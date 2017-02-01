₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Autos / Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge (5597 Views)
|Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by JohnieWalker2: 1:07pm
Don't know what to classify this as but I won't say it's creativity. A CXB reader sent this in and I decided to share and know your opinion about the picture. Is it Creativity? Or Is he Creatively Stupid? Over to you guys.
Photocredit: Instablog9ja
Source: https://cokoxtra.blogspot.is/2017/02/roofless-keke-napep-spotted-on-lagos.html?m=1
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by coolesmile: 1:09pm
It's cool. But if rain starts suddenly on top 3rd mainland bridge ehn?! Chai I pity the driver and passengers.
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by SexyNairalander: 1:10pm
booked
shiit happens
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by bantudra: 1:11pm
like this,you must wear helmets....
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by RoyalBlak007: 1:13pm
..Wait till the
rain maker sees this ..
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by chordrylateral: 1:14pm
How do they cope if it start raining~
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by ojun50(m): 1:15pm
Only in lagos u see elephant flying
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by JohnieWalker2: 1:24pm
CC. lalasticlala Let's go there...
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by OCTAVO: 2:02pm
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by herzern(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by GameGod(m): 5:02pm
It's Convertible
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by ajanma2(m): 5:02pm
that was how I saw a keke with the inscription "never trust a woman" then I had the feeling maybe that guy once had a range Rover!!!Lmao
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by AbujaBoss: 5:02pm
kekediz benz convertible
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by nNEOo(m): 5:02pm
Nau that's a convertible kek
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by ekems2017(f): 5:03pm
It is call open air keke. You guys should enjoy your ride.
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by hilaomo(m): 5:03pm
lolzzz
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by sseunhayor(m): 5:04pm
creativity and creatively stupid without the windshield
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by walosky: 5:04pm
I like it!
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by jojothegreat(m): 5:04pm
Ave Been Seeing Northerners Do This Way Back
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by Oyind17: 5:04pm
Creatively stupid
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by NotComplaining: 5:04pm
Life not valued. Im sure it is church theyre going to.
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by Hayorstimmy: 5:04pm
if rain fall na then u go know say no be creativity na stupidity....
#nice one though#
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by Vickiweezy(m): 5:04pm
He is as clueless as the 'C' in Leicester
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by utenwuson: 5:04pm
wallai it's appealing to d eyes! really cool
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:05pm
Convertible indeed...
Abeg is there something someone won't see in Lagos?
I doubt it.
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by Pavore9: 5:05pm
Forming convertible! What happens when it begins to rain?
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by saintdennis(m): 5:06pm
This is sooo unsafe...sooo unsafe
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by EncephalonPikin(m): 5:06pm
D guy don take goskolo + malombo
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by Cutezt(m): 5:07pm
KenVertable
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by KKKWHITE(m): 5:07pm
Invented something new .
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by swtman: 5:08pm
Make Satan catch u
|Re: Roofless Keke Napep Spotted On A Lagos Bridge by Akinaukwa: 5:08pm
They want to enjoy natural aircondition.
