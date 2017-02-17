₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,582 members, 3,372,268 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 02:18 PM

Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) (4204 Views)

350 Imams Pray For Buhari's Recovery / LATEST !!! South-east APC Women Hold National Prayer For Buhari’s Recovery / Daura People Hail Buhari As He Attends Prayer In His Hometown(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by sar33: 10:46am
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Danlami,a prayer session was organised in Daura for God to grant President Buhari good health and quick recovery.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the screenshot below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/daura-people-organise-prayer-for.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by sar33: 10:47am
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/daura-people-organise-prayer-for.html?m=1

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by sar33: 10:47am
sar33:
More
more

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by madridguy(m): 10:57am
MUSTAJAB.

1 Like

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by PapaBaby: 11:47am
Am organizing a prayer section tomorrow for Buhari not to return.
Osibanjo is doing great, Thanks.

20 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Dildo(m): 11:56am
They kill other tribes who does not follow their Muslim belief but are asking the same people they kill to pray for their own who is incapacitated to get well.Una never allah.

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Jessicaseth(f): 12:56pm
I wish the President a good health.

Hello nairaland it's good to be here.
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by ephi123(f): 12:56pm
But they won't pray for good governance.

3 Likes

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by SalamRushdie: 12:56pm
What Daura people need to do is beg thier son to resign so Nigeria can survive ..It's not funny again joor

2 Likes

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:56pm
After the prayer send him two calabash of fura da nunu and fried cow meat...he will get well sharp sharp

1 Like

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Dhaffs(m): 12:56pm
Sai baba grin, baba u must finish yur tenure,kilode ?qeh well soon
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by BUHARIISCURSED: 12:57pm
grin VEGETABLE NA VEGETABLE grin

2 Likes

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Oyind17: 12:57pm
Get well soon
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by smogup: 12:58pm
WHO CARES? angry
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by jesus500(m): 12:58pm
Black man and religion, Has prayer ever helped humanity? We place too much importance on religion and its killing us slowly.
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Oyind17: 12:58pm
engrpheleeks:
Islam is demonic
Sharrap your dirty, stinking mouth! Be tolerant of others religion. Idiot

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by BrutalJab: 12:58pm
Why are they praying for someone that is not even sick to get well?

I'm not understanding

1 Like

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by ekems2017(f): 12:58pm
Pray hard o!
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Nathdoug(m): 12:59pm
The problem we are having is the north....i wish we can jus separate from the people...what even brought us together in the ist place this people look so different from other nigerians..

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Omeokachie: 1:01pm
But they said he is hale, hearty, and chatty!
So what is the need for this prayer na?

1 Like

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by titusenes: 1:01pm
E no concern me

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Raptureminded(m): 1:02pm
I pray he recovers...
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by lizzycreations(m): 1:02pm
sorry, is bubu still alive
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by mmsen: 1:02pm
Someone please show me an example of where prayer has improved a situation.

I can personally think of tens of cases where people have prayed for good health and it hasn't happened.
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by ednut1(m): 1:02pm
like 2pac once said. go ahead and scream to *** he cant hear u

1 Like

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by HQuadreal(m): 1:04pm
Jessicaseth:
I wish the President a good health.
Hello nairaland it's good to be here.
Ekabo.
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:05pm
Jessicaseth:
I wish the President a good health.

Hello nairaland it's good to be here.
Welcome to nairaland,, home of Bleep and fun

1 Like

Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:07pm
Jessicaseth:
I wish the President a good health.

Hello nairaland it's good to be here.
following u already,, let me be ur ist
Re: Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics) by Naughtytboy: 1:08pm
titusenes:
E no concern me
people like wahala sha

(0) (1) (Reply)

Buhari Should Take Over The Control Of Efcc Operations / Nigeria Will Not Divide - David Mark / Abia To Probe Orji Kalu's Tenure

Viewing this topic: EwejeOyewole(m), Nnamdionu1, kelvine(m), ginggerxy, joepepsy(m), larrymoore1(m), fatemmy(f), drakeli, kellystech(m), jossy874(m), oluscofield(m), thinkdip(m) and 40 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.