like

Jessicaseth:

Jessicaseth:

Jessicaseth:

