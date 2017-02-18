₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by aminulive: 4:13pm
Residents of Ama Achara, Ngugo in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state were left in a state of shock after a pastor identified as David Joshua dug up a charm during a prayer liberation in one of the family homes in the area.
Joshua was carrying out a liberation in the family home of one Chibueze Amaechi,when he suddenly called for a machete and dug up a small piece of land revealing a charm made of red cloth,pieces of chicken bones and a padlock.
Below are photos from the liberation showing pastor Joshua untying and 'neutralizing' the charm...
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Pointblank09: 4:21pm
Moderator, kindly move this to front page
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by vanbonattel: 4:25pm
It was buried there by some mischievous persons who want to prove a useless point and justify the thousands of naira they will pay to the financial pastor. The pastor will be shown where to dig.
These brand of pastor are just there for the money. They will set your family on fire just for financial gains. They will tell you your uncle is responsible for your business failure, meanwhile you use ya capital do MMM
We no be mumu again.
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by kITATITA: 4:31pm
vanbonattel:Correct talk. The 'charm' looks modern. How did they know where to dig?
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by ihejimagha(f): 4:41pm
Na wa ooo, pls dis family should liberate themselves again becos the pastor dat came to liberate them just tightened the belt of afflictions on them. We re the architect of our problems. Fake pastors everywhere.
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by AK6464(m): 4:45pm
African Technology
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by vanbonattel: 4:48pm
kITATITA:
419 has gone religiously spiritual.
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by firstolalekan(m): 7:03pm
Fake ass
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 7:03pm
When he suddenly called for a machete and dug up a small piece of land revealing a charm made of red cloth,pieces of chicken bones and a padlock.
NOLLYWOOD STUNT
(Spiritual Bruce-Lee)
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by unclezuma: 7:04pm
.
Pastor the pastor...
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by anjowaka510: 7:05pm
oga ju
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by WfBabakhay(m): 7:05pm
I Dey Suspect the Pastor
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Ibyno(m): 7:05pm
dis look like de boss man backyard , from amachara Amasa, when did it take place ?
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by prettythicksme(m): 7:05pm
*yawns.Anything red cloth na juju for africa.
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by AntiWailer: 7:05pm
WfBabakhay:
I feel the same
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Einl(m): 7:05pm
The shoes and afro are nice.
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by fabuloz1(m): 7:06pm
Evil people at work
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Gurumaharaji(m): 7:06pm
Na him put am dia
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by NOC1(m): 7:06pm
mtchwww, yeye god of men, where is freeze jor?
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by cyberdurable(m): 7:06pm
Oga pastor na u plant am!!!!!
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by fabuloz1(m): 7:07pm
Evil people at work but why did they take pic of it?
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Olukat(m): 7:07pm
Only the poor are the ones under this spell
Pastors go to the rich houses with interlock tiles to bless them
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by kabawa: 7:08pm
What more can I say the pastor has hammer
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Richy4(m): 7:08pm
I am just wondering how someone can dig that deep into the earth.. without anyone noticing him or her during the act
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by bossrillboss: 7:08pm
U make sense guy.
Correct talk. The 'charm' looks modern. How did they know where to dig?[/quote]
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by cletz991(m): 7:09pm
DONT JUDGE!!!
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by mmsen: 7:09pm
ihejimagha:
There are no 'real' pastors just crooks taking advantage of ignorance.
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Pearly255(f): 7:09pm
God of wonders.....
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Baroba(m): 7:09pm
vanbonattel:
No mind the pastor, he is probably feeling like Abraham right now, its all a game, and as always a red cloth is involved.. clowns.. My gripe is, someone wasted that chicken leg for this nonsense..
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by GloriaNino(f): 7:10pm
Lol
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Desdola(m): 7:10pm
Allow the pastor make some cash. Truth is most of our pastors are big time fake
|Re: Pastor Digs Out Charm During Family Liberation In Imo State (photos) by Balkan(m): 7:11pm
Him bury the charm there.
Mumu people
