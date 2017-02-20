₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by Dyoungstar: 4:53pm On Feb 18
As is our custom, we have another short film for you our esteemed audience, please watch and review.
Please, support our vision by subscribing to this channel and liking our facebook fan page, Instagram and twitter handles.
We promise to provide you with great flicks as we look forward to getting your positive support, thanks.
NEW ARRIVAL
We are bringing to you a new comedy skit series titled CHRONICLES OF EZE. It shall be released every Tuesday. Stay tuned as we promise to make it worthwhile.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojLHM3uluK8
prof800, UjSizzle, Briareos, Seun, Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Obinau, Obinoscopy, Sholay2011, VillageBoi.
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by Obinoscopy(m): 2:08pm On Feb 19
Wow, very nice video! And a great message too. Though it's long but it's worth seeing.
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by Dyoungstar: 4:01pm On Feb 19
Obinoscopy:
This is short film not skit, 10 minutes is still withing the time range for shorts.
1 Like
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by grayht(m): 12:12am
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by LMohd(m): 12:19am
ok
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by ajuwarhodes(f): 12:20am
Really?
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by Iyke1998(m): 12:20am
Make person explain wetin happen for the skit abeg..
I promised myself i will use this my subscription for one full month
2 Likes
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by BicxBrother: 12:20am
Ok...We they wait una!
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 12:22am
As soon as ı saw CHANGE.ı lost ınterest
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by bazzyblings: 12:33am
Lol ... everybody don forget mmm ... lol
1 Like
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by fuckfuckman(m): 12:34am
This is how they will kill IpobExposed one day.
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by iamtiredoflife: 12:41am
MESSAGE OF THE YEAR!!!
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by Rocketmaster(f): 12:42am
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by mykelmeezy(m): 12:46am
hmnnnn
how many of you have nothing to comment
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by jay99(m): 12:50am
okay
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by Evergreen4(m): 12:57am
Hope it's not the Buhari kind of change
|Re: CHANGE - Short Film By Dyoungstar From Yet Films Ng by NotOfThis(f): 1:01am
An excellent but painful video. Thanks for sharing.
