₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,678 members, 3,372,560 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky (1229 Views)
Judge To DSS: Obey Court Orders Now Or Go Home / ''Free Zakzaky'' Protest By Students & Corpers In Abuja (Photos) / Why Buhari MUST Obey Court Orders - Supreme Court (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by zoba88: 1:33pm
Shia students stormed Human Rights Commission,Kano to press for the release of Shiite leader Zakzaky and students remanded in Kano prison.They were pictured with placards with various inscriptions,chanting Zakzaky is in our hearts.
"We will keep on protesting until our leader is set free"-protesting students at NHRC Kano say as they all chanted free Zakzaky and remanded students.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/el-zakzaky-supporters-protest-at-human.html
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by zoba88: 1:33pm
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by madridguy(m): 1:36pm
Okay
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by sarrki(m): 2:14pm
Following
Looking at the situation critically
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by juman(m): 2:20pm
Sai babamu.
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by petrov10: 2:29pm
sarrki:I hate it when some nuisance patriots starts derailing threads with their fish brain
This patriot reminds me of old wilywily
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by herzern(m): 5:14pm
How dare you demand for the release of a man whose freedom jeopardises the inteqrity of the nation!
RuBBish
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by nNEOo(m): 5:16pm
Shiit students
Berra go drop that kid, you wanna get killed just get yourself kiled
1 Like
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Omeokachie: 5:16pm
Buhari the reformed democrat has obeyed the court ruling, or did he lie to get elected?
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by jegz25(m): 5:17pm
dem no get work...up to another thread
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Vickiweezy(m): 5:19pm
Protests here and there...
Hunger here and there...
Crime here and there...
Lies here and there...
Nigeria don cast!
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by JideAmuGiaka: 5:20pm
[quote author=sarrki post=53827252]Following
Looking at the situation critically [/quo
Ntooor
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by JideAmuGiaka: 5:20pm
sarrki:Buhari must pay, let him come and lead naa
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Aliyu333: 5:20pm
Okay meanwhile his daughter is in dubai.
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by cytell56: 5:20pm
zoba88:I no know wetin dey wrong with this dullard sickler president!! Make e release this man for the sake of peace and fairness. Same in the case of Nnamdi Kanu & Dasuki as court don instruct.
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Kingbuhari(m): 5:21pm
jobless almagiri
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by smartmey61(m): 5:22pm
BUHARI OBEY COURT ORDER. BUHARI THEIR BROTHER. LOL
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by cloudyskygrind(m): 5:22pm
herzern:By this very ignorant statement, you deserve to be locked away for life.
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Pavore9: 5:22pm
In this season of protests, printers are making money.
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by realGURU(f): 5:25pm
el -zakzaky and nnamdi kanu should be jailed till we are through with bokoharam, we can contain more terrorist
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by sonofLuci(m): 5:26pm
cloudyskygrind:
No mind that mumu
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by sonofLuci(m): 5:27pm
herzern:
|Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by toshmann(m): 5:27pm
Hmmn, Buhari and Human rights are like fire and water.
By the way why do they hate the shiites? And what is the difference between shiites and sunnis?
(0) (Reply)
Wyclef Jean Set For Haitan Presidency, Which Musician Is Good For Aso Rock / Wyclef Jean Declares For Presidency / What's The Point? New Ekiti Gov Orders Mass Redeployment In Civil Service
Viewing this topic: Haslil878(m), Samelle(f), fajbam216, zlatan(m), pinkrex(m), Tytylion(m), Correspondence(m), herzern(m), clerc(m), Haute, FrontPageLawyer(m), adonis89(m), olajideolajire(m), miblolo(f), jiniux(m), Emychina(m), sexychocolate1(m), Dozieson(m), ahizih(m), chocorex(m), odogwubiafra, Aliyu333, Blurryface(m), Deblow, wafer1, walcruise(m), anytexy, hmuhammad(m), youngmoneyeze, Alexrayz(m), aare07(m), LeeMason, bhouze(m), ordained(m), phidipe, enny09, Rajym(m), bolethings, HEIR, vinkolo1, Mechette(m), Elijah74(m), smartmey61(m), babashiko(m), shobroy10(m), iberu001(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6