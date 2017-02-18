₦airaland Forum

Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Islie: 2:40pm
Peter Dada , Akure

Residents of an unnumbered building on Adekoya Street in the Ilepa Area of Ikare Akoko , headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State , have fled the house following a tragic incident that occurred at the place on Saturday, February 12, 2017 during the birthday party of a young man identified only as Azeez.

The celebrant , according to findings by Saturday PUNCH , had invited several of his friends over to the house on that fateful day for his party when the unexpected happened.

Azeez, as part of efforts to make the occasion interesting for guests , mixed a certain plant called ‘ gegemu’ along with other substances to boost the alcoholic content of the local wine . Crisis was however said to have begun by midnight , several hours into the ceremony , when those, who drank the concussion started reacting negatively.

By the dawn of the next day, two young men had died while several lay in critical conditions across various hospitals. One more victim passed away four days after the tragedy, bringing the number of the dead to three.

According to a resident, who asked not to be named , one of the victims identified as Kazeem Ogungbemi , was reported to have collapsed several times during the party before being rushed to a government -owned hospital where doctors’ strike and lack of personnel to attend to him cost him his life.

“ We woke up on that day to learn that many of the boys who attended that party drank ‘ gegemu’. I have never seen such a thing before in my life. They did not go for soft drinks but went for that type of harsh mixture that even adults too cannot stand.

“ Before Kazeem died , he collapsed several times with blood gushing out of his mouth and nose. He died while being rushed to a private hospital following the non- response by officials at the government hospital, ” the source said.

Relatives and neighbours of the victims refused to speak to our correspondent during a visit to the area on Thursday. A handful , who however spoke , refused to give their names or allow their photographs to be taken.

A middle -aged woman , whose son was revived the next day after the incident , told Saturday PUNCH that they were yet to get over the fear and shock the incident left them.

“ My son has not been able to speak even though he is in a stable condition now . I have spent so much money trying to save his life and ensure that he is back to normal . I still cannot understand what is really going on , ” the enraged woman said.

A youth leader in the community, Ibitoye Kehinde, told Saturday PUNCH that the incident still surprised many of them because it was the first time that such was happening in the town.

“ I was surprised by the incident; we pray that this would not happen again . Azeez plucked the plant (gegemu) and soaked it inside water for seven days before mixing it with other alcoholic substances to make it appeal to guests . It was a deadly move which has thrown the entire community in sorrow , ” he said.

When contacted , Public Relations Officer for the Ondo State Police Command, Mr . Femi Joseph, confirmed that the drinks consumed by victims indeed contained toxic substances harmful to the body . He said that investigation into the matter had started and that they were on the trail of Azeez and his cohorts.

http://punchng.com/celebrant-landlady-neighbours-desert-building-guests-die-party/

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by madridguy(m): 2:42pm
I shake my head when I see people mixing different types of substances together all the name of highness without having knowledge about the chemical reactions.

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by dingbang(m): 3:05pm
Ndo

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by doctimonyeka(m): 4:42pm
Say NO to alcohol.....

Dis recession is really giving men crazy ideas gaun...

What is wrong with nigeria?

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by herzern(m): 7:13pm
Say no to alcohol!!

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by hakeem4(m): 7:13pm
Stop taking drugs you people will not hear.




That was how one guy in my area finished smoking weed and he went to the hospital and asked the receptionist that he wants to see Dr dre

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by jeftalene(m): 7:15pm
oooops!
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:15pm
Sad!!!! what is it with some folks and alcohol?......
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by segebase(m): 7:15pm
b
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by DivinelyBlessed(m): 7:15pm
"Gegemu"

All in the name of highness, he go dey drink POISON and endangering others in the process.

RIP

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Orpe7(m): 7:15pm
Hmmmm
Just a plain party abi
I smell something fishy

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:16pm
They partied their way to the other side. RIP
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by montezz(f): 7:16pm
Ayo lo n pa ni,ise Ko
I just pity their parents.
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by daveP(m): 7:17pm
For those who are Street Chemist at one party or the other or at a joint or whatever.....




undecided undecided

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by izzy4shizzy(m): 7:17pm
Boys and wierd alcoholic mixtures sha

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Vickiweezy(m): 7:17pm
See wahala sha

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by obembet(m): 7:18pm
Hm
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by shadzyng(f): 7:18pm
Such is life....May God pardon their iniquities & grant them eternal rest.

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by Manweyfitquarel(m): 7:18pm
Soaked for seven day! Jeez! Afonja sha
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by mightyhazell: 7:18pm
Gegemu ke

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by devigblegble: 7:18pm
IGNORANTS

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by AmAlbert(m): 7:19pm
Why dem dey mix, shey dem be Deejay ni, na wa for wawa o
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by dajx: 7:19pm
Gegemu deh here, ma fi iku sere(don't toy with death) - 9ice in his Gbamu Gbamu song..

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by ITbomb(m): 7:19pm
When you want to be higher than the Most High
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by unclezuma: 7:19pm
grin grin grin
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by shortgun(m): 7:19pm
What d hell is gegemu?

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by freeDR(m): 7:20pm
For those who do not know what gegemu is; that's it.

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by hahn(m): 7:20pm
herzern:
Say no to alcohol!!


Even Jesus turned water to wine tongue

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by theway83: 7:20pm
Ah
Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by seangy4konji: 7:21pm
gegemu

no b small tn x\\z\\

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by bossrillboss: 7:22pm
undecided gegemu dey here ma fi iku sheree ooooo....hmmmn..dem high go see baba God....

Re: Celebrant, Landlady, Neighbours Desert Building After Guests Die After Party (pi by glossy6(f): 7:22pm
sad story

