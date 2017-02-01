₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,582 members, 3,372,267 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 02:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons (8295 Views)
Reasons Seun Egbegbe’s Phone Theft Denial Don't Add Up / Seun Egbegbe Reacts To IPhones Theft Allegation That Trailed Him / Seun Egbegbe: "I Was Accused Of Stealing IPhones & Beaten Up". Police Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by JamieNaija: 12:19pm
A week after arriving Ikoyi Prisons, suspected serial thief, Seun Egbegbe is settling well behind the high walls.
.
.
Since his arrival at the medium security prison, the music and movie promoter accused of swindling over 30 bureau de change operators between August 2015 and February 2, 2017, is receiving guests and eating well.
Encomium.ng reports that insiders they spoke with yesterday (Friday, February 17) revealed that the controversial socialite facing another case of nine iPhone handsets theft has not shaved since his
detention on Friday, February 10.
The Ikoyi Prisons where he’s sharing the general cell with about 50 inmates, is a far cry from his 3-bedroom flat on Gbemisola Street in Ikeja where he has four automobiles at his beck and call.
Encomium.ng visited in the afternoon of Friday, February 17, and reports they saw one of Seun's visitors who claimed Egbegbe will be ‘bailed’ next week.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/film-maker-seun-egbegbe-coping-well-in.html
lalasticlala fynestboi missyb3
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by waleadex(m): 12:29pm
Could be his 5th time in prisons...
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by fuckingAyaya(m): 12:33pm
this man prefers a self contain in ikoyiprison to 3bedroom flat in Ikeja. there is problem in the Land.he whom the gods want to kill first maketh him mad
3 Likes
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by DozieInc(m): 12:40pm
E don turn GOC there.
1 Like
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Scream(m): 1:19pm
Yeah...he should remain there, that's where he belongs.
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Mruptolink: 1:43pm
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by lonelydora(m): 1:43pm
His family should all gather and seek for forgiveness from his ex whom he offended. They should beg her to undo whatever she has done to this kleptomaniac.
1 Like
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by sugarbelly4: 1:44pm
oops..i pity him tho! In Other news See Top 10 Nigeria Female Celebrities That Love To Show Off Their Cleavage.Number 1 will surprise u (Photos)
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by TINALETC3(f): 1:44pm
4rm Palace 2 prison
1 Like
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by seankay(m): 1:44pm
Of course you can be called a big thief if you haven't being to the Prison. He will be augmenting him theft skills in there trust me
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Mouthgag: 1:44pm
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by johnstar(m): 1:44pm
Coping well?
Dey should put him inside maximum prison
Stupi1d afonja boi, using jazz to dupe ppl
3 Likes
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by unclezuma: 1:44pm
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by adolphtin: 1:44pm
lonelydora:
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Keneking: 1:45pm
Pictures or adonbelivit
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by vickthourh(m): 1:45pm
the serial thief...
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by owobokiri(m): 1:45pm
Seems there is where he rightly belongs..He would have committed another one if he was let loose..
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Vickiweezy(m): 1:45pm
JamieNaija:
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Nixiepie(f): 1:45pm
Then he should be there forever
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by passyhansome(m): 1:45pm
.
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by tillaman(m): 1:46pm
Since 2015
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by moscobabs(m): 1:46pm
when u get to where u belong
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by SAVEDBABA(m): 1:46pm
he get choice
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Iamabimbola: 1:46pm
At least he's living on the island , u all re making noise from the mainland
1 Like
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by danasjoe1: 1:46pm
Make dem no bail the guy so that e head go chill small..
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by lonelydora(m): 1:47pm
unclezuma:
No GIF today?
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by lonelydora(m): 1:47pm
[quote author=adolphtin post=53826582][/quote]
Why?
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by passyhansome(m): 1:47pm
On behalf of we the AFONJAS AND BROWN ROOF, we wish to congratulate our BROTHER Seun on his entry to Ikoyi prison we wish him well
1 Like
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by oweman: 1:48pm
he should enjoy his stay in the prison as that is the right place for him .
He sure behind the bar's .
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by martineverest(m): 1:48pm
fear auchi women and auchi juju
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by Paulpaulpaul(m): 1:48pm
That monent when you ex called and said, "You will hear from my native doctor". Just know that yours has bocome like this vehicle
1 Like
|Re: Film Maker Seun Egbegbe Coping Well In Ikoyi Prisons by unclezuma: 1:49pm
lonelydora:
1 Like
Chris Anyanwu – 50 Greatest Nigerians Of All Time? / Good News In Politics And The Society / Nsikan
Viewing this topic: ichommy(m), Onyochejohn(f), Comjul(m), Jexyme(f), Dikolas(m), qloreal, givemedatin, Godprotectigbo5(f), Cousim(m), Josephamstrong1(m), bigerboy200, akara(m), Dondbuzor, lolexzy, PetrePan(m), citrate(f), funshint(m), Olive33, DIVIPRO, lifeisbeautiful, Dicksonpal, Snowstorm, numerouno01(m), omogin(f), writemeshyahoo, Jpasmac(m), Cupidkc(m), mokane28, snezBaba, Vickiweezy(m), babyhrt(m), Olamiplenty1, 9PBLIVE(m), Scetrocom, adioolayi(m), benmon(m), blont(m), ncoolsome(m), 1shortblackboy, Paschal55(m), Lexusgs430, dannywest, JoyousJ(f), ecdcyber, mjlbabajide(m), peterswagg(m), Xpensively(m), nobsalis(f), codeb(m), tayolak(m), username226, rodrirodri(m), phemsie(m), Cchuks27(m), JohnieWalker2, Compliance(m), eDoctorr(m), pinpinkay(m), akinjuly77(m), Figs(m), chubbygal(f), Agadsman(m), critic(m), Zhirinovsky, uptoHim(m), SalJay(m), scarffield(m), TheNas, kayzbrian(m), xpensivepearl(f), AutoReportNG2, Asabaman(m), okitz4(m), shadow88, OlaSalo(m), aniland, summerflame(m), Handsomecutepie, DrJossy(m), sirAmeh(m), Mynd44, Frankbaro(m), Vizzim(m), teepain, supernigga(m), kennyone, Naughtytboy, K08(m), barny95, Don2478, Dekmankind(m), yusakins(m), Scrooge(m), nosa2(m), dubxy(m), Twallace, packaging, olushevy05, ABJ4Real(m), oluwashegun01(m), BUHARIISCURSED, makan85(m), berryprety(f), Yinkey6(m), 3plet, tmgold007(f), Stevengerd(m), ugohemma, Mariammi(f), Davny, Crazytrump(m), gen2briz(m), Ibcdesigns(m), olalaycon(m), kefidoh(m), redcliff, donsteady(m), 3seriez(m), Tloc(m), soyoyeyemi(m), DavidEsq(m), Bamidupe20(f), Papasmal(m), Kekostic(m), ayoappeal10(m), harryobi, Swizdoe(m), unclezuma, ephi123(f), umuokezie(m), dyabman(m), wasd4luv(m), petroldollar, teeorume(m), Thatitan234(m), Cire80, mocash, Negro1986, Sirdonc(m), Pato23(m), Obaradikegwu(m), MzMessiTohBadt(f), akalatolulope(m), benueguy(m), maxiuc(m), akandedayo1(m), NovusHomo(m), Haywhy433(m), queensenglish91, Turaki4Presiden, Mpeace(m), PHILMEE, babyfaceafrica(m), Ibman, TheSlyone2(m), cooleo(m), deeplow, A4dams(m), Passy089(m), Zinny25(f), willy30(m), johnson232 and 356 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 44