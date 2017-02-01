Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiite Students Protest At Human Rights Kano Over El-Zakzaky (1229 Views)

"We will keep on protesting until our leader is set free"-protesting students at NHRC Kano say as they all chanted free Zakzaky and remanded students.





Shia students stormed Human Rights Commission,Kano to press for the release of Shiite leader Zakzaky and students remanded in Kano prison.They were pictured with placards with various inscriptions,chanting Zakzaky is in our hearts."We will keep on protesting until our leader is set free"-protesting students at NHRC Kano say as they all chanted free Zakzaky and remanded students.

Looking at the situation critically

Sai babamu.

Looking at the situation critically I hate it when some nuisance patriots starts derailing threads with their fish brain





This patriot reminds me of old wilywily I hate it when some nuisance patriots starts derailing threads with their fish brainThis patriot reminds me of old wilywily

How dare you demand for the release of a man whose freedom jeopardises the inteqrity of the nation!





RuBBish

























Berra go drop that kid, you wanna get killed just get yourself kiled Shiit studentsBerra go drop that kid, you wanna get killed just get yourself kiled 1 Like

Buhari the reformed democrat has obeyed the court ruling, or did he lie to get elected?

dem no get work...up to another thread

Protests here and there...

Hunger here and there...

Crime here and there...

Lies here and there...

Nigeria don cast!

Looking at the situation critically Buhari must pay, let him come and lead naa Buhari must pay, let him come and lead naa

Okay meanwhile his daughter is in dubai.

I no know wetin dey wrong with this dullard sickler president!! Make e release this man for the sake of peace and fairness. Same in the case of Nnamdi Kanu & Dasuki as court don instruct. I no know wetin dey wrong with this dullard sickler president!! Make e release this man for the sake of peace and fairness. Same in the case of Nnamdi Kanu & Dasuki as court don instruct.

BUHARI OBEY COURT ORDER. BUHARI THEIR BROTHER. LOL

By this very ignorant statement, you deserve to be locked away for life. By this very ignorant statement, you deserve to be locked away for life.

In this season of protests, printers are making money.

el -zakzaky and nnamdi kanu should be jailed till we are through with bokoharam, we can contain more terrorist

