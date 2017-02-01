Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk (19123 Views)

Ms Damn. She is very influential on Instagram where she boasts of over a million followers, even bigger than some of our celebrities down here. (Don Jazzy follows her too)



She specializes in twerking and known for doing the '#walktwerkclapaway' as seen on her Instagram bio. She is very proud of her Nigeria heritage and she refers to herself as the 'Naija Princess' which she includes on over 70% of the contents on her page.



She is also known to be very friendly with Nigerian guys on social media. She has a page on Connect Pal where each member pays about $12 dollars per month just to watch her dance seductively and display her bosom and bum.



According to reports, her page has thousands of subscribers making her a very rich young girl who merely sits back at home to smile to the bank without a regular job.



The curvy young lady who has a passion for stripping is also into event promotions as she is invited to nightclubs and other social gatherings to serve as a centre of attraction with handsome rewards.

Much personal details about her real names, education and family background remain fuzzy.





See more photos of Ms Damn below:





What an awesome job! 5 Likes

I am already a fan.. 15 Likes

@lastPic. so nah she get dat arse wey Crazeclown wan die for inside one of his skit. lol 42 Likes 2 Shares



Her head safe her say she no dey Nigeria, who wan pay 12 X 500 = 6k to watch stripper for this recession wey olosho dey everywhere





BRING UR PHYSICAL ITUNES GIFTCARD TO ME International AshawoHer head safe her say she no dey Nigeria, who wan pay 12 X 500 = 6k to watch stripper for this recession wey olosho dey everywhere 12 Likes 1 Share

She is beautiful and well endowed. I am working on my abs. I want to get my hips out but not as much as this 14 Likes 1 Share

Blood of God...see waist...if angels can come down from heaven because of women who am I... 7 Likes

So dummy abi dammy is a LovePeddler I didn't realise we were celebrating whores on Nairaland now 12 Likes

when twerking goes extinct,how will she survive.......what a pity. 8 Likes

what a job 1 Like

How much to fvck? You can turn me on and leave me like that. Never!

darkenkach:

I am already a fan.. darkenkach:

I am already a fan.. You are a gunner You are a gunner 4 Likes

Smh



We are giving away Airtime today on Hmmmm.We are giving away Airtime today on www.blackberrybabes.com

Na wah oh. Nigerians and scamming. This pix is the pix of a badoo girl asking me for money. Becos of yansh, I almost fall mugu. 24 Likes

Fake ass..filled with silicon... Arse don't freak me anymore cos 60% of arse in U.S are fake 14 Likes

Jessicaseth:

She is beautiful and well endowed. I am working on my abs. I want to get my hips out but not as much as this

Damn! See dimples. I've always wanted a couple. Where can I get mine too? Damn! See dimples. I've always wanted a couple. Where can I get mine too?

So make we wear............. 4 her abi? 1 Like

Dirty, I don't like

Nobody should even dare criticize her because she's a real booty entrepreneur.

There is something weird about her ass, it just doesnt excite me and i dont know why, could be fake or maybe because it has a "public" price tag There is something weird about her ass, it just doesnt excite me and i dont know why, could be fake or maybe because it has a "public" price tag 4 Likes

Let's do it this way $15 * N500 = N7500.



ME go pay her to shake her yansh for N7500..



I no go do am

Sisi Damilola kare o.



Beautiful girl.

I need that figure 8... Gym gym gym

Nairaland just promoted her more......$12 = over 6k. Okay

darkenkach:

I am already a fan.. You have becomes Her fans to gain what? Nonses You have becomes Her fans to gain what? Nonses 5 Likes

badassProdigy:

http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/meet-damilola-endowed-naijaprincess-who.html?m=1 what a way to make money. Better choice dey, no gree do

This is what I mean by 'using what you have to get what you want' and nairaland just gave her another 1million followers

OBOY.....If dis one give you lap dance.....sperm no go remain for your wife again 4 Likes

OLOSHO 2 Likes