Joshua was carrying out a liberation in the family home of one Chibueze Amaechi,when he suddenly called for a machete and dug up a small piece of land revealing a charm made of red cloth,pieces of chicken bones and a padlock.



Below are photos from the liberation showing pastor Joshua untying and 'neutralizing' the charm...



http://politicsngr.com/pastor-digs-charm-family-liberation-imo-state-photos/ Residents of Ama Achara, Ngugo in Ikeduru local government area of Imo state were left in a state of shock after a pastor identified as David Joshua dug up a charm during a prayer liberation in one of the family homes in the area.Joshua was carrying out a liberation in the family home of one Chibueze Amaechi,when he suddenly called for a machete and dug up a small piece of land revealing a charm made of red cloth,pieces of chicken bones and a padlock.Below are photos from the liberation showing pastor Joshua untying and 'neutralizing' the charm...

These brand of pastor are just there for the money. They will set your family on fire just for financial gains. They will tell you your uncle is responsible for your business failure, meanwhile you use ya capital do MMM



We no be mumu again. It was buried there by some mischievous persons who want to prove a useless point and justify the thousands of naira they will pay to the financial pastor. The pastor will be shown where to dig.These brand of pastor are just there for the money. They will set your family on fire just for financial gains. They will tell you your uncle is responsible for your business failure, meanwhile you use ya capital do MMMWe no be mumu again. 80 Likes 6 Shares

It was buried there by some mischievous persons who want to prove a useless point and justify the thousands of naira they will pay to the financial pastor. The pastor will be shown where to dig.



We no be mumu again. Correct talk. The 'charm' looks modern. How did they know where to dig? Correct talk. The 'charm' looks modern. How did they know where to dig? 5 Likes

Na wa ooo, pls dis family should liberate themselves again becos the pastor dat came to liberate them just tightened the belt of afflictions on them. We re the architect of our problems. Fake pastors everywhere. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Correct talk. The 'charm' looks modern. How did they know where to dig?

419 has gone religiously spiritual. 419 has gone religiously spiritual. 6 Likes

When he suddenly called for a machete and dug up a small piece of land revealing a charm made of red cloth,pieces of chicken bones and a padlock.



I Dey Suspect the Pastor 2 Likes

*yawns.Anything red cloth na juju for africa. 5 Likes

I Dey Suspect the Pastor

I feel the same I feel the same

Evil people at work

Na him put am dia 4 Likes

Oga pastor na u plant am!!!!!

Evil people at work but why did they take pic of it?



Pastors go to the rich houses with interlock tiles to bless them Only the poor are the ones under this spellPastors go to the rich houses with interlock tiles to bless them 10 Likes

I am just wondering how someone can dig that deep into the earth.. without anyone noticing him or her during the act

Correct talk. The 'charm' looks modern. How did they know where to dig?[/quote] 1 Like

Na wa ooo, pls dis family should liberate themselves again becos the pastor dat came to liberate them just tightened the belt of afflictions on them. We re the architect of our problems. Fake pastors everywhere.

There are no 'real' pastors just crooks taking advantage of ignorance. There are no 'real' pastors just crooks taking advantage of ignorance. 1 Like

It was buried there by some mischievous persons who want to prove a useless point and justify the thousands of naira they will pay to the financial pastor. The pastor will be shown where to dig.



We no be mumu again.

No mind the pastor, he is probably feeling like Abraham right now, its all a game, and as always a red cloth is involved.. clowns.. My gripe is, someone wasted that chicken leg for this nonsense.. No mind the pastor, he is probably feeling like Abraham right now, its all a game, and as always a red cloth is involved.. clowns..My gripe is, someone wasted that chicken leg for this nonsense.. 3 Likes

Allow the pastor make some cash. Truth is most of our pastors are big time fake