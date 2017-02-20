As is our custom, we have another short film for you our esteemed audience, please watch and review.

We are bringing to you a new comedy skit series titled CHRONICLES OF EZE. It shall be released every Tuesday. Stay tuned as we promise to make it worthwhile.prof800, UjSizzle, Briareos, Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Obinau, Obinoscopy, Sholay2011, VillageBoi.