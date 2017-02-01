₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by badassProdigy(m): 11:16am
This Nigerian lady based in the United States of America is simply recognized as Ms Damn. She is very influential on Instagram where she boasts of over a million followers, even bigger than some of our celebrities down here. (Don Jazzy follows her too)
She specializes in twerking and known for doing the '#walktwerkclapaway' as seen on her Instagram bio. She is very proud of her Nigeria heritage and she refers to herself as the 'Naija Princess' which she includes on over 70% of the contents on her page.
She is also known to be very friendly with Nigerian guys on social media. She has a page on Connect Pal where each member pays about $12 dollars per month just to watch her dance seductively and display her bosom and bum.
According to reports, her page has thousands of subscribers making her a very rich young girl who merely sits back at home to smile to the bank without a regular job.
The curvy young lady who has a passion for stripping is also into event promotions as she is invited to nightclubs and other social gatherings to serve as a centre of attraction with handsome rewards.
Much personal details about her real names, education and family background remain fuzzy.
See more photos of Ms Damn below:
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/meet-damilola-endowed-naijaprincess-who.html?m=1
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by badassProdigy(m): 11:16am
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Dgunnerz(m): 11:27am
What an awesome job!
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by darkenkach(m): 11:32am
I am already a fan..
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by PapiNigga: 12:41pm
@lastPic. so nah she get dat arse wey Crazeclown wan die for inside one of his skit. lol
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by willian10: 1:03pm
International Ashawo
Her head safe her say she no dey Nigeria, who wan pay 12 X 500 = 6k to watch stripper for this recession wey olosho dey everywhere
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Jessicaseth(f): 1:03pm
She is beautiful and well endowed. I am working on my abs. I want to get my hips out but not as much as this
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Nathdoug(m): 1:03pm
Blood of God...see waist...if angels can come down from heaven because of women who am I...
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by loadedvibes: 1:04pm
So dummy abi dammy is a LovePeddler I didn't realise we were celebrating whores on Nairaland now
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by SAVEDBABA(m): 1:04pm
when twerking goes extinct,how will she survive.......what a pity.
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Sleykan: 1:05pm
what a job
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by 2sydoflyf(m): 1:05pm
How much to fvck? You can turn me on and leave me like that. Never!
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Lerato12: 1:05pm
darkenkach:
darkenkach:You are a gunner
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by babyfaceafrica(m): 1:05pm
Smh
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by bbbabes: 1:06pm
Hmmmm.
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by 24SEVEN: 1:06pm
Na wah oh. Nigerians and scamming. This pix is the pix of a badoo girl asking me for money. Becos of yansh, I almost fall mugu.
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Pluto16(m): 1:06pm
Fake ass..filled with silicon... Arse don't freak me anymore cos 60% of arse in U.S are fake
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Ioannes(m): 1:06pm
Jessicaseth:
Damn! See dimples. I've always wanted a couple. Where can I get mine too?
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by etinanguy(m): 1:06pm
So make we wear............. 4 her abi?
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by PriNceNova: 1:06pm
Dirty, I don't like
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by adrianstylez(m): 1:06pm
Nobody should even dare criticize her because she's a real booty entrepreneur.
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by soberdrunk(m): 1:07pm
There is something weird about her ass, it just doesnt excite me and i dont know why, could be fake or maybe because it has a "public" price tag
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Thisis2raw(m): 1:07pm
Let's do it this way $15 * N500 = N7500.
ME go pay her to shake her yansh for N7500..
I no go do am
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Ioannes(m): 1:07pm
Sisi Damilola kare o.
Beautiful girl.
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Pearly255(f): 1:07pm
I need that figure 8... Gym gym gym
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by sunnyside16(m): 1:07pm
Nairaland just promoted her more......$12 = over 6k. Okay
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Alhkerimu(m): 1:07pm
darkenkach:You have becomes Her fans to gain what? Nonses
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by youngkinz: 1:07pm
what a way to make money. Better choice dey, no gree do
badassProdigy:
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by egorov(m): 1:08pm
This is what I mean by 'using what you have to get what you want' and nairaland just gave her another 1million followers
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by 14teenK(m): 1:08pm
OBOY.....If dis one give you lap dance.....sperm no go remain for your wife again
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by WINNERMENTALITY: 1:08pm
OLOSHO
|Re: Meet Dammy: The Endowed Naijaprincess Who Charges Guys $12 To Watch Her Twerk by Haute: 1:08pm
What?! Why would I pay $12 to watch her twerk when I can watch LuvU2 beam her priceless smile at me all day long.
