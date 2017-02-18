₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Islie: 2:40pm
Peter Dada , Akure
http://punchng.com/celebrant-landlady-neighbours-desert-building-guests-die-party/
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by madridguy(m): 2:42pm
I shake my head when I see people mixing different types of substances together all the name of highness without having knowledge about the chemical reactions.
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by dingbang(m): 3:05pm
Ndo
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by doctimonyeka(m): 4:42pm
Say NO to alcohol.....
Dis recession is really giving men crazy ideas gaun...
What is wrong with nigeria?
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by herzern(m): 7:13pm
Say no to alcohol!!
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by hakeem4(m): 7:13pm
Stop taking drugs you people will not hear.
That was how one guy in my area finished smoking weed and he went to the hospital and asked the receptionist that he wants to see Dr dre
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by jeftalene(m): 7:15pm
oooops!
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:15pm
Sad!!!! what is it with some folks and alcohol?......
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by segebase(m): 7:15pm
b
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by DivinelyBlessed(m): 7:15pm
"Gegemu"
All in the name of highness, he go dey drink POISON and endangering others in the process.
RIP
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Orpe7(m): 7:15pm
Hmmmm
Just a plain party abi
I smell something fishy
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:16pm
They partied their way to the other side. RIP
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by montezz(f): 7:16pm
Ayo lo n pa ni,ise Ko
I just pity their parents.
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by daveP(m): 7:17pm
For those who are Street Chemist at one party or the other or at a joint or whatever.....
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:17pm
Boys and wierd alcoholic mixtures sha
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Vickiweezy(m): 7:17pm
See wahala sha
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by obembet(m): 7:18pm
Hm
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by shadzyng(f): 7:18pm
Such is life....May God pardon their iniquities & grant them eternal rest.
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Manweyfitquarel(m): 7:18pm
Soaked for seven day! Jeez! Afonja sha
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by mightyhazell: 7:18pm
Gegemu ke
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by devigblegble: 7:18pm
IGNORANTS
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by AmAlbert(m): 7:19pm
Why dem dey mix, shey dem be Deejay ni, na wa for wawa o
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by dajx: 7:19pm
Gegemu deh here, ma fi iku sere(don't toy with death) - 9ice in his Gbamu Gbamu song..
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by ITbomb(m): 7:19pm
When you want to be higher than the Most High
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by unclezuma: 7:19pm
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by shortgun(m): 7:19pm
What d hell is gegemu?
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by freeDR(m): 7:20pm
For those who do not know what gegemu is; that's it.
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by hahn(m): 7:20pm
herzern:
Even Jesus turned water to wine
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by theway83: 7:20pm
Ah
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by seangy4konji: 7:21pm
gegemu
no b small tn x\\z\\
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by bossrillboss: 7:22pm
gegemu dey here ma fi iku sheree ooooo....hmmmn..dem high go see baba God....
|Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by glossy6(f): 7:22pm
sad story
