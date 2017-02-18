₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by aminulive: 12:52pm
A commercial motorcyclist is currently cooling off in a police detention cell after beheading a schoolboy. According to Lola Ajibole, the deceased was kidnapped and then beheaded by the motorcyclist on his way to school.
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by larrswag: 12:56pm
..poverty na bsstard
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by DozieInc(m): 12:56pm
This one should be skinned alive.
11 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Israeljones(m): 1:02pm
larrswag:You and ur likes need to to shut tha hell up..
no extent of poverty should warrant or make someone think of doing evil like this...
dont blame this on poverty.. this is just pure evil....
67 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by nNEOo(m): 1:07pm
And he is still breathing fine
6 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by ihejimagha(f): 1:18pm
They should cut him a little on the neck and oda parts of his body, give him some days and cut oda parts again, till he dies. He will soon call the devil. Bastard
3 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by dorry62(f): 1:22pm
My tummy! *pukes*
7 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by dorry62(f): 1:23pm
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by saint7000: 1:26pm
Afonjas and ritualism are like 5 and 6....inseparable! I'm the this Afonja ritualist is on Nairaland jumping from one IPOB thread to another. SMH
33 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by GuyWise(m): 1:26pm
Name?? checked!!!
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by OmidinaKayode: 1:27pm
We yoruba muslims love human heads so much, it costs only N1,500 in jankara market.
13 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Jabioro: 1:31pm
Put him in a big pot with water, cover the idiot then put fire..let him die gradually..
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by emvico(m): 1:52pm
AFONJA again
2 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by herzern(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by KingSarzy: 4:27pm
Jesus is Lord
1 Like
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Bilabong(m): 4:27pm
what is all this one?
just because buhari is not around abi?
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by ajanma2(m): 4:27pm
afonjas..dey will Neva change..they should cut off his head too or bury him alive...where are the ppl who does jungle justice?come here ASAP ur services r needed...Tufiakwa for afonjas
2 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by wizzlyd(m): 4:28pm
[sup][/sup]
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by ip2121918021(m): 4:28pm
f
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Opistorincos(m): 4:28pm
Wtf , the quick money syndrome is getting out of hand
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Dandsome: 4:29pm
Where is the suspect from??
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by swtman: 4:29pm
People get mnd ooo
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by TwerkingSquirrel(m): 4:30pm
whatever or whoever brought humans into existenCe made a great mistake and I join in the grieve .!!!!!!!! Wicked souls everywhere!!!!!
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by obembet(m): 4:30pm
Buhari!!!!
You need to come back home and see what is happening
Only God can protect us in this Nation
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 4:30pm
He should be buried alive in a public place with his head sticking out of the ground so that people can do whatever they want with the bastard whenever they see him. I would so love to kick his eyeballs into his skull.
2 Likes
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by doyinbaby(f): 4:30pm
He deserves the hottest part of hell,bastard
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 4:31pm
Israeljones:
Please don't mind folks like him.
They would see rape and be saying "Konji na bastard"
Yet they have mothers, aunties and sisters at home.
If it was his brother that was beheaded, will he say "poverty na bastard?
Evil should never be condoned.
RIP , poor boy!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by obembet(m): 4:31pm
saint7000:
You smoke weed, that face look that same face of AFONJA u posted. And if u can ready very well, its the witness that is bear Yoruba not the criminal.
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 4:32pm
Jesus Christ! Why is the heart of man desperately wicked?
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Draei: 4:32pm
Lunatic.
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by Amnotyourmate(m): 4:32pm
Israeljones:correct talk jare
|Re: Okada Rider Beheads School Boy (Graphic Photo) by erema83: 4:33pm
See my account balance is working for all sim
