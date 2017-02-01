₦airaland Forum

Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by zoba88: 1:33pm
Shia students stormed Human Rights Commission,Kano to press for the release of Shiite leader Zakzaky and students remanded in Kano prison.They were pictured with placards with various inscriptions,chanting Zakzaky is in our hearts.

"We will keep on protesting until our leader is set free"-protesting students at NHRC Kano say as they all chanted free Zakzaky and remanded students.


Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by zoba88: 1:33pm
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by madridguy(m): 1:36pm
Okay
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by sarrki(m): 2:14pm
Following

Looking at the situation critically
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by juman(m): 2:20pm
Sai babamu.
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by petrov10: 2:29pm
I hate it when some nuisance patriots starts derailing threads with their fish brain


This patriot reminds me of old wilywily grin
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by herzern(m): 5:14pm
How dare you demand for the release of a man whose freedom jeopardises the inteqrity of the nation!


RuBBish
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by nNEOo(m): 5:16pm
Shiit students grin











Berra go drop that kid, you wanna get killed just get yourself kiled angry

1 Like

Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Omeokachie: 5:16pm
Buhari the reformed democrat has obeyed the court ruling, or did he lie to get elected?
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by jegz25(m): 5:17pm
dem no get work...up to another thread

Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Vickiweezy(m): 5:19pm
Protests here and there...
Hunger here and there...
Crime here and there...
Lies here and there...
Nigeria don cast!

Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by JideAmuGiaka: 5:20pm
Ntooor
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by JideAmuGiaka: 5:20pm
Buhari must pay, let him come and lead naa
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Aliyu333: 5:20pm
Okay meanwhile his daughter is in dubai.
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by cytell56: 5:20pm
I no know wetin dey wrong with this dullard sickler president!! Make e release this man for the sake of peace and fairness. Same in the case of Nnamdi Kanu & Dasuki as court don instruct.
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Kingbuhari(m): 5:21pm
jobless almagiri
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by smartmey61(m): 5:22pm
BUHARI OBEY COURT ORDER. BUHARI THEIR BROTHER. LOL
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by cloudyskygrind(m): 5:22pm
By this very ignorant statement, you deserve to be locked away for life.
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by Pavore9: 5:22pm
In this season of protests, printers are making money.
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by realGURU(f): 5:25pm
el -zakzaky and nnamdi kanu should be jailed till we are through with bokoharam, we can contain more terrorist
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by sonofLuci(m): 5:26pm
No mind that mumu
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by sonofLuci(m): 5:27pm
Re: Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky by toshmann(m): 5:27pm
Hmmn, Buhari and Human rights are like fire and water.

By the way why do they hate the shiites? And what is the difference between shiites and sunnis?

